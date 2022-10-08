Connect with us

News

Working Strategies: For job seekers with disabilities, to tell or not to tell

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

Working Strategies: What To Do? Choosing Your Startup Business Focus
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Amy Lindgren

Second Sunday Series: This is the second of 12 columns on work and disability that will appear in the next 12 months — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column reviewed concepts of disability in the workplace.

For job seekers with disabilities, the most difficult part of the job search might be the question of when or whether to disclose the disability to employers. Do it in the interview, and you may not get the job. Don’t disclose and the employer may not understand gaps in your résumé or poor performance on a skills assessment. Result? You may not get the job.

That’s what happened to the son of one Atlanta reader of this column: Eager to make an impression, he did not disclose his dyslexia when faced with a timed test. Later he learned he had performed well in the interview but couldn’t be hired because he hadn’t completed the assessment in the allotted time.

Heartbreaking? Absolutely. And yet, it’s impossible to say if the hire would have happened if he had gone the other way. Despite protections from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the employer could have (wrongly) withheld the job by claiming “poor interview performance” even while providing an accommodation for the assessment.

The point of the example isn’t that employers will actively try not to hire those with disabilities — most probably wouldn’t — but that it’s difficult to stop them if that’s their intent. In other words, there may not be a best answer to the question of whether or when to disclose a disability to employers.

Even so, I can offer guidelines, based on experience with job-seeking clients, and information gleaned from reliable web sources (some noted below).

First, determine if your disability would impact your job performance. If the answer is largely no, and no accommodation is needed (scheduling, adaptive equipment, and so on), then let it be. Do your best in the interview and later, when employed, play it by ear whether and when to raise the point.

But if your disability would impact your job performance, or if you can’t conduct the interview well without an accommodation, the strategic choice is to disclose. Even though you’ll risk discrimination that could be difficult to prove, without the disclosure you may be ensuring that you won’t get an offer anyway. In this circumstance, you’ll improve your chances by disclosing.

And how to handle the interview itself? Stay tuned; we’ll come back to job search basics (résumés, interviewing) in a future column in this series.

HELPFUL WEBSITES

Here are two sites that I found particularly helpful for this topic.

Job Accommodation Network (JAN) at www.askjan.org (or 800-526-7234). This site bills itself as “a leading source for free, confidential technical assistance about job accommodations and the Americans with Disabilities Act” and includes a surprising variety of accommodation-related topics.

Office of Disability Employment Policy. This is long, but for security and clarity, here’s the full url: www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/publications/fact-sheets/youth-disclosure-and-the-workplace-why-when-what-and-how. The overall site is hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor, while this particular page on disclosing disabilities is presented by DOL’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. This article was written for youth and provides other sources for youth in the resource section.

READER RESPONSES

I noted last month that I’d need help with this series, and readers were generous in their feedback. From Peggy in the Twin Cities who reminded me to focus on what people CAN do, to the Atlanta couple strategizing to provide support for their son for after they’re gone, to Lisa in St. Paul who is excited about the doors that technology can open for workers with disabilities — the ideas for future aspects of this series have already generated research on my part.

I’d like to hear your ideas, questions, resources and experiences around this issue, whether you’re living with a disability yourself or advocating for someone who is. I’m slow in my replies, but I’m committed to incorporating as many views as I can, including corrections if I’ve gotten something wrong the month before. Meet me back here in November and we’ll continue the conversation.

P.S. October has been National Disability Employment Awareness Month since 1988 when Congress expanded the designation to a full month to note the needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. If this describes you, take time to celebrate the progress you’ve helped make.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Crimea Bridge Blast Damages Key Russian Supply Route; 3 Dead
google news

By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion, though Moscow didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The bombing came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70, dealing him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine. Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

The statement marked the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force in Ukraine. Over the summer, the military announced that Surovikin was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

In another potential setback for Putin, a Kremlin-backed official in Kherson, one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine, announced a partial evacuation of civilians.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy chief of Kherson’s Russian-appointed administration, told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and their parents, as well as older people, could be relocated to two southern Russian regions.

Russian lawmakers called for Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in response to the bridge bombing. Such a move could be used by the Kremlin to further broaden the powers of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel and expand a partial mobilization that Putin ordered last month.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” A man and a woman who were riding in a vehicle across the bridge were killed by the explosion and their bodies were recovered, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It didn’t provide details on the third victim or on what happened to the truck driver.

