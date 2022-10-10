News
BA.4.6 and BF.7 Variants Gain Momentum with BA.5 Grants – NBC Chicago
Months after sparking a national surge, the omicron BA.5 subvariant remains the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States. Its grip appears to be waning, however, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all COVID cases in the United States for the week of October 2-8, marking a decrease of more than 2% from the previous week, when it was responsible for 81 .5% of cases.
The BA.4.6 and BF.7 subvariants have been gaining traction in recent weeks, with BA.4.6 dropping from 9.2% of all COVID cases to 13.6% in just over a month. BF.7 appears to be following a similar path, as it fell from 0.8% of all cases in the United States on September 3 to 4.6% on October 8.
As has been the case with other evolutions of the COVID virus, new spike proteins on both subvariants help the virus better evade both the natural immunity conferred by previous omicron iterations and the immunity acquired through vaccination, even with the availability of new boosters.
It’s still unclear if these new bivalent boosters, which are specifically targeted to help fight serious illnesses caused by omicron, will protect against infection in general, with studies still ongoing even as Americans get vaccinated.
Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert at the University of Colorado Health, says there’s no need to worry about the latest subvariants — at least for now.
“‘They’re like tropical storms,’ she said in a post dated Sept. 30. “They’re way out in the ocean right now. We are aware of what they have the potential to do, but they may never gain enough strength to make landfall or even become a named storm.”
New sub-variants could potentially cause more problems in the coming months as the weather gets colder and people spend time indoors.
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser, raised the possibility of another variant of COVID emerging in the winter, making the existing immunity less effective.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shared similar concerns during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week. With flu and COVID outbreaks possible during the winter months, Arwady encourages people to get the bivalent booster as soon as possible.
A new variant, in addition to the two surges, if they occur, could lead to increased pressure on hospital resources.
As winter approaches, health experts are encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 and flu shots, with cases of both viruses expected to rise in the coming months, NBC 5’s Lauren Petty reports.
“The hope is that it won’t be some crazy new variant,” the doctor explained. “If we can get people vaccinated right now with the updated COVID vaccine that protects against the omicron variants that…we’re seeing, we’ll be in a much better place as we head into fall and winter. .”
Not much is known about the latest sub-variants, but some have particularly shared concerns about the BF.7 variant. Early reports suggest it could be highly contagious, Barron said.
“It has new sequences that make it more transmissible,” she explained. “The other concern is the potential for greater gravity. If it’s like the love child between delta and omicron (variants), that would be bad. But all of our information is still very premature.”
Whichever subvariant becomes more dominant, health officials say the same strategies recommended to prevent COVID-19 infections early in the pandemic are still effective. They include wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and being tested if you think you have contracted COVID.
NBC Chicago
News
Russian analyst should be tried for lying to the FBI – The Denver Post
BY MATTHEW BARAKAT and ERIC TUCKER
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Five years after the term “Steele Dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who helped research Donald Trump and Russia is on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI on his sources of information.
Igor Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Special Counsel John Durham, who has been appointed to investigate the origins of ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ – the designation given to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into the former’s dealings President Trump with Russia. It is also the first of the Durham cases that delves deep into the origins of the dossier that Trump has called fake news and a political witch hunt.
Here is some information on the subject of the case.
WHO IS DANCHENKO AND WHAT IS HE ACCUSED OF?
Danchenko, a Russian analyst, was a source for Christopher Steele, a former British spy paid by Democrats to research Russian ties to presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The compilation of research files, which included salacious rumors and unproven claims, became colloquially known as the “Steele File”. Although the dossier did not help launch the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, the Justice Department relied on it when requesting and receiving warrants to monitor the communications of a former Trump campaign adviser.
As part of its effort to verify the information in the dossier, the FBI interviewed Danchenko in 2017.
He is accused of lying to agents about his sources of information, with prosecutors accusing Danchenko of misleading the FBI in an effort to make his own contributions more credible.
WHAT ARE PROSECUTORS SAYING?
Prosecutors say Danchenko lied when asked by the FBI how he got the information he provided to Steele. Specifically, they say he denied relying on a Democratic operative, Charles Dolan, a public relations executive who volunteered for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Prosecutors also say Danchenko lied when he said he received information from an anonymous phone call he said was made by a man named Sergei Millian, former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce. They argue that Danchenko knew Millian was not the originator of an anonymous phone call.
The indictment says the FBI could have better judged the veracity of the Steele dossier had it known that a Democratic agent was the source of much of its information.
WHAT DOES THE DEFENSE SAY?
