Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goalscoring stats revealed as Manchester United’s ‘phenomenal’ star rolls back the years as he scores 700th goal of his club career

Cristiano Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness by scoring his 700th career goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton.

The 37-year-old superstar rolled back the years as he ran nearly half the length of the pitch before firing the ball through Jordan Pickford, which proved to be the decisive goal in Man United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

Getty Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 29th minute after Anthony Martial was injured

Getty And 15 minutes later his 700th career club goal came

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for Ronaldo, who has had a difficult season so far, having started just one league game this term.

His historic goal will do nothing to dampen talk of his future at Old Trafford, but for now we’ll put all that aside as it’s Ronaldo’s night.

Below you can see a breakdown of the Portuguese’s incredible goalscoring stats in what has been a truly remarkable career.

Ronaldo’s career goals in numbers: 700 career goals in club football

60 hat tricks

58 direct free kicks

173 career penalties

Sports CP: 5

Man United (1st spell): 118

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 101

Man United (2nd spell.. and count): 26

On Ronaldo’s achievement, talkSPORT’s Micky Gray said: “It’s just mind-boggling, and it’s a testament to who he is, how he conducts himself, how he takes care of everything. throughout his career.

“Of course at the start of the season he showed frustration and wanted to leave Manchester United, but he’s there and when he’s called up he finds the big goals.

“His name will be on the back of the papers tomorrow, he will be on every TV screen and we are talking about him right now because that’s what this man does, he wins football games and he scores goals.

Getty Ronaldo once again underlined his greatness

“The goal was fantastic, it was like Ronaldo seven or eight years ago, picking the ball up in and around the halfway line and going through those gears with the pace he has, on his left foot and burying the ball in the next – it was a deserved winner and worthy of the 700th of his club career.

“It’s a phenomenal record, the numbers are simply stunning and we now have two players in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who could come close to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the end of their careers, but let’s talk about Ronaldo here and now. .

“What this guy has achieved in his career… he was down, his legs are gone, he won’t play for Man United, well, he just picked up three points at Goodison Park thanks to a fantastic finish!

“It’s amazing what the man has achieved. No one can doubt what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.

“He’s done it in the Premier League not just once, he’s now come back and done it twice. He left United the first time and goes to Spain where he scored a handful of goals, he’s done it. made in italy…

“Let’s not forget that he scored over 20 goals last season and everyone thought he was finished at 37, but he continues to produce goods.

“He’s had a phenomenal career of a phenomenal player and a phenomenal athlete.

Getty Ronaldo has been a truly great servant to the game

“The criticism Ronaldo gets is just because it’s him, but when he finishes his career we’ll be talking about Cristiano Ronaldo for decades to come.

“Whatever he achieves now, however long he has been at Manchester United, whether he leaves in January or not, we have enjoyed every moment of watching him over the past 20 years.

“And, if I can just add this, I loved playing against him. He’s just a phenomenon.

And will Ronaldo stop there? Surely not, especially because Lionel Messi blows on 691 club career goals…