El-Erian: The Fed Made 2 Big Mistakes That Will Go Down In The History Books And Trigger A Damaging Recession

Along the South Shore of Lake Superior there’s a sandy beach that makes the perfect place to launch a kayak and paddle — not too far — to see the famous sea caves.

It’s part of the Apostle Island National Lakeshore, and thousands of people go to the Meyers Beach access each year to see Lake Superior’s majesty.

But there are 45 steep steps between the parking lot and the beach, a sometimes an insurmountable barrier for people with mobility issues that exemplifies how much of America’s outdoors — beyond curb-cut sidewalks and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms — remains inaccessible to millions of people.

“I was able to participate in a great Wilderness Inquiry trip a few years ago to go out and see the sea caves in person, to paddle out there. … But for them to get me down the steps to the kayak, they had to carry me on a wooden kitchen chair,” said Janet Badura.

Badura, 69, of Wauwatosa, Wis., has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis nearly all her life and is mobile on land mostly through the use of a heavy, power-drive wheelchair.

“Being from Wisconsin, I had been up to Ashland and Bayfield several times before. But, until a few years ago, I was never able to actually get to the waterfront and tour on the water because it wasn’t accessible for me,” Badura said. “I understand not every place is going to be accessible for me. … There are some places that can’t be because of the ecology or the landscape. But, where it’s possible, our parks should be accessible to everyone.”

Badura is looking forward to construction of a new, 500-foot ramp at Meyers Beach that would allow people in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues step-free access from the parking lot to the water’s edge. The $650,000 project is still on the drawing board. But members of the Friends of the Apostle Island Lakeshore are hoping to raise $325,000 in coming months to kick-start the project. It’s expected that a National Park Service grant would be available to match the remaining $325,000.

The ramp is another part of a yearslong effort by local park officials and Friends activists to make what otherwise might be seen as a very inaccessible, wild place into an example of how to provide better access outdoors.

“It doesn’t do much good to have an accessible tour boat, or accessible kayak programs, unless you have accessible walkways and destinations for people to experience,” said Jeff Rennicke, executive director of the Bayfield-based Friends of the Apostle Islands.

Rennicke noted that the improvements aren’t just about wheelchair ramps and wooden boardwalks. Interpretive displays have been modified to include use by deaf and blind people and people with other conditions who otherwise might not be able to enjoy them.

“Access is a journey, not a destination,” Rennicke added, noting improvements must be ongoing.

Erika Rivers, executive director of Minnesota-based Wilderness Inquiry, said progress has been slow but sure in opening access to the outdoors for more people, but she said much work remains. Health experts say 1 in 5 Americans have ongoing mobility issues. With about 200,000 visitors annually, statistically, about 40,000 people who come to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore have access issues. But nearly all of us may face temporary issues at some point in our lifetime.

“We’re all only temporarily able-bodied, really. Everyone at some time in their life has some sort of disability or disorder — maybe issues with a bum knee or a heart condition or age or whatever — that will require us to have improved access to do the things we should all be able to do,” Rivers noted. “It’s not just about the people who are in wheelchairs all their lives.”

Katie Napiwocki, of Stevens Point, Wis., is mobile on land by use of a wheelchair, and has been since age 4 because of spinal muscular atrophy. Napiwocki serves on the advisory committee for the Apostle Islands accessibility project.

“The beauty of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is an experience, a bonding with the natural wonder of nature, that should be accessible to people of all abilities and disabilities,” she said. Thanks to the accessibility effort, “the disabled community is not only being seen and acknowledged, but included and welcomed into the landscape of adaptive outdoor recreation.”

Lynne Dominy, superintendent of Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, said the park includes improved accessibility as repairs or improvements are made to facilities and as the park budget allows.

Rennicke said the accessibility effort, dubbed “Access For All,” will see fundraising gear up in 2023, with hopes the Park Service grant will be approved next year and construction of the new Meyers Beach ramp expected in 2024.

To learn more about the Friends of the Apostle Islands “Access For All” campaign, or to donate to help build the Meyers Beach ramp, go to friendsoftheapostleislands.org.