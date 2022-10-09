News
North Korea launches 2 missiles at sea after US-South Korea drills
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after warning that the redeployment of a US aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was fueling regional tensions.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected two missile launches on Sunday between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. from the North eastern coastal town of Munchon. He added that the South Korean military has strengthened its surveillance posture and remains ready in close coordination with the United States.
Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino also confirmed the launches, saying Pyongyang’s testing activities are “absolutely unacceptable” as they threaten regional and international peace and security.
Ino said the weapons could be ballistic missiles launched by submarines. “We continue to analyze the details of the missiles, including the possibility that they were launched from the sea,” Ino said.
North Korea’s pursuit of a capability to fire missiles from a submarine would be an alarming development for its rivals as it is harder to detect such launches in advance. North Korea reportedly last tested a missile launch from a submarine in May.
The South Korean and Japanese militaries estimated that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached maximum altitudes of 90 to 100 kilometers (56 to 60 miles) before falling in waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan .
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately instructed officials to gather and analyze all possible information and expedite testing updates to the public. His office said it was also seeking to ensure the safety of all aircraft and vessels in the waters around Japan while preparing for any eventuality.
South Korea’s presidential office said National Security Director Kim Sung-han convened an emergency meeting on security during the launches, during which members reviewed the defense preparedness of the South and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter growing threats from North Korea.
Seoul has warned that Pyongyang’s back-to-back provocations will deepen its international isolation and increase “regime instability” by worsening its economy and people’s livelihoods.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the launches posed no immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies. But he said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. He said US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain “ironclad”.
The launch, the North’s seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea completed two days of naval exercises off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.
The drills involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group, which returned to the area after North Korea fired a powerful missile over Japan last week to protest previous training of the aircraft carrier group with South Korea.
On Saturday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry warned that Reagan’s redeployment was causing a “considerable negative splash” in regional security. The ministry called its recent missile tests a “righteous reaction” to the intimidating military drills between South Korea and the United States.
North Korea views U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion and is particularly sensitive if those exercises involve strategic U.S. assets such as an aircraft carrier. North Korea has argued that it was forced to pursue a nuclear weapons program to deal with US nuclear threats. US and South Korean officials have repeatedly said they have no intention of attacking the North.
North Korea has launched more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles in more than 20 different events this year, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council deep into Russia’s war on Ukraine. as a window to accelerate the development of armaments.
The record number of tests included the launch last week of a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years. It is estimated to have traveled about 4,500 to 4,600 kilometers (2,800 to 2,860 miles), a sufficient distance to reach the United States territory of Guam in the Pacific and beyond.
South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could soon up the ante by carrying out an intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear blast, following a traditional pattern of manufacturing diplomatic crises with weapons tests and threats before offering proposals. negotiations aimed at obtaining concessions. There are also concerns about provocations along Korea’s land and sea borders.
Sunday’s launches came on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.
Earlier this year, North Korea tested other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that put the continental United States, South Korea and Japan within striking range.
North Korea’s test spree indicates that its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the United States and wants to focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons. But some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to wrest greater external concessions, such as recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim says is essential to securing peace. lifting of crippling UN sanctions.
South Korean officials recently said North Korea is also ready to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while remaining ready to conduct its first underground nuclear test since 2017. ___ Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.
US election offices step up security for Nov. 8 midterms
When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado cast their ballots in the November 8 midterm elections, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest voting centers.
At an election office in Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof glass and must press a buzzer to enter.
In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots in a newly reinforced building with super-strong Kevlar fiber walls.
Spurred by a barrage of threats and the intimidating behavior of conspiracy theorists and others upset by former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are stepping up their operations as they prepare for another divisive election.
A Reuters survey of 30 polling stations found that 15 had improved security in various ways, from installing panic buttons to hiring extra security guards to sniper training active and de-escalation.
Reuters focused on offices in battleground states and offices that had openly expressed the need for security improvements, for example in testimony to Congress. While the survey does not address the scale of these movements, it does show how election officials are responding to threats in parts of the country where elections are likely to be decided.
Election officials across the country said they were coordinating more closely with local law enforcement to respond quickly to unrest. Many have also trained workers to defuse conflict and evade active shooters.
Until recently, such security threats were considered hypothetical in a country that has seen few instances of election-related violence since the civil rights battles of the 1960s, when the presence of armed officers was sometimes rather intimidating. than to reassure black voters.
Now those risks are seen as real, said Tammy Patrick, senior adviser at the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan public interest group founded by entrepreneur and Democratic donor Pierre Omidyar.
