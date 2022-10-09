3 killed, 4 trapped after building collapses in Delhi in relentless rain

Florida and the Atlantic coastal south are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. The Twin Cities had their driest September on record.

Farmers in southwest Nebraska are going broke as land that had been cropped for over a century must revert to marginal grazing land. Arizona fields verdant from new irrigation projects 50 years ago are again desert. And it ain’t going to get easier, folks!

Climates are changing. That will require adjustments in many things, both for private-sector households and businesses, but also for governments. Adjustments use up resources. Some changes required in coming decades will have enormous costs. Questions of who will have to bear those costs, and how, are going to be ever-present issues across all economic sectors. They will show up in all geographic locations but will be markedly higher in some than in others.

Adjustments could come in the size of culverts in Minnesota rural townships needed to keep roads from washing out and whether to rebuild destroyed beach houses on Sanibel Island in Florida. On a broader level, changes can be envisioned in years to come in how we drive, how we eat, how we heat and cool our homes and offices, how we live. And these adjustments won’t be choices. They will be forced on us by increased changes in the resources we take for granted. All this raises the question of who should pay how much for what.

That arises in a political sense: How much shared responsibility should we all take for the climate impacts on others? Should people in the upper Midwest pay taxes to help restore multi-million-dollar, yet vulnerable, developments on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts? What about a poor neighborhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico? Should someone driving a forklift in Eau Claire or changing diapers on seniors in Long Island have to pay higher taxes?

Where to spend poses other questions of fairness. If there are going to be FEMA grants to owners of a destroyed Gulf Coast restaurant, what about helping farmers in the western Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas whose cropping has become more tenuous through the years? What about a mid-sized Montana timber company as higher temperatures foster an ideal habitat for an insect that kills tens of square miles of trees long sustainably managed? All these parties and more are economic victims of climate change; all face losing the results of decades of work. We subsidize flood insurance and give FEMA grants to those harmed by water and wind, but not those bankrupted by drought or heat. Should we?

There also are international and moral questions. Changing climate globally is manifest in flooding over vast areas of Pakistan where a large majority of its population of 220 million live. South Asia has contributed relatively little over the past three centuries to the rise in global greenhouse gases. Yet its people may bear some of the greatest costs despite being some of the poorest in the world, with the sparsest means to accommodate change.

Should those who caused the problem bear some of these costs? Britain hit the coal-burning industrial revolution earliest and, on a per capita basis, contributed the most carbon dioxide to the atmosphere from fuels. Should the United Kingdom pay damages to Pakistan, as some recently demand? But then should it also get credit for the steel, textiles and other products it exported to the rest of the world over two centuries?

These questions of blame and equity go on and on. There will be little approaching consensus on any of the answers. But it is good to keep the longer-term questions in mind as we face shorter-term issues.

Right now, we face the immediate question of cleaning up property destroyed by a hurricane, while housing and feeding those who lost the most. That is no different than when a tornado devastates Comfrey or Chandler, Minn., or Joplin, Mo. Nor is it much different than when there is flooding along some river. When the effects of a global, obscure problem become immediate, visible and acute, we Americans inherently accept some responsibility of taking care of each other.

My mother got help from FEMA when her little house in Chandler was blown away by an F5 tornado in 1992. I cannot oppose help for people in southwest Florida or in Puerto Rico.

Nevertheless, compassionate help now does not mean avoiding the bigger issue of prudence in rebuilding. If there is a blind collective commitment to funding reconstruction, with the key decisions as to what and how made by local residents and governments, there will be what economists call an “externality.” Resources will be wasted and we will set ourselves up for more and unnecessary destruction in the future.

To put that in less abstract terms, private homeowners’ insurance over all of Florida already is near $5,000 even with Federal subsidies. As the probability of future storm damage rises, if we give greater insurance subsidies and more in FEMA grants, do we just throw away money fighting inevitable change? If we don’t, what loss of wealth will millions of households and businesses suffer in the next decade or two?

Insurers understand that distribution of risks is very uneven. The risk of flooding depends very much on topography and hydrology. Floodplains of major rivers are at much more risk than the high plains of west Texas or Minnesota’s Buffalo Ridge. Even if rainfall rises, it is relatively easy to project what risks will be for any specific location. Paying to move people from these more risk-prone areas is feasible.

Severe wind damage from tornadoes and straight-line winds can occur over much larger areas than severe flooding. And, while there are areas much more subject to tornadoes than others, exactly where they strike in any single year is nearly random. And a tornado’s damage is much more acutely focused than that of a hurricane spiral several hundreds of miles in diameter. Overall losses may rise with a changing climate, but it still will be possible to get private wind insurance virtually everywhere in the central United States. One could not say the same for flood insurance in Wabasha, Minn.; Omaha, Neb., Kansas City or myriad other river towns.

Hurricanes are more complicated in that damage is concentrated in coastal areas as the storms rapidly lose force traveling over land. But the frequency with which any specific stretch of coast gets hit varies greatly. Sanibel Island was hit hard now, but what are its prospects going forward? And how will all those storm probabilities interact with rising sea levels in determining future damage?

There are many questions and few concrete answers. But it is good to understand the whole gamut of risks as we mull over and debate proactive public policy responses that soon will arise.

