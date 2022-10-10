A little boy’s excitement on his first tram ride surprises the internet

The photo shows a toddler enjoying a tram ride for the first time.

The internet is full of many videos of kids and their adorable antics. One such video has surfaced online and shows a toddler taking his first tram ride with his parents in Sydney. But his sweetest reaction steals the show, he seemed happy and delighted, as seen in the viral video.

The video was shared by a user named Michelle Baoo on Instagram with the caption, “We recently took the kids on their first tram ride. And they loved it!!”

The toddler can be seen in the now-viral video flashing a billion-dollar grin as he sat next to his dad on his first tram journey in Sydney. His mother seemed to have captured the little film.

“POV: You’re excited about your first tram ride,” reads the awesome text on the video.

Watching this video, anyone can tell that their happiness knew no boundaries.

The video has amassed over 9.2 million views and over 8 lakh likes since it was shared. Many users flooded the post’s comments area with heartwarming remarks. Some users thanked Michelle Baoo for sharing the post.

Admiring the cute child’s smile, one user wrote, “That smile…Wish I could bottle that joy…Gorgeous! Thanks for sharing.”

“Why is this so cute. Tiny scratchy hands,” wrote a second user.

“Bahaha it’s like look it’s a seat and I’m sitting in it. Lol instead of a baby bucket seat or a high chair you know,” another user commented.

