Despite the fog, the Blue Angels showed American military might, aerobatics in the skies of the Bay Area

Holy Ground Tiny Homes, a struggling builder that has infuriated customers with years-long wait times and lies, was evicted from one of its two warehouses in Englewood on Friday.

The nonprofit owed $31,270 in unpaid rent when it left its office at 4731 S. Santa Fe Circle, according to court documents. That was 19 months into a five-year lease.

A BusinessDen reporter visited the site on Tuesday and found it empty inside, although signage on the windows still referred to it as Holy Ground headquarters.

Through its attorney, Holy Ground declined to comment on the eviction or answer questions about what it means for the production of its Tiny Homes. The location was one of two where Holy Ground, which has a large backlog, built homes.

On Aug. 29, BusinessDen first reported that Holy Ground, founded by convicted fraudster Matthew Sowash in 2019, took some customers’ life savings, kept them waiting years for homes that were due to arrive in months and refused refunds.

Two days later, Sowash sent out a letter to past and current customers. In it, he apologized for the long wait times, but said his business model was working. He attached a copy of the BusinessDen article, called it “damaging” and chastised customers for talking to reporters.

“That’s why I’ve always insisted on not bringing negativity to what we’re trying to do, because that will only hurt us, not help us,” Sowash wrote in the Aug. 31 letter.

As he did in an interview with BusinessDen for the article, Sowash in his letter touted plans for a village of tiny homes in far north Denver. He said it would raise more than $1.5 million in capital, allowing Holy Ground to increase production and reduce its multi-year wait times. But, he wrote, the negative media attention “really got in the way of this project.”

Within days, a YouTube video explaining his plans for the tiny hometown at 5030 York St., an industrial property in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood that Sowash does not own, was taken down and all mentions removed from the Holy Ground website. . Attempts to reach the owner for comment were unsuccessful.

Vivi Gloriod, a local real estate agent, had hoped to help Sowash with the project, but changed her mind when August turned into September.

“Everything fell like a ton of bricks from the sky when this article was printed,” she said by phone Sept. 6.

“I was super excited to do the whole project, but I don’t feel capable. It’s too risky. I’ve worked so hard to have a great reputation and to help people across the subway “Even though what he says is absolutely true and he has fixed everything and everything is fine, I just can’t risk my reputation.”

Gloriod is a former Holy Ground customer and a satisfied customer; she said she received “a great” timely little house. She said she believes Sowash is trying to do the right thing and that she still hopes to use Tiny Homes to ease the affordable housing shortage in the metro area.

“We were talking about all the things we wanted to do. We had a lot of plans,” she said of herself and Sowash. “But once the article came out, there was really nothing I could do.”

Other articles followed, including from NBC News. Most revolve around two lawsuits — one in federal court, the other in Arapahoe County — in which a total of three customers who didn’t receive the homes they paid for are suing Holy. Ground for damages.

Sowash initially responded to the lawsuits by sending letters to the judge in each case, explaining Holy Ground’s difficulties. He has since hired an attorney, Brian DeBauche, who has formally responded to the lawsuits by acknowledging that Holy Ground is “in trouble”.

DeBauche admitted that plaintiffs in both lawsuits paid for a home they did not receive and, in the case of two clients, were denied refunds. But he denies his client broke contracts with those customers and attributes the long delays, in part, to “COVID-19 and the pandemic”, which he calls an unpredictable “act of God”.

Holy Ground’s woes concern Virginia Owen, a 61-year-old disabled Texan. She wired the inheritance she received from her recently deceased parents to Holy Ground. In exchange for the initial payment of $50,000, he was told the house would arrive in 10 weeks.

It was in May. By the end of July, there was no house, she was broke and she was being evicted. Donations from friends and family bought an inexpensive motel stay. Holy Ground has since told her to expect a home in April 2023 or, if she wants a refund, September 2023.

“The idea of ​​not getting that money soon – I can’t even imagine,” Owen said in tears on Friday. “I just have to stay positive and hope it works out.”

Over the summer, as news of long delays at Holy Ground reached his customers, Owen left a tearful, pleading message on the charity’s voicemail.

“Please,” the message read, “don’t do this to me.”

This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.