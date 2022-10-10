News
Former Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole suspended by Lightning pending investigation – The Denver Post
The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was underage.
The Lightning said Sunday night that they are fully cooperating with the NHL in an investigation and are making the decision to suspend Cole until more details are gathered. It’s the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and challenge the culture of the sport.
“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No one in the organization, including the players, will comment further at this time.”
Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, the team and their legal departments in the upcoming investigation.
“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the league has launched an investigation. Daly added that the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.
Cole’s agent did not immediately respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter on Friday by an account created last month, the person said Cole repeatedly forced her to have sex when she was underage after reaching the NHL.
In the post, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse and said the NHL must hold itself and its players accountable for creating an environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior.
Cole, 33, made his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2010 and played five seasons for the Blues before being traded to Pittsburgh. It was unclear where he was playing when the person said Cole sexually assaulted and groomed her.
Cole, a Michigan native, played 780 regular season and playoff games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Tampa Bay in July.
The investigation into Cole comes as the NHL is investigating allegations of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of Canada’s junior world team at a gala in 2018. The news surfaced earlier this year. Hockey Canada has settled a lawsuit with the woman. Several players from this team are currently playing in the NHL.
Speaking about Hockey Canada’s situation, commissioner Gary Bettman said in July that he didn’t think hockey had a culture problem.
“I think there are issues that are experienced in all sports and in all of society that are unacceptable and I don’t think we’re any different in that regard than anyone else and I certainly don’t think that’s a problem. at the NHL level,” Bettman said at the time. “I can’t necessarily speak to other levels of hockey. I don’t want to say that makes it acceptable, but there have been other incidents widely reported in other sports and unacceptable behavior I want to keep our game at a higher level.
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
It can be hard to find quality sci-fi movies on netflix. Movies like these, especially older classics, tend to get buried under algorithms. This is where we come in.
We wanted to highlight some of the service’s best sci-fi gems, like Synchronic – alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. There are also some newer movies here like Spiderhead.
All told, there’s a decent amount to watch if you’re a science fiction fan. Stuck in.
Read more: The best sci-fi shows on Netflix
The Platform is a Spanish sci-fi horror film with a macabre concept. Prisoners in a correctional facility are fed in a very unique way: people on the top floor get a ridiculous amount of food, people downstairs get leftovers. Chaos ensues.
It’s not perfect, but it’s still worth watching.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Is there a sci-fi movie more critically revered than Blade Runner? If there is, I can’t think of it. Maybe the original Alien or The Thing?
Either way, none of them are currently on Netflix, so Blade Runner is probably the must watch a sci-fi movie on the service.
netflix
Spiderhead is the latest film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and also stars Miles Teller, who stars in that same film.
Spiderhead isn’t quite on the same level as the superlative Top Gun: Maverick, but it’s still worth watching. Based on a dystopian short story published in The New Yorker, Spiderhead is set in a state-of-the-art prison, where drug-induced experiments take place with inmates.
Pictures of Colombia
Men in Black is currently on Netflix. You know this movie, everyone has seen this movie. It’s good. You should watch this.
netflix
An Australian-made sci-fi thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, I Am Mother tells the post-apocalyptic story of Daughter, a character raised by Mother, a robot tasked with helping repopulate the Earth. Very tense, very strange, very good.
netflix
I just watched The Colony recently. It’s surprisingly good!
It follows a very familiar trope: wealthy people return to Earth years after abandoning it, only to find it overrun with new, unknown threats. However, The Colony reverses some of these clichés and has some surprisingly powerful things to say about how we dehumanize each other. Worth giving a chance.
netflix
The Mitchells Against the Machines (2021)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the smartest and most accessible children’s films of recent years. It’s the kind of movie kids and parents can watch together and both have fun.
I should know, my kids have made me watch this…eight times so far? Sweet.
