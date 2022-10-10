Falcons lineman ‘unnecessarily’ knocked Tom Brady to the ground, umpire says

TAMPA, Fla. — Referee Jerome Boger says Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of a his explanation for the brutality of the passer call on a key third late in the Bucs. win on Sunday.

The Falcons were down six with 3 minutes and 3 seconds left when they appeared to stop the Buccaneers in midfield on Brady’s third sack by Jarrett, but Boger threw a flag, allowing the drive to continue and at Tampa Bay to run out the clock in their 21-15 win.

Jarrett had Brady wrapped and then rolled to the ground, bringing the quarterback with him.

“What I had was the defender grabbing the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and throwing him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger said in an after-hours pool report. match. “That’s what I made my decision on.”

Boger replied, “No, not necessarily,” when asked if he had been tasked with monitoring quarterback takedowns like Jarrett’s on Brady after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured earlier. this season.

Brady shrugged when asked about the call, saying, “I don’t throw flags”, while Jarrett refused to speak to reporters after the game, a rarity for one of the oldest Falcons players.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he did not speak with officials after the call but was surprised by television cameras on the sidelines with an animated reaction. When asked if he thought it was roughing up the setter, Smith avoided the question.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen the movie, and I have to worry about how to train him.”

Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs joked about Brady’s age – he’s 45 – but said: “I think Tom being who he is, he’s going to get those calls more than ever.”

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, however, said he doesn’t believe the call was made simply because the quarterback in question was Brady.

“I saw that one get called up. I saw him against Tua since he got him. I saw him in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some things, fighting back, I don’t know. Right now, what they call it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”

Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was facing Jarrett and Brady at the time of the sack, said, “It felt like football to me. It felt like football. We just played aggressively.”

The passer’s roughness was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay has been flagged six times for 45 yards.

Earlier in the final drive, Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell was flagged for a defensive hold call on wide receiver Mike Evans that nullified another third save. Terrell said he made contact with Evans on the line.

“It’s something I can’t control with the call, but they just called him in a clutch situation,” Terrell said. “Trying to get out of the field.”

Bowles said there was an agreement, with the league’s safety focus, on how the game could be called.

“League safety is at an all-time high, as it should be,” Bowles said. “Anything close – we understand that getting into the ball game, they’re going to call it.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.