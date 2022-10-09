News
Complaints over locked downtown St. Paul skyway referred to city attorney
As a condominium owner in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, Dr. Sandy Smith enjoys the option of being able to traverse Mears Park at ground level or circle around it using the skyway system, a network of elevated pedestrian bridges linking residential and commercial buildings across streets.
Smith, a retired family practitioner who has lived downtown with her husband for six years, noted that all is not well within the skyway system. For years, questions over skyway hours, which corridors are publicly accessible through city easements and which ones can be locked up early or closed off altogether have dogged relationships between tenants, building owners and City Hall, especially in light of overnight vandalism.
At Sixth and Wacouta streets, things may finally be coming to a head, or so Smith hopes. Repeated complaints to the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections that property owner Jim Crockarell has blocked widespread access to the skyway through the Railroader Printing building have been referred to the city attorney’s office, which is weighing the possibility of misdemeanor charges.
“Reports have been submitted to the … Criminal Division for review of possible criminal charges regarding skyway access to the Railroader Printing building,” said City Attorney Lyndsey Olson, in an email on Sept. 30. “Because the matter is currently under review, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Reached by phone, Crockarell said he had owned the building less than a year and had no knowledge of any controversy over the limited skyway access. He also said he had no knowledge of skyway access changing after he bought the property.
“We’ve left it exactly the way it’s been, for what I understand, for several years,” he said. “DSI has not complained about it.”
“This has been a mutually beneficial situation for all parties, including the city,” Crockarell added. “Someone must have changed the circumstance or arrangement. If there’s any complaint, I’m certainly willing to do whatever’s appropriate.”
LOCKED ENTRANCE
The issue? Access, according to Smith.
The covered skyway corridors form a maze-like pathway through downtown, with a terminus at the River Park Lofts condo building near CHS Field. They’ve become a key selling point for property managers hoping to attract newcomers, especially retirees, to former office buildings leaning increasingly residential.
The skyway closest to Smith’s condo in the River Park Lofts crosses Wacouta Street into the Railroader Printing Building at 235 E. Sixth St., which faces Mears Park. The building is home to such popular eateries as the Bulldog and the Barrio Tequila Bar, as well as small software companies and other office tenants.
Crockarell and an associate bought Railroader Printing from the Brooks Group last December. At least since then, access to Skyway No. 14 has been limited for pedestrians entering from the Park Square Court building into the Railroader Printing building, where a door remains locked continuously. Smith and other condo owners at the River Park Lofts can still get back and forth using a lockbox keycode they’ve been granted.
“One fairly large commercial property owner can basically control what happens in the skyway,” Smith said. “You can potentially end up with portions of the skyway being partitioned out to various parts of the downtown population depending on where you are lucky or unlucky enough to live.”
‘THE SKYWAYS ARE OUR SIDEWALKS’
That’s frustrating enough for Smith and several of her neighbors, some of whom are elderly or disabled and expect unfettered access to the second-floor corridors. At least five of the condo owners use wheelchairs. Some, like Robert Wagner, have trouble accessing the lockbox given its placement.
“That … skyway closing dramatically shrinks my world down to one building, as well as threatens my safety,” said Wagner, who uses a wheelchair as a result of a severe spinal injury 17 years ago. “When that gets closed, especially in the winter, I can’t access the library. I can’t access Walgreens. I can’t access meeting friends for a drink or a meal.”
He added: “The skyways are our sidewalks. He’s closing off a public amenity. He doesn’t own the skyways, and in all the businesses he owns, he advertises skyway access.”
A second skyway — Skyway No. 15 — extends from the Park Square Court building, which is also owned by Crockarell and his real estate company Madison Equities, and crosses Sibley Street to the Mears Park Place Apartments.
Accessing Skyway No. 15 can be hit or miss, Smith said. “It’s locked intermittently,” she said. “One day I was walking to Walgreens, and when I came back it was locked. I feel that the main problem with the skyway is accessibility — egress and ingress.”
“This is clearly in violation of the skyway ordinance and has been cited by DSI multiple times,” added Smith, a member of the city’s Skyway Governance Advisory Committee. “Why is this taking so long? I can guarantee you that if I violated the ordinance, the city would not be as lenient.”
Crockarell said he was taken aback by the accusations.
If anything, he said, the condo owners have blocked access through the River Park Lofts to the parking ramp he owns at Sixth and Wall streets.
Residents have pointed out that no city easement allows public access there.
“They’ve locked it off for the last three years,” Crockarell said. “I haven’t complained about that. I don’t know why they’re complaining about the locking system the previous owner put in place. This is the first I’ve heard of it.”
‘I’LL TAKE THE FINE’
This isn’t the first time Skyway No. 14 has garnered negative attention from the city.
