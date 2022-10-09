News
Black Friday savings are already here with the first deals at Target
We’re still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will kick off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer this year with its own selection of early deals. Right now you can buy a selection of early black friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and more, and Target will be adding new deals weekly as Black Friday approaches.
You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above, but to help save you time we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available below. Deals usually come and go pretty quickly during the holiday shopping season, so we’ll keep updating this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check often for the best Black Friday savings Target has to offer.
Cooking aid
Most of these early Black Friday deals don’t have a set expiration, but this KitchenAid stand mixer discount is only available for today, so be sure to place your order soon if you don’t want to. not miss these savings. This 4.5 quart stand mixer is built for serious baking and can mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. It has 10 different speed options and 59 bowl contact points for the best mixing results. It comes with a flat beater and a dough hook, but there are tons of other attachments available for more precise mixing jobs.
LG
Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG SP2 can provide a significant improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar delivers 100W of total power and features a built-in subwoofer for rich bass. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a UBS or Bluetooth connection.
Gourmia
There’s a good reason why air fryers have become so popular recently. They are faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and much healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a mid-size Gourmia air fryer for almost half the usual price. It features 1500W of cooking power and 12 pre-programmed functions including frying, baking, dehydrating and more. And the removable basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze, too.
More early Black Friday deals:
CNET
3 killed, 4 trapped after building collapses in Delhi in relentless rain
New Delhi:
Three people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and four were trapped after a building collapsed at Delhi’s Lahori Gate.
The fire officer said he received a call about the incident at 7.30pm while it was still raining.
Five fire engines were dispatched to the building located in Old Delhi district.
It has been raining non-stop since Saturday afternoon in Delhi. Traffic police also alerted motorists to watch out for flooded roads, especially under flyovers.
Several urban trees on loose ground weakened by daytime and nighttime rain fell onto the city’s roads, making it extremely dangerous for motorists.
ndtv
Dewy 1 and Dewy 1: The unbreakable bond of Wild wingers Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar
Wild wingers Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar don’t know professional hockey without each other. They signed with the organization about a month apart three years ago and developed a bond in the minor leagues playing for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Now both players are expected to be in the Wild lineup for Thursday’s season opener against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center. It’s only right that they’re going to be playing on the same line when the puck drops.
“It’s awesome,” Duhaime said. “We started in Iowa together and roomed together throughout that whole process. It was pretty special to play with him last year, and to have him here this year is pretty cool.”
“It’s funny to look back at where we were at the start of our careers to where we are now,” Dewar added. “I couldn’t be happier to do it with him by my side. Not only is he a great teammate, he’s an even better friend.”
As far as first impressions go, Duhaime, 25, said he thought Dewar, 23, was “a shy nerd” before he really got to know him.
“He was a little dork,” Duhaime said with a laugh. “He kept to himself at first and then really started to loosen up.”
On the flip side, Dewar had a more lasting memory when asked about his first impression of Duhaime. After signing with the organization, they spent part of the summer living together in a Twin Cities apartment. Naturally, they often went grocery shopping together, as roommates do.
“It was my first time living away from home without a billet or anything,” Dewar said. “He’d been to college for a few years, so I figured he’d know how to cook.”
Wrong.
“We got back from grocery shopping and he came to my room and was like, ‘You know how to cook rice?’ ” Dewar said. “I was like, ‘Uh, not really. Just look it up.’ The fire alarm started going off a few minutes later. He somehow set the fire alarm off cooking rice.”
After being made aware that Dewar had outed his culinary skills, or lack thereof, Duhaime rolled his eyes and gave his side of the story. It turns out he wasn’t even using the stove. He simply forgot to vent the bag of Uncle Ben’s rice before putting it into the microwave.
“It sounded like a grenade went off,” Duhaime said. “That was bad.”
Moments like this don’t surprise Iowa Wild coach Tim Army. He’s got a bunch of stories about Duhaime and Dewar, who he nicknamed Dewy 1 and Dewy 2, respectively, in the minors because they never left each other’s side.
