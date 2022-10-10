News
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi party after a video went viral showing him attending the October 5 event where hundreds of people pledged to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday, amid controversy over his attendance at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.
The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi party after a video went viral showing him attending the October 5 event where hundreds of people pledged to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
He accused the BJP of spreading “rumors” against him and apologized to “anyone who has been harmed by such propaganda”. In a letter shared on Twitter, he said he had quit.
“I don’t want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to get in trouble because of me. I am a true party soldier and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my life.” he said.
News
Broncos QB Russel Wilson, injured in his right shoulder, received an injection Friday after his loss to the Colts
Quarterback Russell Wilson’s ongoing treatment for an injury near his right shoulder included a flight to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon for a platelet-rich injection, a source confirmed to the Denver Post on Saturday.
Wilson was at the UC Health training facility on Friday morning and then flew to Los Angeles to receive treatment for his latissimus dorsi muscle, which is a common treatment for athletes with injuries.
Wilson was injured last Sunday against Las Vegas. He was listed as limited in practice as the Broncos prepared to host Indianapolis on Thursday night, although when the final injury report was released he was not there. Therefore, his status for Thursday’s game against Indianapolis at home was not in question.
Wilson played the whole game, but said afterwards, “I have to watch this and see where I can improve. I was fighting, obviously, just the shoulder and stuff and just trying to play fast. We should have won this match.
He said before the match that he expected to play “without limits”.
Wilson had a poor second half against the Colts, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Broncos held a 9-6 lead before finally giving up a field goal at the end of regulation and losing, 12-9, in extension.
At some point during the match, Wilson was taken out for evaluation of a potential head injury, but was quickly cleared and returned to action without missing a wink.
“They checked me just to make sure I didn’t get hit too hard in the head or something,” Wilson said. “I was fine, I answered all their questions and everything. (It was) just a bad play. I tried to tackle, I tried to hit the guy.
The Broncos have 11 days between the loss to Indianapolis and a game in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 17, giving Wilson more time for treatment and recovery.
In his first five games with the Broncos, Wilson threw for 1,254 yards on a 59.3% completion rate with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 73 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, which came late against the Raiders.
Denver traded for Wilson from Seattle, where he played the first decade of his career. In August, he signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $245 million.
Wilson has played in 163 of 166 games (all starts) since being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He had never missed a start until a finger injury that required surgery knocked him out in three games last season. Unless he injures his shoulder more, he’s unlikely to miss Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
News
Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts get him in trouble on Instagram and Twitter
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, made remarks on Instagram and Twitter that were widely criticized as anti-Semitic. They came after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week.
News
Yellow Jackets hold off Quakers for 2-1 win
WILMINGTON — After a scoreless first half, the Wilmington College women’s soccer team allowed two second-half goals, ultimately losing to Baldwin Wallace University 2-1 in the action of the Ohio Athletic Conference Saturday night at Townsend Field.
The Fightin’ Quaker offense tested Baldwin Wallace’s goalie, Katie Scott, five times in the first half. Freshman Alex Wilson had six shots in the first half, including a header that hit the crossbar and deflected.
Wilmington held on to a 14-9 second-half shooting advantage but again struggled to finish in the bottom third of the field. In the 61st minute, Natalie Stewart scored for the Yellow Jackets, assisted by Maddie Farrell. Just 10 minutes later, the Yellow Jackets struck again as Mary Litzinger scored an unassisted goal giving Baldwin Wallace a 2-0 lead.
Haley Fulton sent a corner into the box and Elizabeth Matthews was able to connect and put the ball in the net for the Quakers.
Wilmington goaltender Lauren Galloway made eight saves. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Katie Scott made 10 saves.
Wilmington will play at Otterbein University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
News
Loons clinch MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 2-0 win over Vancouver
Minnesota United’s winless form in the five weeks meant they had no margin for error in their Decision Day finale on Sunday at Allianz Field.
The Loons came out flying and left little doubt in a 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps to seal a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Minnesota locked in the sixth seed and travel to No. 3 FC Dallas for a first-round match next week.
MNUFC took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, with Emanuel Reynoso’s gritty press and poke to Franco Fragapane, which started a counter attack. The Argentine took it himself, slotting a right-footted shot past Thomas Hasal.
