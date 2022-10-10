News
Frank Youso, former Gophers star who was first Vikings player ever signed, dies at 86
Frank Youso, a star offensive tackle at the University of Minnesota who was the first player to join the expansion Vikings in their initial season of 1961, died Saturday in his native International Falls, Minn. He was 86.
Youso’s death at Rainy Lake Medical Center was announced by Green-Larsen Mortuary of International Falls.
Youso starred for the Gophers before being selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 1958. He played in the NFL with the Giants from 1958-60 and with the Vikings from 1961-62 before finishing his pro career with the Oakland Raiders of the AFL from 1963-65.
Youso was released by the Giants after the 1960 season, and became the first player signed by the expansion Vikings, who entered the NFL in 1961. He got into 27 of 28 Vikings games in the first two years with the team, starting 26.
Youso started at right tackle in the Vikings’ first game, a stunning 37-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 17, 1961, In a 2019 interview with the Pioneer Press, he talked about how upset legendary Bears coach George Halas was to lose that game.
“Halas was madder than hell,’’ Youso said. “They thought they were going to come in and whip us. And a lot of people in our own stadium were hollering, ‘They’re going to kick your butt.’ But we didn’t think so. That was one of the greatest thrills of my life.’’
Youso said then that he made $8,000 during his first Vikings season.
A funeral mass will be held for Youso at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 11:00 am.
Russia unleashes biggest barrage of strikes against Ukraine since invasion
Waves of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday in one of the widest and most intense bombardments of the war, in response to a weekend attack that Moscow blamed on Ukraine and which seriously damaged a bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.
LGBTQIA+ children more likely to attempt suicide, report finds
Dustin Best says the most important part of being a teacher is knowing why you want to be in class every day.
“My ‘why’ has always been to create these safe and secure environments and to be that person that kids can talk to,” Best said.
He taught for years at the primary level. Now he is an educational coach, which means he develops programs for his school. But having grown up in a small town and lived through bullying, hate crimes and a dishonorable discharge from the military for being exposed as gay. Best knows that having a safe space is essential for a child.
“Someone needs to be in these schools so the kids can see that I don’t need to suffer because there’s someone here I can talk to and I hope they can help me. “Best said.
Best recalled a story in which the mother-of-one told her that her son liked My Little Pony and other stereotypical “girly” things at home, but was ashamed to wear the clothes he liked at home. exterior of the house. Best pointed out that liking a certain TV show or type of toy says nothing about a child’s gender or gender identity, however, he wanted to help this boy feel more at home. comfortable and bought himself and the child a pair of My Little Pony Socks.
“And I had mine when I gave him his,” Best said. “And she’s come to me since, and you know she’s like, ‘You changed my kid’s life because he wore those socks and then started wearing whatever he wanted outside. from home, and we just wanted him to know that we support everything he wants to do and who he wants to be.”
According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health Survey, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide in the past year. This number is higher for transgender and non-binary children.
Having an assertive adult in that child’s life, such as a teacher but especially a parent, greatly reduces this risk.
“A lot of these kids just need someone who wants to listen to them and love them unconditionally for who they are and show them that it’s okay to be who they are no matter what,” Best said. “It doesn’t matter who you are.”
Dr. Christina Johns is a Pediatric Emergency Physician and Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care. She knows that a parent listening to a child’s mental state can be vital.
“Are they withdrawing further? Do they no longer participate in activities, or do they no longer engage as before, or with the same kind of enthusiasm? she says. “Are they expressing their despair or expecting nothing without them, even being explicit or overt about any kind of worrying, anxious or sad feelings?”
She also recommended looking for changes in eating and sleeping – too much or too little could indicate depression or anxiety in any child.
But she also added that de-stigmatizing the conversation could also be a major stepping stone to helping children. Asking children to share what was good and bad about their day and sharing an adult’s own mental struggles—within reason—can help children open up about what they’re going through.
“It sets the tone that it’s okay to talk about this stuff,” Johns said.
Johns also recommended talking to a doctor or guidance counselor if you’re looking for resources for your child to help them navigate their sexuality or gender identity.