MGM
The mist is awesome. A sci-fi horror film based on a story by Stephen King that contains brilliantly executed horror elements. Just be aware that it has an end that will suck oxygen out of your lungs. Don’t say you weren’t warned.
netflix
The Adam Project is not a perfect film, but it is perfect for those looking for an easy watch for family movie night. Ryan Reynolds does his Ryan Reynolds thing as a time-traveling pilot working with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.
Look, it’s a crowd pleaser!
Is it science fiction? I think it’s science fiction.
It’s science fiction. End of the conversation.
Don’t Look Up is far from being a perfect film. It stinks of fake Hollywood activism and it’s too long and way too much on the nose. But it still seems important and also… kinda funny?
I think whatever its flaws, Don’t Look Up is a film that had a net positive on the world and is well worth watching.
netflix
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (2022)
Apollo 11 1/2 is loosely based on director Richard Linklater’s childhood. An animated tale set in the time of the Apollo moon landing, it stars Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Josh Wiggins and features a beautiful animated aesthetic.
It’s a beautifully made movie that you can’t afford to miss.
76 dead after boat capsizes in flooded river in Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria:
Nearly everyone aboard a boat died when it capsized in a flood-swollen river in Nigeria’s Anambra state, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday.
About 85 people were taking the overloaded boat on Friday when flooding in the Niger River tipped it over.
“The boat carrying 85 people is believed to have capsized following increasing flooding in the Ogbaru region of the state, with emergency services confirming a total death toll of 76,” Buhari’s office was quoted as saying by Buhari’s office.
He ordered the emergency services to come to the aid of the victims.
“I pray for the rest of the souls of the victims and for the safety of all, as well as for the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” he added.
Earlier on Sunday, emergency services said rising water levels were hampering rescue efforts.
“The water level is very high and too risky for a smooth search and rescue operation,” Thickman Tanimu, southeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP. .
He said the floods were the worst the country had seen in years, with the water level about a tenth higher than a decade ago.
NEMA has requested the Nigerian Air Force to provide helicopters for the rescue operation.
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo urged residents of flood-ravaged areas to relocate, adding that the government would provide relief to those affected by the disaster.
“This development is still a shock to the government and the good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of those involved,” Soludo said in a statement.
Boating accidents occur regularly in Nigeria due to overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and non-compliance with navigation rules.
Since the start of the rainy season, many parts of this West African country of more than 200 million people have been devastated by floods.
More than 300 people have been killed and at least 100,000 homeless, according to emergency services.
Continuous rain has washed away farmland and crops, raising fears of food shortages, starvation and hunger in a country already grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Scenes on the pitch and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s celebrations in the stands show Arsenal’s win over Liverpool was huge, but the Gunners have yet to convince everyone of the league titles as Mikel Arteta plays down their chances .
The scenes on the pitch and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s celebrations in the stands show that Arsenal’s victory over Liverpool is significant.
Bukayo Saka scored twice, adding to Gabriel Martinelli’s early strike to hand Mikel Arteta’s men a vital 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.
Visibly ecstatic, Zinchenko threw his arms up in the air as Saka fled into the corner to celebrate with his teammates after converting the winner from the penalty spot.
The win was a huge step in the right direction as Arsenal passed another test of their titles after beating Tottenham in the North London derby last weekend.
talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness has called for Arsenal to deliver results against Liverpool and Manchester City, who have set the standard in their highly competitive title chases of late.
With one of those tests now passed, Gunners fans will start dreaming – if they haven’t already started dreaming – but Arteta was quick to wonder if his team can go all the way. .
Arteta told talkSPORT: “We’re on top right now. I think it’s too long to discuss this subject. The teams we’ve played against, credit Liverpool for what they’ve done over the past five seasons, Man City for what they’re doing. Everyone will chase each other.
“Today we are there, tomorrow I don’t know.”
Snapchat brings parental controls to India via in-app ‘Family Center’ tool • TechCrunch
Snapchat is bringing a first set of parental controls to users in India – months after debuting in the US and other markets – to provide parents and guardians with key overseas market insights into how their teens are using social network application. .
