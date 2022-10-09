News
Sunday Bulletin Board: 'There is something new under the sun! It's the Weathercaster — the newest and most spectacular achievement of modern weather science!'
Here, once again, is Neat Stuff connoisseur GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “As Neat Stuff goes, the Weathercaster ranks pretty high on my scale of Neatness.
“First, it comes in a spiffy blue box with its name on the cover in gold script lettering. Second, inside the box is a slide rule-type device that purports to predict the weather anywhere in the United States for the next 24 hours. Third, it was manufactured, probably in the 1950s, by one of my favorite suppliers of Neat Stuff, Brown & Bigelow. Last but not least, imprinted on the Weathercaster is the name Midwest Plastics Mfg. Co., located at 208 Bates Ave., which is within walking distance of my home in Dayton’s Bluff. I assume Midwest Plastics gave these out as an advertising gimmick.
“So what exactly is the Weathercaster? Let’s see what the information sheet that came with it has to say. ‘There is something new under the sun! It’s the Weathercaster — the newest and most spectacular achievement of modern weather science — based on a scientific principle developed by Dr. Irving P. Krick, Ph.D., world-famed meteorologist, from weather data collected during the last fifty years for the entire Northern Hemisphere. In the Weathercaster, the weather lore of the ages is combined with the most recent war-born forecasting techniques; the Weathercaster is new, but its fundamental principle is as old as weather itself.’
“And how does it predict the weather? ‘The basic concept is that the major factors determining the short period weather changes are revealed by the cloud formations in the sky and by the wind. Predictions based on these principles are much more accurate than those prepared from a barometer which considers only air pressure.’
“But how does one use the Weathercaster? ‘1 Insert card in the back side of the Weathercaster corresponding to your region and the season. [For example, North Central States, which includes Minnesota, for the months October to May.] 2 Observe the sky. 3 Move indicator over picture best matching your observation. 4 Determine direction from which wind is blowing. If calm or very light, use west. 5 Turn Weathercaster over and read forecast under the pointer opposite wind direction.’
“From my brief experiments with the Weathercaster, it isn’t half-bad, certainly not much worse than what we get from the teams of TV meteorologists using their Doppler radars and multi-billion-dollar network of weather satellites.
“I can imagine good old Bud Kraehling looking out his weather window at WCCO-TV, noting the cloud patterns and the direction the flags were blowing, pulling out his trusty Weathercaster, and putting together tomorrow’s weather forecast. After all, his forecasts weren’t half-bad.”
Life (and death) as we know it
GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “Now that the days are becoming shorter, and the air has chilled a bit, I have been reflecting on the past summer. One day in particular stands out.
“My Santa Barbara daughter and son-in-law were visiting , and we drove down to Blue Earth to visit the family cemetery. My St. Paul daughter, my Des Moines daughter, grandkids from Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Oregon, and five great-grands joined us.
“We gathered near the newer graves of my husband and two of my adult children. We said an Irish Blessing and St. Francis’s Prayer of Peace, read a poem by a rabbi, and burned sage. We told stories, and cried, and laughed and hugged.
“I had brought along some old toothbrushes and a small water bucket in case any of the young ones wanted to scrub lichen off the 19th-century family gravestones. Oh, my goodness, there was great enthusiasm for this task! They scrubbed the gravestones of the Irish immigrants, including that of my great-grandfather, who fought in the Civil War.
“As I was soaking this all in, it occurred to me that I was standing right in the middle of the proverbial seven generations. Three generations before me were at rest there, my sister and I represented the middle generation, and the next three generations were all around me.”
The Permanent Family Record
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES writes: “It was an October day in 1963 when my little boy engaged in a flirtation with a nun.
“Our middle son was still the baby in our family then. He was 4 years old, and his three older siblings were in school. This was a new lifestyle for him, and he was having a hard time getting used to being the only kid at home. My husband had a day off from work one day, and we took him with us downtown to the St. Paul Book & Stationery store. We realized that he had never had the opportunity to go alone with us anywhere before — and boy, was he excited. He chattered away, exclaiming about all the Halloween decorations he saw along the way, and gawked at the colorful window display after we arrived.
“Once we entered the bookstore, he saw her: an elderly nun dressed in the full habit some of them still wore back then. His eyes followed her with wonder. She spotted him and gave him a smile. He was in love. He waved at her. She waved back. Pretty soon they were playing a game of Seek and Find up and down the book aisles. Winking, waving, ducking. He was having the time of his life, but all too soon it was time to go. She left first, and a few minutes later when we left the store, he let out a happy squeal. He saw her standing at the bus stop. He broke loose from the grip I had on his hand and dashed over to her. Giving a hearty pat on her ample rear, he told her: ‘You are a very nice witch!’
“The last we saw of her, she was boarding the bus, still bent over convulsed with laughter.”
Then & Now
Or: Our times
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Sputnik.
“It was a mere 65 years ago that I heard that word come over the loudspeaker of my classroom filled with other 11th-grade kids. The Russians had managed to place Sputnik into orbit around the Earth. Some of us were silent; others just couldn’t be quiet — but no one cheered. For some, it was scary because the United States was engaged in a Cold War with the Soviets, and this might indicate that they could be ahead. For me, this event opened the doors to a new world.
“Students were on the receiving end of a time when science and technology were promoted. I recall winding copper wire around a large oatmeal box to make an inductance coil and tuning in signals with the ‘whisker’ of a crystal detector. Then we could hear the eerie ‘beep . . . beep’ coming from that orbiting spacecraft down through our earphones. Less than a month later, they placed Laika, a dog, into space. That accelerated the competition between the United States and the Soviets.
