Apple Crash Detection kicks in when people ride roller coasters: WSJ

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 world champion in bizarre circumstances after a dominating victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

It had been a chaotic race, stalled by rain and then restarted, before chaos continued afterwards with confusion reigning over whether Verstappen had defended his title.

For much of the race, it looked like the Red Bull driver would be forced to wait until the next grand prix in Austin to win the drivers’ title for the second time in his career, with the race being red flagged due to rain.

When the race restarted it was shortened considerably, apparently leaving fewer points available, and with Verstappen’s rival Charles Leclerc crossing the line second, he seemed mathematically still in the hunt for the title.

So when Verstappen finished, he first celebrated just one race win – his 12th of the season – and ended his first post-race interview accordingly.

But Ferrari’s Leclerc had cut the final corner, under pressure from Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, and incurred a five-second penalty after the end of the race, ending his title run.

“Have I or haven’t I? I hear different things,” said Verstappen, after initially being crowned world champion in a second post-race interview.

This was confirmed again, and he sat before a “World Champion” banner in a throne room.

“I feel a little lonely,” he says.

Yet the Red Bull driver wasn’t quite sure of his new status as a double world champion, even after podium celebrations to mark his race victory, as regulations stipulating the awarding of points in the rain caused confusion.

“Am I the world champion?” Verstappen asked Jensen Button ahead of his podium interview.

According to the FIA, the motorsport governing body, full points, rather than staggered points, could be awarded as racing resumed after a rain delay, giving Verstappen a 113-point lead in the world championship with only 112 to win on the track.

Rain fell all afternoon at Suzuka, and spray squirted out of the back of the cars on their first start.

Up front, Leclerc challenged Verstappen for pole on the first corner but the reigning world champion held his line around the outside to stay ahead.

Behind them, Ferrari’s Sainz aquaplaned off-road, into the publicity boarding and out of the race, while Williams’ Alex Albon suffered gearbox failure and was also forced to retire .

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly picked up some debris from Sainz’s tow truck and pulled over for a new front wing.

Making up ground, he passed a recovery truck on the track, evoking memories of Jules Bianchi who died after his car hit a recovery truck on this track eight years ago, and angering drivers and drivers alike. teams.

“No respect for the life of the pilot no respect for the incredible memory of Jules (sic)”, Philippe, the father of Bianchi, declared on Instagram.

Gasly then received a 20 second penalty and two penalty points for speeding in red flag conditions. In a statement, the FIA ​​said it had launched a “thorough review of the events”.

Shortly after, the race was stopped and a nearly two-hour delay ensued, waiting for conditions to become safer in the pouring rain.

When the race restarted behind a safety car to help clear the track of water, the sky was still overcast and each car was trailing a plume of spray behind it.

Several drivers pitted shortly after the restart, swapping wet tires for intermediate tyres.

Verstappen was among them and once out of the pits he made his way through the field with ease to regain the lead, opening up a four-second lead over Leclerc, who initially looked comfortable in second, eight seconds in front of Perez.

Verstappen’s advantage only widened, reaching the first 10 and then 15 seconds over Leclerc, whose attention turned to the car behind as Perez moved within striking distance of the Ferrari towards the end of the race.

On the final corner, Leclerc finally gave in to pressure from Perez and locked out the final chicane of the race, cutting the corner and taking a five-second penalty that dropped him to third place.

Twenty-seven seconds later Verstappen took the win, further cementing his dominance in a season in which he won 12 of 18 races.

He needs just one more win from the remaining four races to equal the record for most Grand Prix wins in a single season – currently held by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013.