The in-app tool, called Family Center, allows parents and guardians to see who their teens are friends with on the social app and who they’ve messaged in the past seven days. (They are not able to see the exact content of these messages.) This also allows reporting of security issues and potential abuse to Snap’s Trust and Safety team for review.
Parents and guardians must install the Snapchat app on their devices and link their accounts to those of their teens using an opt-in invitation process to use the new feature. Once the accounts are linked, the tool can be accessed with all of its controls either from the Snapchat app’s profile settings or by searching for “family” or “family center” from the app’s search feature .
Parental controls are especially available for parents and guardians whose teenagers are between 13 and 18 years old, as Snapchat is not intended for use by younger people.
Snap first announced its parental controls in October last year and introduced them in the US in August. This was followed by the launch of similar features launched by competing social media platforms, including Meta’s Instagram and TikTok. Snap’s offering, however, isn’t quite as extensive. It does not allow parents and guardians to block their teens from using the app after a particular amount of time, for example, a feature offered by Instagram and TikTok.
The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company is also not addressing concerns about inappropriate behavior, such as sexting, on its platform with the new tool. The app’s ephemeral messages open the app to misuse and misuse.
Snapchat has introduced additional measures over the years, like requiring teens to have mutual friends before they can start chatting. The app also does not allow teenagers to have public profiles.
Snap said it was working with local nonprofits FXB India Suraksha and CyberPeace Foundation to launch its Family Center feature in India. It will also work closely with both organizations to add new parental controls, the company said.
Over the next few months, Snap said it plans to bring new features to Family Center, including new content controls for parents. Teens will also be able to notify their parents when they report an account or content to the platform.
“Snapchat is a central communication tool for so many young Indians, and as our community continues to grow, we know parents and caregivers want extra ways to keep their teens safe. Our new integrated Family Center tool to the app will help parents better understand who their teens are friends with on Snapchat, to foster positive conversations about online safety while respecting teens’ privacy and autonomy,” said Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy, India, Snap, in a prepared statement.
Snap is also launching global bullying prevention and mental health campaigns to celebrate World Mental Health Day and Bullying Prevention Month. The company in India said it is partnering with the non-profit organization Sangath for these campaigns.
India is an important market for Snap where it has more than 109 million monthly active users, according to business intelligence firm Sensor Tower. In August, Snap launched its premium offering, Snapchat+, in the South Asian market.
The Fed has a dual mandate. Here’s why they’re dueling now: NPR
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
You know things get risky in the economy when the phrase “Federal Reserve” enters everyday conversation.
Typically, the “Fed” is a pretty wonky, sleepy corner of America, known for its surprisingly boring press conferences. When economic navigation is smooth, there isn’t much news coming out of the central bank that even remotely interests people other than economists or journalists.
But a few weeks ago, I sat next to a woman on a plane. She described herself as knowing nothing about economics and then asked me if I thought the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates to help fight inflation.
I immediately felt a sharp sense of dread: when the Fed becomes a topic of general conversation, it means big changes are happening. The Federal Reserve is an extremely powerful organization that is part of the foundation of our economy – it is the tectonic plates. And, personally, I love my boring, predictable, and regularly scheduled, terribly boring press conference tectonic plates.
But the truth is, right now, we should all care about the Federal Reserve. Because big changes are happening in our economy and the fate of our country may hinge on the actions the Fed takes now and in the months to come.
The two sides of the Fed’s dual mandate are starting to duel
Basically, the Federal Reserve has two main tasks: to keep inflation low and to ensure that the maximum number of people are employed in America. This is called the “dual mandate” of the Fed.
The Fed is mandated to deploy its formidable powers to monitor and protect both areas as they are considered the most important elements of a strong economy.
“Economic security depends on both jobs and price stability. Together, these two pillars form the foundation for everything else,” said Mary Daly, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, during a recent speech at Boise State University.