The blast occurred even though all vehicles driving across it undergo automatic checks for explosives by state-of-the-art control systems, drawing a stream of critical comments from Russian war bloggers.

The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It said that investigators arrived at his home as part of the inquiry and are looking at the truck’s route and other details.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov opened in 2018 and is the longest in Europe. The $3.6 billion project is a tangible symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and has provided an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Crimea holds symbolic value for Russia and is key to sustaining its military operations in southern Ukraine. While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early on during the invasion and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim them.

The Russian Defense Ministry said troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through the land corridor and by sea. Russia’s Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days and that it was working on ways to replenish stock.

Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was suspended. Rail traffic would resume Saturday night, the Russian Transport Ministry said, and automobile traffic on one of the two links that remained intact would start up again soon. The ministry said vehicles would drive one way in one direction, and the flow would be alternated.

Putin was informed about the explosion and he ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.

The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament blamed Ukraine for the explosion, but downplayed the severity of the damage and said the bridge would be promptly repaired.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine is responsible.

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, which is nominally in the opposition but votes in line with Kremlin wishes in parliament, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call.

“The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said.

Sergei Mironov, the head of the Just Russia faction in parliament, said that Russia should respond to the explosion on the bridge by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure including power plants, bridges and railways.

The statements, especially from Zyuganov and Slutsky, may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.

The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party on Saturday stopped short of claiming that Kyiv was responsible but appeared to cast it as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.

“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People party, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian postal service announced that it would issue stamps commemorating the blast like it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by an Ukrainian strike in late May.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire on the left side and video with Marilyn Monroe singing her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” on the right.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”

In August, Russia suffered a series of explosions at an airbase and munitions depot in Crimea, which underlined its vulnerability.

Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents and their ability to buy consumer goods on the peninsula, a popular destination for Russian tourists year-round that is home to Sevastopol, a key city and a naval base.

The Association of Russia’s tourist agencies estimated that about 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation at the time of the blast.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.

The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles and said at least one person was wounded. The strikes targeted two largely residential neighborhoods, the regional governor, Oleh Sinehubov, said on Telegram.

___

Adam Schreck reported from Kyiv. Francisco Seco contributed to this report from Kharkiv.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at

google news
Continue Reading

News

Erlend Fagerli: A great freestyle footballer who wants to make history at the 2022 Red Bull Street Style World Finals

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Erlend Fagerli: A Great Freestyle Footballer Who Wants To Make History At The 2022 Red Bull Street Style World Finals
google news



CNN

Erlend Fagerli is one of the most renowned freestyle footballers in the world.

Fagerli has played a major role in the sport for over 13 years, his hard work and dedication has earned him eight world championships.

The 25-year-old Norwegian is hoping to claim his ninth title at the 2022 Red Bull Street Style World Finals, which takes place on October 8 in Pula, Croatia.

And he didn’t make the trip alone. Along with his brother Brynjar, the Fagerlis rose to the top of the sport.

It all started in May 2009 when, at the age of 11 and 14, Erlend and Brynjar turned to YouTube for entertainment. They came across freestyle football videos and immediately fell in love with the sport.

“It was like something clicked inside us because we always wanted to do something special,” Erlend told CNN Sport.

Inspired by what they saw, the Fagerli brothers followed their urge to try something new and grabbed the nearest football to start training. Stemming from an already innate admiration for football, the transition to freestyle was easy for Erlend; playing both regular and freestyle for a few years before devoting himself entirely to freestyle football.

After just seven years of involvement in the sport, Fagerli won his first world title at the 2016 Superball; but the win that stands out the most for him didn’t come until the 2018 Superball, when he won for the second time.

“It’s really something special to be able to do it once again and prove that you’re not just a one-time freestyler, but you’re in it for the long haul,” he said. .

Despite his repeated successes, Fagerli expresses that his goal is not just to win championships, but rather that his “biggest goal is always to try to get better at freestyle and explore how good we can become. “.

To push herself to new heights, Fagerli trains at least once a day, with the first 10 minutes spent doing nothing but thinking: “During those 10 minutes, you have activated your mind, and maybe be you will be able to discover something during the session.”

It’s a vital time that helps him in his conceptualization of tricks and allows him to create routines advanced enough to win back-to-back world titles, as he did at Red Bull Street Style 2020 and 2021, followed by the Superball tournament. 2021.

