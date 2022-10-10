News
Amazon plans to hire 150,000 holiday workers
Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
MediaNews Group | The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images
Amazon said Thursday it was hiring 150,000 employees across the United States to help handle the holiday rush.
The retail giant typically hires during peak holiday shopping season, bringing in hordes of temporary workers to better meet demand.
Amazon said it hires full-time, seasonal and part-time workers who can pick, pack, store and ship items from its warehouses.
The company, facing an ultra-tight job market, last week raised its average starting wage for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour from $18 an hour. . Amazon said on Tuesday it was offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 depending on region, in another sign it is softening benefits to attract and retain workers.
The hiring ramp comes as Amazon prepares to hold a Prime Day-like bargain next week, the second time it has held two such events in the same year. The event will serve as an early kickoff to what some analysts predict will be a slower holiday season amid runaway inflation and fears of a recession.
Macroeconomic concerns, along with pandemic-driven expansion, have prompted Amazon to cut spending in several areas of the business. In recent months, Amazon has closed or canceled the launch of new facilities and delayed the opening of some new buildings after its pandemic-driven expansion left it with too much warehouse space. In the second quarter, the company reduced its workforce by 99,000 people to 1.52 million employees.
Amazon is hiring the same number of workers it announced last year, as other retailers consolidate holiday staffing plans. walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers, a more modest target than the year before, when it announced it would add 150,000 associates and 20,000 supply chain workers , to help with the holiday rush.
Teenager attacked and stabbed by masked men on subway
A 17-year-old was stalked and brutally beaten by a group of masked suspects before being stabbed on a subway platform in New York.
Police say the teen entered the subway at East 53 Street and Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 4:22 p.m. Saturday. He was coming off a shift at Shake Shack, the New York Post Noted.
A minute later, six individuals entered the subway station from the same location and approached the victim who was waiting on the northbound ‘6’ platform.
The group of individuals began punching and kicking the 17-year-old repeatedly in the head and body. During the beating, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times.
The gang of assailants then fled the station to parts unknown. New York Police Department (NYPD) officials believe the victim and attackers knew each other previously.
“He said he had a beef with them,” a police source told the Jobbut it was unclear what the dispute was about.
EMS attended to the victim at the station, then transported him to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. While the teenager received multiple staples, he was listed in stable condition.
The NYPD is looking for approximately six black men who were last seen wearing black hoodies, black pants and surgical masks.
According to NYPD crime statistics, major crimes in Democratic Mayor Eric Adam’s New York City are up 32.7% since last year. Assaults rose 15.9% and crime on the city’s transit system jumped 41.6%.
Breitbart News recently reported that rising violent crime has become a defining issue for most American voters as the 2022 midterm elections approach. A recent poll shows that 77% of voters think violent crime are a serious problem.
As violent crime soars in Democratic-run cities, Senate and House Republicans are highlighting Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies in their campaign messages.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
North Korea Says Nuclear Missile Tests To ‘Eliminate’ Enemies, Signals More To Come – NBC Chicago
North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.
The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.
“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the real warfare capabilities … of nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any place and at any time were on full display. “said the North Korean official. the Central News Agency said.
KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.
North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.
Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.
“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.
Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.
“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”
Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.
Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.
Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.
“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.
“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to tackle mental health
After completing a tour of Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. Other warning signs appeared over several years of subsequent overseas assignments.
“It’s like I lost myself somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who suffered from disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something is wrong.’”
As the Pentagon seeks to address skyrocketing suicide rates among the military ranks, Williamson’s experiences shine a light on the realities of service members seeking mental health help. For most, just acknowledging their struggles can be daunting. And what comes next can be frustrating and disheartening.
Williamson, 46, eventually found stability through a month-long hospitalization and a therapy program that incorporates horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s amazing how I managed to get out of it,” she said.
A closer look at mental health
In March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of an independent panel to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs.
According to Department of Defense data, suicides among active duty military members rose more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. Numbers jumped 15% in 2020 alone. In long-running suicide hotspots date such as Alaska – service members and their families face extreme isolation and harsh weather – the rate has doubled.
A 2021 Cost of War Project study concluded that since 9/11, four times as many service members and veterans have died by suicide than combat deaths. The study detailed the stressors specific to military life: “high exposure to trauma – mental, physical, moral and sexual – stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic male culture, access continued use of firearms and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life. life.”
