Blockchain Developer Claims Finding Satoshi’s 0.1v BTC Codebase

The first 1M Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months.

Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi.

For more than a decade, the original 0.1 Bitcoin coding attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto was believed to have been lost. While it is possible to retrieve bits and pieces of code by searching, doing so is incredibly challenging. Jim Blasko, a blockchain developer, said on Facebook on the 7th of October that he had recovered the original code by doing some light browser hacking. Blasko said that the first one million Bitcoin were mined by Bitcoin’s founder over the course of six months, after a brief historical context provided by the speaker.

Cleanest Original Version?

According to Blasko’s post, it would take Satoshi at least six months to mine one million bitcoin. Block 20,000 wouldn’t be reached until July 22, 2009, and miners like Hal Finney were competing with each other, so hopefully this time or soon after. Basic (CPU) mining would continue for another couple of years since (the network’s difficulty) was just 1 back then.

The raw code and the data had been scraped from the Sourceforge search engine in 2012, and it was believed that they had been lost forever, according to Blasko’s article. The security expert goes on to say, “I know many users [were] looking for the original v0.1 code for a very long time and Hal Finney was planning to email it to some people in 2012, but his health was poor and by his own words didn’t get online much to respond.”

Blasko uncovered the secret code published on August 30, 2009, by Martti Malmi nicknamed SIRIUS. Despite the fact that Blasko is aware of the fact that there are previous versions of the Bitcoin 0.1 source on Github, he still considers it “the cleanest original version of Bitcoin.”

Recommended For You:

Bitcoin’s Total Network Hashrate Hits an All-time High