Erlend and Brynjar both started their freestyle football journeys on the same day, and the duo never stopped training together.

Throughout their careers they have been partners and rivals and naturally freestyle football has become something that has brought the two brothers even closer together.

“It’s been like a sister project for us to explore our limits in freestyle, and we’ve been doing it for over 13 years now,” Erlend explained. “I don’t even know if I would have even started if he hadn’t existed…we’ve always supported each other, even though we’re also rivals, so that was so important to me.”

However, it hasn’t always been easy for Erlend to have an older brother leading the way. There were also moments of discouragement.

“At the start of freestyle, Brynjar was older and taller, and he was improving so much faster than me…So I was about to quit at that point.”

Feeling he was falling behind, Fagerli did the only thing he could do: he trained.

After setting up his camera, he pulled off the ‘alternate mitch around the world’ for the first time. The trick is to toss the ball in the air twice while whipping both legs around the ball, while in the air.

Upon realizing he had accomplished the feat that would become pivotal to his burgeoning freestyle journey, emotions washed over Fagerli as he broke down in tears of joy.

Fagerli Competes In Pelourinho Square During The 2014 Red Bull Street Style World Final Qualifier.

From then on, it was higher and higher for Fagerli. The Norwegian is not only at the top of his game, but at the top of the sport, which puts him in a position where other competitors look to him for advice and inspiration – and he has noticed his impact on the freestyle soccer.

There are three main formats of this sport: “uppers” (do tricks with the upper body), “lowers” ​​(do tricks with the lower body) and sit-downs (do tricks while seated ).

Prior to Fagerli’s contribution to freestyle, these were mostly divided into separate routines. However, in 2014 Fagerli came up with something new. “I kind of brought in the transitions as well, that’s how you find yourself between those parts, so I think one of the influences for me is that we can combine everything into one flow.”

Being able to influence the way the sport is played is a big part of what makes freestyle fun for Fagerli. Seeing young freestylers performing his tricks and concepts is “such a good feeling” because he hopes they can take inspiration from it to find their own path.

Fagerli has been traveling the world winning world-class tournaments since 2016, and he doesn’t know when he’ll stop, but his sights are set on the 2022 Red Bull Street Style Championship.

If Fagerli triumphs in the upcoming event, he will be the first athlete to win three consecutive Red Bull Street Style titles.

“Anything can happen and it’s always so interesting to see how other freestylers are doing so well because there are so many new guys who are showing great promise… But, of course, my goal is to beat the performance of last year.”

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Governor Ducey Appoints New Judge to Pima County Superior Court

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Governor Ducey Appoints New Judge To Pima County Superior Court
google news

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday the appointment of a new judge to the Pima County Superior Court.

Danielle Kamps Constant will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Judge Deborah Bernini.

“Danielle’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will greatly benefit the court and allow her to get to work quickly,” Ducey said in a press release.

Constant is the managing partner of the Jennings Strouss and Salmon Tucson office and has been with the firm since 2017, according to the press release. Constant also practices civil litigation with an emphasis on eminent domain and estates of release litigation.

Additionally, Constant is a member of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Southern Arizona and volunteers for pro bono cases through his firm. She also handles government agency defense, insurance defense, employment, family law cases and serves as a judge pro tem in the Superior Court, according to the press release.

People also read…

Constant received her bachelor’s degree in history from Dordt University in Iowa in 1999 and graduated from the University of Arizona School of Law in 2002. She was a civil attorney with Gust Rosenfeld and a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office of Pima County, according to the press release.

For 12 years, Constant handled felony jury trials, evidentiary hearings, bench trials and other proceedings, according to the press release. During this time, she was named Criminal Prosecutor of the Year by the Southern Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

David Brooks: The triumph of the Ukrainian idea

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

David Brooks: The Triumph Of The Ukrainian Idea
google news

The war in Ukraine is not only a military event, it’s an intellectual event. The Ukrainians are winning not only because of the superiority of their troops. They are winning because they are fighting for a superior idea — an idea that inspires Ukrainians to fight so doggedly, an idea that inspires people across the West to stand behind Ukraine and back it to the hilt.

That idea is actually two ideas jammed together. The first is liberalism, which promotes democracy, individual dignity, a rule-based international order.

The second idea is nationalism. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a nationalist. He is fighting not just for democracy but also for Ukraine — Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian land, the Ukrainian people and tongue. The symbol of this war is the Ukrainian flag, a nationalist symbol.

