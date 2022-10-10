News
El-Erian: The Fed Made 2 Big Mistakes That Will Go Down In The History Books And Trigger A Damaging Recession
Mohamed El-Erian spoke on American television this weekend, on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
El-Erian is chief economic adviser at Allianz.
He described what he sees as two big mistakes made by the Federal Reserve:
1. Wrongly considering inflation as transitory:
- “By that they meant it’s temporary, it’s reversible, don’t worry about it”
2. Once the Federal Reserve finally accepted that high CPI numbers were consistently high, the Bank didn’t “act meaningfully”
And continues:
- “Even President Powell has gone from looking for a soft landing to a soft landing to now talking about pain. And that’s the problem. That’s the cost of a lagging Federal Reserve. Not only does it must overcome inflation, but it must restore its credibility”
- “I fear that we are at risk of a very high probability of a totally avoidable damaging recession.”
Apostle Island working to make Meyers Beach more accessible for people with mobility issues
Along the South Shore of Lake Superior there’s a sandy beach that makes the perfect place to launch a kayak and paddle — not too far — to see the famous sea caves.
It’s part of the Apostle Island National Lakeshore, and thousands of people go to the Meyers Beach access each year to see Lake Superior’s majesty.
But there are 45 steep steps between the parking lot and the beach, a sometimes an insurmountable barrier for people with mobility issues that exemplifies how much of America’s outdoors — beyond curb-cut sidewalks and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms — remains inaccessible to millions of people.
“I was able to participate in a great Wilderness Inquiry trip a few years ago to go out and see the sea caves in person, to paddle out there. … But for them to get me down the steps to the kayak, they had to carry me on a wooden kitchen chair,” said Janet Badura.
Badura, 69, of Wauwatosa, Wis., has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis nearly all her life and is mobile on land mostly through the use of a heavy, power-drive wheelchair.
“Being from Wisconsin, I had been up to Ashland and Bayfield several times before. But, until a few years ago, I was never able to actually get to the waterfront and tour on the water because it wasn’t accessible for me,” Badura said. “I understand not every place is going to be accessible for me. … There are some places that can’t be because of the ecology or the landscape. But, where it’s possible, our parks should be accessible to everyone.”
Badura is looking forward to construction of a new, 500-foot ramp at Meyers Beach that would allow people in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues step-free access from the parking lot to the water’s edge. The $650,000 project is still on the drawing board. But members of the Friends of the Apostle Island Lakeshore are hoping to raise $325,000 in coming months to kick-start the project. It’s expected that a National Park Service grant would be available to match the remaining $325,000.
The ramp is another part of a yearslong effort by local park officials and Friends activists to make what otherwise might be seen as a very inaccessible, wild place into an example of how to provide better access outdoors.
“It doesn’t do much good to have an accessible tour boat, or accessible kayak programs, unless you have accessible walkways and destinations for people to experience,” said Jeff Rennicke, executive director of the Bayfield-based Friends of the Apostle Islands.
Rennicke noted that the improvements aren’t just about wheelchair ramps and wooden boardwalks. Interpretive displays have been modified to include use by deaf and blind people and people with other conditions who otherwise might not be able to enjoy them.
“Access is a journey, not a destination,” Rennicke added, noting improvements must be ongoing.
Erika Rivers, executive director of Minnesota-based Wilderness Inquiry, said progress has been slow but sure in opening access to the outdoors for more people, but she said much work remains. Health experts say 1 in 5 Americans have ongoing mobility issues. With about 200,000 visitors annually, statistically, about 40,000 people who come to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore have access issues. But nearly all of us may face temporary issues at some point in our lifetime.
“We’re all only temporarily able-bodied, really. Everyone at some time in their life has some sort of disability or disorder — maybe issues with a bum knee or a heart condition or age or whatever — that will require us to have improved access to do the things we should all be able to do,” Rivers noted. “It’s not just about the people who are in wheelchairs all their lives.”
Katie Napiwocki, of Stevens Point, Wis., is mobile on land by use of a wheelchair, and has been since age 4 because of spinal muscular atrophy. Napiwocki serves on the advisory committee for the Apostle Islands accessibility project.