“I never looked at this as competition, but rather as opportunity, opening doors to the space age. I became president of our high school Rocket Club. Between that fall and when I graduated less than two years later, we made attempts, but I don’t believe we had even one successful launch. So many rockets engaged in airborne antics, teaching us about stability, and others simply fell over and snaked through the grass, exhausting gases through the convergent/divergent nozzles meant to propel the tiny vehicles upward. These kinds of experiences led the United States and the world forward so that today we are comfortable in sending astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station, and we are awed by the images and data beamed downward from Hubble and the James Webb telescopes.
“The engineers who enabled us to get to the moon could not be told that it couldn’t be done. They were too young and full of pizzazz and vinegar! Now we are seeing private commercial companies take that giant leap forward, proposing to maneuver Hubble to a better orbit. It was T.S. Eliot who said: ‘We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.’ And, God willing, we will reach these new frontiers peacefully.”
Live and learn
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: What I learned from Anthropology 101.
“Among the college electives I managed to fit in around my two majors at St. Kate’s was an Intro to Anthropology class. I had fun — partly because the teacher and I joked back and forth during lectures. But what I remember is his explanation of how you should approach peoples who have had little or no contact with outsiders.
“He said you should tramp through the wilderness making plenty of noise — because local warriors would be trailing along near you, regardless. Then you should find a clear spot outside the ‘village’ and sit down, scattering your belongings around.
“First the kids would come to examine you and your things — guarded by the hidden warriors. Then the women would come, to make sure the kids were OK and check you out. Finally, the warriors would join everyone, and you could start to explain why you were there.
“My version of tramping through the brush has been more like meeting people of diverse backgrounds in urban settings, but I have found this model useful. And who can say I’ll never be out in the wilds, looking for friends?”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Plus: Joy of Juxtaposition — and: Joy of Juxtaposition? Or: The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon?
BABE of Burnsville writes: “Life seems full of juxtapositions lately. I wonder if it is just getting older and having more experiences and/or knowledge to juxtapose, or there really have been more.
“While going through some old travel papers, I came across a reference to the Bulfinch influence on the Massachusetts State Building. I had no idea what that meant. But within a day, the name came again as I read about an American who met Charles Bulfinch as well as famous British architect Robert Adam. Bulfinch was said to be one who ‘incorporated neoclassical elements in the design of American buildings.’ So a Baader-Meinhof for me, as I’d never heard of Bulfinch before.
“Then, a few days later, I came across a leaflet I’d picked up on a visit to the Queen Mary ship, which we visited where she is docked in Long Beach, California. Then a Joy of Jux., as the next day on TV was mentioned ‘the Queen Mary docked in Long Beach.’
“As if all that wasn’t enough, a third incident happened. I’m not sure which category this is in. I am reading one of Thomas Costain’s histories of the Plantagenet family. He wrote about the Wat Tyler rebellion in England. That I had heard about, but not in such detail, which included an attack on the Tower of London. Next day on ‘Jeopardy!’ was an answer/question that was about ‘This building was attacked by Wat Tyler.’ So I could shout at the TV: ‘What is the Tower of London?’ So, not sure is that was J of J or B-M. I knew of the Wat Tyler Rebellion before, but not the specific of the attack on the Tower. So a ruling please: J of J or B-M?”
BULLETIN BOARD RULES: Baader-Meinhof. Learning of the attack on the Tower of London twice in 24 hours (a bit more or a bit less), for the first and second times, is a textbook B-M.
Mixed messages
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wis.: “Subject: Approximate precision.
“Found online as a bullet point this morning: ‘Around 1,307 people were detained in 39 cities across Russia as of Thursday morning, according to independent human rights group OVD-Info.’”
CAUTION! Words at Play!
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE writes: “Along with our Thursday (September 22) Pioneer Press was a very interesting and informative 48-page insert titled ‘More 20th Century Snapshots.’ One caught my attention on page 18 with this caption: ‘Dec 6 1946 Junk collector Morris Rosenbloom feeds the meter at 7th and Jackson streets in downtown St. Paul where he parked his horse.’
“The photo is simultaneously unique, odd and humorous, with the horse just standing in the street. I’m guessing that, if you had asked the horse if Morris needed to feed the meter, he would have let out a loud ‘Neigh!’
“Makes good horse sense to me. . . .”
Meet St. Paul’s police chief finalists: Why do they want the job? And what are their priorities?
Community members will get to hear directly from the five finalists for St. Paul police chief this week, though some of their priorities are already becoming clear.
As they applied for the job, they submitted answers to essay questions and the Pioneer Press is providing excerpts of some of their responses below.
But first, who are the finalists who made it through interviews and selection by a community-based examining committee? They were chosen from 18 applicants who met the job’s qualifications. All have years of experience in law enforcement.
Four have risen through the ranks of the St. Paul Police Department:
- Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, who oversees the community partnerships unit and joined the St. Paul department in 1996.
- Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District and joined St. Paul police in 1999.
- Cmdr. Axel Henry, who oversees the narcotics and human trafficking unit, which also works with the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. He became a St. Paul officer in 1998.
- Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy, who is responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations and joined St. Paul police in 2002.
One finalist is from out of state — Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer with Philadelphia police in 1997 and is currently police staff inspector of the Philadelphia police unit that audits and inspects all department policies and procedures.
Three are women — Bailey-Davis, Barragan and Murphy. St. Paul briefly had an interim female chief, but hasn’t had a permanent female chief.
Two are people of color — Bailey-Davis is African-American and Barragan is Latina.
Three hold advanced degrees — Bailey-Davis has a doctorate in public administration from West Chester University in Pennsylvania, Hallstrom has a master’s in police leadership from the University of St. Thomas and Henry has a master’s in educational leadership and administration from St. Thomas.
‘FINDING THE RIGHT FIT FOR THIS MOMENT’
Police Chief Todd Axtell retired in June after serving his six-year term as chief. Jeremy Ellison is currently interim chief and didn’t apply for the permanent job.
The finalists will have interviews with Mayor Melvin Carter and he expects to make an appointment by early November at the latest, according to his spokesman.
Carter described them last week as “five incredibly talented, incredibly good candidates.”