“More work to do”
The Pentagon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But Austin has publicly acknowledged that the Pentagon’s current mental health offerings — including a Defense Suicide Prevention Office created in 2011 — have proven insufficient.
“It is imperative that we take care of all of our teammates and continue to reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a key priority,” Austin wrote in March. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
Last year, the Army issued new guidance to its commanders on how to handle mental health issues in the ranks, complete with briefing slides and a script. But serious long-term challenges remain. Many soldiers fear the stigma of admitting mental health issues in the internal military culture of self-sufficiency. And those who seek help often find that the stigma is not only real, but compounded by bureaucratic hurdles.
Much like the problem of food insecurity in military families, a network of military-adjacent charities have attempted to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.
Some are purely recreational, such as an annual fishing derby in Alaska designed to provide fresh air and socialization for service members. Others are more focused on self-care, such as an Armed Services YMCA program that provides free child care so military parents can attend therapy sessions.
The dream could be a nightmare
The situation in Alaska is particularly dire. In January, after a string of suicides, Command Sgt. Major Phil Blaisdell addressed his soldiers in an emotional Instagram post. “When did suicide become the answer,” he asked. “Please DM me if you need anything. Please…”
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said while posting to Alaska may be a dream for some service members, it’s a lonely nightmare for others that needs to be solved.
“You have to pay attention to that when you see the stats jumping as they are,” Murkowski said. “Right now you have everyone. You have the Joint Chiefs looking at Alaska and saying, “Holy shit, what’s going on up there?”
he stresses of a posting in Alaska are compounded by a shortage of therapists in the field. During a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska earlier this year, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth heard base health workers say they are understaffed, burnt out, and cannot see patients in a timely manner. If a soldier seeks help, he often has to wait weeks for an appointment.
“We have people who need our services and we can’t reach them,” a longtime adviser in Wormuth told a meeting. “We need personnel and until we have them we will continue to kill soldiers.”
The annual combat fishing tournament in Seward, Alaska, was created to “get the kids out of the barracks, out of base for the day, and out of their heads,” said co-founder Keith Manternach.
The tournament, which began in 2007 and now involves more than 300 service members, includes a day of deep sea fishing followed by a celebratory banquet with prizes for the biggest catch, the smallest catch and the person who falls the sicker.
“I think there’s a huge mental health element to it,” Manternach said.
It’s not just in Alaska.
sergeant. Antonio Rivera, an 18-year-old veteran who has served three tours in Iraq and a year in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, freely admits that he suffers from severe PTSD.
“I know I need help. There are signs and I’ve waited long enough,” said Rivera, 48, who is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. “I don’t want my children to suffer because I won’t get help.”
He does yoga, but says he needs more. He hesitates to ask for help inside the army.
“Personally, I would feel more comfortable being able to talk to someone outside,” he said. “It would allow me to open up a lot more without having to worry about how it will affect my career.”
Others who speak up say it’s hard to get help.
Despite being on-base with “tons of briefings and pamphlets about suicide and PTSD,” Williamson said she found herself struggling for years to get discharge and therapy.
Eventually, she entered a month-long inpatient program in Arizona. Upon her return, a therapist recommended horse-assisted therapy, which turned out to be a breakthrough.
Now Williamson is a regular at the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., where horseback riding sessions can be combined with a variety of therapeutic practices and exercises.
Working with horses has long been used as a form of therapy for people with physical or mental disabilities and children with autism. But in recent years, it has been adopted to help service members with anxiety and PTSD.
“To be able to work with horses, you have to be able to regulate your emotions. They communicate through body language and energy,” said Shelby Morrison, director of communications for Cloverleaf. “They react to the energies around them. They react to negativity, positivity, anxiety, excitement.
Military clients, Morrison said, come with “a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD. … We use the horse to pull them out of their triggers.
For Williamson, the regular riding sessions helped stabilize her. She is still struggling and she said her long treatment campaign has damaged her relationship with several senior officers. She is currently on limited service and does not know if she will retire when she celebrates her 20th birthday in March.
Nonetheless, she says, equine therapy has helped her feel optimistic for the first time in recent memory.
“Now even though I can’t get out of bed, I make sure to come here,” she said. “If I hadn’t come here, I don’t even know where I would be.”
Trump’s claims about Bush make him look guilty and scared
- Trump said former President George HW Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant.
- He also called for an investigation into the late president, although Bush died in 2018.
- Former prosecutor Joyce Vance said Trump’s claims resemble those made by culprits.
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance says Donald Trump’s savage claims about classified documents at his rallies make him look guilty and scared.
Vance, now a law professor at the University of Alabama, weighed in on Trump’s speech at a GOP campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday. Trump baselessly claimed that the late former President George HW Bush kept secret government documents at a “chinese slash bowling alley restaurant”.
“George HW Bush took millions of documents to an old bowling alley and an old Chinese restaurant where they combined them,” Trump said. “So they’re at a Chinese restaurant slash bowling.”
“In contrast, I had a small number of boxes and storage at Mar-A-Lago – very small, relatively – guarded by the big Secret Service, we love the Secret Service. And yet the FBI, with many people , raided my house,” he added.
Commenting on Trump’s claims, Vance tweeted, “In my experience as a prosecutor, people say things like that when they’re guilty and scared.”
—Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 9, 2022
At a rally in Arizona on Sunday, Trump made the same claim, alleging that Bush “took millions upon millions of documents to a reconstructed old bowling alley with what was then an old broken down Chinese restaurant.”
“And there was a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was pretty safe,” Trump said, wondering why Bush wasn’t being investigated and prosecuted. Bush died in Houston in 2018.
Trump’s claims about Bush drew scorn from Bush’s son, Jeb Bush, who tweeted his response to Trump on Saturday.
“I’m so confused,” wrote Jeb Bush. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the 7 10 split challenge. What’s up with you guys?”
—Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 10, 2022
It’s unclear how Trump arrived at his claims about the elder Bush. A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. Trump is under investigation by the DOJ into whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.
Old video of bride napping during wedding rituals leaves the internet wide open
Weddings are one of the most important events in a person’s life, but weddings, in general, are boring for brides, especially when it comes to an Indian wedding. A warm and traditional wedding involves elaborate rituals and ceremonies. And for the big day, the brides get exhausted, thanks to the many make-up and photo sessions. Now a video has surfaced on the internet showing an Indian bride taking a nap as the rituals ended in the morning.
An old video that is going viral again was posted by the bride herself on Instagram under the username Battered Suitcase. “Here’s the sleeping bride (Me) as it’s already 6:30am and the wedding continues,” she wrote, sharing the post.
The viral video shows the bride, who was extremely tired until the rituals ended in the morning, can be seen falling asleep during her wedding while dressed in her heavy red and orange bridal attire .
With her groom standing next to her, the bride can be seen dozing off in a seated position. The video was captured by a user believed to be the bride’s friend named Palvi Sharma, even though the bride knew she was being recorded.
The viral video received 7.6 lakh views and over 15,000 likes on Instagram after being shared. Many users have posted sincere and insightful remarks in the comment box of the post.
Recounting the situation to herself, one user wrote, “The cutest, most relatable bride I can totally relate to.”
“But her outfit is so pretty though Mashallah,” wrote a second user, praising her outfit.
A third user commented, “How cute she is.”
“It’s horrible to watch!” – Ex-Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara delights Laura Woods as he admits Arsenal are ‘the real deal’, singling out Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus after Liverpool win
Jamie O’Hara reluctantly admitted Arsenal were ‘the real deal’ and as a Tottenham fan, ‘it’s horrible to watch’.
The Gunners proved once again that their early-season form was no fluke by recording an impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
The result gives top Premier League berth to Mikel Arteta’s side who have won eight of their nine matches so far.
With the campaign still in its first term, Arsenal supporters have real reason to be optimistic about a good season.
You won’t find many Tottenham fans rushing to talk about their north London rivals, but former Spurs midfielder O’Hara had to admit they looked good, which was music to the ears of co-host Laura Woods – a Gooner stalwart.
Woodsy, speaking on behalf of many Arsenal fans, said she is loving watching the team at the moment and O’Hara said on talkSPORT Breakfast: “Fair play for them. I would love sit here and criticize them and say they’re going to fall but right now I can’t see it.
“We always say judge the league after 10 games and they’ve played nine of them, they’re top of the league and they have to play against Leeds in the next game so you can look forward to another win.
“I said October would be a really tough month for Arsenal with a lot of games and right now they’re going through them. They beat Tottenham, they beat Liverpool and now they’re having some decent games where you think they will continue to win.
