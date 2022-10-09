Top 5 Cryptocurrency by Twitter Gollowers, Quant (QNT) Price Surged

The top cryptocurrency by Twitter followers is, ETC, NEAR, QNT, TUSD, and HBAR.

In April mid the cryptocurrency started to fall into the bear market, as a result of this the overall cryptocurrency market experienced a massive drop. However, after more than five months of a market downtrend, currently indicating some recovery. At the time of writing, the whole cryptocurrency market cap was more than $943 billion, as per CoinMarketCap (CMC).

The Crypto community is hardly trying to recover the market, as it is some cryptocurrency that gained fans from Twitter, which is the source for crypto updates. Let’s look at the top cryptocurrencies in terms of Twitter followers gainers of the past day.

Top cryptocurrency by Twitter followers (Source: The coin detective)

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic is an alternative cryptocurrency to Ethereum, which was recently moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism to a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. ETC is still following the PoW consensus. Within 24 hours Ethereum Classic gained over 19.77% of Twitter followers. At the time of writing, ETC traded at $27.03 as per CMC.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Near Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that removes some of the restrictions that have plagued competing blockchains and NEAR was created as a community-run cloud computing platform. Near Protocol has more than 6K followers on Twitter, which increased by 7.48% in the last 7 days, and currently, it traded at around $3.52 as per CMC.

Quant (QNT)

Quant aims to connect networks and blockchains worldwide while maintaining the network’s efficiency and interoperability. Currency QNT trending on Twitter with a price increase of more than 12% in the last 24 hours and over 57% in the previous month. Quant traded at $158.92, as per CMC and it has over 10K followers on Twitter.

TrueUSD (TUSD)

Following Quant (QNT) TrueUSD was In 4th place and gained Twitter followers 1026 which has increased by 1.99% in the past week. TrueUSD is a stablecoin tied to the dollar at a 1:1 ratio. At the time of writing, TUSD traded at $0.9999, as per CMC.

Hedera a Hashgraph (HBAR)

The last one the most popular, long-lasting, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy is Hedera, which enables people and companies to develop strong decentralized apps (DApps). HBAR has around 22639 Twitter followers and Hedera traded at $0.06061 with a price increase of over 5% in the last 7 days.