However, the Fed is currently being challenged in a way that it hasn’t been in over 40 years. And as he tries to do one part of his job, he harms another. In a way, the two sides of his dual mandate are beginning to clash.
High inflation ‘undermines the basic American promise that if you work hard you can get ahead’
Inflation is on everyone’s mind right now. Prices are rising in the United States at a rate not seen in over 40 years. Inflation is up 8.3% and many things are much more expensive than last year: gas prices are up 25.6%, food prices are up 11.4% , rents increased by 6.7% and health insurance prices increased by 24.3%. never increase.
Daly points out that this level of inflation hits everyone. But it’s especially hard on the country’s most economically vulnerable. “The toll… lands hardest on those with low and moderate incomes,” she said. “This corrosion of real wages is more than painful. It also undermines the basic American promise, which says that if you work hard, you can progress. Inflation traps people in an endless loop of fast-paced and lagging unrelated to effort or input.”
The cinnamon roll moment
For many people, it suddenly hits them – often while buying a favorite item – that they realize they’re paying a lot more for things than they usually do. Jeff Smith, 54, who works in marketing in California, recalled the first moment inflation really hit him.
“It’s really stupid, because it’s not a big object,” he laughed. “I used to buy these prepackaged cinnamon rolls…of all things.”
Smith and his wife have four children and Smith says they often like to have a big Sunday breakfast together and he sometimes buys cinnamon rolls as a treat. “It’s something I’ve been buying periodically for years and it was eight bucks for a six-pack of cinnamon rolls.” He immediately estimated that it was about double what he had usually paid. “It was dramatic,” he said.
After that cinnamon roll moment, Smith dove deep into the family budget and found that their overall expenses had increased by almost 40%. He and his wife were shocked. “We were like, ‘Damn! This is way too. How did we do this? Where did we go?’”
It turned out that the Smith family hadn’t done anything different or gone anywhere else in an unusual way, the prices for their normal purchases and activities had just gone up and it had quickly accumulated into a family of six. So Smith and his family started making a bunch of cuts: no more restaurants, no more summer road trips to Utah to see relatives.
“My kids complained, ‘We haven’t done anything this summer!’” he said. “They were right and a lot of it was because the gas that used to cost us, you know, maybe $150 to travel somewhere now costs three or $400.”
The fight against inflation could lead to job cuts
This is where the Fed comes in. Rising prices prompted the Federal Reserve to step in earlier this year and start raising interest rates.
When the Fed raises interest rates, it becomes more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money, so they buy less stuff, demand goes down, and that (eventually) drives prices down.
This is where another problem comes in: When expenses go down, companies don’t sell as much stuff and make as much money. They tend to respond by slowing down hiring or even firing. Conclusion: Rising interest rates can be very difficult for employment.
The economic shock of the 70s and 80s
The last time inflation got really high in the United States was in the 1970s and 1980s, when it topped 13%. As head of the central bank at the time, Paul Volcker was determined to get prices under control. It pushed interest rates high – rates peaked at around 20% (to give some perspective, the current interest rate is around 3%).
The result: a major economic shock. The economy fell into a terrible recession, unemployment soared to 11%, and people and politicians unleashed all kinds of anger against President Volcker. But Volcker was totally focused on controlling inflation. Eventually it worked and inflation came down. But it took years of severe economic hardship and millions of people lost their jobs.
To be clear, this is NOT the situation the country finds itself in right now. The latest employment report shows a very dynamic labor market with more job vacancies than unemployed and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. This has led many to speculate that the Fed will see this as a green light to continue raising interest rates to try to bring inflation down.
The concern is that if this continues, the two Fed jobs could end up at odds: if it tries to bring inflation down by raising interest rates too much, it could cause employers not only to curb the hiring, but also to cut jobs. .
Jobs for price is not a choice anyone wants to make. So what will Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell choose?
In fact, he seems to have already made the call… in code. The Federal Reserve has a history of communicating in code (or basically not communicating and letting everyone desperately try to interpret things like choice of tie color and body language).