“The likelihood of them happening has definitely increased, so everyone takes that to heart,” she said.
Election officials in 12 states, some of whom paid for moderate security upgrades, said they had not received enough money to make the desired upgrades due to bureaucratic hurdles.
In Champaign County, Illinois, clerk Aaron Ammons would like to install metal detectors in his office, where visitors filmed staff and the layout of the space in a way he described as threatening.
“It makes us feel like we’re targets, or that we’re not a priority the same as our men and women in uniform. And we’re on the front lines of democracy, just like them,” Ammons said. .
Ammons told Congress in August that he and his wife received anonymous messages threatening their daughter’s life ahead of the 2020 election, and he told Reuters he recently saw someone filming his home.
The Justice Department said it has investigated more than 1,000 messages to election workers since the 2020 election, including more than 100 that could warrant prosecution. Reuters has documented the fear campaign waged against election workers in a series of investigative reports.
Seven cases have been charged so far. The first conviction came on Thursday, when a Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening an election official.
scared workers
One in five US election officials said they are unlikely to keep their job until 2024, when Americans will go to the polls again to elect a president, according to a survey by the Brennan Center for Justice released in March. They cited stress, attacks from politicians and impending retirement as reasons.
The lingering bitterness of the 2020 election has also spooked many temporary workers who register voters, count ballots and perform other tasks that make elections possible, officials say.
Philadelphia raised pay for workers on Election Day from $120 to $250 to help recruiting efforts that have been complicated by fears of harassment, as well as a tight job market, said Omar Sabir, one of the city’s three electoral commissioners. After receiving death threats in 2020, he himself changed his travel habits.
“You have to keep your head on a pivot,” Sabir said.
“Sometimes I have nightmares thinking about it, someone comes up and hurts me.”
Protective measures
Many election officials blame misinformation, like Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, for the upsurge in threats.
Justin Roebuck, the Republican clerk for Michigan’s rural and conservative Ottawa County, said Trump’s rhetoric had “really poisoned the well”, inspiring other candidates to cast doubt on the election. In Michigan, Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and other positions questioned the outcome of the 2020 election.
The Roebuck office this year held a three-hour role-play exercise with local emergency management officials to plan how to respond to violent incidents. They also printed a pamphlet explaining voting procedures that workers can hand out to people to defuse confrontations with anyone aggressively questioning their work.
In addition to adding Kevlar walls, the Leon County, Florida Board of Elections conducted active marksmanship training for its employees, installed bullet- and bomb-resistant glass, and invested in security cameras and storing video files, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley, who says he frequently receives hostile and profaning calls from strangers.
“I have to worry about my employees leaving the building and walking to their cars after dark,” he said.
Earley paid to bolster security at his facility with a 2020 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit group funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Florida and 25 other states have since banned such outside funding.
Funding issues
Election officials say they have struggled to secure federal assistance for security measures.
The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said this year that funds would be available for security at election offices, but that money has been claimed by local police departments and others more familiar with those programs, he said. Amy Cohen, head of the National Association for State Elections. Directors.
A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency’s Election Threats Task Force had worked since its launch in 2021 to direct federal assistance to local election offices to improve security and urged the Congress to provide more such funding.
Some offices have paid for security improvements by cutting elsewhere. Jefferson County, Colorado, cut voter mailouts to pay for four security guards who will monitor the four busiest polling locations in the weeks surrounding the election.
“It’s worth it for us to have the ability to be proactive rather than reactive,” Jefferson County Clerk George Stern said.
Black Friday savings are already here with the first deals at Target
We’re still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will kick off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer this year with its own selection of early deals. Right now you can buy a selection of early black friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and more, and Target will be adding new deals weekly as Black Friday approaches.
You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above, but to help save you time we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available below. Deals usually come and go pretty quickly during the holiday shopping season, so we’ll keep updating this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check often for the best Black Friday savings Target has to offer.
Cooking aid
Most of these early Black Friday deals don’t have a set expiration, but this KitchenAid stand mixer discount is only available for today, so be sure to place your order soon if you don’t want to. not miss these savings. This 4.5 quart stand mixer is built for serious baking and can mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. It has 10 different speed options and 59 bowl contact points for the best mixing results. It comes with a flat beater and a dough hook, but there are tons of other attachments available for more precise mixing jobs.
LG
Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG SP2 can provide a significant improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar delivers 100W of total power and features a built-in subwoofer for rich bass. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a UBS or Bluetooth connection.