There are many people who assume that liberalism and nationalism are opposites. Liberalism, in their mind, is modern and progressive. It’s about freedom of choice, diversity and individual autonomy. Nationalism, meanwhile, is primordial, xenophobic, tribal, aggressive and exclusionary.

Modern countries, by this thinking, should try to tamp down nationalist passions and embrace the universal brotherhood of all humankind. As John Lennon famously sang, “Imagine there’s no countries/ It isn’t hard to do/ Nothing to kill or die for/ And no religion too.”

Those people are not all wrong. Nationalism has a lot of blood on its hands. But it has become clear that there are two kinds of nationalism: the illiberal nationalism of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and the liberal nationalism of Zelenskyy. The former nationalism is backward-looking, xenophobic and authoritarian. The latter nationalism is forward-looking, inclusive and builds a society around the rule of law, not the personal power of the maximum leader. It’s become clear that if it is to survive, liberalism needs to rest on a bed of this kind of nationalism.

Nationalism provides people with a fervent sense of belonging. Countries don’t hold together because citizens make a cold assessment that it’s in their self-interest to do so. Countries are held together by shared loves for a particular way of life, a particular culture, a particular land. These loves have to be stirred in the heart before they can be analyzed by the brain.

Nationalism provides people with a sense of meaning. Nationalists tell stories that stretch from a glorious if broken past forward to a golden future. Individuals live and die, but the nation goes on. People feel their life has significance because they contribute these eternal stories. “Freedom is hollow outside of a meaning-providing system,” Yael Tamir writes in her book “Why Nationalism.”

Democracies need nationalism if they are to defend themselves against their foes. Democracies also need this kind of nationalism if they are to hold together. In his book “The Great Experiment,” Yascha Mounk celebrates the growing diversity enjoyed by many Western nations. But he argues they also need the centripetal force of “cultural patriotism,” to balance the centrifugal forces that this diversity ignites.

Finally, democracies need this kind of nationalism to regenerate the nation. Liberal nationalists are not stuck with a single archaic national narrative. They are perpetually going back, reinterpreting the past, modernizing the story and reinventing the community.

Over the past decades this kind of ardent nationalism has often been regarded as passé within the circles of the educated elites. I suspect there are many people in this country who are proud to wear the Ukrainian flag but wouldn’t be caught dead wearing an American flag because they fear it would mark them as reactionary, jingoistic, low class.

The first problem with this posture is that it opened up a cultural divide between the educated class and the millions of Americans for whom patriotism is a central part of their identity. Second, by associating liberalism with the cosmopolitan global elite, it made liberalism seem like a system used to preserve the privileges of that elite. The populist class backlash combined with an anti-liberal backlash, imperiling democracies across the globe. Third, it opened the door for people like Trump to seize and hijack American patriotism.

Liberal nationalism believes in what liberals believe, but it also believes that nations are moral communities and the borders that define them need to be secure. It believes that it’s sometimes OK to put Americans first — to adopt policies that give American workers an edge over workers elsewhere. It believes it’s important to celebrate diversity, but a country that doesn’t construct a shared moral culture will probably rip itself to shreds.

American nationalism has characteristically been a liberal nationalism. From Alexander Hamilton to Walt Whitman to Theodore Roosevelt, it has often been a song in praise of a liberal revolution, a liberal constitution and a diverse, liberal society. Trumpian nationalism doesn’t flow from that traditional American nationalism but is a repudiation of it.

Ukraine’s tenacity shows how powerful liberal nationalism can be in the face of an authoritarian threat. It shows how liberal nationalism can mobilize a society and inspire it to fantastic achievements. It shows what a renewed American liberal nationalism could do, if only the center and left could get over their squeamishness about patriotic ardor and would embrace and reinvent our national tradition.

Yael Tamir makes the essential point: “Self-centered individualism must therefore be replaced with a more collectivist spirit that nationalism knows how to kindle.”

David Brooks writes a column for the New York Times.

google news
Continue Reading

News

The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 5: Lions will be shorthanded again

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Minnesota Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook (4) On The Field Prior To An Nfl Football Game Against The Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 In Minneapolis. (Ap Photo/Stacy Bengs)
google news

UPDATE: 11:47 p.m. Friday
NFL teams are removing most of the mystery surrounding this week’s injuries, as a significant number of notables have already been ruled out for Sunday’s games.

