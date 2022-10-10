Connect with us

China’s Qin Gang envoy to US thanks Elon Musk for Taiwan ‘peace’ proposal

Elon Musk has suggested that Taiwan could become a special administrative zone of China.

Washington:

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Sunday thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his call for peace in the Taiwan Strait, which has seen rising tensions in recent years.

“I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea of ​​creating a special administrative zone for Taiwan. In fact, peaceful reunification and One country, two systems are our basic principles to resolve the Taiwan issue and the best approach to achieve national reunification,” Qin Gang tweeted.

“Provided that China’s sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed, after reunification, Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region and a broad development space,” he said in another tweet.

It comes after Musk suggested Taiwan could become a special administrative zone of China. The proposal, which came days after he proposed a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war, was met with backlash from China and the self-governing island.

Musk’s comment not only undermines national sovereignty, but also harms democracy, Taiwan News quoted Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Huang Tsai-lin as saying on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said “the Taiwan issue is China’s domestic policy.” She added that China will “resolutely suppress the interference of foreign forces.”

In an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, the world’s richest man admitted to being a fan of China. He recommended finding “a special administrative area for Taiwan that is reasonably acceptable” and “more lenient than Hong Kong.”

The statement did not go down well with Taiwanese, with politicians from major political parties issuing statements denouncing Musk’s remarks, Taiwan News reported.

Most parties agreed that Musk is largely driven by the business interests and stakes he has in China and therefore has a subjective view of cross-Strait issues.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Huge barge backup eases on Mississippi River

Huge Barge Backup Eases On Mississippi River
A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday.

Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.

By Sunday, the river had reopened at two choke points: near Stack Island, Miss., and near Memphis, Tenn., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Currently, there is no line of vessels near Memphis, though there are restrictions there to one-way traffic. In Mississippi, the lines of barges and vessels north and south is down to fewer than 900, the Coast Guard said.

On Friday, the backup along the river stood at more than 2,000 at various points. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging near Stack Island to make water levels deeper.

With water levels low along the Mississippi’s critical shipping lanes, companies have been scrambling to find alternate ways to move everything from metals to fertilizers to agriculture products. This has raised costs and made U.S. cargoes more expensive when food inflation is already at its highest level in four decades.

The drying Mississippi echoes logistics headaches around the world this summer, including on the Rhine River, in what scientists say is a Northern Hemisphere drought worsened considerably by climate change.

In 2012, the Great Plains drought led to $35 billion in losses for the U.S., including closing the river at least three times. In 2020, the total value of domestic commerce that moved from Minneapolis to the mouth of the river was almost $70 billion, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The budget battle begins this Monday in the Assembly, 49.3 in sight

The Budget Battle Begins This Monday In The Assembly, 49.3 In Sight
Too expensive for the right, “austerity” for the left, “submitted” to Brussels according to the RN… The oppositions have ruled out supporting this finance bill (PLF). And the “Bercy dialogues”, organized in September by the government, to exchange with deputies of all stripes, have not changed anything.

The use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution therefore seems inevitable for this first budget of Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term, subject to more than 3,000 amendments. In the hand of the executive, 49.3 allows a text to be passed without a vote, unless a motion of censure is adopted.

Based on optimistic economic assumptions, this draft state budget strikes a balance between the desire to “protect” the French against soaring energy prices and the hope of not increasing the debt.

Little grain to grind

The course set is to contain the public deficit at 5% of GDP, despite measures such as the “tariff shield” of 45 billion euros to limit increases in regulated gas and electricity prices to 15%, an increase teachers or the creation of more than 10,000 civil servant posts, including 3,000 police and gendarmes.

“No new expenditure” can be introduced during the parliamentary debate if it is not “financed to the nearest euro”, has already warned the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, leaving little grain to grind to the deputies .

The oppositions will however not hesitate to advance their pawns. The idea of ​​taxing “crisis profiteers” will make a comeback in the hemicycle. The left-wing opposition Nupes (LFI, PS, PCF and EELV) hopes to obtain a referendum on these “superprofits”, but immediately proposes a tax on the windfall profits of the largest companies, at a time when households are suffering the rise prices.