Gourmia
There’s a good reason why air fryers have become so popular recently. They are faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and much healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a mid-size Gourmia air fryer for almost half the usual price. It features 1500W of cooking power and 12 pre-programmed functions including frying, baking, dehydrating and more. And the removable basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze, too.
More early Black Friday deals:
3 killed, 4 trapped after building collapses in Delhi in relentless rain
New Delhi:
Three people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and four were trapped after a building collapsed at Delhi’s Lahori Gate.
The fire officer said he received a call about the incident at 7.30pm while it was still raining.
Five fire engines were dispatched to the building located in Old Delhi district.
It has been raining non-stop since Saturday afternoon in Delhi. Traffic police also alerted motorists to watch out for flooded roads, especially under flyovers.
Several urban trees on loose ground weakened by daytime and nighttime rain fell onto the city’s roads, making it extremely dangerous for motorists.
Dewy 1 and Dewy 1: The unbreakable bond of Wild wingers Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar
Wild wingers Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar don’t know professional hockey without each other. They signed with the organization about a month apart three years ago and developed a bond in the minor leagues playing for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Now both players are expected to be in the Wild lineup for Thursday’s season opener against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center. It’s only right that they’re going to be playing on the same line when the puck drops.
“It’s awesome,” Duhaime said. “We started in Iowa together and roomed together throughout that whole process. It was pretty special to play with him last year, and to have him here this year is pretty cool.”
“It’s funny to look back at where we were at the start of our careers to where we are now,” Dewar added. “I couldn’t be happier to do it with him by my side. Not only is he a great teammate, he’s an even better friend.”
As far as first impressions go, Duhaime, 25, said he thought Dewar, 23, was “a shy nerd” before he really got to know him.
“He was a little dork,” Duhaime said with a laugh. “He kept to himself at first and then really started to loosen up.”
On the flip side, Dewar had a more lasting memory when asked about his first impression of Duhaime. After signing with the organization, they spent part of the summer living together in a Twin Cities apartment. Naturally, they often went grocery shopping together, as roommates do.
“It was my first time living away from home without a billet or anything,” Dewar said. “He’d been to college for a few years, so I figured he’d know how to cook.”
Wrong.
“We got back from grocery shopping and he came to my room and was like, ‘You know how to cook rice?’ ” Dewar said. “I was like, ‘Uh, not really. Just look it up.’ The fire alarm started going off a few minutes later. He somehow set the fire alarm off cooking rice.”
After being made aware that Dewar had outed his culinary skills, or lack thereof, Duhaime rolled his eyes and gave his side of the story. It turns out he wasn’t even using the stove. He simply forgot to vent the bag of Uncle Ben’s rice before putting it into the microwave.
“It sounded like a grenade went off,” Duhaime said. “That was bad.”
Moments like this don’t surprise Iowa Wild coach Tim Army. He’s got a bunch of stories about Duhaime and Dewar, who he nicknamed Dewy 1 and Dewy 2, respectively, in the minors because they never left each other’s side.
“They would always give it to each other,” Army said. “They would make a mistake in practice or something and the other guy would come up to me and say, ‘Wake up Brandon, he’s sleeping today,’ or ‘Wake up Connor, he’s sleeping today.’ I loved that interaction between them. It always made me laugh. It was fun the way they would get on each other.”
Make no mistake, though, as silly as Duhaime and Dewar can be off the ice, they are all business on it. They were among the hardest-working players on the team in Des Moines, which is why it was no surprise to Army that both went on to play meaningful minutes in the NHL last season.
That explains why Wild coach Dean Evason decided not to mess with a good thing. He made a point to put Duhaime and Dewar on the same line last season and has kept the pair together this season.
“We like them on a line together,” Evason said. “They have a chemistry, and they communicate very well.”
That communication has helped the pair get to this point in their career.
“Whether I’m down on myself, or he’s down on himself, we know we always have someone to go to,” Duhaime said. “That’s pretty cool to have.”
Asked what connected them in the early stages of their friendship, both agreed that it was circumstance more than anything else.
“We’ve just been pushed together wherever we’ve been,” Dewar said. “We were roommates at our first training camp. We were roommates down in Des Moines. We go to the rink together. We have similar interests away from the rink. We also both had similar paths.”
The latter might offer some insight into how their connection has been so lasting.
“We’ve both earned everything we’ve gotten in our career,” Dewar said. “I think that kind of bonds us. It’s something we really appreciate about each other.”
Who knows where Duhaime and Dewar would be right now if it wasn’t for the other. Maybe they don’t get to the NHL without being able to lean on each other ever step of the way. Luckily, neither Dewy 1 nor Dewy 2 has to live in that hypothetical.
