Outdoors: Busting some common beliefs surrounding whitetail movement due to weather

Community members will get to hear directly from the five finalists for St. Paul police chief this week, though some of their priorities are already becoming clear.

As they applied for the job, they submitted answers to essay questions and the Pioneer Press is providing excerpts of some of their responses below.

But first, who are the finalists who made it through interviews and selection by a community-based examining committee? They were chosen from 18 applicants who met the job’s qualifications. All have years of experience in law enforcement.

Four have risen through the ranks of the St. Paul Police Department:

Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, who oversees the community partnerships unit and joined the St. Paul department in 1996.

Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District and joined St. Paul police in 1999.

Cmdr. Axel Henry, who oversees the narcotics and human trafficking unit, which also works with the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. He became a St. Paul officer in 1998.

Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy, who is responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations and joined St. Paul police in 2002.

One finalist is from out of state — Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer with Philadelphia police in 1997 and is currently police staff inspector of the Philadelphia police unit that audits and inspects all department policies and procedures.

Three are women — Bailey-Davis, Barragan and Murphy. St. Paul briefly had an interim female chief, but hasn’t had a permanent female chief.

Two are people of color — Bailey-Davis is African-American and Barragan is Latina.

Three hold advanced degrees — Bailey-Davis has a doctorate in public administration from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, Hallstrom has a master’s in police leadership from the University of St. Thomas and Henry has a master’s in educational leadership and administration from St. Thomas.

‘FINDING THE RIGHT FIT FOR THIS MOMENT’

Police Chief Todd Axtell retired in June after serving his six-year term as chief. Jeremy Ellison is currently interim chief and didn’t apply for the permanent job.

The finalists will have interviews with Mayor Melvin Carter and he expects to make an appointment by early November at the latest, according to his spokesman.

Carter described them last week as “five incredibly talented, incredibly good candidates.”

“It’s about finding the right fit for this moment and for our department,” he said.

During the initial application process, the candidates answered a questionnaire with six parts. The selection committee reviewed these questionnaires, along with their résumés and interviews in deciding the finalists.

The city of St. Paul didn’t make the finalists’ answers to the questionnaire public, but each were free to release their own responses to the Pioneer Press and four of them did. Bailey-Davis declined, saying it was “out of deference of St. Paul’s process.” She said she will be in St. Paul for the finalist forums.

The following are excerpts from the finalists’ answers to two of the questions:

Of all the opportunities out there, briefly discuss why you would choose to serve as the police chief for the city of St. Paul.

Pamela Barragan: “I have been a St. Paul Police Officer for 26 years. I started my journey as a Community Liaison Officer, which is an entry level position into a career in law enforcement. When I moved to Minnesota, 31 years ago, I didn’t know much about St. Paul or how the police department worked. As I was settling in St. Paul, I saw a job posting in a local newspaper for a bilingual/bicultural candidate who would bridge the gap between the police department and the community. That sparked my interest, and I learned the work that St. Paul police officers do, and how progressive our department is compared to other law enforcement agencies.

I have always felt at home here and this is where I have proudly grown my roots. … The City of St. Paul gave me the opportunity to start a new life where I have been able to learn and thrive. …

If our residents see themselves represented in their police force, they will have confidence in their department and legitimize crime prevention and enforcement efforts to curve the trend in violent crimes and quality of life concerns.

I love this city and this community; I don’t have all the answers, but I am willing to find a holistic approach to solve law enforcement issues that impact our community. I own all my decisions and as your chief, I will be the first to face adversity and be responsible for the outcomes.”

Kurt Hallstrom: “I have been blessed with a successful and fulfilling public service career at the St. Paul Police Department and want to give back to the profession and community. I have served for 22+ years. …

The opportunity to serve the community as chief of a department like St. Paul with a rich and honored tradition realistically only comes once in a career. That opportunity is now here for me. … I learned many things throughout my career; the most important thing is to say I or we are sorry and to be vulnerable, not careless but vulnerable. … As a profession, there is a public image of the stoic, unflappable officer. That is not reality; the chief can break down that image to benefit the community and the officers serving. …

(H)onesty, integrity, and vulnerability will always guide me. I have led the Eastern District with that philosophy for the past three years and would bring that same philosophy to the chief’s office, continuing and building upon the legacy of Chief Axtell and the others before him. …

I believe the next chief has to see themselves as a servant leader to the department, city, and community. The chief sets the culture of a department through the establishment of values and the setting of expectations. … We need to be part of our community, not a solution to a problem, and as chief, one can bring that belief to life.”

Axel Henry: “As a person who was born, raised, and lives in St. Paul, this city means far more to me than simply a place where I work. It has been a contributor to, and the backdrop for, the most important events of my life. St. Paul is an incredible place with a diverse mix of people, neighborhoods, ideas, and opportunities. It is not a stretch to say that this city, and many individuals in it, raised me. …

The role of the police department in St. Paul has never been limited to simply enforcing the law. Our department has always strived to be a leader and innovator for how we work with our community to create a safe place to live, work, recreate, and raise our families.

The need for leadership and innovation in law enforcement has never been greater than it is today, and I believe that our community, of which the police department is a part of, is poised to be an example to the rest of the country on how public safety can be achieved through a united effort amongst all service providers in our city. We are not a single ‘lifeline’ for safety, but rather a part of an overall ‘safety net’ to provide protection, support, and resources to every member of our community.

I am seeking to serve as this city’s next Police Chief, not because I want the rank or title, but because I want to serve at the highest level for St. Paul. I don’t want to be a chief … I want to be the St. Paul Police Chief.”