“It’s about finding the right fit for this moment and for our department,” he said.
During the initial application process, the candidates answered a questionnaire with six parts. The selection committee reviewed these questionnaires, along with their résumés and interviews in deciding the finalists.
The city of St. Paul didn’t make the finalists’ answers to the questionnaire public, but each were free to release their own responses to the Pioneer Press and four of them did. Bailey-Davis declined, saying it was “out of deference of St. Paul’s process.” She said she will be in St. Paul for the finalist forums.
The following are excerpts from the finalists’ answers to two of the questions:
Of all the opportunities out there, briefly discuss why you would choose to serve as the police chief for the city of St. Paul.
Pamela Barragan: “I have been a St. Paul Police Officer for 26 years. I started my journey as a Community Liaison Officer, which is an entry level position into a career in law enforcement. When I moved to Minnesota, 31 years ago, I didn’t know much about St. Paul or how the police department worked. As I was settling in St. Paul, I saw a job posting in a local newspaper for a bilingual/bicultural candidate who would bridge the gap between the police department and the community. That sparked my interest, and I learned the work that St. Paul police officers do, and how progressive our department is compared to other law enforcement agencies.
I have always felt at home here and this is where I have proudly grown my roots. … The City of St. Paul gave me the opportunity to start a new life where I have been able to learn and thrive. …
If our residents see themselves represented in their police force, they will have confidence in their department and legitimize crime prevention and enforcement efforts to curve the trend in violent crimes and quality of life concerns.
I love this city and this community; I don’t have all the answers, but I am willing to find a holistic approach to solve law enforcement issues that impact our community. I own all my decisions and as your chief, I will be the first to face adversity and be responsible for the outcomes.”
Kurt Hallstrom: “I have been blessed with a successful and fulfilling public service career at the St. Paul Police Department and want to give back to the profession and community. I have served for 22+ years. …
The opportunity to serve the community as chief of a department like St. Paul with a rich and honored tradition realistically only comes once in a career. That opportunity is now here for me. … I learned many things throughout my career; the most important thing is to say I or we are sorry and to be vulnerable, not careless but vulnerable. … As a profession, there is a public image of the stoic, unflappable officer. That is not reality; the chief can break down that image to benefit the community and the officers serving. …
(H)onesty, integrity, and vulnerability will always guide me. I have led the Eastern District with that philosophy for the past three years and would bring that same philosophy to the chief’s office, continuing and building upon the legacy of Chief Axtell and the others before him. …
I believe the next chief has to see themselves as a servant leader to the department, city, and community. The chief sets the culture of a department through the establishment of values and the setting of expectations. … We need to be part of our community, not a solution to a problem, and as chief, one can bring that belief to life.”
Axel Henry: “As a person who was born, raised, and lives in St. Paul, this city means far more to me than simply a place where I work. It has been a contributor to, and the backdrop for, the most important events of my life. St. Paul is an incredible place with a diverse mix of people, neighborhoods, ideas, and opportunities. It is not a stretch to say that this city, and many individuals in it, raised me. …
The role of the police department in St. Paul has never been limited to simply enforcing the law. Our department has always strived to be a leader and innovator for how we work with our community to create a safe place to live, work, recreate, and raise our families.
The need for leadership and innovation in law enforcement has never been greater than it is today, and I believe that our community, of which the police department is a part of, is poised to be an example to the rest of the country on how public safety can be achieved through a united effort amongst all service providers in our city. We are not a single ‘lifeline’ for safety, but rather a part of an overall ‘safety net’ to provide protection, support, and resources to every member of our community.
I am seeking to serve as this city’s next Police Chief, not because I want the rank or title, but because I want to serve at the highest level for St. Paul. I don’t want to be a chief … I want to be the St. Paul Police Chief.”
Stacy Murphy: “I have been a member of the St. Paul Police Department for the past 20 years and climbed through the ranks to my current position of Assistant Chief of Police. … Throughout my career, I have served our city in a wide variety of capacities from a police officer on patrol, to the only female on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, to racial equity instructor, to juvenile unit investigator, event organizer, mentor, and leader. …
My positive attitude, smile, and joy for life that I bring to each day are what set me apart from others and help me build lasting relationships. … I am serious about safety, equity, innovation, building trust, data-driven decision making, and partnering with all who share our city’s values of investing in both exceptional policing and strategies focused on addressing the root causes of crime. …
I understand the heart and soul of our city and department. I understand what it means to deliver trusted service with respect, which isn’t just a slogan on a squad car, but is at the core of everything we do. The St. Paul Police Department isn’t just in the community, it is part of the community. I am proud of the great things our city has accomplished, but I know we can continue to do better. It would be my honor to serve as the next Chief of Police for the City of Saint Paul.”
Based on your research, what do you believe will be your greatest, most immediate challenge in your new role as Police Chief in the City of St. Paul?
Barragan: “My most immediate challenge will be retention and recruitment. As of this writing compared to last year, our overall crime index has increased by 12.4%. We are seeing a rise in violent crimes and our officers are recovering firearms on a daily basis, including 50 this past June. We currently have 564 officers, down from the authorized strength of 619. More officers would allow us to be proactive rather than reactive, specifically in curbing violent crime. … As a result of the pandemic and attrition, the number of available officers has gone down but our responsibilities have not decreased. …
If we increase recruitment, this will result in more trained officers on the street, alleviating the workload of current officers, and leading to one of the ways to address retention. Our proactive efforts to create the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy (LECPA), which now is known as Community Cadets, has helped our department be ahead compared to other departments. We have had success with underrepresented groups of individuals within our own communities by removing financial and educational barriers, giving them the opportunity to go to college while they work for our department. … My goal will be to … make the Community Cadet a full-time job with benefits similar to parking enforcement or community liaison officers. …
I support the ongoing city efforts called Operation PEACE. This is a new initiative where the police are working in conjunction with other city departments and community agencies to reduce gun violence. We will do our best even when we are short-staffed, because our commitment to the city and its residents and visitors is strong.”
