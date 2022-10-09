Connect with us

Blockchain

How This Crypto Notched A 60% Rally In This Area

Crypto assets have different utilities, but at the end of the day, their performance will be evaluated by their trading price, volume and total market capitalization.

That is perhaps the lesson that was reminded to the Polygon network and its native cryptocurrency MATIC, which continues to decline after attaining its all-time high just 10 months ago.

The 14th largest crypto by market cap, according to Coingecko, is trading at $0.813 as of this writing. It has been down by 1.6% for the last 24 hours but is still sitting on a 6.2% gain over past seven days.

While still far from the ATH of $2.92 which the crypto hit on December 27, 2021, the asset is among those that are on the green as the digital currency market prepares for the tail-end of 2022.

MATIC Performs Well In Dapps Area

Recently, Polygon released a report that supposedly contained one of the significant accomplishments of the network for the year 2022.

This pertains to the unprecedented growth in terms of the number of Decentralized Applications (Dapps) that are built on the Polygon chain, which reached the 53K mark at the end of the third quarter of this year.

The number is three times bigger than the one tallied by Polygon on March of this year and 60% higher than the total for the entire second quarter.

The creator of the MATIC crypto has every reason to celebrate such feat, considering Dapps are often built into the Ethereum network.

One potential reason for this surge is the recent partnership of Polygon with Starbucks, Robinhood and Nothing.

Crypto Continues To Struggle Amid Milestone

While the Polygon network enjoys its success in the Dapps arena, its crypto is not looking so good right now according to some metrics.

MATIC’s 24-hour trading volume as of this writing is $271.58 million after falling by 6.86%. The crypto is also witnessing a drop in its one-day circulation data.

On October 3, the digital asset recorded 117.36 million circulating supply. That number dwindled significantly to just 869,000 at press time.

Addresses for the crypto also decreased, from 2,747 to 2,407, although the decline seems to be insignificant.

Negativity just seems to keep on piling for MATIC, as its social volume is also on a downward trend, indicating the crypto community is not that enthusiastic with the asset’s future.

The token is currently sitting on an almost-insignificant social dominance of 0.023%, several steps behind the 1.589% it tallied on September 21, 2022.

Ikhnhwlf

MATIC total market cap at $7.21 billion | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Top 5 Cryptocurrency by Twitter Gollowers, Quant (QNT) Price Surged

Top 5 Cryptocurrency By Twitter Gollowers, Quant (Qnt) Price Surged
  • The top cryptocurrency by Twitter followers is, ETC, NEAR, QNT, TUSD, and HBAR.
  • Near Protocol has more than 6K Twitter followers.

In April mid the cryptocurrency started to fall into the bear market, as a result of this the overall cryptocurrency market experienced a massive drop. However, after more than five months of a market downtrend,  currently indicating some recovery. At the time of writing, the whole cryptocurrency market cap was more than $943 billion, as per CoinMarketCap (CMC).

The Crypto community is hardly trying to recover the market, as it is some cryptocurrency that gained fans from Twitter, which is the source for crypto updates. Let’s look at the top cryptocurrencies in terms of Twitter followers gainers of the past day. 

Top cryptocurrency by Twitter followers (Source: The coin detective)

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic is an alternative cryptocurrency to Ethereum, which was recently moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. ETC is still following the PoW consensus. Within 24 hours Ethereum Classic gained over 19.77% of Twitter followers. At the time of writing, ETC traded at $27.03 as per CMC.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that removes some of the restrictions that have plagued competing blockchains and NEAR was created as a community-run cloud computing platform. Near Protocol has more than 6K followers on Twitter, which increased by 7.48% in the last 7 days, and currently, it traded at around $3.52 as per CMC.

Quant (QNT)

Quant aims to connect networks and blockchains worldwide while maintaining the network’s efficiency and interoperability. Currency QNT trending on Twitter with a price increase of more than 12% in the last 24 hours and over 57% in the previous month. Quant traded at $158.92, as per CMC and it has over 10K followers on Twitter.