“I look at them like brothers,” Army said. “They are always going to be there for each other. They also don’t want to be outdone by each other. That level of competition drives them. That’s their relationship, and it’s a really positive thing for both of them.”
It’s a really positive thing for the Wild, too.
Business People: Plunkett’s Pest Control announces leadership succession plan
OF NOTE — SERVICES
Plunkett’s Pest Control, a Fridley-based provider of household and business extermination services, announced that President and Owner Stacy O’Reilly will step down effective Jan. 1, 2023, but will remain chair of the board of directors. Plunkett’s Director of Innovation and Shared Services Aly Silva Mulgrew will succeed O’Reilly as president.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
WomenVenture, a St. Paul-based organization providing financial and consulting support for women entrepreneurs, announced that AJ Austerman and Pang Xiong have joined its board of directors. Austerman is senior vice president-market manager with Huntington Bank; Xiong is vice president, cash management sales officer with Choice Bank.
EDUCATION
Carleton College student Ariel Alexander has been chosen as one of 10 students nationwide to share the $50,000 Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s 2022 Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program grant. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a pediatric cancer charity and Alexander’s grant was announced by sponsor Northwestern Mutual insurance company. Carleton College is in Northfield, Minn.
ENTERTAINMENT
Alive & Kickin, a Twin Cities-based musical performance group made up of artists ages 60-99+, announced the hire of Executive Director Ross Willits. Willits is president of the board of directors of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts and most recently served as associate producer of Theatre 55.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, St. Paul, announced it has won the Minnesota Credit Union Network‘s Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award for the third year in a row, given to credit unions that demonstrate a high level of social responsibility through community projects. … Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, announced that Armando Pimentel Jr. has been appointed to its board of directors; Pimentel served as president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy.
FOOD
QualiTru Sampling Systems, an Oakdale-based provider of aseptic and representative sampling equipment and services for the food and dairy industries, announced Scott Larson has been hired as vice president of operations and supply chain.
HEALTH CARE
Advent, a national chain of ear, nose & throat clinics, announced a partnership with Dr. Josh Yorgason and the Minnesota Ear & Sinus Center to open its first Minnesota location in Blaine. … ANI Pharmaceuticals, a Baudette, Minn.-based maker of branded and generic drugs, announced the hire of Krista L. Davis as chief human resources officer. Davis previously served in a similar role for Novartis’ Technical Operations Division. … Pathway Health, a Lake Elmo-based provider of consulting management services and education for post-acute care service providers, announced that Chief Operating Officer Donna Webb will retire Dec. 31, and in the interim has assumed the role of chief operating officer emeritus; Lisa A. Thomson, former chief strategy and marketing officer, has been named chief operating officer.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Vanessa Johnson has joined the firm’s Energy, Environment Law, Energy Regulation & Permitting and Energy Litigation Groups.
MANUFACTURING
Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnetonka-based maker of capital equipment and 3D printed production, announced the appointment Jeff Hanson as vice president of sales and marketing. Most recently Hanson founded Digital 3D Manufacturing and previously worked in the same field at Stratasys. … Protolabs, a Maple Plain-based online and technology-enabled manufacturer for businesses, announced the hire of Oleg Ryaboy as global chief technology officer; previously Ryaboy served in a similar role at Digital River.
MARKETING
d.trio marketing group, a Minneapolis-based marketing agency, announced it has changed its name to cat&tonic. … IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of direct-mail marketing services for business, announced that James Capstick has joined the company as chief sales officer.
NONPROFITS
CommunityGiving, a St. Cloud-based consortium of Central Minnesota-based philanthropic and community fund-raising organizations, announced that Kathleen Allen has joined the board of directors. Allen is president of Kathleen Allen and Associates, a St. Cloud consulting firm. … Sheltering Arms Foundation, a Minneapolis-based grantmaking organization focused child and family development, announced that Esther Garubanda of St. Paul and Emily Reichenbach of Edina have joined its board of trustees, and that Cecily Cutshall of Minneapolis is the foundation’s newly elected board president; Cutshall is a senior IT manager at Huntington Bank.
Vikings CB Andrew Booth sits out fourth straight game, RB Ty Chandler active
Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who had been listed as questionable, missed his fourth straight game Sunday against Chicago due to a quadriceps injury.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and, as expected, was inactive. The Vikings elevated receiver Dan Chisena from the practice squad on Saturday to replace Nailor.
Also inactive were offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
Rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time in his NFL career after being inactive for the first four games.