“The beauty of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is an experience, a bonding with the natural wonder of nature, that should be accessible to people of all abilities and disabilities,” she said. Thanks to the accessibility effort, “the disabled community is not only being seen and acknowledged, but included and welcomed into the landscape of adaptive outdoor recreation.”
Lynne Dominy, superintendent of Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, said the park includes improved accessibility as repairs or improvements are made to facilities and as the park budget allows.
Rennicke said the accessibility effort, dubbed “Access For All,” will see fundraising gear up in 2023, with hopes the Park Service grant will be approved next year and construction of the new Meyers Beach ramp expected in 2024.
To learn more about the Friends of the Apostle Islands “Access For All” campaign, or to donate to help build the Meyers Beach ramp, go to friendsoftheapostleislands.org.
China’s Qin Gang envoy to US thanks Elon Musk for Taiwan ‘peace’ proposal
Washington:
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Sunday thanked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his call for peace in the Taiwan Strait, which has seen rising tensions in recent years.
“I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea of creating a special administrative zone for Taiwan. In fact, peaceful reunification and One country, two systems are our basic principles to resolve the Taiwan issue and the best approach to achieve national reunification,” Qin Gang tweeted.
I want to thank @Elon Musk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea of creating a special administrative zone for Taiwan. In fact, peaceful reunification and one country, two systems are our basic principles to resolve the Taiwan issue…
— Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) October 8, 2022
“Provided that China’s sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed, after reunification, Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region and a broad development space,” he said in another tweet.
It comes after Musk suggested Taiwan could become a special administrative zone of China. The proposal, which came days after he proposed a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war, was met with backlash from China and the self-governing island.
Musk’s comment not only undermines national sovereignty, but also harms democracy, Taiwan News quoted Democratic Progressive Party spokesman Huang Tsai-lin as saying on Saturday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said “the Taiwan issue is China’s domestic policy.” She added that China will “resolutely suppress the interference of foreign forces.”
In an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, the world’s richest man admitted to being a fan of China. He recommended finding “a special administrative area for Taiwan that is reasonably acceptable” and “more lenient than Hong Kong.”
The statement did not go down well with Taiwanese, with politicians from major political parties issuing statements denouncing Musk’s remarks, Taiwan News reported.
Most parties agreed that Musk is largely driven by the business interests and stakes he has in China and therefore has a subjective view of cross-Strait issues.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Huge barge backup eases on Mississippi River
A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday.
Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.
By Sunday, the river had reopened at two choke points: near Stack Island, Miss., and near Memphis, Tenn., the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Currently, there is no line of vessels near Memphis, though there are restrictions there to one-way traffic. In Mississippi, the lines of barges and vessels north and south is down to fewer than 900, the Coast Guard said.
On Friday, the backup along the river stood at more than 2,000 at various points. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging near Stack Island to make water levels deeper.
With water levels low along the Mississippi’s critical shipping lanes, companies have been scrambling to find alternate ways to move everything from metals to fertilizers to agriculture products. This has raised costs and made U.S. cargoes more expensive when food inflation is already at its highest level in four decades.
The drying Mississippi echoes logistics headaches around the world this summer, including on the Rhine River, in what scientists say is a Northern Hemisphere drought worsened considerably by climate change.
In 2012, the Great Plains drought led to $35 billion in losses for the U.S., including closing the river at least three times. In 2020, the total value of domestic commerce that moved from Minneapolis to the mouth of the river was almost $70 billion, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The budget battle begins this Monday in the Assembly, 49.3 in sight
Too expensive for the right, “austerity” for the left, “submitted” to Brussels according to the RN… The oppositions have ruled out supporting this finance bill (PLF). And the “Bercy dialogues”, organized in September by the government, to exchange with deputies of all stripes, have not changed anything.
The use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution therefore seems inevitable for this first budget of Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term, subject to more than 3,000 amendments. In the hand of the executive, 49.3 allows a text to be passed without a vote, unless a motion of censure is adopted.
Based on optimistic economic assumptions, this draft state budget strikes a balance between the desire to “protect” the French against soaring energy prices and the hope of not increasing the debt.
Little grain to grind
The course set is to contain the public deficit at 5% of GDP, despite measures such as the “tariff shield” of 45 billion euros to limit increases in regulated gas and electricity prices to 15%, an increase teachers or the creation of more than 10,000 civil servant posts, including 3,000 police and gendarmes.
“No new expenditure” can be introduced during the parliamentary debate if it is not “financed to the nearest euro”, has already warned the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, leaving little grain to grind to the deputies .
The oppositions will however not hesitate to advance their pawns. The idea of taxing “crisis profiteers” will make a comeback in the hemicycle. The left-wing opposition Nupes (LFI, PS, PCF and EELV) hopes to obtain a referendum on these “superprofits”, but immediately proposes a tax on the windfall profits of the largest companies, at a time when households are suffering the rise prices.
Weakened by the Quatennens and Bayou affairs, Nupes hopes to bounce back on the social front, even if the government has stalled on its pension reform. She calls for marching “against the high cost of living” on October 16.
The RN is also pushing for the taxation of “superprofits”, as it had already done during the summer. But the majority ruled out the idea of a new tax targeting all sectors of the economy. And refers to the agreement being finalized at European level to involve energy companies.
Local communities very reassured
The deputies should also scrap around the abolition of the Contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE), a production tax which the government plans to phase out from 2023. The measure is contested by the Nupes, which hopes for allies on the right on this point, but also among deputies of the majority sensitive to the discontent of the local authorities collecting this tax, and very upset against the 2023 budget.
Friday, Elisabeth Borne tried to calm things down by promising an increase in their overall operating grant (DGF), to 320 million euros instead of the 210 million initially announced.
The State will not leave any community deadlocked. In 2023, they will benefit from an increase in their general operating grant of €320 million.
It’s unprecedented.
It is imperative to maintain public services in each territory. pic.twitter.com/pARSN1HhyB
— Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) October 7, 2022
With so many sensitive files, “something is going to happen every day in the hemicycle. We will often be beaten”, fears a framework of the presidential majority.
The macronists had a taste of it in committee, where they lost several votes, including the rejection of the introductory article which sets the objective of containing the public deficit at 5% of GDP.
When is 49.3?
Despite warnings from the government, a coalition of oppositions also voted in committee against the 2023-2027 programming bill. This budgetary text is less important and less political than the PLF, but its rejection, if it were repeated in session Monday or Tuesday, could deprive France of certain European funds, affirms Bercy.
In this unstable context, it is no longer so much the question of whether or not to use 49.3 that the government is asking for the budget. But rather that of the best time to draw it for the first time (knowing that it could be drawn several times during the examination of the text).
The executive seems tempted to let the debate take place in the hemicycle, before pointing out the blocking of opposition. A member of the majority is skeptical: “There are only blows to take (…) let’s do 49.3 as soon as possible! »
Russian-Ukrainian War News: Putin to Convene National Security Council; Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight – live | Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia struck again overnight
Russian forces reportedly struck the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia overnight, in what appears to be the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern town over the past week.
Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported the news via his official Telegram account around 3 a.m. Monday, saying a rocket attack in the city center destroyed a multi-storey residential building.
Zaporizhzhia’s administrative head, Anatoly Kurtev, added that Russian forces “hit the city’s residential infrastructure again” in a separate Telegram article.
The attack sparked a fire as authorities work to clarify the death toll, officials said.
The attack follows Saturday’s devastating blow to the city which saw a nine-story building burn and partially collapse as rescue workers still attempt to retrieve the dead and injured trapped under the rubble.
At least 14 people have been confirmed dead with “more than 70 people injured, including 11 children”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
Key events
Summary and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine. I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments over the next few hours.
The Russian President, Vladimir Poutine, is due to convene its national security council later today following Saturday’s explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge, built specifically on the orders of Putin and connecting Crimea with Russia. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the attack.
Another night strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia claimed more victims, said its regional governor.
-
Vladimir Putin called the explosion of the Crimea-Russia bridge an “act of terror” and blamed Ukraine directly for the attack. The Russian president accused the “Ukrainian secret service” of carrying out the explosion of the Kerch bridge, a vital link between Russian-occupied Crimea and the Russian mainland. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video released Sunday evening. “It was designed, executed and ordered by Ukrainian special services.” Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, which Russia says was carried out by a truck bomb.
-
Russian divers must examine the extent of the damage caused by the explosion on the road and railway bridge. Russian Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov told reporters residents would get by despite the damage to the bridge. “Of course emotions were triggered and there is a healthy desire for revenge,” he said.
-
Putin will convene his national security council on Monday to discuss the Kerch Bridge explosion, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting comes amid growing expectations that the Kremlin is planning an imminent and brutal escalation of its war.
-
At least 14 people confirmed dead after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine early on Sunday. Footage showed a burning and partially collapsed nine-story building as rescuers sought to retrieve the dead and injured. Ukrainian regional governor Oleksandr Starukh warned there could be more people under the rubble, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the debris was still being cleared. “More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children,” he said in his Sunday evening speech.
-
A power line cut by the bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restoredaccording to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
-
Authorities have exhumed the first 20 bodies from makeshift graves in the recently liberated town of Lyman in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian national police announced on Sunday.
-
Air Force General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as the overall commander of the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, announced the Russian Ministry of Defense. The change is Moscow’s third high-ranking military appointment in a week and follows reported sackings of commanders of two of Russia’s five military regions as its forces suffered a series of dramatic setbacks in the northeast and southern Ukraine.
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden say latest Kremlin nuclear threats are ‘irresponsible’ and his partial mobilization “a serious mistake” during a phone call on Sunday. The call focused on preparations for G7 and G20 meetings that will deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath, the German government said.
-
Top US military spokesman allays fears of imminent nuclear threat from Russia, days after Joe Biden warned of a potential nuclear ‘Armageddon’. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser last week. On ABC News’ This Week, the Pentagon’s John Kirby said Biden’s comments “were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin made the decision to use nuclear weapons.” .
-
The world’s largest oil-producing countries are cutting production at a time of soaring energy costs is “unnecessary and reckless” for global economic growth, the US Treasury Secretary said, amid intense pressure from soaring inflation. Ahead of meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington this week, Janet Yellen said the move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil production cartel risked undermining the global economy.
North Korea confirms nuclear missile tests to ‘annihilate’ enemies
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said on Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “strike and annihilate” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported on Monday. Chief Kim Jong Un has signaled that he will carry out more provocative tests in the coming weeks.
The North’s statement, issued on the 77th anniversary of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to build public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardship, a threat for the security posed by the strengthened military alliance between the United States and South Korea. and other difficulties.
“During seven launch exercises of the Tactical Nuclear Operations Units, the actual warfare capabilities…nuclear combat forces ready to strike and annihilate fixed objects at any location at any time were fully displayed,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval exercises between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Viewing the exercises as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of a real war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.
North Korea sees the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a rehearsal for an invasion, though allies have firmly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have expanded drills, which had previously been scaled back due to the pandemic and now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
The launches – all overseen by Kim – included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched from under a tank in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads intended to strike a South Korean airfield; and a new type of surface-to-surface ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.
Kim said the launches were “a clear warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.
“The constant, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating tension by the United States and the South Korean regime will only invite our utmost reaction, and we are always and strictly monitoring the crisis situation,” KCNA said.
Kim also made it clear that he has no intention of resuming disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons.
“To say that the enemies still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and feel no need to do so,” Kim said. “Above all, we must send a clearer signal to the enemies who are aggravating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces at all times with more powerful and resolute will and action.”
Kim said he would take all unspecified military measures sternly if necessary to respond to possible further action by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed his belief that his army’s nuclear combat forces would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to fulfill their duties of upholding dignity and sovereign rights. North.
Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea remains ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to resume talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t unless the US first abandons its hostile policies on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and sanctions. economies led by the United States.
Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to secure U.S. recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as key to securing the lifting of crippling UN sanctions against his country. country.
“North Korea has multiple motivations for releasing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month’s absence provides a patriotic title to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.
“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the United States, South Korea and Japan, so to bolster its self-proclaimed deterrence, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. KCNA’s report could also be a harbinger of an upcoming nuclear test for the type of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.
