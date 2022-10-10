‘Big Tech never loses a legislative fight – and they did’ as new bills pass

By SAMYA KULLAB and SALAR SALIM

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old college graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the dictator!” with a fury she didn’t know she had, as she joins protests calling for the overthrow of the country’s rulers.

Sharo said after three weeks of protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared vice squad, anger against the authorities is only mounting, despite a bloody crackdown that left dozens of dead and hundreds detained.

“The situation here is tense and unstable,” she said, referring to the town of Sanandaj in the Kurdish-majority home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one protest hotspots.

“We’re just waiting for something to happen, like a ticking time bomb,” she said, speaking to The Associated Press via messaging service Telegram.

The anti-government protests in Sanandaj, 500 kilometers from the capital, are a microcosm of the leaderless protests that have rocked Iran.

Led largely by women and young people, they have moved from spontaneous mass rallies in central areas to scattered protests in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to escape a growing crackdown. more brutal.

Tensions rose again on Saturday in Sanandaj after human rights monitors said two protesters were shot and several injured, following renewed protests. Residents said there was a strong security presence in the town, with constant patrols and security personnel stationed on the main streets.

The Associated Press spoke to six female Sanandaj activists who said repressive tactics, including beatings, arrests, use of live ammunition and internet shutdowns, sometimes make it difficult to maintain momentum. Yet protests persist, along with other expressions of civil disobedience, such as trade strikes and drivers honking their horns at security forces.

The city’s activists spoke out on the condition that their full names not be released for fear of reprisals from Iranian authorities. Their accounts were corroborated by three human rights observers.

THE BURIAL

Three weeks ago, news of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran, spread quickly in her home province of Kurdistan, of which Sanandaj is the capital. The response has been swift in the impoverished and historically marginalized region.

As the burial was underway in the Saqqez town of Amini on September 17, protesters were already filling the main Sanandaj thoroughfare, activists said.

People of all ages were present and began chanting slogans that would be repeated in cities across Iran: “Woman. Life. Freedom.”

The Amini family had been pressured by the government to bury Mahsa quickly before a critical mass of protesters formed, said Afsanah, a 38-year-old clothing designer from Saqqez. She was at the funeral that day and followed the crowd from the cemetery to the town square.

Rozan, a 32-year-old housewife, did not know Amini personally. But when she learned that the young woman had died in the custody of vice police in Tehran and had been arrested for breaking the Islamic Republic’s hijab rules, she felt compelled to take to the streets that that day.

“The same thing happened to me,” she said. In 2013, like Amini, she had ventured into the capital with a friend when she was apprehended by the morality police because her abaya, or loose dress which is part of the compulsory dress code, was too short. She was taken to the same facility where Amini later died, and had her fingerprints taken and had to sign a statement of guilt.

“It could have been me,” she said. In the years that followed, Rozan, a former nurse, was fired from the local government’s health department for overly vocal about her views on women’s rights.

After the funeral, she saw an elderly woman step forward and quickly remove her headscarf. “I felt inspired to do the same,” she said.

DELETION

In the first three days after the burial, protesters were dragged out of demonstrations during arrests in Sanandaj. At the end of the week, the arrests targeted known activists and protest organizers.

Dunya, a lawyer, said she was among a small group of women’s rights activists who helped organize protests. They also asked shopkeepers to heed a call for a trade strike on the city’s main streets.

“Almost all of the women in our group are in jail now,” she said.

Internet outages have made it difficult for protesters to communicate with each other across cities and with the outside world.

“We woke up in the morning and had no idea what was going on,” said college graduate Sharo. The internet came back on and off, often late at night or during working hours, but quickly cut off in the late afternoon when many gathered to protest.

The heavy security presence also prevented mass gatherings.

“There are patrols on almost every street, and they separate the groups, even if there are only two or three people walking down the street,” Sharo said.

During the protests, security forces fired pellet guns and tear gas into the crowd, causing many to flee. Motorcycle security personnel also entered the crowd in an attempt to disperse it.

All activists interviewed said they had seen or heard live ammunition. Iranian authorities have so far denied this, blaming separatist groups on some occasions when the use of live fire has been verified. The two protesters killed on Saturday in Sanandaj were killed by live ammunition, according to the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights network.

Protesters say fear is a close companion. The injured were often reluctant to use ambulances or go to hospitals, fearing arrest. Activists also suspected government informants were trying to blend in with the crowd.

But the acts of resistance continued.

“I assure you the protests are not over,” Sharo said. “People are angry, they’re responding to the police in a way I’ve never seen.”

DISOBEDIENCE

The anger runs deep. In Sanandaj, the confluence of three factors has made the city fertile ground for protest activity – a history of Kurdish resistance, growing poverty and a long history of women’s rights activism.

Yet the protests are not defined along ethnic or regional lines, even though they were sparked in a predominantly Kurdish region, said Tara Sepehri Fars, researcher at Human Rights Watch. “It’s been very unique in that sense,” she said.

There have been waves of protests in Iran in recent years, with the largest in 2009 bringing large crowds to the streets after what protesters saw as a stolen election. But the continued challenge and demands for regime change during the current wave appear to pose the Islamic Republic’s most serious challenge in years.

Like most Iranians, Sanandaj has suffered from US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic which have devastated the economy and boosted inflation. Far from the capital, on the borders of the country, its mainly Kurdish inhabitants are eyed with suspicion by the regime.

From the third week, with the opening of universities and schools, students began to organize small rallies and joined the movement.

Videos circulated on social media showing students taunting school teachers, schoolgirls removing their headscarves in the street and chanting: “One by one, they will kill us, if we don’t stand together”.

A university student said he planned to boycott classes altogether.

Afsanah, the clothing designer, said she loves wearing the headscarf. “But I protest because it was never my choice.”

Her parents, fearing for her safety, tried to persuade her to stay home. But she disobeyed them, pretending to go to work in the morning only to seek out protest rallies in the city.

“I’m angry and I’m not scared – we just need that feeling to spill out onto the streets,” she said.