This summer, Powell dropped a bombshell, saying: “We are taking strong and rapid action to…keep inflation expectations anchored. We will persevere until we are satisfied that the job is done.” As unexciting as it may seem, for Fed watchers, this moment was truly spectacular fireworks, and a code to choose to fight against. inflation, just like Volcker who fought inflation at the cost of millions of jobs and a recession.That’s because the title of Volcker’s book was “Keeping at It”.
More recently, at a press conference on September 21, Powell made it even clearer that he was ready to tolerate the pain of a slower economy and a “sagging labor market” because the inflation was just too bad for families and had to be fought.
“If your family is where you spend most of your paycheck, every paycheck cycle, on gas, food, transportation, clothing, basics of life, and prices go up as they’ve gone up, you you have problems, don’t you? away,” Powell said. “We hear from people that inflation really hurts…it would be nice if there was a way to just wish it was, but that it’s not the case.”
Hopefully the inflation report to be released this Thursday will show prices falling and if unemployment stays low, the dual mandate will never have to fight. My airplane conversations can go back to complaining about legroom and we can all have our cinnamon rolls and pay for them too.
BA.4.6 and BF.7 Variants Gain Momentum with BA.5 Grants – NBC Chicago
Months after sparking a national surge, the omicron BA.5 subvariant remains the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States. Its grip appears to be waning, however, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all COVID cases in the United States for the week of October 2-8, marking a decrease of more than 2% from the previous week, when it was responsible for 81 .5% of cases.
The BA.4.6 and BF.7 subvariants have been gaining traction in recent weeks, with BA.4.6 dropping from 9.2% of all COVID cases to 13.6% in just over a month. BF.7 appears to be following a similar path, as it fell from 0.8% of all cases in the United States on September 3 to 4.6% on October 8.
As has been the case with other evolutions of the COVID virus, new spike proteins on both subvariants help the virus better evade both the natural immunity conferred by previous omicron iterations and the immunity acquired through vaccination, even with the availability of new boosters.
It’s still unclear if these new bivalent boosters, which are specifically targeted to help fight serious illnesses caused by omicron, will protect against infection in general, with studies still ongoing even as Americans get vaccinated.
Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert at the University of Colorado Health, says there’s no need to worry about the latest subvariants — at least for now.
“‘They’re like tropical storms,’ she said in a post dated Sept. 30. “They’re way out in the ocean right now. We are aware of what they have the potential to do, but they may never gain enough strength to make landfall or even become a named storm.”
New sub-variants could potentially cause more problems in the coming months as the weather gets colder and people spend time indoors.
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the latest data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical adviser, raised the possibility of another variant of COVID emerging in the winter, making the existing immunity less effective.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shared similar concerns during a Facebook Q&A session earlier this week. With flu and COVID outbreaks possible during the winter months, Arwady encourages people to get the bivalent booster as soon as possible.
A new variant, in addition to the two surges, if they occur, could lead to increased pressure on hospital resources.
As winter approaches, health experts are encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 and flu shots, with cases of both viruses expected to rise in the coming months, NBC 5’s Lauren Petty reports.
“The hope is that it won’t be some crazy new variant,” the doctor explained. “If we can get people vaccinated right now with the updated COVID vaccine that protects against the omicron variants that…we’re seeing, we’ll be in a much better place as we head into fall and winter. .”
Not much is known about the latest sub-variants, but some have particularly shared concerns about the BF.7 variant. Early reports suggest it could be highly contagious, Barron said.
“It has new sequences that make it more transmissible,” she explained. “The other concern is the potential for greater gravity. If it’s like the love child between delta and omicron (variants), that would be bad. But all of our information is still very premature.”
Whichever subvariant becomes more dominant, health officials say the same strategies recommended to prevent COVID-19 infections early in the pandemic are still effective. They include wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and being tested if you think you have contracted COVID.
