Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s ongoing treatment for an injury near his right shoulder included a flight to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for a platelet-rich injection, a source confirmed to the Denver Post on Saturday.

Wilson was at the UC Health training facility on Friday morning and then flew to Los Angeles to receive treatment for his latissimus dorsi muscle, which is a common treatment for athletes with injuries.

Wilson was injured last Sunday against Las Vegas. He was listed as limited in practice as the Broncos prepared to host Indianapolis on Thursday night, although when the final injury report was released he was not there. Therefore, his status for Thursday’s game against Indianapolis at home was not in question.

Wilson played the whole game, but said afterwards, “I have to watch this and see where I can improve. I was fighting, obviously, just the shoulder and stuff and just trying to play fast. We should have won this match.

He said before the match that he expected to play “without limits”.

Wilson had a poor second half against the Colts, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Broncos held a 9-6 lead before finally giving up a field goal at the end of regulation and losing, 12-9, in extension.

At some point during the match, Wilson was taken out for evaluation of a potential head injury, but was quickly cleared and returned to action without missing a wink.

“They checked me just to make sure I didn’t get hit too hard in the head or something,” Wilson said. “I was fine, I answered all their questions and everything. (It was) just a bad play. I tried to tackle, I tried to hit the guy.

The Broncos have 11 days between the loss to Indianapolis and a game in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 17, giving Wilson more time for treatment and recovery.

In his first five games with the Broncos, Wilson threw for 1,254 yards on a 59.3% completion rate with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 73 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, which came late against the Raiders.

Denver traded for Wilson from Seattle, where he played the first decade of his career. In August, he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million.

Wilson has played in 163 of 166 games (all starts) since being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He had never missed a start until a finger injury that required surgery knocked him out in three games last season. Unless he injures his shoulder more, he’s unlikely to miss Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.