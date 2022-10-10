Ba.4.6 And Bf.7 Variants Gain Momentum With Ba.5 Grants - Nbc Chicago

Months after sparking a national surge, the omicron BA.5 subvariant remains the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States. Its grip appears to be waning, however, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all COVID cases in the United States for the week of October 2-8, marking a decrease of more than 2% from the previous week, when it was responsible for 81 .5% of cases.

The BA.4.6 and BF.7 subvariants have been gaining traction in recent weeks, with BA.4.6 dropping from 9.2% of all COVID cases to 13.6% in just over a month. BF.7 appears to be following a similar path, as it fell from 0.8% of all cases in the United States on September 3 to 4.6% on October 8.

As has been the case with other evolutions of the COVID virus, new spike proteins on both subvariants help the virus better evade both the natural immunity conferred by previous omicron iterations and the immunity acquired through vaccination, even with the availability of new boosters.

It’s still unclear if these new bivalent boosters, which are specifically targeted to help fight serious illnesses caused by omicron, will protect against infection in general, with studies still ongoing even as Americans get vaccinated.

Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert at the University of Colorado Health, says there’s no need to worry about the latest subvariants — at least for now.

“‘They’re like tropical storms,’ she said in a post dated Sept. 30. “They’re way out in the ocean right now. We are aware of what they have the potential to do, but they may never gain enough strength to make landfall or even become a named storm.”

New sub-variants could potentially cause more problems in the coming months as the weather gets colder and people spend time indoors.

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser, raised the possibility of another variant of COVID emerging in the winter, making the existing immunity less effective.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shared similar concerns during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week. With flu and COVID outbreaks possible during the winter months, Arwady encourages people to get the bivalent booster as soon as possible.

A new variant, in addition to the two surges, if they occur, could lead to increased pressure on hospital resources.

“The hope is that it won’t be some crazy new variant,” the doctor explained. “If we can get people vaccinated right now with the updated COVID vaccine that protects against the omicron variants that…we’re seeing, we’ll be in a much better place as we head into fall and winter. .”

Not much is known about the latest sub-variants, but some have particularly shared concerns about the BF.7 variant. Early reports suggest it could be highly contagious, Barron said.

“It has new sequences that make it more transmissible,” she explained. “The other concern is the potential for greater gravity. If it’s like the love child between delta and omicron (variants), that would be bad. But all of our information is still very premature.”

Whichever subvariant becomes more dominant, health officials say the same strategies recommended to prevent COVID-19 infections early in the pandemic are still effective. They include wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and being tested if you think you have contracted COVID.