Danchenko’s lawyers say the charge “is a case of extraordinary government overreach.” They note that Danchenko accepted several voluntary interviews with the FBI throughout 2017. They say his answers to the FBI were all technically true.
For example, an FBI agent asked Danchenko if he had ever “spoken” with Dolan about the information in the file. Although prosecutors have produced evidence that the two men exchanged emails about matters in the case, there is no evidence that they spoke orally about those matters.
“That was a bad question,” Danchenko’s attorney, Stuart Sears, said during a preliminary hearing last month. “That’s the special advocate’s problem. Not that of Mr. Danchenko.
And although Danchenko said he believed Millian was the voice of the anonymous phone call, he never told the FBI for sure it was Millian. Sears argued that ambiguous statements like this are not enough to convict a misrepresentation charge.
Last month, US District Judge Anthony Trenga denied a request from defense attorneys to dismiss the charges, although he called his decision to let the case proceed “an extremely close appeal”. He has since ruled that prosecutors cannot present evidence on the most salacious parts of the case.
WHAT OTHER CASES HAS DURHAM SUBMITTED?
Durham was serving as a United States Attorney in Connecticut in 2019 when he was asked by then-Attorney General William Barr to look into potential misconduct by government officials who conducted the initial Russia investigation.
But after more than three years, Durham’s work has failed to meet the expectations of Trump supporters who hoped he would uncover sweeping FBI conspiracies to derail the Republican’s candidacy.
The investigation produced only three criminal cases.
The first case involved an FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. It ended with a guilty plea and a sentence of probation – and involved FBI misconduct already discovered by the Justice Department’s inspector general.
Last year, the Durham team accused a Democratic lawyer of making a false statement to the FBI’s top lawyer during a 2016 meeting in which he presented information about an alleged digital channel between a Russian bank and the Trump organization. The FBI investigated but found no suspicious contacts. The case against the attorney, Michael Sussmann, ended in a swift acquittal in May.
Durham’s work has continued deep within the Biden administration’s Justice Department, but the Danchenko trial appears to be the last criminal case his team will bring. It’s unclear when Durham might produce a report summarizing its findings.
____
Tucker reported from Washington.
denverpost
News
Trump’s $3m fee shows he’s got his legal troubles: Haberman
- The New York Times reported that Trump paid $3 million in attorney fees for the Mar-a-Lago case.
- Journalist Maggie Haberman said the high amount shows Trump understands the position he finds himself in.
- Haberman, who covered Trump for decades, recently published a book on the former president.
New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said former President Donald Trump understands the extent of the legal issues he may face in the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents.
Haberman – who has covered Trump since the 1990s – recently published a book about the former president called “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America”. In addition to his time in politics, the book rehashes many of the legal issues that Trump has faced for decades.
On Thursday, she and other Times reporters reported that the Justice Department believed Trump had even more classified documents than those seized at Mar-a-Lago. They also reported on Saturday that Trump offered a deal last year in which he said he would hand over documents he was keeping in exchange for documents from the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.
During an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Haberman was asked if she thinks Trump understands the legal danger he could face.
“I actually think he understands how in danger he is legally,” Haberman said. “And then he convinces himself that it’s not that bad. But the fact that he spent $3 million on a lawyer’s retainer – whose advice he sometimes didn’t listen to, I should note – but the fact that he was willing to do it.”
“People who worked for Trump in the 1990s contacted me and said, ‘That’s the biggest legal warrant he’s ever paid,’ as far as they know. So I think that shows how worried he is,” she added.
—Meet The Press (@MeetThePress) October 9, 2022
Haberman and Glenn Thrush of The Times previously reported that Trump paid a large retainer to Christopher M. Kise, the former Florida solicitor general, to help him with the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Two sources told The Times that Trump paid the lawyer $3 million, which the newspaper described as “exceptionally high.”
A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing in the handling of government documents, sometimes saying all Mar-a-Lago materials were classified and at other times suggesting they may have been planted. Classified or not, presidential records by law must be managed by the National Archives and Records Administration when a president leaves office.
businessinsider
News
Sensex drops 236 points in early trade due to weak global signals
Mumbai:
Benchmark equity indices fell in early trading on Friday amid weak global stock market trends. The 30-stock BSE Sensex lost 236.59 points to 57,985.51 after a weak start. The broader NSE Nifty fell 69.95 points to 17,261.85.
Among the 30-stock Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the major laggards in early trading.
On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries were the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Seoul was in the green.
US markets ended lower on Thursday.