Hallstrom: “I believe the most significant challenge we are facing is the rise in violent crime, including gun crimes, the same as many urban areas across the country. This challenge is compounded with law enforcement recruitment issues, leading to significant staffing issues in many agencies across the nation. …
We need to remove barriers to starting a career for people that did not start at a young age; we need people that have lived and have life experience. There are far too many impediments for them to make such a change. …
Low staffing numbers directly impact our ability to address the increased violence in our communities. Besides the obvious addition and effort to recruit new officers, thinking outside the box with alternative response models to staffing will have to be part of the solution. For example, we can hire civilian staff to conduct follow-up investigations on low-level crimes to assist the investigators and free more of their time to focus on violent crimes. …
The city and county are already looking at the alternative response to armed law enforcement responses, and these relationships and ideas will be critical. The St. Paul Police Department needs to be open and participate in developing these response plans. It is critical that we have a seat at the table, and the next chief will establish the department’s disposition, support, and participation in those discussions. This same concept with alternative responses directly relates to the partnerships we will build with the newly formed Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
Henry: “The St. Paul Police Department, and our city, is currently facing many of the same issues that plague other cities in the country. In 2021 we set the record for the most homicides in our city’s history (38) and the number of people who have been struck by gunfire last year was 235 (also a record). We are currently on pace to exceed the numbers in both of those categories by the end of 2022.
All of this is occurring while the police department is losing employees at levels we have never experienced in an environment where recruitment for new officers has greatly diminished. Helping people and the safety of others is a core duty of every St. Paul Police Officer so this increase in violence, particularly gun violence, is an immediate challenge which must be addressed without delay.
Simultaneously, the next chief will need to make retention and recruitment of quality candidates who reflect our community a high priority. This must be done to ensure the department has the resources to participate effectively with the city’s Community First Public Safety strategy and support and collaborate with the newly developed Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS).
In my current assignment I am directly involved with the efforts to address this violence with the recently launched Project PEACE (ONS), and the police department’s component known as ASPIRE (A St. Paul Intervention & Recovery Effort). Working directly with these programs and being able to establish and maintain positive working relationships with the different disciplines represented within this holistic approach will be vital to make sure these strategies are successful.”
Murphy: “There are two immediate challenges that I will face as the Chief of Police for the City of Saint Paul: Violent crime and retention and recruitment of police officers.
The violent crime we are seeing across the country and in our own community needs to be addressed utilizing collaboration, coordination, and a data-driven response. … I’ve led the development of our department’s ASPIRE (A Saint Paul Intervention & Recovery Effort) program. This is a forward-thinking approach to public safety that puts law enforcement side by side with community organizations and other city departments, like the Office of Neighborhood Safety with the goal of providing hope and help to individuals traumatized and involved in violent crime. …
Locally, our colleges who provide education to individuals pursuing a degree in law enforcement have reported a 30%-40% decrease in their enrollment. Additionally, we are seeing current police officers leave the profession to pursue careers in other industries or due to PTSD. This has created a staffing crisis. …
I would put a heavy emphasis on our current feeder programs into our police officer academy, which are our Law Enforcement Career Path Academy (LECPA), Parking Enforcement, and Community Liaison Officers. These programs provide opportunities for individuals with a desire to work in law enforcement, many of which come from underrepresented communities. … I have already started a preacademy training program to give individuals in our feeder programs an opportunity to learn skills that will help them in our police academy and will continue to expand that program to ensure we are providing individuals every opportunity for success.”
IF YOU GO
Public forums with St. Paul police chief finalists are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice St.
- Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., St. Paul Event Center, 400 N. Wabasha St., Suite 320.
The forums will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page. People who want to provide feedback and submit interview questions can email [email protected] by the start of the first forum.
Letters: Go ahead and sue, but focus on the law-breakers
Go ahead and sue, but focus on the straw buyers
It’s perfectly OK for our attorney general to sue Fleet Farm if that company was complicit in illegal gun sales. But the bulk of his focus and effort should be to lock up the straw buyers and their customers.
T.J. Sexton, St. Paul
Listening House fills a critical gap
As reported in the Pioneer Press, there will be a hearing Monday to decide if Listening House may move forward with plans to establish a new and innovative day-shelter option, in a building they own, at an accessible site in the East Seventh warehouse revitalization zone.
We write this letter representing a group of leaders in government, providers of direct services, emergency shelter and housing, and community partners who come together as the Heading Home Ramsey Continuum of Care in a shared pursuit to end homelessness in our community. We recognize that homelessness is a complex issue, one that impacts individuals and families from all walks of life. We will not solve the problem of homelessness without a comprehensive approach and a full spectrum of services and resources that address regional needs.
Last fall, Ramsey County and St. Paul announced a combined $74 million investment in deeply affordable housing. Because of this upstream investment – one that will take time to build and bring online – we believe it is necessary to find a comprehensive way to provide services and support to this vulnerable population while we work to create more housing supply in our community. This support includes the important resource of day-sheltering spaces.
Day-sheltering spaces for those struggling with homelessness, such as Listening House of St. Paul, are a critical component of the support needed to help stabilize our homeless population. Listening House fills a critical gap in our homeless response by providing hundreds of Minnesotans safe and dignified day shelter. In a state like Minnesota, day shelter becomes even more important as our winters present truly life-threatening conditions for those who do not have a place to call home.
Listening House provides a drop-in community and resource referral center that offers hospitality, practical assistance and guidance to individuals experiencing homelessness, loneliness and deep poverty.
We feel it is necessary to collectively speak out against this lawsuit, as well as against false narratives and attempts to hold individuals experiencing homelessness accountable for future actions they may never make.