In June 2017, a divided city council voted 4-3 not to allow the Brooks Group to continue to close the skyway connection eight hours early, effectively ordering the property owner to maintain skyway access to the Railroader Printing building until 2 a.m.
In response, then-building manager Jaunae Brooks pledged civil disobedience. “I’m going to continue to close at 8 p.m.,” she said in an interview at the time. “Sue me. Take me to skyway jail. I’ll take the fine.”
Since then, the city has compromised somewhat on skyway hours, ordering the skyway network to remain open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Bill Hanley, who was chair of the city’s Skyway Governance Advisory Committee in 2017, said the lockbox is a blatant snub of city ordinances.
“Everybody agrees it’s a violation,” said Hanley, a downtown condo owner. “The people at River Park Lofts, they’re red hot over this.”
Some building owners have said that as much as they take pedestrian concerns seriously, they’ve also been inundated with complaints about homeless or transient individuals sleeping in the skyways, damaging property and even urinating and defecating in the halls.
OVERNIGHT DAMAGES
Those concerns haven’t fallen on deaf ears at City Hall.
In an interview Thursday, Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher said she has been attending bi-weekly meetings to discuss safety concerns downtown with St. Paul police, building owners and key stakeholders such as the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association and the Downtown Alliance. Crockarell’s real estate firm, Madison Equities, is represented in those conversations.
That doesn’t eliminate the possibility of misdemeanor charges against the building owner, but it does open the door to other solutions. Tincher noted the city has assembled a homeless-assistance response team among other strategies to work with transients.
“If there are things the city attorney needs to take action on, that would be separate and distinct from conversations I would be having,” Tincher said. “My thought on it, though, goes back to what are the reasons a property owner feels like they need to lock the door? If I can problem-solve around that, then it’s not a punitive approach.”
“There are challenges that well pre-date COVID, but the city now has a lot of tools we didn’t have before, that we’re really leaning into, to answer that bigger-picture question,” she added. “What I’m hearing from a lot of property owners is they are frustrated with vandalism, or public urination or drug use that is happening in parts of the skyway. … If there’s a reason they felt like they needed to lock the doors, I want to dig into that and see if we can problem-solve together.”
PANDEMIC ADDED STRESSES
Still, in recent years the city council, the Department of Safety and Inspections, the skyway advisory group and any number of residential tenants have all asked building owners for uniform hours, standards and security.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added special stresses and curveballs. By April 2020, during the first official weeks of the pandemic in Minnesota, some building owners “went rogue and just closed” their skyways without city permission, Hanley recalled.
Throughout the first two years of the public health emergency, the city later allowed property owners to close the skyways at 7 p.m. instead of midnight.
Since early April of this year, when the mayor lifted his local state-of-emergency declaration, the skyway system has been ordered open from 6 a.m. to midnight, with key exceptions such as the entrance to the federal courthouse on Robert Street.
Despite differences of opinion over how to structure skyway access, most everyone agrees that more eyes and ears from residents and passersby would be an improvement over the dog days of the early pandemic, when downtown was left nearly devoid of office workers.
Crockarell said he is optimistic about downtown foot traffic picking up, and he plans to have three restaurants operating in the near-vacant Park Square Court building in 2023, as well as several levels of residences completed by the end of next year.
Among the new eateries, a breakfast-and-lunch diner developed by head chef Justin Sutherland “is going to open in the next few months once we get a few more people downtown,” Crockarell said.
Readers and writers: ‘Sinister Graves’ finds Ojibwe sleuth becoming her own woman
As Native people, we have known that in order to survive we had to create, re-create, produce, re-produce. The effect of the denial of our existence is that many of us have become invisible. The systematic disruption of our families by the removal of our children was effective for silencing our voices…However, not everyone can still that desire, that up-welling inside that says sing, write, draw, move, be. We can sing our hearts out, tell stories, paint our visions. We are in a position to create a more human reality. In order to live we have to make our own mirrors. — From Marcie Rendon’s artist statement about her writing.
Cash Blackbear is growing up and becoming her own woman in “Sinister Graves,” the third entry in Marcie Rendon’s series featuring 19-year-old Blackbear, an Ojibwe woman who has shut down emotionally after a cruel childhood in foster homes.
Rendon will launch “Sinister Graves” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
An enrolled member of the White Earth Nation in Minnesota, Rendon infuses her novels with compassion for Indigenous women who are missing or killed and never found. Cash’s toughness, commitment to justice and vulnerability honor those women.
“Cash is every Native woman who is resilient in the face of historical trauma,” the author says.
Cash is an intriguing character, a 5-foot-tall pool hustler and farm worker, who was rescued by Sheriff Wheaton when she was a child. She’s a help to the sheriff in solving crimes because she “knows things,” sometimes sensing what will happen in the future or getting murder vibes off a dead body.
Rendon introduced Cash in 2017 in “Murder on the Red River,” winner of the Pinckley Prize for debut novel and 2021 Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s One Book/One Minnesota title. The second Cash adventure, “Girl Gone Missing” (2019), was nominated for Mystery Writers of America’s Sue Grafton Memorial Award.
Cash lives in Fargo where, in the first book, she helps the sheriff investigate the death of an Indian man. In “Girl Gone Missing,” Cash is a freshman at Moorhead State College and works with Wheaton to find one of her missing female classmates.
“Sinister Graves” finds Cash still in college. She’s living alone in her little apartment, smoking too much (it’s the 1970s) and drinking a lot of beer at the Casbah, the neighborhood bar. She still hasn’t ended her uninteresting affair with a married man.
When the Red River floods, the body of an unidentified Indian woman floats into town. The only clue to her identity is a small piece of paper in her bra that references a hymn in English and Ojibwe.
That clue leads Cash to a small church on the prairie, where she’s welcomed by the seemingly compassionate, handsome preacher and his uptight wife. Not too far from the house, Cash and her Indian friend Geno find the unmarked graves of two children. Hovering over them is a huge, dark cloud.
” ‘That was the biggest jiibay I’ve ever seen.’ Geno took a swig of his Coke.
Cash raised her eyebrow in a question.
‘Jiibay. Ghost. Dead ghost.’
‘Dead ghost? What do you man, dead ghost? What do you know about ’em?’
‘Know to stay away.’ ”
Tenacious Cash doesn’t stay away. After the sheriff and Geno head to the southwest where Geno will be an art student, Cash is alone in her visits to the pastor and his wife. The pastor says his wife, who sometimes acts strangely, is distraught over the loss of two children. There is another dead woman, and a baby crying at the parsonage. None of it makes sense to Cash as she delves deeper into what happens at the little church.
Cash is also making friends with some other Indian students, including a woman her age who’s as good at pool as is Cash. Growing up in foster homes where she was treated like a servant, Cash has never been interested in clothes. She just wears a clean T and jeans. But when her pool partner makes ribbon shirts to wear when they partner at a pool tournament, Cash smooths the soft silk and begins to understand she can care about what she wears. And when she’s in someone’s tidy little apartment, she looks around and thinks that maybe she could put a few things on her walls and make a more comfortable home.
This book ends with Cash in the most frightening situation in this series, with the dead ghost hovering.
In 2024 Rendon will celebrate the publication of “Stitches of Tradition,” which chronicles the journey of a young girl into womanhood through the bond she shares with her nookomis (my grandmother) as they sew ribbon skirts for ceremonies celebrating the women around them, illustrated by Ojibwe Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley.
Rendon’s other public readings from “Sinister Graves:”
- 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
- 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Mpls.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul
MORE ABOUT THE TWIN CITIES BOOK FESTIVAL
Sponsored by Minneapolis-based Rain Taxi Review, the free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Progress Center and Fine Arts building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
There will be an all-day exhibit hall with used books and records for sale, and tables for publishers and book-related organization as well as author events for all ages on stages in the Progress and Fine Arts buildings.
Marcie Rendon is not the only one to launch a new work.
Dessa’s “Tits on the Moon” is the latest in Rain Taxi’s chapbook series, published by Rain Taxi in association with Doomtree, the hip hop collective and record label of which Dessa is a founding member. This is a special ticketed festival finale at 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center. Attendees can pick up a $5 ticket at the Rain Taxi booth in the Progress Center between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the day of the festival.
The Minnesota Author Mashup includes 35 poets, novelists and non-fiction writers celebrating a publication this year. As an extension of the Mashup, the festival asked writers Abby Jimenez, Raymond Luczak and Chris Martin to offer insight into what books they admire. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. attendees will be able to meet with small groups of local authors to chat about whatever is on their minds.
“Where We Come From,” a children’s book by four Minnesotans, is getting lots of attention. Authors John Coy and Shannon Gibney will be at the festival with co-authors Diane Wilson and Sun Yung Shin appearing in a prerecorded discussion. In the book the authors explore where they each come from — literally and metaphorically — as well as what unites all of us as humans.
Among the presenters will be Vanessa Torres and Gary Eldon Peter, talking about growing up Minnesotan; a fiction showcase with Phong Nguyen, Robin McLean, and Akil Kumarasamy; a middle-grade showcase with Anika Fajardo, Brian Farrey and Kristin F. Johnson; and a poetry showcase with Major Jackson, Brenda Hillman and Stephanie Burt.
The festival has a website that offers authors’ biographies and times for readings and panel discussions. At the festival there is plenty of information about programs and how to navigate between the two buildings. There’s lots of free parking.
Thomas Friedman: Why Putin and MBS are laughing at us
Wars bring together surprising alliances.
Today, we have America and its NATO allies backing the brave Ukrainians fighting to save their country from being torn to shreds by Vladimir Putin.
And we have Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bernie Sanders, the House progressive caucus and the whole Republican Party all working — deliberately or because they are dupes — to ensure that Putin has more oil revenue than ever to kill Ukrainians and freeze the Europeans this winter until they abandon Kyiv.
In another dark corner, Putin and Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also probably hoping that the soaring energy inflation unleashed since Russia’s invasion helps the Donald Trump-led Republicans to regain control of at least the House of Representatives in next month’s elections. That would be icing on the cake for both, who view Trump as a president who still loves black crude over green solar and knows how to look the other way when bad things happen to good people.
Too cynical you say? No, sorry, you can’t be too cynical with this cast of brutes, bandits and useful idiots. Just look at the facts.
On Wednesday, with the world already heading toward recession and with the global oil and natural gas market already tight, the OPEC+ cartel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to collectively reduce its output by 2 million barrels a day — to ensure oil prices don’t retreat, but instead go back over $100 a barrel and stay there.
While the actual cut in output will most likely amount to close to 1 million barrels a day, because many smaller OPEC producers are already pumping below their quotas, in today’s market it will still pinch. As the Financial Times noted: At roughly $90 a barrel today, “crude is well below levels reached soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but higher than at any point between 2015 and early 2022.”
Putin’s motivation for this price hike is no mystery. With his army in Ukraine suffering steady loses of territory — and his having annexed portions of Ukraine that he doesn’t even control — Putin has one hope before he’s forced to do something really reckless: squeeze the supply and jack up the price of oil and gas high enough to force the European Union to abandon both Kyiv and Washington and accept his annexations in return for a cease-fire and resumption of Russian energy exports. The Saudis went along for the ride.
Putin’s strategy is neither crazy nor without hope because of two decades of Western nations’ failing to think strategically about energy. They willed the ends — a world no longer dependent on fossil fuels as soon as possible. But they did not will the means to reach that goal in a stable way — by maximizing their climate security, their energy security and their economic security all at the same time.
Instead, they pretended.
In Europe they pretended — with Putin’s covert encouragement — that they could abandon large-scale, largely emissions-free energy like nuclear power, as the Germans did, and just jump directly to intermittent wind, solar and other renewables and everything would be just peachy. Oh, my goodness. The Germans felt so virtuous in doing so — without acknowledging that the only reason they were getting away with this pipe dream was that Putin was selling them cheap gas to make up the difference.
When Putin ended the charade, here’s what happened: On Sept. 28, Reuters reported from Frankfurt, “Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday passed two decrees to prolong the operation of sizable hard coal-fired power generation plants up to March 31, 2024, and to bring back idled brown coal capacity up to June 30, 2023, to boost supply.”
In America, we did our own version of this green virtue signaling. Green progressives demonized the oil and gas industry — for good reasons in some cases because of how much the industry worked to deny the reality of climate change and refused to clean up its own act — and basically told it to please go off and die somewhere quietly, while we moved to wind and solar. Oil and gas investors and bankers got the message and began delaying or stopping investment in new oil and gas production at home, and instead focused on reaping as much profit as they could from existing wells.
As a Goldman Sachs newsletter in April put it: “How much future production have we lost because of all the delays in investment decisions on new oil and gas projects? The answer is 10 million barrels per day of oil, which is the equivalent of Saudi Arabia’s daily production and 3 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is more than the equivalent of Qatar’s daily production. If we had not kept delaying new investment decisions in oil and gas since 2014, we essentially could have had a new Saudi Arabia and a new Qatar.”
While America can still theoretically take care of most of its own needs for oil and gas today, unlike Europe, we do not have enough to export at the scale required to make up for Putin’s and OPEC+’s cutbacks and ease Europe’s transition to a decarbonized future.
But the green progressives never got that message. At a House committee hearing two weeks ago, Rep. Rashida Tlaib demanded to know if JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other banking executives appearing before the panel had any policies “against funding new oil and gas products.”
Dimon answered, “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.”
Tlaib then told Dimon that any students who had student loans and bank accounts with JPMorgan should retaliate by closing their accounts. Have no doubt: This kind of juvenile moral preening by Tlaib surely made Vladimir Putin’s day. She’s nowhere nearly as bad as the Republican senators who were inspired for years by ExxonMobil lies that climate change is a hoax, and then used that to block our transition to clean energy. But Tlaib still made Putin’s day.
What lifted Putin even more was when he watched Sanders, House progressive Democrats and the whole GOP last week come together to kill a bill backed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership to streamline the permitting process for domestic energy projects, particularly permitting for gas pipelines and wind and solar transmission lines — one of our biggest impediments to a stable green transition.
Hard to know who is worse, the progressives who did not understand how much solar and wind energy require quicker transmission permitting to safely scale clean energy or the Republicans, who knew oil and gas companies need quicker pipeline permitting to grow gas production but killed it so Biden would not have another success. As Joe Manchin, a fossil fuel-friendly Democrat who championed the bill, put it: “What I didn’t expect is that Mitch McConnell, my Republican friends, would be signing up with Bernie or trying to get the same outcome by not passing permitting reform.”
All in all, Putin had a bad month in Ukraine — but a good month in the U.S. Congress.
This is not complicated, folks: Do you want to make a point or do you want to make a difference? If we want to make a difference, we need to maximize our energy security, natural security and economic security, all at once. The only way to do that effectively is to incentivize our market to produce a stable and secure supply of energy, with the lowest possible emissions at the lowest possible costs as fast as possible.
The only truly effective way to do that is with a strong price signal — either taxes on dirty stuff or incentives for clean stuff — plus steadily increasing clean energy standards for power generation along the lines proposed by Hal Harvey and Justin Gillis in their new book “The Big Fix: Seven Practical Steps to Save Our Planet.”
As long as we are not ready to do that, we’re just faking it, indulging in virtue signaling on the left and the right — and Putin and MBS are laughing all the way to the bank.
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
Faye Flam: Hunger and obesity are the same problem in the U.S.
Scientific understanding is challenging the conventional wisdom about hunger — now framing it as a scourge that afflicts not only people who get too few calories, but also those who consume mostly sugar and refined starch. Under this new understanding, people eating the wrong kind of diet can suffer from both hunger and obesity.
A more scientifically accurate view of hunger and obesity couldn’t come at a better time. Obesity affects about 40% of the U.S. population, almost one in four Americans had trouble affording food in 2021, and the price of food has risen more than 11% since this time last year.
So nutrition experts rightly applauded the recent White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, since the discussion steered away from helping people get enough calories and instead focused on getting people enough real food. That’s also the focus behind a multi-billion dollar Joe Biden administration initiative to end hunger in America by 2030.
The idea that the kind of food matters more than the number of calories consumed started as a heretical minority view but has gradually become mainstream. The old thinking that all calories are alike and obesity was caused by lack of willpower couldn’t explain why poverty, food deserts and obesity have been concentrated in the same communities.
“That puzzled me for many years — how could it be that people who were hungry or didn’t seem to have enough money to buy enough food could be more overweight or obese than people who had lots of resources,” said Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health.
Calories measure the amount of energy available from food, but the human body can’t be fueled up the way a car can. “We have learned a lot over the years. There are multiple lines that connect poverty, food insecurity and obesity,” Willet says. “One of the most important connections is just simply poor food quality.”
If this new scientific view is correct, it means hunger has actually contributed to the dramatic rise in obesity over the last 30 years — a 70% increase in adults, and an 85% rise in children.
Scientists still disagree over exactly what constitutes the best human diet — clashing over whether people should eat a higher proportion of fat or carbohydrates. But emerging from the fray is some agreement about the kind of diet that’s harmful to human health. Unfortunately, it includes the food that’s cheapest, most convenient, most available in poor areas, and most heavily marketed — foods and drinks that are high in sugar or corn syrup, and starchy foods such as white bread, chips and fries.
David Ludwig, an endocrinologist at Harvard School of Public Health and Boston Children’s Hospital, is lead author of a new paper that explains how hunger and obesity might be directly connected. It’s all based on the hormone insulin.
The paper, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, and including Willett as a co-author, details the way different forms of carbohydrates act in the body. When in the form of fruits, vegetables, beans or some whole grains, they are absorbed slowly because of the fibrous plant material surrounding the carbohydrates, but in white bread or sugary cereal or soda they’re absorbed fast and generate spikes of insulin. That insulin causes people to feel hungrier and put on weight.
It makes sense, Ludwig told me, if you think of this process as analogous to a teenager getting hormonal signals that spur growth. Those hormones trigger teens to eat voraciously and to use the excess calories for growth. Something similar happens in pregnancy when hormones trigger a woman to feel hungrier; the extra energy goes into growth of the fetus and placenta.
“We argued the same thing is true for obesity — that when fat cells in the body get triggered to take in too many calories, there are too few calories for the rest of the body, and that’s why we get hungry,” Ludwig said. “That’s surprising for people, but it’s well demonstrated.”
If that idea is right, it calls for a very different solution to America’s hunger and obesity problems than the conventional view that people gain weight because they lack self-control and eat too much.
It wouldn’t be the first time our understanding of obesity got a major overhaul. Older conventional wisdom also held that dietary fat was the cause of obesity and that people should steer toward a higher carbohydrate diet. That view may have actually made people sicker and heavier.
“How long do you stick with a paradigm that’s based ultimately on eat less and move more, in one form or another, when it’s not working?” Ludwig asked.
It’s time to retire the old trope that for most of human evolution our species struggled for every calorie and caused us to be wired to be constantly hungry. In that narrative, only those with the most willpower and self-discipline stay thin. The narrative seems obvious the same way it must have seemed obvious for a long time that the Earth was the center of the universe.
It’s much more likely that prehistoric people ate the right kinds of food — what humans are well-adapted to eat to be strong, healthy and energetic. That includes meat, fish, dairy, fruit, vegetables and, after farming was invented, whole grains such as brown rice and wheat berries.
There can be a lot of variety in a healthy diet: Ludwig points out that traditional cultures from the Inuit to Laplanders to Plains Indians ate diets high in animal fat during much of the year, while other cultures thrive on mostly plants. What nobody seems to thrive on is sugar, white flour, soda and fries. In his experience, people choose the wrong foods for economic reasons. “Many low-income families would love to have access to healthier whole foods.”
Humans are diverse in our shapes and sizes — we don’t all have to be skinny to be healthy, and some obese people may be suffering from hunger. Can a government initiative really end hunger by 2030 — just eight years from now? The Biden administration might need more help from Congress for such an ambitious goal, but any effort that starts with a science-based approach will help save and improve many lives.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering science. She is host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.
David McGrath: Lessons from surviving Hurricane Ian
Meteorologists can predict hurricanes as soon as they’re born and gauge their size, speed and time of arrival with increasing accuracy — though ascertaining their precise route remains a work in progress.
But science’s limits, and the manner in which information is disseminated by television networks and other media, often place the lives of those they serve in greater jeopardy.
My conclusion is not that of a detached observer but as a survivor of Hurricane Ian, among the most violent storms in Florida’s history.
Following the announcement that the storm would affect the Gulf Coast, likely near Florida’s panhandle, the mood on our residential block in Port Charlotte was cautiously confident. Think of Chicago’s massive blizzards, when neighbors turn friendly and helpful, joking about nature’s capriciousness.
Unsurprisingly by last Wednesday, Ian’s path had veered hundreds of miles farther south than predicted, and the storm surge projection for our coastal segment of South Gulf Cove increased to 12 to 18 feet from 3 to 6 feet. This potentially meant that we had roughly six hours before Charlotte Harbor’s waters inundated our homes, driving us outside into salty floodwater filled with downed power lines, sharp and heavy debris, and alligators.
Marianne and I have been married long enough to know each other’s thinking. She watched me pace room to room, searching for batteries, life jackets and important papers, while I took note of her face and eyes as she monitored AccuWeather on TV.
“Ready?” I said.
“Let me get my Kindle,” Marianne said.
We had decided ahead of time, along with our friends and neighbors Tim and Sarah, to shelter in place. Our houses are hardened for severe storms and elevated to stay dry in a substantial surge. Experience has taught us we are safer staying put than helping swell the chaos of statewide traffic — a decision Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended for those who could.
Since Tim and Sarah were already harboring two other couples, family also originally from Maine, we joined their party.
The entire country knows what happened over the next eight hours, as Ian’s winds strengthened to 155 mph and turned sooner and sharper than forecast, making landfall at Cayo Costa, a barrier island near home where I camp and fish.
Over that same span of time, we got to know Tim’s cousins Bob, Lil, John and Linda, residents of North Port. We swapped stories, ate ham sandwiches and sipped beer while monitoring Ian’s progress with an old-fashioned transistor radio.
At 4 p.m., we had to raise our voices over the intensifying cacophony of banging corrugated metal shutters. We took turns reporting what we could see outside through a slit between two shutters: another palm tree snapped in two and a 10-foot aluminum gutter sailing like a paper airplane. And then the power went out.
Tim turned on two lanterns, and Sarah retrieved a deck of cards. Seven stud proved an effective time filler, though no one could maintain their poker face whenever a sudden boom spelled a crash involving a building or a boat or a tree.
Tim scooted more frequently to the “viewing window,” measuring with the long beam of a flashlight the water line on his neighbor’s dock.
“Is it time to head upstairs to the second story?” I asked.
Sarah didn’t think so. All of us, in fact, were skeptical of a super surge since there had never been one where we live. But we also acknowledged the rash of unprecedented weather events in recent history, so Tim maintained his vigil.
At 10 p.m., the shutters quieted. Ian had passed. Once again, no surge in South Gulf Cove.
The next day, a celebrity TV news reporter hitched a ride in a rescue motorboat south of here. He asked the first responder at the helm to find a victim of Hurricane Ian who would talk on air, and they coaxed a mother and her 6-year-old daughter onto the porch of their flooded mobile home.
“Why didn’t you leave?” were his words. While his tone was incredulous for the benefit of his audience, it translated as condescension toward anyone not wise enough to heed his network’s warnings, some of which were not wrong — this time.
“We didn’t think the storm would be this bad,” she said, her daughter staring blankly at the camera.
Off-camera, she may have expressed her own astonishment at the inability of a media star with an eight-figure income to understand the calculation necessarily made by her and her neighbors.
That unlike for him, the usual low odds of dying in a hurricane constitute a risk she’ll take over incurring the financial and psychological costs of evacuation.
And to maintain a grip on all that she has in this world.
More than 100 lives in Florida have been lost to Hurricane Ian.
Weather experts, government workers, civil engineers, charitable organizations and first responders deserve gratitude for doing all that they could to minimize that tragic number.
But the hope is that from lessons learned through Hurricane Ian, self-absolving mandates and overestimates will give way to more effective, practical help before and after the next storm.
David McGrath, formerly of Hayward, Wis., is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage and the author of “South Siders.” He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune. He can be reached at [email protected]
Bernie Sanders stumps for Keith Ellison in Rochester
With signs that his re-election bid for attorney general is neck and neck, Keith Ellison stumped alongside Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Rochester on Friday morning.
Speaking in front of a semicircle of about 300 supporters at the Rochester Regional Sports Center, Sanders called Ellison “one of the leaders in this country” who stands up for working families and the middle class and has the “guts” to take on the special interests.
Ellison served in the U.S. House for 12 years while Sanders served in the Senate before Ellison was elected Minnesota’s attorney general in 2018.
“Millions of people from Vermont to Minnesota and all over the country are going to work and earning starvation wages,” Sanders said. “And Keith understood, as I did and you do, you got to raise the minimum wage to a living wage.”
Sanders has headlined rallies over the past two days to deliver a boost to Ellison’s campaign. Polls show that of the statewide races, the race for attorney general is the closest.
Sanders, who energized and galvanized the left during the past two presidential election bids, stumped for Ellison in Duluth on Thursday night before coming to Rochester and then proceeding to Minneapolis.
Ellison is in a tight race with Republican Jim Schultz, a private-sector attorney. Ellison had a tiny lead over Schultz among likely Minnesota voters, 46 percent to 45 percent, according to a Sept. 18, 2022, KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. About nine percent of those polled were undecided.
Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, but mail-in voting has already begun in Minnesota.
With his trademark thrusts of his finger, Sanders called the GOP position on abortion the “height of hypocrisy.” Republicans, he said, advocate for small government and for letting “the American people do what they want to do, except if you are a woman having to make one of the most personal decisions in your life.”
Without naming him, Sanders noted that Ellison’s opponent referred to Ellison as “extreme.” Sanders argued that Republicans were guilty of projection.
“Let me talk about what is extreme,” Sanders said. “Extreme is when you have an economy in the United States where the richest people are becoming phenomenally richer, while working people are seeing a decline in their standard of living. That’s really extreme.”
Before introducing Sanders, Ellison addressed head-on the issue that is viewed as his biggest vulnerability: crime. He said there were 200 mass shootings in the past 300 days.
“Anybody running around talking about crime and not talking about dealing with gun safety isn’t trying to have a serious conversation with you,” he said.
Public safety means police and prosecutors, but it also means “strong neighborhoods, good schools, and neighbors working together,” Ellison said.
The Minnesota GOP hasn’t won statewide electoral office since 2006. The last Republican to do so was Gov. Tim Pawlenty. The DFL has currently won 22 consecutive statewide elections in Minnesota since 2008.
Ellison is at risk of ending the GOP’s electoral drought. And one of his biggest vulnerabilities is crime. Last month, two dozen Minnesota county sheriffs announced they were backing Schultz for attorney general.
Ellison is a former deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and one-time leader of the progressive wing of his party in Washington.
After the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the eruption of protests that followed, Ellison backed a measure to replace the city’s police department with a “Department of Public Safety” and to eliminate minimum staffing requirements. The measure was rejected by Minneapolis voters last year.
Although supporters of the measure insisted that it was not designed to “defund the police,” moderate Republicans, along with DFL Gov. Tim Walz, opposed the measure.
In an ABC News/Ipsos poll this summer, the GOP held an 11-point advantage over Democrats on crime, a concern that ranked higher than inflation, gas prices or the economy.
In a statement issued by the Schultz campaign this morning, it said it was “no surprise” that Ellison was campaigning with “avowed socialist Bernie Sanders.”
