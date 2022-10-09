Whale Purchases Whopping 100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB)

- Etherscan data shows that Whale spent $1,108,000 on the purchase.

Recently, the second largest meme crypto by market capitalization value was moved, and it was detected by Etherscan. The token in question was the Shiba Inu token. The cryptocurrency was acquired via a centralized exchange and then stored in a cold storage wallet. Supposedly, the release of the highly-anticipated Shiba Eternity video game convinced this investor to put money into the company.
Etherscan data shows that Whale spent $1,108,000 on a purchase of 100B Shiba Inu from the KuCoin exchange. A recent influx of funds into the Shiba Inu market suggests that this whale made the acquisition then.
Game Being a Major Highlight
After the October 6 global release of the Shiba Eternity video game. Soon after the game’s simultaneous worldwide debut for iOS and Android, it saw a spike in downloads that propelled it into the top 20 paid apps in the App Store. The Google Play Store saw an uptick in downloads of over 10,000 in certain areas. Because of this, the total number of Shiba Inu owners jumped to 2,193,520. It was a 2,220-user bump after the game was released.
Shiba Eternity’s developers launched a trailer contest at the end of September, encouraging players to “get creative and showcase the best of the game.” The winning trailer will be shown on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The game’s developers have revealed on their official Twitter that the grand prize is $5,000 worth of SHIB. 451,263,537 Shiba Inu’s may be purchased for that kind of money. Payments to winners will be coordinated through Discord, as per the tweet.