“Equity markets could show a cautious trend with a negative bias in Friday trading due to weak global indices. The September US jobs report to be released later today would be closely watched by investors. around the world as this would define the direction of the market for the near term,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The BSE benchmark had gained 156.63 points or 0.27% to settle at 58,222.10 on Thursday. The Nifty advanced 57.50 points or 0.33% to end at 17,331.80 in previous trade.
Meanwhile, international Brent crude oil futures fell 0.07% to $94.35 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 279.01 crore on Thursday, according to data available from the BSE.
“The US jobs data due tonight is important data that can influence markets globally. The fact that FIIs have stopped selling and turned to buyers, albeit in small amounts, is positive for the markets,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial. Services. e
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring stats revealed as Manchester United’s ‘phenomenal’ star rolls back the years as he scores 700th goal of his club career
Cristiano Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness by scoring his 700th career goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton.
The 37-year-old superstar rolled back the years as he ran nearly half the length of the pitch before firing the ball through Jordan Pickford, which proved to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park.
It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who has had a difficult season so far, having started just one league game this term.
His historic goal will do nothing to dampen talk of his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll put all that aside as it’s Ronaldo’s night.
Below you can see a breakdown of the Portuguese’s incredible goalscoring stats in what has been a truly remarkable career.
Ronaldo’s career goals in numbers:
- 700 career goals in club football
- 60 hat tricks
- 58 direct free kicks
- 173 career penalties
- Sports CP: 5
- Man United (1st spell): 118
- Real Madrid: 450
- Juventus: 101
- Man United (2nd spell.. and count): 26
On Ronaldo’s achievement, talkSPORT’s Micky Gray said: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to who he is, how he conducts himself, how he takes care of everything. throughout his career.
“Of course at the start of the season he showed frustration and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he’s there and when he’s called up he finds the big goals.
“His name will be on the back of the papers tomorrow, he will be on every TV screen and we are talking about him right now because that’s what this man does, he wins football games and he scores goals.
revealed
FA set to investigate Arsenal’s collapse against Liverpool as managers talk to referee
GAME DAY
Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins game with 700th career goal
update
Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked after a post apparently revealed he was gay
REACTION
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka brace lifts Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds
BRUTAL
‘I can’t handle big players’ – Aubameyang attacks Arteta in historic video
EXPLAIN
Why is Everton vs Manchester United being played at 7pm on Sunday?
HARD
Newcastle are not ‘a big club’ although they have propelled themselves into European places
see
Haaland not Premier League’s best ever and Man City face title fight, expert says
“The goal was fantastic, it was like Ronaldo seven or eight years ago, picking the ball up in and around the halfway line and going through those gears with the pace he has, on his left foot and burying the ball in the next – it was a deserved winner and worthy of the 700th of his club career.
“It’s a phenomenal record, the numbers are simply stunning and we now have two players in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who could come close to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the end of their careers, but let’s talk about Ronaldo here and now. .
“What this guy has achieved in his career… he was down, his legs are gone, he won’t play for Man United, well, he just picked up three points at Goodison Park thanks to a fantastic finish!
“It’s amazing what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.
“He’s done it in the Premier League not just once, he’s now come back and done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a handful of goals, he’s done it. made in italy…
“Let’s not forget that he scored over 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was finished at 37, but he continues to produce goods.
“He’s had a phenomenal career of a phenomenal player and a phenomenal athlete.
“The criticism Ronaldo gets is just because it’s him, but when he finishes his career we’ll be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.
“Whatever he achieves now, however long he has been at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we have enjoyed every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.
“And, if I can just add this, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.
And will Ronaldo stop there? Surely not, especially because Lionel Messi blows on 691 club career goals…
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company asked the employee to turn on his webcam. The employee was not happy to be monitored “for 9 hours a day”, in a schedule that included screen sharing and webcam streaming. When he refused, he was fired, according to public court documents (in Dutch), for what the company called “refusal to work” and “insubordination”. The Dutch court, however, disagreed and ruled that “the instructions to keep the webcam on conflict with respect for the privacy of workers”. In its verdict, the court goes so far as to suggest that requiring webcam surveillance is a human rights violation.
“I don’t feel comfortable being watched 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and I feel really uncomfortable. That’s why my camera isn’t on,” the court document cites the anonymous employee’s communication to Chetu. The employee suggests the company was already monitoring him: “You can already monitor all activity on my laptop and I’m sharing my screen.”