In Ramsey County, African Americans are seven times more likely to be homeless than their white peers. Indigenous Americans are 13 times more likely to be homeless than their white peers. These statistics clearly show homelessness is not just an issue of poverty or circumstance, but also structural racism. We believe in Ramsey County that we can do better, and the members of Heading Home Ramsey stand with Listening House. We ask that you do the same.
Jaime Tincher and Trista MatasCastillo
Tincher is deputy mayor of St. Paul and chair of the Heading Home Ramsey governing board. MatasCastillo is chair of the Ramsey County Commission and vice chair of the Heading Home governing board.
Trust those who do the following
Radical ideologies vary from the fire and brimstone of anarchy to the frozen emotion of totalitarianism. Democracy is the premier, temperate framework for self-governance that transcends our varied ethnicities, credos and philosophies and that shapes our public dialogue wherein ideas are formulated, opinions are bantered and policies are molded. Relevant issues are subordinate to the process in which they are aired.
Politics in a democracy is known as the art of the possible whose success depends on a code of behavior. Accordingly, we should place our trust in public servants who do the following:
- Respect our institutional form of government, standards, norms, science, education and all forms of objective knowledge.
- Deliberate constructively with an open mind.
- Honor law and their oath of office.
- Act with civility in the conduct of their duties.
The curmudgeon H. L. Mencken said every complex problem in society has an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong. We are engaged in a culture war that undermines our ability to uncover effective solutions for the ills and dangers about us. In pending national and local elections, democracy is at risk. America should not be a cauldron of pique, dystopia and resentment. We cannot leave democracy on the edge.
Gerry Del Fiacco, Eagan
Four reasons
Four simple-to-understand reasons for why this economy is in a horrible condition today:
- The government paid too much to people not to work.
- The government spent too much money.
- The government stifled oil and gas.
- The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero for way too long.
Without that happening we would be in good shape today.
Ron Erickson, Maplewood
Skywatch: Jupiter has joined the evening sky
Have you seen that super bright star popping out in the low southeastern sky during evening twilight? That’s no star but rather the big guy of our solar system, the planet Jupiter. The 88,000-mile-wide planet, named after the king of the gods in Roman mythology, is visible all night long right now and is almost at its closest approach to Earth for 2022. This week Jupiter is a little over 372 million miles from Earth. The bigger picture is that Earth and Jupiter are much closer to each other than average in their respective orbits around the sun.
In late September, Jupiter reached what astronomers call opposition when it was only around 367 million miles away. In fact, it was the closest it’s been to Earth since 1951! It’s called opposition because Jupiter and the sun are at opposite ends of the sky, just like a full moon. Earth lies between the sun and Jupiter, as you can see in the diagram. Since they’re at opposite ends of our celestial dome, Jupiter rises at sunset and sets at sunrise. The Jovian giant is prowling across the sky all night!
Earth and Jupiter get into the opposition position every 399 days or about every 13 months. That’s because it takes Earth slightly over 365 days to make one complete orbit of the sun while it takes Jupiter 12 years to make its much larger solar circuit. So, in the one year that it takes Earth to circle the sun, Jupiter has only made it a 12th of the way around our home star. It takes Earth another month to “catch up” with Jupiter and line up with it and the sun again.
If you have super eagle eyes, there are times when Jupiter looks like it has tiny appendages on either side of it. These are Jupiter’s moons. There’s no way you can visually resolve them with your naked eyes, but a small pair of binoculars or telescope will reveal up to four of Jupiter’s brightest moons. They look like little stars on either side of the great planet. I’ll have much more on Jupiter’s moons and how to keep up with them in an upcoming Skywatch column.
With even a small telescope, you can easily see Jupiter’s moons, and you can also clearly resolve the disk of the planet and some of its cloud bands and zones that stripe the big guy of the solar system. Jupiter is mostly a big ball of hydrogen and helium gas, but methane, ammonia, sulfur, and other gases create the multi-color cloud bands in its outer atmosphere. The two darker cloud bands on either side of Jupiter’s equator are the easiest ones to spot.
There are storms circulating in Jupiter’s upper atmosphere with the biggest storm being the Great Red Spot. It’s three times the diameter of our Earth. This giant hurricane-like storm has been raging on Jupiter for hundreds of years. Despite its moniker, the Great Red spot isn’t all that red but more like a pale pink. Unless you have a moderate to large telescope and super clear, transparent skies, it’s hard to spot. What also makes it tough to see is that it’s not always visible because of Jupiter’s rapid rotation. Jupiter whirls around on its axis in less than ten hours. Half the time, the Red Spot is facing away from our direction.
A really handy app to see if the Red Spot is facing our way is simply called “Jupiter’s Moons”.
When viewing Jupiter with a telescope, the keyword is patience. Most importantly, wait until Jupiter is high enough above the horizon so you don’t have to look through as much of Earth’s blurring atmosphere to see it. Jupiter should be high enough for decent telescope viewing by around 9 p.m. Also, it’s a good practice to take long, continual views through the eyepiece whenever you have your telescope on any of the planets. That will not only give your eyes a chance to get used to the light level within the eyepiece, but you’ll also have a better chance of catching quiet, less turbulent patches of clearer air passing by in Earth’s atmosphere.
Get used to seeing the king of the planets in our night sky, as it will be visible in the evenings well into next year.
Celestial Happening this week: On Friday evening, Oct. 14, just after 9 p.m. the waning gibbous moon will be to the upper left of Mars.
Even with the naked eye Mars will have a reddish tinge to it. On Friday night Mars will be 65 million miles away but drawing closer and closer to Earth.
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m., Metro State University, St. Paul campus. For more information call 651-793-1300 or visit www.metrostate.edu.
- Thursday, Oct. 13, 7-9 p.m., at Dakota Parks Whitetail Woods Regional Park, Farmington. For more information and reservations, call 651-437-3191 or visit www.co.dakota.mn.us/parks/Pages/default.aspx.
