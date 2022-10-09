News
Bernie Sanders stumps for Keith Ellison in Rochester
With signs that his re-election bid for attorney general is neck and neck, Keith Ellison stumped alongside Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Rochester on Friday morning.
Speaking in front of a semicircle of about 300 supporters at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Sanders called Ellison “one of the leaders in this country” who stands up for working families and the middle class and has the “guts” to take on the special interests.
Ellison served in the U.S. House for 12 years while Sanders served in the Senate before Ellison was elected Minnesota’s attorney general in 2018.
“Millions of people from Vermont to Minnesota and all over the country are going to work and earning starvation wages,” Sanders said. “And Keith understood, as I did and you do, you got to raise the minimum wage to a living wage.”
Sanders has headlined rallies over the past two days to deliver a boost to Ellison’s campaign. Polls show that of the statewide races, the race for attorney general is the closest.
Sanders, who energized and galvanized the left during the past two presidential election bids, stumped for Ellison in Duluth on Thursday night before coming to Rochester and then proceeding to Minneapolis.
Ellison is in a tight race with Republican Jim Schultz, a private-sector attorney. Ellison had a tiny lead over Schultz among likely Minnesota voters, 46 percent to 45 percent, according to a Sept. 18, 2022, KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. About nine percent of those polled were undecided.
Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, but mail-in voting has already begun in Minnesota.
With his trademark thrusts of his finger, Sanders called the GOP position on abortion the “height of hypocrisy.” Republicans, he said, advocate for small government and for letting “the American people do what they want to do, except if you are a woman having to make one of the most personal decisions in your life.”
Without naming him, Sanders noted that Ellison’s opponent referred to Ellison as “extreme.” Sanders argued that Republicans were guilty of projection.
“Let me talk about what is extreme,” Sanders said. “Extreme is when you have an economy in the United States where the richest people are becoming phenomenally richer, while working people are seeing a decline in their standard of living. That’s really extreme.”
Before introducing Sanders, Ellison addressed head-on the issue that is viewed as his biggest vulnerability: crime. He said there were 200 mass shootings in the past 300 days.
“Anybody running around talking about crime and not talking about dealing with gun safety isn’t trying to have a serious conversation with you,” he said.
Public safety means police and prosecutors, but it also means “strong neighborhoods, good schools, and neighbors working together,” Ellison said.
The Minnesota GOP hasn’t won statewide electoral office since 2006. The last Republican to do so was Gov. Tim Pawlenty. The DFL has currently won 22 consecutive statewide elections in Minnesota since 2008.
Ellison is at risk of ending the GOP’s electoral drought. And one of his biggest vulnerabilities is crime. Last month, two dozen Minnesota county sheriffs announced they were backing Schultz for attorney general.
Ellison is a former deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and one-time leader of the progressive wing of his party in Washington.
After the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the eruption of protests that followed, Ellison backed a measure to replace the city’s police department with a “Department of Public Safety” and to eliminate minimum staffing requirements. The measure was rejected by Minneapolis voters last year.
Although supporters of the measure insisted that it was not designed to “defund the police,” moderate Republicans, along with DFL Gov. Tim Walz, opposed the measure.
In an ABC News/Ipsos poll this summer, the GOP held an 11-point advantage over Democrats on crime, a concern that ranked higher than inflation, gas prices or the economy.
In a statement issued by the Schultz campaign this morning, it said it was “no surprise” that Ellison was campaigning with “avowed socialist Bernie Sanders.”
“Ellison has proven he is a political activist masquerading as Attorney General. Time and time again, he has put the whims of the far left ahead of the safety and security of Minnesotans and that is an absolute disgrace.”
What do Biden’s marijuana reforms mean for Minnesota and North Dakota?
President Joe Biden announced Thursday sweeping reforms surrounding the nation’s federal marijuana policies, issuing pardons and aiming to reschedule marijuana on the country’s schedule list.
“As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit.”
As part of his initiative, Biden announced he would be working with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue pardon certificates to those convicted of federal charges of simple possession of marijuana, a move which some officials believe could affect as many as 6,500 people — none of which are currently in federal prison. He urged state governors to do the same.
“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said.
In addition to the pardons, Biden tapped Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to “expeditiously” conduct a review on marijuana’s scheduling. Under the Controlled Substances Act, which took effect in 1971, marijuana is listed as Schedule I — the most dangerous tier including ecstasy, heroin and LSD.