“They would always give it to each other,” Army said. “They would make a mistake in practice or something and the other guy would come up to me and say, ‘Wake up Brandon, he’s sleeping today,’ or ‘Wake up Connor, he’s sleeping today.’ I loved that interaction between them. It always made me laugh. It was fun the way they would get on each other.”
Make no mistake, though, as silly as Duhaime and Dewar can be off the ice, they are all business on it. They were among the hardest-working players on the team in Des Moines, which is why it was no surprise to Army that both went on to play meaningful minutes in the NHL last season.
That explains why Wild coach Dean Evason decided not to mess with a good thing. He made a point to put Duhaime and Dewar on the same line last season and has kept the pair together this season.
“We like them on a line together,” Evason said. “They have a chemistry, and they communicate very well.”
That communication has helped the pair get to this point in their career.
“Whether I’m down on myself, or he’s down on himself, we know we always have someone to go to,” Duhaime said. “That’s pretty cool to have.”
Asked what connected them in the early stages of their friendship, both agreed that it was circumstance more than anything else.
“We’ve just been pushed together wherever we’ve been,” Dewar said. “We were roommates at our first training camp. We were roommates down in Des Moines. We go to the rink together. We have similar interests away from the rink. We also both had similar paths.”
The latter might offer some insight into how their connection has been so lasting.
“We’ve both earned everything we’ve gotten in our career,” Dewar said. “I think that kind of bonds us. It’s something we really appreciate about each other.”
Who knows where Duhaime and Dewar would be right now if it wasn’t for the other. Maybe they don’t get to the NHL without being able to lean on each other ever step of the way. Luckily, neither Dewy 1 nor Dewy 2 has to live in that hypothetical.
“I look at them like brothers,” Army said. “They are always going to be there for each other. They also don’t want to be outdone by each other. That level of competition drives them. That’s their relationship, and it’s a really positive thing for both of them.”
It’s a really positive thing for the Wild, too.
Business People: Plunkett’s Pest Control announces leadership succession plan
OF NOTE — SERVICES
Plunkett’s Pest Control, a Fridley-based provider of household and business extermination services, announced that President and Owner Stacy O’Reilly will step down effective Jan. 1, 2023, but will remain chair of the board of directors. Plunkett’s Director of Innovation and Shared Services Aly Silva Mulgrew will succeed O’Reilly as president.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
WomenVenture, a St. Paul-based organization providing financial and consulting support for women entrepreneurs, announced that AJ Austerman and Pang Xiong have joined its board of directors. Austerman is senior vice president-market manager with Huntington Bank; Xiong is vice president, cash management sales officer with Choice Bank.
EDUCATION
Carleton College student Ariel Alexander has been chosen as one of 10 students nationwide to share the $50,000 Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s 2022 Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program grant. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a pediatric cancer charity and Alexander’s grant was announced by sponsor Northwestern Mutual insurance company. Carleton College is in Northfield, Minn.
ENTERTAINMENT
Alive & Kickin, a Twin Cities-based musical performance group made up of artists ages 60-99+, announced the hire of Executive Director Ross Willits. Willits is president of the board of directors of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts and most recently served as associate producer of Theatre 55.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul, announced it has won the Minnesota Credit Union Network‘s Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award for the third year in a row, given to credit unions that demonstrate a high level of social responsibility through community projects. … Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, announced that Armando Pimentel Jr. has been appointed to its board of directors; Pimentel served as president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy.
FOOD
QualiTru Sampling Systems, an Oakdale-based provider of aseptic and representative sampling equipment and services for the food and dairy industries, announced Scott Larson has been hired as vice president of operations and supply chain.
HEALTH CARE
Advent, a national chain of ear, nose & throat clinics, announced a partnership with Dr. Josh Yorgason and the Minnesota Ear & Sinus Center to open its first Minnesota location in Blaine. … ANI Pharmaceuticals, a Baudette, Minn.-based maker of branded and generic drugs, announced the hire of Krista L. Davis as chief human resources officer. Davis previously served in a similar role for Novartis’ Technical Operations Division. … Pathway Health, a Lake Elmo-based provider of consulting management services and education for post-acute care service providers, announced that Chief Operating Officer Donna Webb will retire Dec. 31, and in the interim has assumed the role of chief operating officer emeritus; Lisa A. Thomson, former chief strategy and marketing officer, has been named chief operating officer.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Vanessa Johnson has joined the firm’s Energy, Environment Law, Energy Regulation & Permitting and Energy Litigation Groups.
MANUFACTURING
Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnetonka-based maker of capital equipment and 3D printed production, announced the appointment Jeff Hanson as vice president of sales and marketing. Most recently Hanson founded Digital 3D Manufacturing and previously worked in the same field at Stratasys. … Protolabs, a Maple Plain-based online and technology-enabled manufacturer for businesses, announced the hire of Oleg Ryaboy as global chief technology officer; previously Ryaboy served in a similar role at Digital River.
MARKETING
d.trio marketing group, a Minneapolis-based marketing agency, announced it has changed its name to cat&tonic. … IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of direct-mail marketing services for business, announced that James Capstick has joined the company as chief sales officer.
NONPROFITS
CommunityGiving, a St. Cloud-based consortium of Central Minnesota-based philanthropic and community fund-raising organizations, announced that Kathleen Allen has joined the board of directors. Allen is president of Kathleen Allen and Associates, a St. Cloud consulting firm. … Sheltering Arms Foundation, a Minneapolis-based grantmaking organization focused child and family development, announced that Esther Garubanda of St. Paul and Emily Reichenbach of Edina have joined its board of trustees, and that Cecily Cutshall of Minneapolis is the foundation’s newly elected board president; Cutshall is a senior IT manager at Huntington Bank.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Vikings CB Andrew Booth sits out fourth straight game, RB Ty Chandler active
Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who had been listed as questionable, missed his fourth straight game Sunday against Chicago due to a quadriceps injury.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and, as expected, was inactive. The Vikings elevated receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad on Saturday to replace Nailor.
Also inactive were offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
Rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time in his NFL career after being inactive for the first four games.
Real World Economics: Sharing the costs of climate change
Florida and the Atlantic coastal south are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. The Twin Cities had their driest September on record.
Farmers in southwest Nebraska are going broke as land that had been cropped for over a century must revert to marginal grazing land. Arizona fields verdant from new irrigation projects 50 years ago are again desert. And it ain’t going to get easier, folks!
Climates are changing. That will require adjustments in many things, both for private-sector households and businesses, but also for governments. Adjustments use up resources. Some changes required in coming decades will have enormous costs. Questions of who will have to bear those costs, and how, are going to be ever-present issues across all economic sectors. They will show up in all geographic locations but will be markedly higher in some than in others.
Adjustments could come in the size of culverts in Minnesota rural townships needed to keep roads from washing out and whether to rebuild destroyed beach houses on Sanibel Island in Florida. On a broader level, changes can be envisioned in years to come in how we drive, how we eat, how we heat and cool our homes and offices, how we live. And these adjustments won’t be choices. They will be forced on us by increased changes in the resources we take for granted. All this raises the question of who should pay how much for what.
That arises in a political sense: How much shared responsibility should we all take for the climate impacts on others? Should people in the upper Midwest pay taxes to help restore multi-million-dollar, yet vulnerable, developments on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts? What about a poor neighborhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico? Should someone driving a forklift in Eau Claire or changing diapers on seniors in Long Island have to pay higher taxes?
Where to spend poses other questions of fairness. If there are going to be FEMA grants to owners of a destroyed Gulf Coast restaurant, what about helping farmers in the western Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas whose cropping has become more tenuous through the years? What about a mid-sized Montana timber company as higher temperatures foster an ideal habitat for an insect that kills tens of square miles of trees long sustainably managed? All these parties and more are economic victims of climate change; all face losing the results of decades of work. We subsidize flood insurance and give FEMA grants to those harmed by water and wind, but not those bankrupted by drought or heat. Should we?
There also are international and moral questions. Changing climate globally is manifest in flooding over vast areas of Pakistan where a large majority of its population of 220 million live. South Asia has contributed relatively little over the past three centuries to the rise in global greenhouse gases. Yet its people may bear some of the greatest costs despite being some of the poorest in the world, with the sparsest means to accommodate change.
Should those who caused the problem bear some of these costs? Britain hit the coal-burning industrial revolution earliest and, on a per capita basis, contributed the most carbon dioxide to the atmosphere from fuels. Should the United Kingdom pay damages to Pakistan, as some recently demand? But then should it also get credit for the steel, textiles and other products it exported to the rest of the world over two centuries?
These questions of blame and equity go on and on. There will be little approaching consensus on any of the answers. But it is good to keep the longer-term questions in mind as we face shorter-term issues.
Right now, we face the immediate question of cleaning up property destroyed by a hurricane, while housing and feeding those who lost the most. That is no different than when a tornado devastates Comfrey or Chandler, Minn., or Joplin, Mo. Nor is it much different than when there is flooding along some river. When the effects of a global, obscure problem become immediate, visible and acute, we Americans inherently accept some responsibility of taking care of each other.
My mother got help from FEMA when her little house in Chandler was blown away by an F5 tornado in 1992. I cannot oppose help for people in southwest Florida or in Puerto Rico.
Nevertheless, compassionate help now does not mean avoiding the bigger issue of prudence in rebuilding. If there is a blind collective commitment to funding reconstruction, with the key decisions as to what and how made by local residents and governments, there will be what economists call an “externality.” Resources will be wasted and we will set ourselves up for more and unnecessary destruction in the future.
To put that in less abstract terms, private homeowners’ insurance over all of Florida already is near $5,000 even with Federal subsidies. As the probability of future storm damage rises, if we give greater insurance subsidies and more in FEMA grants, do we just throw away money fighting inevitable change? If we don’t, what loss of wealth will millions of households and businesses suffer in the next decade or two?
Insurers understand that distribution of risks is very uneven. The risk of flooding depends very much on topography and hydrology. Floodplains of major rivers are at much more risk than the high plains of west Texas or Minnesota’s Buffalo Ridge. Even if rainfall rises, it is relatively easy to project what risks will be for any specific location. Paying to move people from these more risk-prone areas is feasible.
Severe wind damage from tornadoes and straight-line winds can occur over much larger areas than severe flooding. And, while there are areas much more subject to tornadoes than others, exactly where they strike in any single year is nearly random. And a tornado’s damage is much more acutely focused than that of a hurricane spiral several hundreds of miles in diameter. Overall losses may rise with a changing climate, but it still will be possible to get private wind insurance virtually everywhere in the central United States. One could not say the same for flood insurance in Wabasha, Minn.; Omaha, Neb., Kansas City or myriad other river towns.
Hurricanes are more complicated in that damage is concentrated in coastal areas as the storms rapidly lose force traveling over land. But the frequency with which any specific stretch of coast gets hit varies greatly. Sanibel Island was hit hard now, but what are its prospects going forward? And how will all those storm probabilities interact with rising sea levels in determining future damage?
There are many questions and few concrete answers. But it is good to understand the whole gamut of risks as we mull over and debate proactive public policy responses that soon will arise.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
After 10 years as YouTube’s ‘song-a-day guy,’ St. Paul musician still keeps things low-key
Three thousand, six hundred, and fifty-two songs in, Zachary Scot Johnson faced a dilemma.
On his YouTube channel, called thesongadayproject, Johnson records a song, from scratch, every single day. Sometimes a cover, sometimes an original, but never a duplicate, if he can avoid it — and he himself performs every instrument and vocal part. Combined, his videos have racked up more than 42 million views.
On September 6, 2022, the project reached 10 straight years of daily music. So, what song should mark this milestone?
For video 3,653, he made an exception to his rule and revisited “Catch the Wind,” by the Scottish musician Donovan: The same song was video 1, in 2012.
“I do like the idea of doing it every day, for as long as I live,” he said on a recent afternoon. “There are some people who really think that’s crazy, but the same people would tell you that doing 10 years is crazy.”
Here is Zachary Scot Johnson’s YouTube site:
He doesn’t like to rewatch his old videos — he said the experience can feel “miserable” — but as the 10th anniversary approached, he found that his several-thousand-video archive was an interesting way to chart time.
“I’ve moved maybe four or five times since it started,” he said. “I was married when it started but we have a baby now. We’ve had different animals. Different life experiences have happened within that window of time, and looking back on all of this stuff and seeing every single day represented is kind of special, because there aren’t many instances in which that would be a thing.”
Regular viewers of his channel these days will likely find Johnson at his home in St. Paul, which is bright and at once deliberately decorated and creatively chaotic. A booklet titled “Music belongs to everyone” lies atop his few-month-old baby’s Social Security card, which recently arrived in the mail. Sheet music is piled on an olive-green record player whose color echoes a tall plant near the fireplace. Of all the dozen and a half or so instruments he plays, just the piano and the acoustic guitar reside in the living room.
From our archives (2011): St. Paul musician ends year of creating new song each day.
When he records YouTube videos — by himself, most days — he just lets the camera roll and doesn’t spend too much time overthinking his instrumentation or fussing over rehearsals. His covers tend to have a folksier, stripped-down vibe, and he leans into this off-the-cuff, unvarnished charm when he’s collaborating with other musicians on his videos, too.
“Sometimes, that spontaneity is what the song needs,” he said. “The times when somebody has wanted to rehearse a song — after we’re done, it’s like, we should’ve recorded that. That would’ve been it, and now we have to do it again. So it feels a little bit replicated.”
In all facets of his musical practice, it seems, Johnson does everything possible to avoid a sense of artifice or duplication. For his live gigs, not only does he switch up the songs he plays during every show, he said, but he also does not even make a pre-planned setlist.
“Whatever you’re feeling in the moment is what I do,” he said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen him once before, so I get it.’ Every show is different. I don’t want to be somebody who replicates the same thing over and over and over again.”
He also takes the opportunity during live shows to go into storytelling mode and share tales of the more than 250 musical icons he’s collaborated with thanks to the YouTube channel. The musician Donovan flew Johnson to his home in Ireland, where they spent nine days together. He has recorded videos with Roseanne Cash, Creed Bratton, and Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary, among others. One high-profile collaborator, whom he declined to name, didn’t remember Johnson’s name but immediately recognized him as the “‘song a day’ guy.”
Johnson has plenty of other stories he saves for live gigs, too: When he and his wife bought their current home in St. Paul, they appeared on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters,” and Johnson wrote and performed an original song on the show. At a gala honoring Tony Bennett, Johnson got to chat with the legendary singer. From the hospital, right before his wife, Megan, gave birth to their daughter, the pair recorded a duet of that day’s song, “You Say,” by Dori Freeman.
A video from Johnson’s project:
Early in the song-a-day project, part of him suspected he might abandon it eventually, the way people often do with well-intentioned journals or blogs. But he didn’t. His project passed 1,000 songs, then 2,000, then 3,000. He compared the experience to running a marathon — “not that I’ve ever run one,” he added, chuckling. “I did a duathlon once, and that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m not going to do that again!”
When he gears up to cover a song, Johnson said, he often connects more deeply with the lyrics than the music. He’s likely to do a more faithful adaptation of a song whose lyrics are personally evocative — and, conversely, a song with a less powerful meaning is one where he feels more room to play around with instruments and musical styles. And ironically, the covers he feels most apprehensive about often get more feedback and attention than the ones he uploads confidently, he said.
“I can’t find that balance, but that’s one of the great things about it,” he said. “By the time you’re done with it, you gotta do one again the next day. You don’t linger on any of them, really.”
This is especially true since his daughter was born this summer. The YouTube channel is still part of Johnson’s daily routine, but now, when he plays the piano in his living room, viewers might spot the vintage wooden baby cradle in the background.
“I have new-dad brain,” he said. “I’m living in every moment.”