- Friday, Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m., at Fort Folle Park through Siren, Wis., Community Ed. For location and other information call 715-349-7070 or visit cueclass.com.
- Saturday, Oct. 15, 7-9 p.m., New Brighton, at Highview School. For more information, and reservations, call 651-621-0020 or visit www.moundsviewschools.org/communityeducation.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Literary calendar for week of Oct. 9
BRIAN FREEMAN: Award-winning author whose latest psychological mystery, “The Zero Night,” will be published Nov. 1, is guest writer at Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St., Stillwater, presented by Valley Bookseller in Stillwater. $10. Go to valleybookseller.com/event/totally-criminal-cocktail-hour-freeman.
CAROL DINES: Reads from her young adult novel “The Take-Over Friend.” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Red Balloon, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
LINDA LeGARD GROVER: Professor emerita of American Indian studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth and a member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, observes Indigenous People’s Day with discussion of her books “Gichigami Hearts” and her latest, “The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives,” which gives poetic voice to Ojibwe family life (available in English and Ojibwe), including voices of history, of memory and experience, of children and elders and the unseen beings who surround our lives. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, presented by Ramsey County Historical Society. Register at rchs.com/event/history-revealed-gichigami-hearts.
MAGGIE O’FARRELL: Pen Pals reading series presents the author of “The Marriage Portrait,” a novel of Renaissance Italy featuring Lucrezia de Medici. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 (morning program sold out). Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Main St., Hopkins. Tickets at supportHCLB.org or call 612-543-8112.
GRANTA PRESENTS: The Best of Young Spanish Novelists with David Aliaga, Lizzie Davis, Valerie Miles, Alejandro Morellon and Irene Reyes-Noguerol. 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in-store. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
GRAYWOLF LITERARY SALON: Minneapolis-based literary publisher virtually hosts via Zoom its annual literary salon, titled this year On Writerly Obsession. Featured Graywolf writers are Lars Horn (“Voice of the Fish”), Ander Monson (“Predator”), Courtney Faye Taylor (“Concentrate”), and Jacinda Townsend (“Mother Country”). The authors will consider how obsession is a foundational propellant for writing great books. Free. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Register at graywolfpress.salsalabs.org.
STAN TROLLIP: Half the writing team of Michael Stanley (his partner is Michael Sears), signs copies of their latest police procedural “Deadly Covenant,” featuring Det. Kubu of Botswana. 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Lake County Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
MOLLY YEH: Presents “Home is Where the Eggs Are.” 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Lynnhall, 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., presented by Magers & Quinn. Ticketed event. Go to magersandquinn.com.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Quatrefoil Library, the largest collection of LBGTQ+ and trans material in the country, has launched its first collection of e-books and audiobooks. Anyone with a free Q Card can browse a diverse and growing selection of new and classic LGBTQ+ books and borrow items with a few clicks. Users will sign up to get a free Q Card — physical or virtual — at the library, 1220 E. Lake St., or apply for one online. Access is through Overdrive via the Libby app. For more information, go to help.libbyapp.com/en-us/6103/htm.
Good news from award-winning Minnesota authors. Kate DiCamillo gives us a Christmas present in “A Very Mercy Christmas,” another in her series about Mercy Watson, the toast-loving pig. She says it’s about friendship and pigs, starlight and singing, neighbors and toast. Pub date was Sept. 27, so it should be in stores now. Doug Wood (“Old Turtle” and others) says his new picture book, “I Love You Little/I Love You Lots,” will be out in 2023. He calls it a love poem told in dialogue.
Complaints over locked downtown St. Paul skyway referred to city attorney
As a condominium owner in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, Dr. Sandy Smith enjoys the option of being able to traverse Mears Park at ground level or circle around it using the skyway system, a network of elevated pedestrian bridges linking residential and commercial buildings across streets.
Smith, a retired family practitioner who has lived downtown with her husband for six years, noted that all is not well within the skyway system. For years, questions over skyway hours, which corridors are publicly accessible through city easements and which ones can be locked up early or closed off altogether have dogged relationships between tenants, building owners and City Hall, especially in light of overnight vandalism.
At Sixth and Wacouta streets, things may finally be coming to a head, or so Smith hopes. Repeated complaints to the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections that property owner Jim Crockarell has blocked widespread access to the skyway through the Railroader Printing building have been referred to the city attorney’s office, which is weighing the possibility of misdemeanor charges.
“Reports have been submitted to the … Criminal Division for review of possible criminal charges regarding skyway access to the Railroader Printing building,” said City Attorney Lyndsey Olson, in an email on Sept. 30. “Because the matter is currently under review, we cannot comment further at this time.”
Reached by phone, Crockarell said he had owned the building less than a year and had no knowledge of any controversy over the limited skyway access. He also said he had no knowledge of skyway access changing after he bought the property.
“We’ve left it exactly the way it’s been, for what I understand, for several years,” he said. “DSI has not complained about it.”
“This has been a mutually beneficial situation for all parties, including the city,” Crockarell added. “Someone must have changed the circumstance or arrangement. If there’s any complaint, I’m certainly willing to do whatever’s appropriate.”
LOCKED ENTRANCE
The issue? Access, according to Smith.
The covered skyway corridors form a maze-like pathway through downtown, with a terminus at the River Park Lofts condo building near CHS Field. They’ve become a key selling point for property managers hoping to attract newcomers, especially retirees, to former office buildings leaning increasingly residential.
The skyway closest to Smith’s condo in the River Park Lofts crosses Wacouta Street into the Railroader Printing Building at 235 E. Sixth St., which faces Mears Park. The building is home to such popular eateries as the Bulldog and the Barrio Tequila Bar, as well as small software companies and other office tenants.
Crockarell and an associate bought Railroader Printing from the Brooks Group last December. At least since then, access to Skyway No. 14 has been limited for pedestrians entering from the Park Square Court building into the Railroader Printing building, where a door remains locked continuously. Smith and other condo owners at the River Park Lofts can still get back and forth using a lockbox keycode they’ve been granted.