Though Biden’s overhaul of marijuana regulations is a large step, it only applies on the federal level. State lawmakers are still free to regulate marijuana how they see fit.
So, what does that mean for Minnesota and North Dakota?
MINNESOTA CLEMENCY DEPENDS ON BOARD
While Minnesota in recent years has taken some steps toward loosening marijuana restrictions in the state, pardoning or expunging prior convictions does not lie solely in the hands of Gov. Tim Walz.
The Minnesota Board of Pardons, a subsidiary of the state’s corrections department, holds the power to pardon individuals and commute or expunge criminal convictions lobbied against citizens in the state. Made up of the governor, attorney general and chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, the board meets biannually — once in the spring and once in the fall.
“The Minnesota Board of Pardons … may grant a pardon or a commutation to a person who is still serving a sentence for a crime committed in the state,” the board’s website reads.
“The Board may also grant a pardon extraordinary to a person who has completed their criminal sentence and satisfied a required waiting period, if they can demonstrate that they have reformed and are living as law-abiding citizens.”
The Board of Pardons grants clemency of some form to an estimated 20-40 people each year. Its rarity and inefficiency is something lawmakers attempted to address in this year’s legislative session.
In February, Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, authored House File 3464, a bill that aimed to overhaul Minnesota’s clemency process. According to a House Research summary, the bill would have gifted the governor more authority in Board of Pardons hearings while also creating a nine-member committee to screen clemency applications and provide recommendations to the board.
“Pardons are an opportunity for societal redemption. … Right now the workload for reviewing pardons falls to three of the busiest people in the state,” Long told the Minnesota House of Representatives when introducing the bill. “Minnesota’s approach is stricter than all but six other states in the country in terms of how we approach pardons. So this would be a fair process that would certainly be consistent with the state constitution … and I think it would be a way to help ensure that we are not putting such a high burden on our pardon process.”
That bill was referred to the House Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy, where no further action was taken.
Claire Lancaster, press secretary for Walz, told Forum News Service that while the governor supports Biden’s decision and has advanced marijuana legalization in Minnesota, he “does not have the ability to take unilateral action” toward issuing clemency to those in Minnesota.
NORTH DAKOTA VOTES AGAIN
North Dakotans heading to the polls this November will be confronted with yet another attempt to legalize recreational marijuana.
After medical marijuana became legal through a public vote on Measure 5 in 2016, some North Dakotans have pushed to legalize recreational use across the state as well. The first attempt came during the 2018 midterms, when North Dakotans rejected it by a 19-point margin.
After possessing small amounts of marijuana was decriminalized in North Dakota in 2019, another measure, the North Dakota for Freedom of Cannabis Act, failed to garner the minimum number of signatures required to appear on the 2020 ballot.
After analyzing feedback from the 2018 measure’s rejection, David Owen, leader of Legalize ND, pushed for signatures on a new petition.
“After Measure 3 failed, we researched and we crafted the bill in response to what people said, what the public opinion was across the state,” Owen told Forum News Service in 2019.
The latest measure calls for adding a new section to North Dakota’s Century Code, rather than a change to the state’s constitution.
“We don’t think marijuana belongs in the constitution,” Owen added.
The measure will see a public vote Nov. 8.
While legalizing marijuana this November wouldn’t automatically grant clemency to those convicted before the law went into place, a process already exists for North Dakotans to receive a pardon or expungement of past charges for simple possession.
Gov. Doug Burgum in January 2020 began granting pardons for such convictions. Burgum pardoned 16 North Dakotans from convictions involving small-amount possession.
Approved by the state’s Pardon Advisory Board in July 2019, the policy allows individuals to submit a summary pardon application if they have been prosecuted for and convicted of possession of marijuana, ingestion of marijuana or possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and have not had any convictions in the past five years. Burgum granted pardons for half of the applicants.
St. Thomas pounds Davidson for its biggest win in Div. I era
With their day’s work complete Saturday afternoon, the St. Thomas football team took a knee at midfield at O’Shaughnessy Stadium — not to give thanks, but to receive thanks from their coach, Glenn Caruso, for providing a legacy moment for the program.
The Tommies’ 27-16 victory over Pioneer Football League powerhouse Davidson was that monumental.