Weakened by the Quatennens and Bayou affairs, Nupes hopes to bounce back on the social front, even if the government has stalled on its pension reform. She calls for marching “against the high cost of living” on October 16.

The RN is also pushing for the taxation of “superprofits”, as it had already done during the summer. But the majority ruled out the idea of ​​a new tax targeting all sectors of the economy. And refers to the agreement being finalized at European level to involve energy companies.

Local communities very reassured

The deputies should also scrap around the abolition of the Contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE), a production tax which the government plans to phase out from 2023. The measure is contested by the Nupes, which hopes for allies on the right on this point, but also among deputies of the majority sensitive to the discontent of the local authorities collecting this tax, and very upset against the 2023 budget.

Friday, Elisabeth Borne tried to calm things down by promising an increase in their overall operating grant (DGF), to 320 million euros instead of the 210 million initially announced.

With so many sensitive files, “something is going to happen every day in the hemicycle. We will often be beaten”, fears a framework of the presidential majority.

The macronists had a taste of it in committee, where they lost several votes, including the rejection of the introductory article which sets the objective of containing the public deficit at 5% of GDP.

When is 49.3?

Despite warnings from the government, a coalition of oppositions also voted in committee against the 2023-2027 programming bill. This budgetary text is less important and less political than the PLF, but its rejection, if it were repeated in session Monday or Tuesday, could deprive France of certain European funds, affirms Bercy.

In this unstable context, it is no longer so much the question of whether or not to use 49.3 that the government is asking for the budget. But rather that of the best time to draw it for the first time (knowing that it could be drawn several times during the examination of the text).

The executive seems tempted to let the debate take place in the hemicycle, before pointing out the blocking of opposition. A member of the majority is skeptical: “There are only blows to take (…) let’s do 49.3 as soon as possible! »

Russian-Ukrainian War News: Putin to Convene National Security Council; Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight – live | Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight

Russian forces reportedly struck the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia overnight, in what appears to be the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern town over the past week.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported the news via his official Telegram account around 3 a.m. Monday, saying a rocket attack in the city center destroyed a multi-storey residential building.

Zaporizhzhia’s administrative head, Anatoly Kurtev, added that Russian forces “hit the city’s residential infrastructure again” in a separate Telegram article.

The attack sparked a fire as authorities work to clarify the death toll, officials said.

The attack follows Saturday’s devastating blow to the city which saw a nine-story building burn and partially collapse as rescue workers still attempt to retrieve the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead with “more than 70 people injured, including 11 children”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Updated at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Key events

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments over the next few hours.

The Russian President, Vladimir Poutine, is due to convene its national security council later today following Saturday’s explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge, built specifically on the orders of Putin and connecting Crimea with Russia. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.

Another night strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia claimed more victims, said its regional governor.

  • Vladimir Putin called the explosion of the Crimea-Russia bridge an “act of terror” and blamed Ukraine directly for the attack. The Russian president accused the “Ukrainian secret service” of carrying out the explosion of the Kerch bridge, a vital link between Russian-occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video released Sunday evening. “It was designed, executed and ordered by Ukrainian special services.” Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, which Russia says was carried out by a truck bomb.

  • Russian divers must examine the extent of the damage caused by the explosion on the road and railway bridge. Russian Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov told reporters residents would get by despite the damage to the bridge. “Of course emotions were triggered and there is a healthy desire for revenge,” he said.

  • Putin will convene his national security council on Monday to discuss the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting comes amid growing expectations that the Kremlin is planning an imminent and brutal escalation of its war.

  • At least 14 people confirmed dead after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine early on Sunday. Footage showed a burning and partially collapsed nine-story building as rescuers sought to retrieve the dead and injured. Ukrainian regional governor Oleksandr Starukh warned there could be more people under the rubble, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the debris was still being cleared. “More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children,” he said in his Sunday evening speech.

  • A power line cut by the bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restoredaccording to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

  • Authorities have exhumed the first 20 bodies from makeshift graves in the recently liberated town of Lyman in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian national police announced on Sunday.