“One fairly large commercial property owner can basically control what happens in the skyway,” Smith said. “You can potentially end up with portions of the skyway being partitioned out to various parts of the downtown population depending on where you are lucky or unlucky enough to live.”
‘THE SKYWAYS ARE OUR SIDEWALKS’
That’s frustrating enough for Smith and several of her neighbors, some of whom are elderly or disabled and expect unfettered access to the second-floor corridors. At least five of the condo owners use wheelchairs. Some, like Robert Wagner, have trouble accessing the lockbox given its placement.
“That … skyway closing dramatically shrinks my world down to one building, as well as threatens my safety,” said Wagner, who uses a wheelchair as a result of a severe spinal injury 17 years ago. “When that gets closed, especially in the winter, I can’t access the library. I can’t access Walgreens. I can’t access meeting friends for a drink or a meal.”
He added: “The skyways are our sidewalks. He’s closing off a public amenity. He doesn’t own the skyways, and in all the businesses he owns, he advertises skyway access.”
A second skyway — Skyway No. 15 — extends from the Park Square Court building, which is also owned by Crockarell and his real estate company Madison Equities, and crosses Sibley Street to the Mears Park Place Apartments.
Accessing Skyway No. 15 can be hit or miss, Smith said. “It’s locked intermittently,” she said. “One day I was walking to Walgreens, and when I came back it was locked. I feel that the main problem with the skyway is accessibility — egress and ingress.”
“This is clearly in violation of the skyway ordinance and has been cited by DSI multiple times,” added Smith, a member of the city’s Skyway Governance Advisory Committee. “Why is this taking so long? I can guarantee you that if I violated the ordinance, the city would not be as lenient.”
Crockarell said he was taken aback by the accusations.
If anything, he said, the condo owners have blocked access through the River Park Lofts to the parking ramp he owns at Sixth and Wall streets.
Residents have pointed out that no city easement allows public access there.
“They’ve locked it off for the last three years,” Crockarell said. “I haven’t complained about that. I don’t know why they’re complaining about the locking system the previous owner put in place. This is the first I’ve heard of it.”
‘I’LL TAKE THE FINE’
This isn’t the first time Skyway No. 14 has garnered negative attention from the city.
In June 2017, a divided city council voted 4-3 not to allow the Brooks Group to continue to close the skyway connection eight hours early, effectively ordering the property owner to maintain skyway access to the Railroader Printing building until 2 a.m.
In response, then-building manager Jaunae Brooks pledged civil disobedience. “I’m going to continue to close at 8 p.m.,” she said in an interview at the time. “Sue me. Take me to skyway jail. I’ll take the fine.”
Since then, the city has compromised somewhat on skyway hours, ordering the skyway network to remain open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Bill Hanley, who was chair of the city’s Skyway Governance Advisory Committee in 2017, said the lockbox is a blatant snub of city ordinances.
“Everybody agrees it’s a violation,” said Hanley, a downtown condo owner. “The people at River Park Lofts, they’re red hot over this.”
Some building owners have said that as much as they take pedestrian concerns seriously, they’ve also been inundated with complaints about homeless or transient individuals sleeping in the skyways, damaging property and even urinating and defecating in the halls.
OVERNIGHT DAMAGES
Those concerns haven’t fallen on deaf ears at City Hall.
In an interview Thursday, Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher said she has been attending bi-weekly meetings to discuss safety concerns downtown with St. Paul police, building owners and key stakeholders such as the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association and the Downtown Alliance. Crockarell’s real estate firm, Madison Equities, is represented in those conversations.
That doesn’t eliminate the possibility of misdemeanor charges against the building owner, but it does open the door to other solutions. Tincher noted the city has assembled a homeless-assistance response team among other strategies to work with transients.
“If there are things the city attorney needs to take action on, that would be separate and distinct from conversations I would be having,” Tincher said. “My thought on it, though, goes back to what are the reasons a property owner feels like they need to lock the door? If I can problem-solve around that, then it’s not a punitive approach.”
“There are challenges that well pre-date COVID, but the city now has a lot of tools we didn’t have before, that we’re really leaning into, to answer that bigger-picture question,” she added. “What I’m hearing from a lot of property owners is they are frustrated with vandalism, or public urination or drug use that is happening in parts of the skyway. … If there’s a reason they felt like they needed to lock the doors, I want to dig into that and see if we can problem-solve together.”
PANDEMIC ADDED STRESSES
Still, in recent years the city council, the Department of Safety and Inspections, the skyway advisory group and any number of residential tenants have all asked building owners for uniform hours, standards and security.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added special stresses and curveballs. By April 2020, during the first official weeks of the pandemic in Minnesota, some building owners “went rogue and just closed” their skyways without city permission, Hanley recalled.
Throughout the first two years of the public health emergency, the city later allowed property owners to close the skyways at 7 p.m. instead of midnight.
Since early April of this year, when the mayor lifted his local state-of-emergency declaration, the skyway system has been ordered open from 6 a.m. to midnight, with key exceptions such as the entrance to the federal courthouse on Robert Street.
Despite differences of opinion over how to structure skyway access, most everyone agrees that more eyes and ears from residents and passersby would be an improvement over the dog days of the early pandemic, when downtown was left nearly devoid of office workers.
Crockarell said he is optimistic about downtown foot traffic picking up, and he plans to have three restaurants operating in the near-vacant Park Square Court building in 2023, as well as several levels of residences completed by the end of next year.
Among the new eateries, a breakfast-and-lunch diner developed by head chef Justin Sutherland “is going to open in the next few months once we get a few more people downtown,” Crockarell said.