Stacy Murphy: “I have been a member of the St. Paul Police Department for the past 20 years and climbed through the ranks to my current position of Assistant Chief of Police. … Throughout my career, I have served our city in a wide variety of capacities from a police officer on patrol, to the only female on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, to racial equity instructor, to juvenile unit investigator, event organizer, mentor, and leader. …

My positive attitude, smile, and joy for life that I bring to each day are what set me apart from others and help me build lasting relationships. … I am serious about safety, equity, innovation, building trust, data-driven decision making, and partnering with all who share our city’s values of investing in both exceptional policing and strategies focused on addressing the root causes of crime. …

I understand the heart and soul of our city and department. I understand what it means to deliver trusted service with respect, which isn’t just a slogan on a squad car, but is at the core of everything we do. The St. Paul Police Department isn’t just in the community, it is part of the community. I am proud of the great things our city has accomplished, but I know we can continue to do better. It would be my honor to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Saint Paul.”

Based on your research, what do you believe will be your greatest, most immediate challenge in your new role as Police Chief in the City of St. Paul?

Barragan: “My most immediate challenge will be retention and recruitment. As of this writing compared to last year, our overall crime index has increased by 12.4%. We are seeing a rise in violent crimes and our officers are recovering firearms on a daily basis, including 50 this past June. We currently have 564 officers, down from the authorized strength of 619. More officers would allow us to be proactive rather than reactive, specifically in curbing violent crime. … As a result of the pandemic and attrition, the number of available officers has gone down but our responsibilities have not decreased. …

If we increase recruitment, this will result in more trained officers on the street, alleviating the workload of current officers, and leading to one of the ways to address retention. Our proactive efforts to create the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy (LECPA), which now is known as Community Cadets, has helped our department be ahead compared to other departments. We have had success with underrepresented groups of individuals within our own communities by removing financial and educational barriers, giving them the opportunity to go to college while they work for our department. … My goal will be to … make the Community Cadet a full-time job with benefits similar to parking enforcement or community liaison officers. …

I support the ongoing city efforts called Operation PEACE. This is a new initiative where the police are working in conjunction with other city departments and community agencies to reduce gun violence. We will do our best even when we are short-staffed, because our commitment to the city and its residents and visitors is strong.”

Hallstrom: “I believe the most significant challenge we are facing is the rise in violent crime, including gun crimes, the same as many urban areas across the country. This challenge is compounded with law enforcement recruitment issues, leading to significant staffing issues in many agencies across the nation. …

We need to remove barriers to starting a career for people that did not start at a young age; we need people that have lived and have life experience. There are far too many impediments for them to make such a change. …

Low staffing numbers directly impact our ability to address the increased violence in our communities. Besides the obvious addition and effort to recruit new officers, thinking outside the box with alternative response models to staffing will have to be part of the solution. For example, we can hire civilian staff to conduct follow-up investigations on low-level crimes to assist the investigators and free more of their time to focus on violent crimes. …

The city and county are already looking at the alternative response to armed law enforcement responses, and these relationships and ideas will be critical. The St. Paul Police Department needs to be open and participate in developing these response plans. It is critical that we have a seat at the table, and the next chief will establish the department’s disposition, support, and participation in those discussions. This same concept with alternative responses directly relates to the partnerships we will build with the newly formed Office of Neighborhood Safety.”

Henry: “The St. Paul Police Department, and our city, is currently facing many of the same issues that plague other cities in the country. In 2021 we set the record for the most homicides in our city’s history (38) and the number of people who have been struck by gunfire last year was 235 (also a record). We are currently on pace to exceed the numbers in both of those categories by the end of 2022.

All of this is occurring while the police department is losing employees at levels we have never experienced in an environment where recruitment for new officers has greatly diminished. Helping people and the safety of others is a core duty of every St. Paul Police Officer so this increase in violence, particularly gun violence, is an immediate challenge which must be addressed without delay.

Simultaneously, the next chief will need to make retention and recruitment of quality candidates who reflect our community a high priority. This must be done to ensure the department has the resources to participate effectively with the city’s Community First Public Safety strategy and support and collaborate with the newly developed Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS).

In my current assignment I am directly involved with the efforts to address this violence with the recently launched Project PEACE (ONS), and the police department’s component known as ASPIRE (A St. Paul Intervention & Recovery Effort). Working directly with these programs and being able to establish and maintain positive working relationships with the different disciplines represented within this holistic approach will be vital to make sure these strategies are successful.”

Murphy: “There are two immediate challenges that I will face as the Chief of Police for the City of Saint Paul: Violent crime and retention and recruitment of police officers.

The violent crime we are seeing across the country and in our own community needs to be addressed utilizing collaboration, coordination, and a data-driven response. … I’ve led the development of our department’s ASPIRE (A Saint Paul Intervention & Recovery Effort) program. This is a forward-thinking approach to public safety that puts law enforcement side by side with community organizations and other city departments, like the Office of Neighborhood Safety with the goal of providing hope and help to individuals traumatized and involved in violent crime. …

Locally, our colleges who provide education to individuals pursuing a degree in law enforcement have reported a 30%-40% decrease in their enrollment. Additionally, we are seeing current police officers leave the profession to pursue careers in other industries or due to PTSD. This has created a staffing crisis. …

I would put a heavy emphasis on our current feeder programs into our police officer academy, which are our Law Enforcement Career Path Academy (LECPA), Parking Enforcement, and Community Liaison Officers. These programs provide opportunities for individuals with a desire to work in law enforcement, many of which come from underrepresented communities. … I have already started a preacademy training program to give individuals in our feeder programs an opportunity to learn skills that will help them in our police academy and will continue to expand that program to ensure we are providing individuals every opportunity for success.”

IF YOU GO

Public forums with St. Paul police chief finalists are scheduled for:

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice St.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St., Suite 320.

The forums will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page. People who want to provide feedback and submit interview questions can email [email protected] by the start of the first forum.