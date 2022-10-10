Former Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole suspended by Lightning pending investigation – The Denver Post

toggle caption Samuel Corum/Getty Images Samuel Corum/Getty Images

You know things get risky in the economy when the phrase “Federal Reserve” enters everyday conversation.

Typically, the “Fed” is a pretty wonky, sleepy corner of America, known for its surprisingly boring press conferences. When economic navigation is smooth, there isn’t much news coming out of the central bank that even remotely interests people other than economists or journalists.

But a few weeks ago, I sat next to a woman on a plane. She described herself as knowing nothing about economics and then asked me if I thought the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates to help fight inflation.

I immediately felt a sharp sense of dread: when the Fed becomes a topic of general conversation, it means big changes are happening. The Federal Reserve is an extremely powerful organization that is part of the foundation of our economy – it is the tectonic plates. And, personally, I love my boring, predictable, and regularly scheduled, terribly boring press conference tectonic plates.

But the truth is, right now, we should all care about the Federal Reserve. Because big changes are happening in our economy and the fate of our country may hinge on the actions the Fed takes now and in the months to come.

The two sides of the Fed’s dual mandate are starting to duel

Basically, the Federal Reserve has two main tasks: to keep inflation low and to ensure that the maximum number of people are employed in America. This is called the “dual mandate” of the Fed.

The Fed is mandated to deploy its formidable powers to monitor and protect both areas as they are considered the most important elements of a strong economy.

“Economic security depends on both jobs and price stability. Together, these two pillars form the foundation for everything else,” said Mary Daly, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, during a recent speech at Boise State University.

However, the Fed is currently being challenged in a way that it hasn’t been in over 40 years. And as he tries to do one part of his job, he harms another. In a way, the two sides of his dual mandate are beginning to clash.

High inflation ‘undermines the basic American promise that if you work hard you can get ahead’

Inflation is on everyone’s mind right now. Prices are rising in the United States at a rate not seen in over 40 years. Inflation is up 8.3% and many things are much more expensive than last year: gas prices are up 25.6%, food prices are up 11.4% , rents increased by 6.7% and health insurance prices increased by 24.3%. never increase.

Daly points out that this level of inflation hits everyone. But it’s especially hard on the country’s most economically vulnerable. “The toll… lands hardest on those with low and moderate incomes,” she said. “This corrosion of real wages is more than painful. It also undermines the basic American promise, which says that if you work hard, you can progress. Inflation traps people in an endless loop of fast-paced and lagging unrelated to effort or input.”

The cinnamon roll moment

For many people, it suddenly hits them – often while buying a favorite item – that they realize they’re paying a lot more for things than they usually do. Jeff Smith, 54, who works in marketing in California, recalled the first moment inflation really hit him.

“It’s really stupid, because it’s not a big object,” he laughed. “I used to buy these prepackaged cinnamon rolls…of all things.”

Smith and his wife have four children and Smith says they often like to have a big Sunday breakfast together and he sometimes buys cinnamon rolls as a treat. “It’s something I’ve been buying periodically for years and it was eight bucks for a six-pack of cinnamon rolls.” He immediately estimated that it was about double what he had usually paid. “It was dramatic,” he said.

After that cinnamon roll moment, Smith dove deep into the family budget and found that their overall expenses had increased by almost 40%. He and his wife were shocked. “We were like, ‘Damn! This is way too. How did we do this? Where did we go?’”

It turned out that the Smith family hadn’t done anything different or gone anywhere else in an unusual way, the prices for their normal purchases and activities had just gone up and it had quickly accumulated into a family of six. So Smith and his family started making a bunch of cuts: no more restaurants, no more summer road trips to Utah to see relatives.

“My kids complained, ‘We haven’t done anything this summer!’” he said. “They were right and a lot of it was because the gas that used to cost us, you know, maybe $150 to travel somewhere now costs three or $400.”

The fight against inflation could lead to job cuts

This is where the Fed comes in. Rising prices prompted the Federal Reserve to step in earlier this year and start raising interest rates.

When the Fed raises interest rates, it becomes more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money, so they buy less stuff, demand goes down, and that (eventually) drives prices down.

This is where another problem comes in: When expenses go down, companies don’t sell as much stuff and make as much money. They tend to respond by slowing down hiring or even firing. Conclusion: Rising interest rates can be very difficult for employment.

The economic shock of the 70s and 80s

The last time inflation got really high in the United States was in the 1970s and 1980s, when it topped 13%. As head of the central bank at the time, Paul Volcker was determined to get prices under control. It pushed interest rates high – rates peaked at around 20% (to give some perspective, the current interest rate is around 3%).

The result: a major economic shock. The economy fell into a terrible recession, unemployment soared to 11%, and people and politicians unleashed all kinds of anger against President Volcker. But Volcker was totally focused on controlling inflation. Eventually it worked and inflation came down. But it took years of severe economic hardship and millions of people lost their jobs.

To be clear, this is NOT the situation the country finds itself in right now. The latest employment report shows a very dynamic labor market with more job vacancies than unemployed and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. This has led many to speculate that the Fed will see this as a green light to continue raising interest rates to try to bring inflation down.

The concern is that if this continues, the two Fed jobs could end up at odds: if it tries to bring inflation down by raising interest rates too much, it could cause employers not only to curb the hiring, but also to cut jobs. .

Jobs for price is not a choice anyone wants to make. So what will Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell choose?

In fact, he seems to have already made the call… in code. The Federal Reserve has a history of communicating in code (or basically not communicating and letting everyone desperately try to interpret things like choice of tie color and body language).

This summer, Powell dropped a bombshell, saying: “We are taking strong and rapid action to…keep inflation expectations anchored. We will persevere until we are satisfied that the job is done.” As unexciting as it may seem, for Fed watchers, this moment was truly spectacular fireworks, and a code to choose to fight against. inflation, just like Volcker who fought inflation at the cost of millions of jobs and a recession.That’s because the title of Volcker’s book was “Keeping at It”.

More recently, at a press conference on September 21, Powell made it even clearer that he was ready to tolerate the pain of a slower economy and a “sagging labor market” because the inflation was just too bad for families and had to be fought.

“If your family is where you spend most of your paycheck, every paycheck cycle, on gas, food, transportation, clothing, basics of life, and prices go up as they’ve gone up, you you have problems, don’t you? away,” Powell said. “We hear from people that inflation really hurts…it would be nice if there was a way to just wish it was, but that it’s not the case.”

Hopefully the inflation report to be released this Thursday will show prices falling and if unemployment stays low, the dual mandate will never have to fight. My airplane conversations can go back to complaining about legroom and we can all have our cinnamon rolls and pay for them too.