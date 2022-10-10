Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule After A 1-4 Start To The Season

The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after his team’s terrible 1-4 start to the 2022 season.

The New York native was hired for his first top job in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season, overseeing a 5-11 record in his freshman year ahead of a 5-12 season in 2021.

His departure comes just over two years after a seven-year, $62 million contract, and the 47-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by secondary coach Steve Wilks, previously HC at the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers after their 1-4 start to the season

The arrival of Baker Mayfield was supposed to provide a boost, but it didn’t materialize

Rhule leaves Carolina with a .289 winning percentage, having failed to turn the franchise around.

It was hoped that the arrival of Baker Mayfield would help stop their slide, but losses to the Browns, Giants, Cardinals and 49ers showed very little promise.

The Panthers’ only win of the season came over the Saints in Week 3, and they’re now heading for a tough time with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams ahead of a visit from Tom Brady and the Bucs in of week 7.

Rhule previously had a reputation for transforming his teams in their third year, having found success at Temple and Baylor, but he won’t get the chance in Carolina.

Struggling Panthers went 1-4 in 2022, and Rhule has now been relieved of his duties

In Temple, his first head coaching role, the team went 2-10 and 6-6 in his first two years, before 2015 saw them go 10-4 to win their conference.

At Baylor a few years later, a first year of 1-11 was followed by an average record of 7-6 in 2018, before he again steered the ship and earned an 11-3 record in of his third year.

That said, there was no suggestion that Carolina was following a similar path in the NFL, and the Panthers have now pulled the plug and begun their search for a new coach.

While their defense showed flashes, Carolina was unable to execute offensively

Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that “teams will now be calling the Panthers to try to trade some of their players” in hopes that Carolina is truly looking to undertake another rebuild.

The Panthers’ organization is a far cry from previous successes during ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s first stint in Charlotte. Newton won an MVP in the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season where they lost to Denver after a 15=1 regular season record.

In the next six seasons. Carolina has only made the playoffs once. Since the Super Bowl loss in Santa Clara, the Panthers hold a 40-62 record.

They failed to win more than five games in their previous three seasons. Carolina would do well to avoid that again in 2022.