  • Air Force General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as the overall commander of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, announced the Russian Ministry of Defense. The change is Moscow’s third high-ranking military appointment in a week and follows reported sackings of commanders of two of Russia’s five military regions as its forces suffered a series of dramatic setbacks in the northeast and southern Ukraine.

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden say latest Kremlin nuclear threats are ‘irresponsible’ and his partial mobilization “a serious mistake” during a phone call on Sunday. The call focused on preparations for G7 and G20 meetings that will deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath, the German government said.

  • Top US military spokesman allays fears of imminent nuclear threat from Russia, days after Joe Biden warned of a potential nuclear ‘Armageddon’. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser last week. On ABC News’ This Week, the Pentagon’s John Kirby said Biden’s comments “were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin made the decision to use nuclear weapons.” .

  • The world’s largest oil-producing countries are cutting production at a time of soaring energy costs is “unnecessary and reckless” for global economic growth, the US Treasury Secretary said, amid intense pressure from soaring inflation. Ahead of meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington this week, Janet Yellen said the move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil production cartel risked undermining the global economy.

North Korea confirms nuclear missile tests to ‘annihilate’ enemies

North Korea Confirms Nuclear Missile Tests To 'Annihilate' Enemies
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.

The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.

“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the actual warfare capabilities…nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any location at any time were fully displayed,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.

North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.

Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.

“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.

Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.

“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”

Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.

Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.

Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.

“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.

Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%

SUMMARY

Major cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Monday. Bitcoin was below $20,000 despite the gains. The global crypto market capitalization stood at $945.4 billion, with a volume of $33 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4% to $19,476. Its market value stood at $373.6 billion. The trading volume was $17.3 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.3% to $1,325.2 with a market capitalization of $163 billion. Ethereum’s trading volume was $5.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin rose 1.5% on Monday. His market value stood at $8.3 billion. The trading volume was $157.5 billion.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%4 / 6

Solana | Solana jumped 2.1% to $33.2 with a market capitalization of $11.8 billion. Solana’s trading volume was $440.1 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%5 / 6

shiba inus | Shiba Inu rose 0.3% with a market capitalization of $6.1 billion. The trading volume was $100.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%
Bitcoin Hovered Below $20,000 Despite Gains, Ethereum Up 1.3%6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.6% to $0.8 with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion. The trading volume was $186.6 million in the past 24 hours.

Michael Cohen says DOJ should check if Trump photocopied secret files

Michael Cohen Says Doj Should Check If Trump Photocopied Secret Files
  • Michael Cohen urges DOJ to investigate whether Trump kept photocopies of top secret files.
  • He speculated that Trump had more files than the DOJ has yet to find.
  • Cohen accused Trump of using the “Art of the Deal” tactic to trade those files for other documents.

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said the Justice Department should investigate whether Trump photocopied and kept top-secret files.

Cohen made the comment while speaking to MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Sunday morning.

During his appearance, Cohen responded to a New York Times report about how Trump had been angered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s refusal to provide him with documents relating to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Times, Trump told his advisers he would give NARA the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago if they gave him what he wanted from them.

Commenting on Trump’s actions, Cohen said the former president appeared to be using a tactic from his book “The Art of the Deal” and trying to trade “this for that.”

“This whole question is absolutely insane. The fact that we have to sit down and play this game with a former President of the United States?” Cohen said, adding that Trump was not “entitled” to the documents he wanted.

“First and foremost, they are not his,” Cohen added. “Secondly, we know he has more documents. We know that because, in the file, he would specifically indicate how many documents they contain. Well, there are obviously more there.”

“In addition to that, we should find out whether or not he photocopied any of the documents as well,” he added.

Cohen also wondered aloud why Trump – after serving as president for four years – did not try to obtain the documents while in office.

A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cohen’s comments on Sunday echoed his September remarks that Trump likely kept copies of classified files at his children’s homes, his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.

During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. It was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.

Since his release, Cohen has become a vocal critic of Trump and has happily weighed in on the former president’s many legal issues. In September, he announced he was selling T-shirts featuring Trump behind bars to “celebrate the fall of the Mussolini mango.”