The Wildcats, who came into the game as the top rushing team in college football, left looking like just another team, just another victim in the Tommies’ regular-season home winning streak that extended to 33 games. The final score doesn’t reflect how dominant the Tommies were against a team that had rushed for 392 yards in beating them 42-15 11 months ago.
Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski had nearly a year to stew over that one and to plan for the rematch, and when the final horn sounded Saturday he did more than let out a sigh of relief.
“I had tears in my eyes,” Kuchinski said. “The boys did a really good job of executing the game plan. They’re the ones who ended up making all the plays. I’m proud of how hard they fought.”
The Tommies held the Wildcats to 80 rushing yards in the first half — when the game was decided — and 288 for the game, 100 yards under their season average.
“The plan we put together was really good,” Caruso said, “and the execution was as good as we’ve seen in the last year and a half. I’ve been watching Davidson film for a lot of years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen (its offense) slowed like that.”
Davidson coach Scott Abell said he knew the Tommies would come out determined to make amends for last season and said his team did not match St. Thomas’ intensity. “We’ve come out of the depths of the depths to sort of being the best program in our league,” he said, “and we’ve learned to play with that bull’s-eye. Today we didn’t handle it very well.
“A ton of credit to St. Thomas. They executed their game plan I lot better than we executed ours. They outplayed us, they outcoached, and at the end of the day that’s what it looks like.”
The difference between last season’s game and this one was striking.
“Last year coming into the game we didn’t know their physicality, their tempo,” said Tommies quarterback Cade Sexauer, who had another strong game with three touchdown passes. “Having that game in the data bank, knowing what we had to do better, was huge for our improvement.”
Senior safety Luke Glenna led the Tommies with 22 tackles, including 11 solos, and was surrounded by teammates who played at a high level from beginning to end in making good reads on the Wildcats’ triple-option attack and being sure tacklers.
“That was the most fun I have had playing this game in a long time,” said Glenna. “We definitely were looking to get some revenge after what happened last year, so I think we were all focused this week and ready to roll when 1 p.m. came around.”
There were a number of former Tommies in the announced crowd of 6,177, including members of last year’s team. Sophomore linebacker Jonathan Bunce said it was great to see them after the game, knowing “we did right by them.”
The Tommies scored on their first possession of the game for the fifth straight game when Sexauer connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Andrew McElroy. A touchdown pass to Jacob Wildermuth and another to McElroy in the second quarter stretched the Tommies’ lead to 21-0 before Davidson added a field goal just before the half. The Tommies’ lead stood at 17 points before the Wildcats scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown.
The win seemingly puts the Tommies in position to have a legitimate chance of winning the conference championship in only their second season, but they don’t seem ready to think in those terms just yet.
“I told the guys afterward that if they think we have arrived in any way they are wrong,” Caruso said. “But it does give us a really nice block to build on.”
BRIEFLY
The Tommies’ two top running backs, Hope Adebayo and Shawn Shipman, finished the game on the sidelines due to injury. Caruso said it was too soon to tell if they will be ready for Saturday’s game against Drake.
Area college football: Carleton improves to 5-0 with 26-7 win over crosstown rival St. Olaf
There’s only one unbeaten football team still standing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and it’s not one of the usual suspects.
Division II powers Bethel and St. John’s both have one loss this season. Not so for Carleton, which improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the MIAC with a 26-7 victory over crosstown rival St. Olaf on Saturday in front of 3,232 fans at Laird Stadium in Northfield, Minn.
Jonathan Singleton threw two touchdown passes to Ntense Obono, a 5-yarder in the first quarter and a 16-yarder in the fourth for the Knights. And kicker Trent Ramirez had a big day, making field goals of 19 and 26 yards, plus three extra-point kicks.
Carleton plays at St. John’s on Nov. 5 in the game that likely will decide the MIAC’s Northwoods Division champion.
St. John’s 45, Augsburg 0: Johnnies quarterback Aaron Syverson completed 18 of 30 passes for 214 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 78 yards and another TD on five carries in a shutout victory over the Auggies in Minneapolis.
Bethel 49, Hamline 14: The Royals beat the visiting Pipers for the 26th year in a row. Hamline, which won 32 of the first 41 meetings in this series, last won in 1996. The score was 31-9.