After a six-game winless skid since late August, Loons manager Adrian Heath said on The CW at halftime that the team “looked more like our normal selves.”
Jonathan Gonazalez scored his first MLS goal came at a massive moment, when he finished a cross from Joseph Rosales in 2-0 in he 77th minute.
At the half, Minnesota moved from seventh to fifth in the Western Conference, with Nashville and Portland having dropped points through their respective opening 45 minutes.
Midfielder Robin Lod returned from a 2 1/2 game absence due to a calf injury; the Finn came back into central midfield with Wil Trapp, with Kervin Arriaga suspended for yellow-card accumulation.
Minnesota captain Wil Trapp spoke about the importance of first goal given how Vancouver needed a win to knock MNUFC out of the Western Conference field. Minnesota improved to 12-4-4 this season when scoring the first goal.
With a one-goal lead and needing only a draw, Minnesota changed shape from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 with Gonzalaez coming in and Mender Garcia subbing out. Lod left in the 74th as Joseph Rosales entered into midfield.
The subs created the insurance goal.
Coming into the season, Minnesota was one of seven clubs league-wide to make the playoffs in the last three seasons. That number shrunk this season, with New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders knocked out before Decision Day.
That number is now down to four league-wide, with Minnesota the only Western Conference team.
BRIEFLY
Loons supporters unveiled a tifo for the club’s TV broadcasters Kyndra de St. Aubin and Callum Williams before Sunday’s game. That pair have been mainstays in the commentary booth since the move to MLS in 2017. With the league’s broadcast rights going to Apple TV in 2023, clubs will not have dedicated broadcasters going forward. …. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan took the bullhorn and spoke to United supporters during halftime of Sunday’s game. It was part of the Dark Clouds’s nearly $9,000 fundraiser for he Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition. … United announced attendance was 19,941, which is wo more than the previous record 19,939 for the 2019 MLS Cup Playoff game.
News
California tries to regulate 50 states
As political polarization increases, states increasingly seek to regulate beyond their borders. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will consider where to draw the line in a challenge (National Pork Producers Council v. Ross) to California’s livestock regulations, which have far-reaching implications.
In 2018, California voters approved a ballot initiative that established minimum containment standards for farm animals sold as meat in the state. The law effectively requires adult female pigs to be housed in large communal pens, even though nearly all pig farmers keep them in individual pens, in part to prevent the spread of disease.
News
Tough day for former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s first pass reception for the Chicago Bears went for 15 yards at crunch time, but the former Vikings wide receiver wasn’t celebrating on Sunday.
Down 29-22 with two minutes remaining, the Bears were driving down the field for a potential tying touchdown when Smith-Marsette caught a pass from quarterback Justin Fields and ran all the way to the Vikings’ 39-yard line. That’s where Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler stripped the ball for a game-sealing fumble.
“Just got to be smarter in that situation,” Smith-Marsette told Chicago reporters in the visiting locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dantzler turned and began running toward the Bears’ end zone before sliding to stop the clock at 1 minute, 2 seconds. From there, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took two knees to seal the team’s fourth victory in five games.
Smith-Marsette was at the right sideline but trying to gain some extra yardage when he was tackled and fumbled.
“You’ve just gotta get out of bounds in that situation. Just gotta be smarter,” he told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team. Right there, that was a selfish move. I’ve just got to be about the team.”
Smith-Marsette, 23, was a 2021 fifth-round draft pick for the Vikings out of Iowa and played one season in Minnesota, catching five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns — one in a season-ending 35-17 victory over the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was released on Aug. 31 to make roster space for receiver Jalen Reagor, who scored on a shovel pass from Kirk Cousins on Sunday, his first touchdown for his new team.
The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette off waivers on Sept. 1. The rally-killing fumble wasn’t his only conspicuous mistake on Sunday.
With 12:08 remaining, Fields scrambled 52 yards for a touchdown that appeared to put the Bears up 25-21. But Smith-Marsette was penalized for blocking Dantzler in the back, nullifying the score. The Bears settled for a 51-yard field goal from Cairo Santos and a 22-21 lead.
But Smith-Marsette’s reception, his first in five games for Chicago, and subsequent fumble are what left an indelible image.
“A tough night, man. Emotional game for him, just playing against his brothers when he was once here,” Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum said. “But Cam made a play.”