Readers and writers: ‘Sinister Graves’ finds Ojibwe sleuth becoming her own woman
As Native people, we have known that in order to survive we had to create, re-create, produce, re-produce. The effect of the denial of our existence is that many of us have become invisible. The systematic disruption of our families by the removal of our children was effective for silencing our voices…However, not everyone can still that desire, that up-welling inside that says sing, write, draw, move, be. We can sing our hearts out, tell stories, paint our visions. We are in a position to create a more human reality. In order to live we have to make our own mirrors. — From Marcie Rendon’s artist statement about her writing.
Cash Blackbear is growing up and becoming her own woman in “Sinister Graves,” the third entry in Marcie Rendon’s series featuring 19-year-old Blackbear, an Ojibwe woman who has shut down emotionally after a cruel childhood in foster homes.
Rendon will launch “Sinister Graves” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
An enrolled member of the White Earth Nation in Minnesota, Rendon infuses her novels with compassion for Indigenous women who are missing or killed and never found. Cash’s toughness, commitment to justice and vulnerability honor those women.
“Cash is every Native woman who is resilient in the face of historical trauma,” the author says.
Cash is an intriguing character, a 5-foot-tall pool hustler and farm worker, who was rescued by Sheriff Wheaton when she was a child. She’s a help to the sheriff in solving crimes because she “knows things,” sometimes sensing what will happen in the future or getting murder vibes off a dead body.
Rendon introduced Cash in 2017 in “Murder on the Red River,” winner of the Pinckley Prize for debut novel and 2021 Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s One Book/One Minnesota title. The second Cash adventure, “Girl Gone Missing” (2019), was nominated for Mystery Writers of America’s Sue Grafton Memorial Award.
Cash lives in Fargo where, in the first book, she helps the sheriff investigate the death of an Indian man. In “Girl Gone Missing,” Cash is a freshman at Moorhead State College and works with Wheaton to find one of her missing female classmates.
“Sinister Graves” finds Cash still in college. She’s living alone in her little apartment, smoking too much (it’s the 1970s) and drinking a lot of beer at the Casbah, the neighborhood bar. She still hasn’t ended her uninteresting affair with a married man.
When the Red River floods, the body of an unidentified Indian woman floats into town. The only clue to her identity is a small piece of paper in her bra that references a hymn in English and Ojibwe.
That clue leads Cash to a small church on the prairie, where she’s welcomed by the seemingly compassionate, handsome preacher and his uptight wife. Not too far from the house, Cash and her Indian friend Geno find the unmarked graves of two children. Hovering over them is a huge, dark cloud.
” ‘That was the biggest jiibay I’ve ever seen.’ Geno took a swig of his Coke.
Cash raised her eyebrow in a question.
‘Jiibay. Ghost. Dead ghost.’
‘Dead ghost? What do you man, dead ghost? What do you know about ’em?’
‘Know to stay away.’ ”
Tenacious Cash doesn’t stay away. After the sheriff and Geno head to the southwest where Geno will be an art student, Cash is alone in her visits to the pastor and his wife. The pastor says his wife, who sometimes acts strangely, is distraught over the loss of two children. There is another dead woman, and a baby crying at the parsonage. None of it makes sense to Cash as she delves deeper into what happens at the little church.
Cash is also making friends with some other Indian students, including a woman her age who’s as good at pool as is Cash. Growing up in foster homes where she was treated like a servant, Cash has never been interested in clothes. She just wears a clean T and jeans. But when her pool partner makes ribbon shirts to wear when they partner at a pool tournament, Cash smooths the soft silk and begins to understand she can care about what she wears. And when she’s in someone’s tidy little apartment, she looks around and thinks that maybe she could put a few things on her walls and make a more comfortable home.
This book ends with Cash in the most frightening situation in this series, with the dead ghost hovering.
In 2024 Rendon will celebrate the publication of “Stitches of Tradition,” which chronicles the journey of a young girl into womanhood through the bond she shares with her nookomis (my grandmother) as they sew ribbon skirts for ceremonies celebrating the women around them, illustrated by Ojibwe Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley.
Rendon’s other public readings from “Sinister Graves:”
- 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
- 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul
- 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Mpls.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul
MORE ABOUT THE TWIN CITIES BOOK FESTIVAL
Sponsored by Minneapolis-based Rain Taxi Review, the free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Progress Center and Fine Arts building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
There will be an all-day exhibit hall with used books and records for sale, and tables for publishers and book-related organization as well as author events for all ages on stages in the Progress and Fine Arts buildings.
Marcie Rendon is not the only one to launch a new work.
Dessa’s “Tits on the Moon” is the latest in Rain Taxi’s chapbook series, published by Rain Taxi in association with Doomtree, the hip hop collective and record label of which Dessa is a founding member. This is a special ticketed festival finale at 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center. Attendees can pick up a $5 ticket at the Rain Taxi booth in the Progress Center between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the day of the festival.
The Minnesota Author Mashup includes 35 poets, novelists and non-fiction writers celebrating a publication this year. As an extension of the Mashup, the festival asked writers Abby Jimenez, Raymond Luczak and Chris Martin to offer insight into what books they admire. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. attendees will be able to meet with small groups of local authors to chat about whatever is on their minds.
“Where We Come From,” a children’s book by four Minnesotans, is getting lots of attention. Authors John Coy and Shannon Gibney will be at the festival with co-authors Diane Wilson and Sun Yung Shin appearing in a prerecorded discussion. In the book the authors explore where they each come from — literally and metaphorically — as well as what unites all of us as humans.
Among the presenters will be Vanessa Torres and Gary Eldon Peter, talking about growing up Minnesotan; a fiction showcase with Phong Nguyen, Robin McLean, and Akil Kumarasamy; a middle-grade showcase with Anika Fajardo, Brian Farrey and Kristin F. Johnson; and a poetry showcase with Major Jackson, Brenda Hillman and Stephanie Burt.
The festival has a website that offers authors’ biographies and times for readings and panel discussions. At the festival there is plenty of information about programs and how to navigate between the two buildings. There’s lots of free parking.