Concordia-Moorhead 36, Macalester 7: The Cobbers found a way to contain the Scots’ high-powered offense, limiting Macalester to 236 total yards in Moorhead, Minn. The Scots produced at least 400 yards offense in each of their first four games this season. Concordia finished with a 17-minute advantage in time of possession.
Gustavus Adolphus 77, St. Scholastica 7: George Sandven threw four TD passes, and the Gusties exploded for 40 points in the second quarter to take a 61-0 halftime lead at Hollingsworth Field in St. Peter, Minn.
Wis.-La Crosse 41, Wis.-Stout 21: Keyser Helterbrand rushed for 182 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, and Aaron Schmitz intercepted a Sean Borgerding pass and returned it 95 yards for a score in Menomonie, Wis. Borgerding threw for 295 yards for the Blue Devils but had four passes intercepted.
North Dakota State 31, Indiana State 26: TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three TDs as the Bison, ranked No. 1 in FCS, rallied to beat the Sycamores in Terre Haute, Ind. Indiana State led 13-10 at halftime and 20-17 in the third quarter before Williams ran for two third-quarter TDs.
Bemidji State 44, Concordia-St. Paul 0: Golden Bears linebacker Andrew Egnarski had 19 tackles, one shy of a school record, but the Beavers rolled up 552 yards and 35 first downs to win easily in Bemidji, Minn., and keep Concordia winless for the season.
Wayne State 41, Minn. State Mankato 33: Hayden Ekern threw for 266 yards and three TDs, and the Wildcats jumped to a 27-3 early in the second quarter before having to hold off the Mavericks in Wayne, Neb., improving their record to 5-1.
Sioux Falls 35, SW Minnesota State 14: The Cougars, ranked 17th in Division II, scored 28 points in the first quarter to beat the Mustangs in Sioux Falls, S.D., and remain the only unbeaten team left in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. After Southwest Minnesota State quarterback Justus McComb suffered a first-quarter injury, John Romero replaced him and completed 11 of 16 passes.
Minnesota Moorhead 36, Minot State 14: Freshman quarterback Jack Strand was 38 of 50 passing for 383 yards and two TD, and receiver Ryan Bieberdorf had 12 catches for 198 yards and a TD for the Dragons in Moorhead, Minn.
Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler doing film study two nights a week with mentor Patrick Peterson
Two nights a week, Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler heads to the home of teammate Patrick Peterson. But it’s not for recreation.
It’s for film study. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback, turns on the video and the two go over plays.
“Pat Pete has taken me under his wing,’’ said Dantzler, who said he lives four minutes away from Peterson in Cottage Grove. “I watch a lot of film with him twice a week, and we do a lot of film study and it makes it a lot easier. It slows things down for me.”
It looks to be paying dividends. While Dantzler was up and down at the start of the season, including being beaten on a long touchdown pass in Week 2 at Philadelphia, he has looked good lately. In last Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London, Dantzler had five tackles, including one for loss, and three passes broken up.
“That was a really, really big game,’’ Peterson said. “That was probably one of the better games I’ve seen him play with us.”
Danztler is in his third NFL season but first in which he has been a clear-cut starter. Peterson is his second Minnesota season after starring his first 10 years with Arizona, and has grown close to Dantzler.
“He can be a very, very special cornerback and a cornerstone for this defense in this league,’’ Peterson said. “I just continue to polish him up as far as his study habits, his practice habits, how to be a pro, how to take care of body, so he can be relied upon each and every day.”
Entering Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Pro Football Focus rates Dantzler as No. 34 in and Peterson as No. 39 among 103 NFL cornerbacks. While those aren’t exceptionally high rankings, the Vikings are one of 10 teams to have two cornerbacks in the top 40.
“(Peterson) told me before the season that with great teams, it starts with the corners, so people are going to be depending on us and we’ve got to get it right,’’ Dantzler said.
With Peterson’s help, Dantzler feels good about the two doing that throughout the season.
“He’s a future hall of famer, so I feel like me learning from him is a great thing,’’ Dantzler said.
DORN SIGNING AMONG FOUR MOVES
With Lewis Cine out for the season due to a serious leg injury, the Vikings on Saturday added a fourth safety to the roster.
The Vikings signed Myles Dorn off the practice squad. The transaction was expected to be made at some point since Dorn had been elevated from the squad twice earlier this season and only was allowed one more such move.
The Vikings also placed Ben Ellefson on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday. Indications are it’s not a long-term injury. Players on injured reserve must miss at least four games, and Ellefson could be back after sitting out the minimum number.
To take Ellefson’s place in Sunday’s game, the Vikings elevated rookie tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round pick, off the practice squad. They also elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena off the squad. That could be an indication rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, might not be able to play.
Cine was hurt in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London, and underwent surgery there Tuesday to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg. Dorn said Friday he was a “100 percent” ready to be added to the roster.
“(I bring) versatility,” he said. “I do everything you ask me to do. Plug me in anywhere and I’ll be ready to.”
BRIEFLY
After being signed off Atlanta’s practice squad, nose tackle Khyiris Tonga said he’s in a “good place” and is looking forward to making his Minnesota debut. It remains to be seen if it will be against the Bears, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2021 and waived him last August. “I’m excited just to be able to play,” he said. … Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell expects defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was released off the practice squad after sitting out last year as a rookie due to being shot four times as an innocent victim, will get another NFL opportunity. “His story’s not over,” Donatell said. “I think he still has a good future.”
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.
Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed three people. The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine, but Moscow didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge, and some lauded the destruction on Saturday. But Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.
The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation,” shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.
Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.
Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who this summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.
Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.
On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week. Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and the elderly could be relocated because Kherson was getting “ready for a difficult period.”
The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Putin himself presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018.
The attack on it “will have a further sapping effort on Russian morale, (and) will give an extra boost to Ukraine’s,” said James Nixey of Chatham House, a think tank in London. “Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the bridge attack but did not address its cause.
“Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state’s territory,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm.”
Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.”
Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces advanced or held the line in the east and south, but acknowledged “very, very difficult, very tough fighting” around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have claimed recent gains.
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” A couple riding in a vehicle on the bridge were killed, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It didn’t say who the third victim was.
All vehicles crossing the bridge are supposed to undergo state-of-the-art checks for explosives. The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, the Investigative Committee said, adding that the man’s home was searched and experts were looking at the truck’s route.
Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact, with the flow alternating in each direction, said Crimea’s Russia-backed leader, Sergey Aksyonov.
Rail traffic was resuming slowly. Two passenger trains left the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed toward the bridge Saturday evening. Passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.
While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early in its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim that territory.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through that corridor and by sea.
Russian war bloggers responded to the bridge attack with fury, urging Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Putin ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency. Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call. “The special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he declared.
Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible. And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure.
Such statements may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.
The parliamentary leader of Zelenskyy’s party cast the explosion as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.
“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: If you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” said David Arakhamia of the Servant of the People party.
The Ukrainian postal service announced it would issue stamps commemorating the blast, as it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by a Ukrainian strike.
The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and Marilyn Monroe singing her “Happy Birthday Mr. President” song. Putin turned 70 on Friday.
In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”
The Crimean Peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and home to a Russian naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.
Ukrainian authorities were also just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, assessing the humanitarian toll and possible war crimes after a months-long Russian occupation.
“Some people died in their houses, some people died in the streets, and the bodies are now being sent to experts for examination,” said Mark Tkachenko of the Kramatorsk district police.
Explosions also rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering secondary explosions. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of using surface-to-air missiles in two largely residential neighborhoods.
Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko’s apartment caught fire in the attack. She was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.
“Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don’t know what to do next,” the 80-year-old said.
___
Stepanenko reported from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Francisco Seco contributed from Kharkiv and Justin Spike from Lyman, Ukraine.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Vikings make four moves, including signing Myles Dorn off practice squad, putting Ben Ellefson on IR
With Lewis Cine out for the season due to a serious leg injury, the Vikings have added a fourth safety to the roster.
Minnesota on Saturday signed Myles Dorn off the practice squad. The move was expected to be made at some point since Dorn had been elevated from the squad twice earlier this season and only was allowed one more such move.
The Vikings also placed Ben Ellefson on injured reserve after he suffered a groin injury in practice Thursday. To take his place in Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota on Saturday elevated rookie Nick Muse off the practice squad. Muse was a seventh-round pick last April.
The Vikings also elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. That could be an indication that rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, might not be able to play.
Cine was hurt in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London. He underwent surgery Tuesday in London to repair a compound fracture in his lower left leg.