The most stricken team this week, again, is Detroit. The Lions will be missing star running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark, and standout wideout Amon-Ra St Brown is looking pretty doubtful. So expect QB Jared Goff and TE T.J. Hockensen to connect on another 50 or so passes this week

Dallas will not rush back QB Dak Prescott, so it’s Cooper Rush again this week. The ranks of ruled out receivers include New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Washington’s Jahan Dotson and Tennessee’s Treylon Burks.

The tight end ranks are already sparse this season, and will be even more this week with Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox and Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate ruled out.

The injury plague has even hit kickers, as Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott and Arizona’s Matt Prater won’t play this week.

There are a couple of injured players expected to return this week, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and New England quarterback Mac Jones, but neither is fantasy gold, to put it mildly.

And keep an eye on Miami, which will have former Viking Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. His top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are both listed as questionable. He will need both if the Dolphins expect to fight off the Jets.

UPDATE: 1:01 p.m. Wednesday
Well that didn’t take long: The Colts have ruled out Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game in Denver. So they will be depending a whole lot on Nyheim Hines. And we will be reworking the lede to the Pioneer Press version of the update.

ORIGINAL POST: 11 :01 a.m. Wednesday
Fantasy owners who put their faith in Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and took him with the top draft pick are now facing a Week 5 call they’d rather not make.

Taylor injured his ankle in the Colts’ loss to Tennessee last Sunday, and he’s facing a quick turnaround as they play at Denver on Thursday night. It’s quite likely Taylor will not be ready. And even if he plays, he could be on a very limited pitch count.

It’s already been a disappointing first month for Taylor. While he is sixth in the league in rushing with 326 yards, he has only a single touchdown in four games. And he has done very little in the passing game. Not very good for a No. 1 selection.

Taylor’s not the only first-round fantasy pick to woefully underperform so far this year. He has plenty of company:

Dalvin Cook (Vikings) — Cook was the fourth pick, on average, back in August. But since then the oft-injured star has tallied just one touchdown, with 279 rushing yards but only 47 yards receiving. He could begin a personal revival this week against Chicago, but he’s still quite a distance from being early-first-round material.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Joe Mixon (Bengals) — Cincinnati’s offensive line woes have hindered Mixon, who was picked in the No. 6 range this summer. Only 224 yards, and he didn’t get his first touchdown until last Thursday against Miami. And he’s been only slightly better as a receiver than the Colts’ Taylor has been.

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon (28) Carries The Ball During An Nfl Football Game Against The Miami Dolphins On Thursday, September 29, 2022, In Cincinnati. (Ap Photo/Matt Patterson)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Najee Harris (Steelers) — After being taken around the No. 7 slot, Pittsburgh’s RB isn’t even the greatest Harris, having been surpassed by New England’s Damien by 44 yards so far in ‘22. That’s what happens when bad quarterbacking leads defenses to stuff eight or nine in the box to stop Najee.

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris (22)Runs Into New York Jets Safety Jordan Whitehead (3) During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, In Pittsburgh. (Ap Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22)runs into New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Alvin Kamara (Saints) — A late-first-round choice, Kamara has played only every other week so far. The guy who once had six touchdowns in a single game now has zero through four. With just 111 total yards a quarter of the way through the season, he’s the most prominent of the disappointing Saints.

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara (41) Is Tackled By Carolina Panthers Linebacker Cory Littleton (55) During An Nfl Football Game On Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022, In Charlotte, N.c. (Ap Photo/Rusty Jones)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton (55) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

SITTING STARS
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs finally broke free for a big week against Denver, but he’ll find the going much tougher in Kansas City. … The Rams’ defense was better against animal rights protesters than the 49ers on Monday night, but they will tighten the clamps on Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. … Philly’s Miles Sanders has been better than expected, but will cool down in Arizona. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore will remain cooled off against the 49ers. … And despite the elevation of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, we see no Steelers you can start against Buffalo, except for maybe George Pickens.