“Ellison has proven he is a political activist masquerading as Attorney General. Time and time again, he has put the whims of the far left ahead of the safety and security of Minnesotans and that is an absolute disgrace.”
What do Biden’s marijuana reforms mean for Minnesota and North Dakota?
President Joe Biden announced Thursday sweeping reforms surrounding the nation’s federal marijuana policies, issuing pardons and aiming to reschedule marijuana on the country’s schedule list.
“As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit.”
As part of his initiative, Biden announced he would be working with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to issue pardon certificates to those convicted of federal charges of simple possession of marijuana, a move which some officials believe could affect as many as 6,500 people — none of which are currently in federal prison. He urged state governors to do the same.
“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” Biden said.
In addition to the pardons, Biden tapped Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to “expeditiously” conduct a review on marijuana’s scheduling. Under the Controlled Substances Act, which took effect in 1971, marijuana is listed as Schedule I — the most dangerous tier including ecstasy, heroin and LSD.
Though Biden’s overhaul of marijuana regulations is a large step, it only applies on the federal level. State lawmakers are still free to regulate marijuana how they see fit.
So, what does that mean for Minnesota and North Dakota?
MINNESOTA CLEMENCY DEPENDS ON BOARD
While Minnesota in recent years has taken some steps toward loosening marijuana restrictions in the state, pardoning or expunging prior convictions does not lie solely in the hands of Gov. Tim Walz.
The Minnesota Board of Pardons, a subsidiary of the state’s corrections department, holds the power to pardon individuals and commute or expunge criminal convictions lobbied against citizens in the state. Made up of the governor, attorney general and chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, the board meets biannually — once in the spring and once in the fall.
“The Minnesota Board of Pardons … may grant a pardon or a commutation to a person who is still serving a sentence for a crime committed in the state,” the board’s website reads.
“The Board may also grant a pardon extraordinary to a person who has completed their criminal sentence and satisfied a required waiting period, if they can demonstrate that they have reformed and are living as law-abiding citizens.”
The Board of Pardons grants clemency of some form to an estimated 20-40 people each year. Its rarity and inefficiency is something lawmakers attempted to address in this year’s legislative session.
In February, Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, authored House File 3464, a bill that aimed to overhaul Minnesota’s clemency process. According to a House Research summary, the bill would have gifted the governor more authority in Board of Pardons hearings while also creating a nine-member committee to screen clemency applications and provide recommendations to the board.
“Pardons are an opportunity for societal redemption. … Right now the workload for reviewing pardons falls to three of the busiest people in the state,” Long told the Minnesota House of Representatives when introducing the bill. “Minnesota’s approach is stricter than all but six other states in the country in terms of how we approach pardons. So this would be a fair process that would certainly be consistent with the state constitution … and I think it would be a way to help ensure that we are not putting such a high burden on our pardon process.”
That bill was referred to the House Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy, where no further action was taken.
Claire Lancaster, press secretary for Walz, told Forum News Service that while the governor supports Biden’s decision and has advanced marijuana legalization in Minnesota, he “does not have the ability to take unilateral action” toward issuing clemency to those in Minnesota.
NORTH DAKOTA VOTES AGAIN
North Dakotans heading to the polls this November will be confronted with yet another attempt to legalize recreational marijuana.
After medical marijuana became legal through a public vote on Measure 5 in 2016, some North Dakotans have pushed to legalize recreational use across the state as well. The first attempt came during the 2018 midterms, when North Dakotans rejected it by a 19-point margin.
After possessing small amounts of marijuana was decriminalized in North Dakota in 2019, another measure, the North Dakota for Freedom of Cannabis Act, failed to garner the minimum number of signatures required to appear on the 2020 ballot.
After analyzing feedback from the 2018 measure’s rejection, David Owen, leader of Legalize ND, pushed for signatures on a new petition.
“After Measure 3 failed, we researched and we crafted the bill in response to what people said, what the public opinion was across the state,” Owen told Forum News Service in 2019.
The latest measure calls for adding a new section to North Dakota’s Century Code, rather than a change to the state’s constitution.
“We don’t think marijuana belongs in the constitution,” Owen added.
The measure will see a public vote Nov. 8.
While legalizing marijuana this November wouldn’t automatically grant clemency to those convicted before the law went into place, a process already exists for North Dakotans to receive a pardon or expungement of past charges for simple possession.
Gov. Doug Burgum in January 2020 began granting pardons for such convictions. Burgum pardoned 16 North Dakotans from convictions involving small-amount possession.
Approved by the state’s Pardon Advisory Board in July 2019, the policy allows individuals to submit a summary pardon application if they have been prosecuted for and convicted of possession of marijuana, ingestion of marijuana or possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and have not had any convictions in the past five years. Burgum granted pardons for half of the applicants.