TrueUSD (TUSD)

Following Quant (QNT) TrueUSD was In 4th place and gained Twitter followers 1026 which has increased by 1.99% in the past week. TrueUSD is a stablecoin tied to the dollar at a 1:1 ratio. At the time of writing, TUSD traded at $0.9999, as per CMC.

Hedera a Hashgraph (HBAR)

The last one the most popular, long-lasting, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy is Hedera, which enables people and companies to develop strong decentralized apps (DApps). HBAR has around 22639 Twitter followers and Hedera traded at $0.06061 with a price increase of over 5% in the last 7 days.

Blockchain

El Salvador President Takes Dig at Critics in Recent Editorial

Bitcoin Is Driving The Growth Of International Tourism In El Salvador
Bitcoin News
  • The President explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment.
  • Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics.

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador believes that if the bitcoin experiment his nation is doing is successful. Many other countries across the globe will follow in Latin America’s footsteps. This is what Bukele wrote in an opinion piece titled “Stop Drinking the Elite’s Kool-Aid.” Which was released on September 30, 2022, in English and Spanish. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. Concluding that they are most terrified of El Salvador’s progressive policies out of fear.

Bukele stated:

“The most vocal detractors, the ones who are afraid and pressuring us to reverse our decision, are the world’s powerful elites and the people who work for or benefit from them. They used to own everything, and in a way they still do; the media, the banks, the NGOs, the international organizations, and almost all the governments and corporations in the world.”

Refutes Loss Allegations

Bukele further refutes the widespread reporting that the entire country’s economy was wrecked by a $50 million loss, as reported by leading publications.  The President of El Salvador has dismissed the charges as baseless, arguing that the nation has not made a single bitcoin sale since it began amassing its BTC reserve.

The Salvadoran government official explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment and that he finds it ludicrous to suggest that the nation has already failed. Some of his latest comments echo those of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi, who predicted, “I’m sure that in 20 years there will either be very large transaction volume or no volume.”

Blockchain

Bitcoin Outperforms Both Nasdaq and S&P 500 in September

Is The Crypto Market Back On The Uphill Trend?
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted gains were third best, after only Solana.
  • Ethereum is called out as the worst performer among the four tracked cryptocurrencies.

Even though bitcoin had a negative return of 3.11% in September compared to the previous month, it still managed to beat both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq which witnessed negative returns of 9.34% and 10.5% respectively, as stated in the most recent Cryptocompare report. Bitcoin’s risk-adjusted gains were third best, after only Solana, the only other monitored cryptocurrency with a positive monthly return, at 5.59% and gold (2.87%).

Contrarily, Ethereum is called out as “the worst performer [among four tracked cryptocurrencies], after the long-awaited Merge proved to be a ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ event” in the research.

Ethereum Suffers the Most

The report uses the cryptocurrency asset’s mixed performance in August and September as evidence for this claim. Even while ETH had its highest risk-adjusted returns in August, it had its “largest loss” in September, which was also the month when the Ethereum blockchain moved to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus process.

The report found that bitcoin was the “least volatile asset and the most dominant” of the four cryptocurrencies monitored in September.

The paper stated:

“Volatility across cryptocurrency markets saw a slight increase in September amid the interest rates spikes and the unstable macro environment. ETH and SOL continued to be the most volatile assets, with 30-day volatility of 80.0% and 82.6% respectively. Bitcoin’s volatility rose 19.2% in September breaking a declining trend that started in June.”

Moreover, Cryptocompare’s analysis of USDT and U.S. dollar traded volumes hints at investors fleeing to BTC when other currencies lose value. Tether and US dollar trading volumes increased by 15.4 percent and 15.1 percent, respectively, in September.

Blockchain

XRP Gets 60% Boost In Last 30 Days

Xrp
XRP is in a wait-and-see position as it braces for the conclusion of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Ripple Labs.

  • XRP’s forecast average price for October 2022 is $0.50995
  • XRP, at one point, was up by almost 60%
  • Ripple Labs continue to gain procedural wins against SEC

It can be recalled that on December 22, 2020, the regulatory body announced it has lodged a complaint against the American technology firm and two of its executives for selling XRP which the complainant considers an unregistered security.

Christian Larsen, co-founder and former CEO of Ripple Labs and Bradley Garlinghouse, current CEO, was also included in the lawsuit as the duo was alleged to be involved in making around $600 million by selling the cryptocurrency.

Since then, the digital asset seems to have been relegated to the sidelines, affecting its performance in the crypto space.

In fact, XRP has now lost 85% of its $3.40-all-time high value attained on May 22, 2014. The crypto, however, is refusing to be dragged down, as it slowly climbs back to relevance.

XRP Posts Impressive 30-Day Growth

At press time, according to data from CoinMarketCap, XRP is currently changing hands at $0.51. It has been down by 1.7% for the past hour but at one point was up by almost 60% for the last 30 days.

The recent price correction experienced by the asset trimmed its monthly gain, which now stands at 50.3%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Still, the 6th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization is one of the few altcoins that have managed to mount a bullish rally despite the bearish month of September.

Some analysts believe that one of the reasons for the crypto’s impressive performance is the fact that Ripple Labs managed to get procedural wins against SEC in their legal fight.

Just recently, a district judge has ordered the release of documents pertaining to a speech made by former Division Director William Hinman where he said Bitcoin and Ethereum are not securities.

XRP Price Forecast

At the start of this year, XRP has experienced fluctuations in its price that influence price forecast for the asset.

For this month, crypto experts say the asset’s average price will stand at $0.50995. The lowest possible price for the crypto this October is $0.45995 while the highest is $0.51995.

According to analysis, the coming month of November won’t be any different for XRP, as it is expected to trade at an average price of $0.51995. The crypto is expected to peak at $0.53995 and bottom at $0.48995.

In the foreseeable future, assuming Ripple Labs finally wins its legal dispute with the SEC, XRP is expected to hit and firmly hold the $1 mark.

Xrp Gets 60 Boost In Last 30 Days

XRP total market cap at $25.6 billion | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

MENA Region Crypto Volume Tops as per Chainalysis Report

Establishment Of Bitdao’s Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
  • With a year-over-year increase of 120.9%, Morocco comes in at number two.
  • transaction volume in Egypt tripled compared to the preceding year.

Chainalysis reports that between July 2021 and June 2022, MENA consumers saw a 48% increase in crypto transaction volume, reaching $566 billion. Among the eight areas studied, this pace of expansion stands out as the quickest.

According to the most recent blog post by crypto research firm Chainalysis, despite the country’s high inflation rate, Turkish people “received $192 billion from July 2021 to June 2022,” accounting for roughly 40% of the total in the MENA area. Turkey has been the leading crypto market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, but it ranks last out of the six nations examined due to its slowest increase in crypto transaction volume year over year at 10.5%.

Meanwhile, year-over-year (YoY) increase in cryptocurrency transaction volume in Egypt, whose currency, the pound, is thought to be overpriced, surpassed 221.7% in the time under review.

The Chainalysis blog stated:

“Egypt’s position at the intersection of growing crypto remittances and increased inflationary pressures help explain why it’s the fastest-growing crypto market in all of MENA this year. Between July 2021 and June 2022, transaction volume in Egypt tripled compared to the preceding year.”

After Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had the biggest year-over-year increase in cryptocurrency transactions, at 194.8%. With a year-over-year increase of 120.9%, Morocco comes in at number two, followed by crisis-hit Lebanon at number three.

The report observed that when the Taliban took control in August 2021, on-chain activity in Afghanistan, which had been the MENA leader in grassroots crypto adoption, dropped significantly. Since November 2021, the amount flowing into Afghanistan has dropped from an average of $68 million per month before the Taliban’s control to less than $80,000 per month.

Blockchain

SHIB Super Store Launches New Burn Method Via Fiverr

Shib Super Store Launches New Burn Method Via Fiverr