Las Vegas Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs (28) During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, In Las Vegas. (Ap Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

MATCHUP GAME
Detroit’s Jared Goff has been a top-five QB so far for the offensive Lions, and he should get some of his top receivers back against New England. … On the other side, the Patriots’ Damien Harris should run free through the Lions like Rashaad Penny did last week. … London fans will get to see a strong Green Bay rushing attack, as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will run through the Giants. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson will get back in form against Houston. … Receivers we like this week include Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore,  Washington’s Terry McLaurin against Tennessee and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson vs. Miami. … And a reminder to pick up Washington RB Brian Robinson now. He might not play against Tennessee, but he’ll be the Commanders’ No. 1 RB before too long.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff (16) Scrambles With The Ball During The Second Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, In Detroit. (Ap Photo/Duane Burleson)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

INJURY WATCH
We’re shocked, shocked that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is out this week. Even more shocked if anyone trusts Teddy Bridgewater to post great numbers against the Jets. … Atlanta put RB Cordarrelle Patterson in injured reserve, so Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will be splitting duties for the Falcons. … Guys nursing Week 4 injuries include four receivers (Washington’s Jahan Dotson, Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman) and one meager QB (Giants’ Daniel Jones). Questionable to return this week are Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago RB David Montgomery, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and the Detroit pass-catching duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.

Miami Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (5) Throws During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, In Cincinnati. (Ap Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Miami Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Vikings fans may vaguely remember Mike Boone, a running back who spent three seasons in Minnesota. Well, he’s in Denver now. And with Jamaal Williams blowing out his knee last week, Boone is now sharing RB duties with the now-fumble-prone Melvin Gordon. Boone was the main ball carrier last week in Las Vegas after Williams went down. Even though he had a key drop near game’s end, Boone may see a lot of duty the rest of the season. We’d refrain from counting on him Thursday night against Indianapolis, but he’s worth a pickup.

Denver Broncos Running Back Mike Boone (26) During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, In Las Vegas. (Ap Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

THE THURSDAY PICK
Colts at Broncos (-3½):
Pick: Colts by 7

Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines (21) Tries To Just A Defense As He Rushes With The Ball During An Nfl Football Game Against The Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, September 18, 2022 In Jacksonville, Fl. The Jaguars Defeat The Colts 24-0. (Peter Joneleit Via Ap)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) tries to just a defense as he rushes with the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, FL. The Jaguars defeat the Colts 24-0. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

News

Concert review: Chris Stapleton keeps sold-out crowd thrilled at magical Xcel Energy Center show

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 8, 2022

By

Concert Review: Chris Stapleton Keeps Sold-Out Crowd Thrilled At Magical Xcel Energy Center Show
google news

After the third song of his set Friday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, Chris Stapleton told the sold-out crowd “I’m not going to do much talking.”

Indeed, the 44-year-old Kentucky native wasn’t much for chitchat. He also skipped a fancy light show, exploding pyro, sprinting across the stage and all the other typical trappings of an arena rock or country spectacular. On top of that, his face was largely obscured by his massive beard and the shadow cast by his cowboy hat.

Stapleton proved, as he did the first time he sold out the X five years ago, he didn’t need any flash or gimmicks. For two hours, he focused on his songs, as did the crowd of about 15,800 cheering fans.

With a sound that largely draws from rootsy Americana and ’70s Southern rock and soul, Stapleton avoids modern Nashville cliches and is much more of a Tom Petty than he is a Luke Bryan. Stapleton began his career as a songwriter for other acts and found enough success he was able to launch his solo career with 2015’s “Traveller,” which went quadruple platinum and won him his first two of eight (so far) Grammys.

He opened Friday’s show with two of his earliest hits, the rockers “Nobody to Blame” and “Parachute,” and kept things rolling from there. Much like Brandi Carlile, Stapleton is particularly adept at writing songs that sound like classics the first time you hear them and the concert was full of examples like “You Should Probably Leave,” “The Devil Named Music” and “I Was Wrong,” which is probably his finest work to date.

If the set list seemed similar to what he played when he opened for George Strait last December at U.S. Bank Stadium, that’s because it was. He did, however, add a three-song solo set — “What Are You Listening To,” “Traveller,” “Whiskey and You” — and used the opportunity to open up a bit to the crowd and share some personal history. At one point, he said he never imagined headlining a venue this size and that he’d never played Minnesota before. After seeing the reactions from fans in the front, he laughed and clarified he was speaking about a time early in his career and that he did know he’d played here before.

Stapleton’s top-notch band — which includes his wife Morgane on backup vocals — allowed him to shine, both in his thrilling guitar solos and the moments he explored the emotional depths of his rich voice. And the well-lubricated audience hung on his every word. Near the end of his set, he stopped “Fire Away,” asked the fans to turn on their phone’s flashlights and sing along to the final verse. It was a magic moment in an evening full of them.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending