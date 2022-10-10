Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

SOMIS — It was Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Sunday, and finally, after 11 years and 245 LPGA tournaments, the 34-year-old dodged self-doubt and a difficult playing partner and won her first LPGA event.

It was great. But now I’m going to need her to do it again the next time she plays.

It’s going to take her – or one of her extremely talented peers – to pressure the field as a whole for more than a week.

In fact, after watching them closely at the Saticoy Club, I would love for her and South African Paula Reto to work their way into another final group like they did at the Mediheal Championship. I would totally tune in to witness Ewart Shadoff’s very British stiff upper lip hiding some very real nerves again serving as a foil for Reto’s sunny exit from bunker after bunker.

Ewart Shadoff remained stoic, expressionless with defiance. Reto smiled, shook hands with little girls in the gallery and erased Ewart’s entire 4-stroke lead on the seventh hole before the two locked in a battle of match-play so convincing that I resisted going back to the media room after the front. nine with the rest of the golf writers, staying with their group on the course instead.

I was invested in these women, in their stories on that idyllic Sunday afternoon.

But I’d bet the proverbial farm that it’ll be different players vying for top spot at the LPGA’s next event, the BMW Ladies Championship, which kicks off the tour’s Korean swing.

This time, Ewart Shadoff’s pair of birdies on the back nine – and Reto’s first set bogeys, on numbers 16 and 17 – sealed their fate. Reto fell to a tie for third and Ewart took his long-sought victory.

She shot 15-under 273 for a one-shot win over Japan’s Yuka Saso, making Ewart Shadoff the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season – the most since 2018 and one less than the LPGA record.

Obviously, Ewart Shadoff was a fan of the trend: “It’s so inspiring. Two of the girls who won at the start of the year inspired me. I said, ‘I can do it.’ ”

It’s not really bad for business. The LPGA is in good shape as its total purse for 2022 reached a record $85.7 million (Ewart Shadoff won $270,000 on Sunday). Sponsors are surely attracted by the international diversity of a pool of players who come from more than 50 countries, and by the fact that the tournaments are televised in more than 160 nations.

But there is business success and then there is winning hearts and minds.

The LPGA is also healthy in that so many of its players are competing at such a high level, but it’s hard to know for whom – or against.

We want to celebrate the successes of Serena Williams. We wanted to be blown away by the genius of Michael Jordan. We are either on the Tom Brady team or on the team of the team that faces Tom Brady. We dig into rivalries between top talent like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. We perked up when our local college women’s basketball team played UConn or Tennessee because it meant there was an outside chance for a monumental upset.

We the people are drawn to singular greatness. Tiger Woods, let’s say.

And right now the LPGA is really, really deep. There’s so much high-level parity that each tournament feels like a lottery, as if they can pull names out of a hat to see who from this wild collection of talent will claim victory this time around.

Annika Sorenstam dominated the LPGA between 1992 and 2008, winning 72 official LPGA tournaments including 10 major tournaments and 18 other international tournaments. She finished her career atop the LPGA career money list with over $22 million – more than $2 million ahead of her nearest rival, despite 187 fewer events.

But Sorenstam also averaged 231.50 yards from the start, a distance that would rank last in today’s game when the LPGA is filled with top athletes using improved equipment.

Dutchman Anne Van Dam is averaging a season-high 279.896 yards and Ewart Shadoff, Sunday’s winner, is averaging 258.561 (76th best).

And it’s not just how far these ladies go.

“I think we’re all so precise,” said Andrea Lee, who won his first tournament last month, sitting atop a shifting leaderboard when the music stopped at the Portland Classic.

“We all hit fairways, lots of greens and great short games here too. So, yes, I mean, super competitive. I think we all push ourselves to do our best and to take it to the next level. I think that’s what the LPGA is all about.

It’s like that. And it’s really great. Almost too big?

The are stars, many of whom are young, promising figures in the field. The World Women’s Golf Ranking is no joke. But no clear slice star.

But hey, who knows? Maybe now that Jodi Ewart Shadoff has proven to herself that she can win any of these things, maybe she can keep winning.

But I wouldn’t bet on it. The land is too beautiful.