North Korea launches 2 missiles at sea after US-South Korea drills

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after warning that the redeployment of a US aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was fueling regional tensions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected two missile launches on Sunday between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. from the North eastern coastal town of Munchon. He added that the South Korean military has strengthened its surveillance posture and remains ready in close coordination with the United States.

Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino also confirmed the launches, saying Pyongyang’s testing activities are “absolutely unacceptable” as they threaten regional and international peace and security.

Ino said the weapons could be ballistic missiles launched by submarines. “We continue to analyze the details of the missiles, including the possibility that they were launched from the sea,” Ino said.

North Korea’s pursuit of a capability to fire missiles from a submarine would be an alarming development for its rivals as it is harder to detect such launches in advance. North Korea reportedly last tested a missile launch from a submarine in May.

The South Korean and Japanese militaries estimated that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached maximum altitudes of 90 to 100 kilometers (56 to 60 miles) before falling in waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan .

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately instructed officials to gather and analyze all possible information and expedite testing updates to the public. His office said it was also seeking to ensure the safety of all aircraft and vessels in the waters around Japan while preparing for any eventuality.

South Korea’s presidential office said National Security Director Kim Sung-han convened an emergency meeting on security during the launches, during which members reviewed the defense preparedness of the South and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter growing threats from North Korea.

Seoul has warned that Pyongyang’s back-to-back provocations will deepen its international isolation and increase “regime instability” by worsening its economy and people’s livelihoods.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the launches posed no immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies. But he said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. He said US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain “ironclad”.

The launch, the North’s seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea completed two days of naval exercises off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

The drills involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group, which returned to the area after North Korea fired a powerful missile over Japan last week to protest previous training of the aircraft carrier group with South Korea.

On Saturday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry warned that Reagan’s redeployment was causing a “considerable negative splash” in regional security. The ministry called its recent missile tests a “righteous reaction” to the intimidating military drills between South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion and is particularly sensitive if those exercises involve strategic U.S. assets such as an aircraft carrier. North Korea has argued that it was forced to pursue a nuclear weapons program to deal with US nuclear threats. US and South Korean officials have repeatedly said they have no intention of attacking the North.

North Korea has launched more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles in more than 20 different events this year, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council deep into Russia’s war on Ukraine. as a window to accelerate the development of armaments.

The record number of tests included the launch last week of a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years. It is estimated to have traveled about 4,500 to 4,600 kilometers (2,800 to 2,860 miles), a sufficient distance to reach the United States territory of Guam in the Pacific and beyond.

South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could soon up the ante by carrying out an intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear blast, following a traditional pattern of manufacturing diplomatic crises with weapons tests and threats before offering proposals. negotiations aimed at obtaining concessions. There are also concerns about provocations along Korea’s land and sea borders.

Sunday’s launches came on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

Earlier this year, North Korea tested other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that put the continental United States, South Korea and Japan within striking range.

North Korea’s test spree indicates that its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the United States and wants to focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons. But some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to wrest greater external concessions, such as recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim says is essential to securing peace. lifting of crippling UN sanctions.

South Korean officials recently said North Korea is also ready to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while remaining ready to conduct its first underground nuclear test since 2017. ___ Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.