According to court documents, the company’s response to this message was to fire the employee. It could have worked in an at-will state like Florida, Chetu’s home state, but it turns out labor laws work a little differently in other parts of the world. The employee sued Chetu for wrongful termination, and the court ruled in his favor, which includes payment of the employee’s legal costs, back wages, a $50,000 fine, and a restraining order. deletion of the employee’s non-competition clause. The court ruled that the company had to pay the employee’s salary, unused vacation days and a number of other costs as well.
“Camera monitoring for 8 hours a day is disproportionate and prohibited in the Netherlands,” the court said in its verdict, and further emphasizes that such surveillance violates the employee’s human rights, citing the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. human rights and fundamental freedoms; “(…) the video surveillance of an employee at his place of work, whether masked or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the private life of the employee (…), and therefore [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms].”
Chetu, in turn, was apparently absent from the trial.
Via NL Times.
techcrunch
News
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
So what happened the previous two times the Vikings started 3-0 against the NFC North?
They won the division.
It happened in 2009 when the Vikings won their first five division games. And it happened again in 2015.
After Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings again are 3-0 in the NFC North.
“It’s a great start, and that’s all it is, though,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings are 4-1 overall and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North due to Green Bay (3-2) losing 27-22 to the New York Giants on Sunday in London.
It must be said that all three of Minnesota’s division wins have come at home, the previous two over the Packers and Detroit. But first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell had earmarked all three early-season games as being very important.
“We talked a lot to our team in training camp about we’re going to get three opportunities to play in the greatest home environment in the NFL against divisional teams to start the season,’’ O’Connell said. “Let’s make sure we use that. So I’m proud of our guys for doing that.’’
The Vikings were surprised when the schedule came out last May that they would play all three of their home NFC North games in the season and all three division road games late in the season, including games Jan. 1 at Green Bay and Jan. 8 at Chicago. With that in mind, Cousins knows it will be a long road.
“We’re going to be talking each week here all the way through to January, and that’s where it really matters is we’ve got to finish strong,’’ he said. “But it’s a great start, and we’ve got to build on it.”
COOK IS ‘GROUND CONTROL’
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seemingly has recovered well from a shoulder separation suffered Sept. 25 against Detroit.
Cook returned to carry 20 times for 76 yards in a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Oct. 2 in London. On Sunday, he had 18 attempts for 94 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Asked if is fully recovered from his shoulder injury, Cook said, “We’re playing football.’’ He was more expansive when asked about his showing Sunday.
“I’m just here to be ground control, man,’’ he said. “That’s what I am. I’m ground control, man. I make sure the ground is all right. I feel like we did a great job.”
Cook also caught two passes for 27 yards. He was on the receiving end of a flea-flicker in the second quarter, when Cousins threw a lateral to Justin Jefferson, and the wide receiver tossed a 23-yard pass to Cook down the right side.
“I love it,” Jefferson said. “it’s a chance for me to show off my arm a little bit. I wish he would have scored.”
INJURY UPDATE
Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler was active for the first time Sunday, but his time on the field did not last long. Chandler suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter, and O’Connell said it remains to be seen how long he will be out.
O’Connell said rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s game. He said the Vikings will “absolutely follow everything from a protocol standpoint” and do “what absolutely is in the best interest of the player.”
CINE RETURNS
Injured Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine arrived back in the Twin Cities on Saturday night from London, and O’Connell is looking forward to getting him back soon at the TCO Performance Center.
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg against the Saints, and remained in London to have season-ending surgery two days later. O’Connell said Cine told him Saturday that he planned to watch Sunday’s game on television.
“He’s doing well,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s in great spirits.”
BOOTH DUE BACK
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, was inactive. Booth said it was a game-time decision and that he will return next Sunday at Miami after missing four games.
“I’ll be ready next week,’’ said Booth, injured in the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers. “We just wanted to be smart.”
Also inactive for Minnesota were wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), offensive linemen Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.
BA.4.6 and BF.7 Variants Gain Momentum with BA.5 Grants – NBC Chicago
Russian analyst should be tried for lying to the FBI – The Denver Post
Trump’s $3m fee shows he’s got his legal troubles: Haberman
Sensex drops 236 points in early trade due to weak global signals
Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring stats revealed as Manchester United’s ‘phenomenal’ star rolls back the years as he scores 700th goal of his club career
Requiring employees to turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch court rules • TechCrunch
Vikings 3-0 in NFC North for first time since 2015, are sole division leaders
UC Berkeley will offer a new course on Nicki Minaj in its spring 2023 semester; The artist says she would “love to stop”
Rain-Fed Landslide Sweeps Venezuela City; 22 dead – The Denver Post
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins completes first 17 passes vs. Bears to break record once held by Tommy Kramer
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain