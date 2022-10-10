News
Falcons lineman ‘unnecessarily’ knocked Tom Brady to the ground, umpire says
TAMPA, Fla. — Referee Jerome Boger says Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of a his explanation for the brutality of the passer call on a key third late in the Bucs. win on Sunday.
The Falcons were down six with 3 minutes and 3 seconds left when they appeared to stop the Buccaneers in midfield on Brady’s third sack by Jarrett, but Boger threw a flag, allowing the drive to continue and at Tampa Bay to run out the clock in their 21-15 win.
Jarrett had Brady wrapped and then rolled to the ground, bringing the quarterback with him.
“What I had was the defender grabbing the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and throwing him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger said in an after-hours pool report. match. “That’s what I made my decision on.”
Boger replied, “No, not necessarily,” when asked if he had been tasked with monitoring quarterback takedowns like Jarrett’s on Brady after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured earlier. this season.
Brady shrugged when asked about the call, saying, “I don’t throw flags”, while Jarrett refused to speak to reporters after the game, a rarity for one of the oldest Falcons players.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he did not speak with officials after the call but was surprised by television cameras on the sidelines with an animated reaction. When asked if he thought it was roughing up the setter, Smith avoided the question.
“I’m not going to get into that,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen the movie, and I have to worry about how to train him.”
Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs joked about Brady’s age – he’s 45 – but said: “I think Tom being who he is, he’s going to get those calls more than ever.”
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, however, said he doesn’t believe the call was made simply because the quarterback in question was Brady.
“I saw that one get called up. I saw him against Tua since he got him. I saw him in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some things, fighting back, I don’t know. Right now, what they call it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was facing Jarrett and Brady at the time of the sack, said, “It felt like football to me. It felt like football. We just played aggressively.”
The passer’s roughness was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay has been flagged six times for 45 yards.
Earlier in the final drive, Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell was flagged for a defensive hold call on wide receiver Mike Evans that nullified another third save. Terrell said he made contact with Evans on the line.
“It’s something I can’t control with the call, but they just called him in a clutch situation,” Terrell said. “Trying to get out of the field.”
Bowles said there was an agreement, with the league’s safety focus, on how the game could be called.
“League safety is at an all-time high, as it should be,” Bowles said. “Anything close – we understand that getting into the ball game, they’re going to call it.”
ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.
espn
News
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions in Kyiv; Putin convenes the Security Council
KYIV, Ukraine — Strikes have swept across Ukraine, including in the heart of its capital, in apparent Russian retaliation for a weekend explosion at the Crimean Bridge. The explosions in Kyiv – some of which occurred during rush hour – were the first in months after a period of relative calm and came after many diplomats had returned to the capital. Attacks were also reported in key cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west, Zaporzhzhia and Dnipro in the center.
washingtonpost
News
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 10-10
News
Justin Tucker powers Ravens to victory with game-winning field goal from 43 yards
The Baltimore Ravens needed Justin Tucker’s leg four times on Sunday night and no kick was more important than his 43-yard field goal to give his team a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens were looking for an answer after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put his team up 17-16 after leading a 13-game, 75-yard drive. Burrow snuck the ball across the goal line for the score. It was his second touchdown of the night.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Lamar Jackson answered the call with 1:58 remaining. He guided the Ravens down the field with a seven-play, 50-yard drive that was capped off by Tucker’s game-winning field goal.
Baltimore (3-2) reclaimed the AFC North lead with the win. The team lost to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Jackson finished 19 for 32 with 174 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He missed a few potential touchdown passes knocking down his receivers, but was able to make up for it with a game-winning touchdown. He added 58 rushing yards, leading Baltimore.
AARON RODGERS RIPS LOSING PACKERS WORD: ‘IT’S NOT WINNING FOOTBALL’
Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards. Isaiah Likely was the only other target to make at least two catches.
Burrow gave it their all, but Cincinnati’s failure to score in the third quarter put a damper on their pursuit of a win. Burrow finished 24 for 35 with touchdowns. He was sacked twice and threw a pickaxe.
Hayden Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens held Ja’Marr Chase for seven catches for 50 yards.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Baltimore will now try to build a winning streak against a hot New York Giants team. The Bengals hope to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints.
Fox
News
Woman ‘has heart attack’ after stripper party at nursing home
A group of strippers threw a steamy party at a nursing home in a stunt that sparked outrage.
Racy footage shows half-naked performers dancing with retirees at the El Prado retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, The sun reported.
The steamy party held at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation also included cakes and erotic games, El Heraldo reported.
The clip which was shared on social media sparked a backlash after a woman appeared to receive medical treatment following an alleged heart attack.
The evening was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena who posted the clip on Instagram.
She said: “Today I threw an erotic party for the elderly and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect it to happen and the truth is that I’m really sorry, I just wanted to give them pleasure and I did not expect this situation, so I want you to comment on the situation.
The Instagrammer was slammed by her followers who told her the party theme was “too much”.
One of them said: “Nadia you have done too much, a party is good but with another theme not like that.
Another said: “Oops, Nadia, it was not the right party, here is the result, what a pity, what a sadness.
The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of negative comments.
But it turns out the event was a well-organized stunt to protest the problems at the nursing home.
The influencer told a local outlet the universal the video was made for the attention of the office of the mayor of Cartagena.
She said: “This theme party has been organised, permission has been requested, I have proof.
“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my whole platform is made of really good content, social support.
“And at no time was the video intended to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”
Last month, a nursing home in Taiwan was forced to apologize for hiring a stripper to put on a show for its OAPs.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a public facility in Taiwan for military retirees, paid the dancer to entertain 12 elderly people in wheelchairs.
New York Post
News
Comedian Chugs throws beer at him by Heckler in viral clip – NBC Chicago
A comedienne is going viral for her response to a heckler who left social media stunned.
During a concert at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, on Saturday. On October 8, Ariel Elias opened the floor for a Q&A portion of his set. She immediately regretted it when a woman in the audience asked her, “Did you vote for Trump?”
From there, things got awkward and tense, with Elias trying to figure out what the person’s endgame was with the line of questioning.
After a proper back-and-forth, the heckler said, “I could just tell by your jokes that you voted for Biden.”
Elias seemingly closed the back and forth when she replied, “I can tell by the fact that you always speak up when nobody wants you to vote for Trump.”
Elias tried to chase her with his set, before out of nowhere a beer can is seen aggressively hitting her head in the video. He hits the wall behind her, spraying everywhere before falling to the ground.
Stunned, Elias picked up the can and swallowed what was left in the can, drawing cheers from the crowd.
The owner of Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club, Dino Ibelli, told BuzzFeed News that the heckler’s male partner was the person who threw the beer and was in contact with the police to press charges.
TODAY contacted the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for further comment, but did not immediately respond.
Gianmarco Soresi – another comedian who headlined the night – told Buzzfeed News: “There’s this idea that the brave comedian is the one who says the thing that we all think about, and I’m like, look this video if you want to see what true bravery looks like as a comedian.”
Shared on Twitterthe clip has amassed over 2 million views since it was shared on Sunday morning, catching the attention of many high-profile comedians like Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings and Jim Gaffigan who applaud Elias for keeping her cool in such heartbreaking circumstances.
Elias, who has been playing for 11 years, told Buzzfeed News: “I’ve been at it for a long time. It’s nice to have positive recognition. Maybe that softens the blow – no pun intended – a little.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from today:
NBC Chicago
News
Food inflation is slowing, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling
- Food inflation is easing, but food prices remain high by historical standards.
- The UN food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September, but was still up 5.5% year-on-year.
- Apart from commodity prices, other factors, such as labor costs, also affect food prices.
Food price inflation may ease in the future with good harvests, but that doesn’t mean food prices are falling, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Sunday.
“In fact, I’m hoping that at least food inflation – which isn’t quite the same thing as food prices – will come down because in Canada and a number of other country, harvests have been reasonably good,” Macklem told the government. funded by CBC Radio, in an interview on the cost of living in Canada.
His comments came just after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations released data on Friday showing its food price index fell for the sixth consecutive month in September. The index hit a record high in March, but even with September’s drop, it was still 5.5% higher than a year ago.
Food inflation eased due to various factors including slowing global growth, seasonal factors and a UN-brokered deal with Turkey to allow grain shipments from Ukraine to be exported from Black Sea ports, according to a blog post by International Food Policy Research. Institute on September 27.
However, “we are not off the hook yet”, the researchers wrote, adding that international food prices remain “high by historical standards, markets remain tight and high price volatility continues, in especially for wheat and maize”.
Wheat prices rose 2.25% in September due to weather concerns in major exporters Argentina and the United States, as well as Ukrainian grain exports from the sea, according to the UN. Black.
U.S. food and beverage prices also jumped 13.5% in August from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There are also many moving parts in food prices. In addition to commodity prices, there are other economy-wide issues that contribute to food prices, including supply chain issues, energy costs, and labor costs. .
Uncertainty about the global food supply is expected to persist into next year. With the war in Ukraine continuing with no “end in sight”, Ukrainian farmers are expected to sow less wheat this fall. High fertilizer costs are also likely to impact plantations, researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute said in the September report..
Bank of Canada’s Macklem pointed to the difficulty of predicting volatile commodity prices. “They are largely influenced by world events over which we really have no control or influence,” Macklem told CBC Radio.
businessinsider