Here are resources for LGBTQIA+ people struggling with their mental health (starred resources are crisis lines for people with suicidal thoughts):
GLSEN
National Network of Trans Queens and Therapists of Color
*trans lifeline
*The Trevor Project
*National LGBT Youth Voiceline
*National GLBT Helpline
National Center for Transgender Equality
Sunny and 70s in sight this week
This week looks to be a mild and sunny fall week, with high temperatures around the low to mid-70s most days and no chance of significant rain.
Monday will start the week mostly sunny with highs of 75 degrees.
Gusty winds of up to 55 mph and dry conditions will bring elevated fire conditions, but National Weather Service forecasters said the region should avoid critical conditions.
Tuesday will mostly be a repeat of Monday until a cold front sets in in the evening. The high on Tuesday is 76 degrees, but the low is 41 degrees after the cold front arrives.
There is a slight chance of rain or thunderstorms Tuesday evening as the front blows in.
After the front passes, Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 73 degrees, then Thursday will have the coldest temperature of the week at 67 degrees.
With low temperatures around 40 degrees both days, an early morning front or light frost is possible in the cooler air behind the cold front.
Another cold front will move through the weekend, cooling the region again with dry and windy weather.
How to Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon’s Prime Day October Sale
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- You can get a free year of Grubhub+ with an Amazon Prime subscription.
- During the Prime Early Access sale from October 11-12, you’ll also get 20% off a Grubhub order.
- Grubhub+ usually costs $9.99 per month and gives you free delivery on food orders, as well as occasional freebies.
On Amazon’s second Prime Day on October 11-12, Prime members in the US can take 20% off (up to $10) off a Grubhub order using code Prime20.
The 48-hour deal is part of Amazon’s October Prime Day (also known as the Prime Early Access Sale), which begins tomorrow and ends at midnight PST on October 12.
The deal is part of Amazon’s deep partnership with Grubhub. During Amazon’s first Prime event in May, the retailer announced that it was adding a year of Grubhub+ for new and existing members as one of the perks if they were a Prime member. With Amazon’s offer, a year of Grubhub+ is now included with a Prime membership fee of $14.99 per month, a savings of almost $120.
Grubhub is a food delivery app that lets you order food from local restaurants and restaurant chains in your area. Although the app is free, you typically pay a shipping fee on every order, ranging from $2.50 to $7.50. Grubhub+ lets you skip shipping on your orders for $9.99 per month.
How to Claim 20% Off Your Grubhub Order During Prime Day
On the day of the event, simply enter code PRIME20 at checkout to save 20% on your order. Offer can only be used once, on any order over $15, and is up to $10 off.
To claim the 20% offer, you must be registered as a Grubhub+ member through Amazon Prime. We’ve outlined how you can sign up as a Prime member for free below.
How to claim a year of Grubhub+ with Prime
New and existing members can visit Amazon’s Grubhub+ page and click the “Activate Grubhub+ Free” button. You will be prompted to set up or sign in to your Prime account and then redirected to Grubhub.
Who is eligible?
All Prime members are eligible, including Prime Student members. If you are already a Grubhub+ member, you can still claim the offer. The only exceptions are Grubhub Campus, Corporate, and some existing partnership members.
What are the benefits of Grubhub+?
Grubhub+ lets you order food from the app with unlimited $0 delivery charges on orders over $12 at eligible restaurants. You can also get free food and occasional member discounts, like $10 off a pickup order each month. We’ve found that if you order food at least once a week, Grubhub+ is worth it.
What are the other benefits of Amazon Prime?
Along with a year of Grubhub+, an Amazon Prime subscription comes with a number of useful benefits. Chief among them are free shipping on most orders and access to the retailer’s huge sale event, Prime Day and its new Early Access holiday event in October. If you’re unsure if Prime is right for you, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy the benefits before you commit.
Lifestyle changes to improve your lung health
An important respiratory organ, the lungs are located on either side of the heart, near the spine. Their main task is to discharge carbon dioxide from the bloodstream into the atmosphere and to transfer oxygen from the atmosphere into the bloodstream. The lungs never pause. A healthy individual breathes about 25,000 times a day.
You can maintain the health of your lungs in different ways. Your lungs can benefit greatly from simple dietary adjustments, healthy lifestyle improvements, and healthy behaviors.
Besides quitting smoking, eating right, etc., there are various other lifestyle changes that improve your lung health. In this article, we discuss simple lifestyle changes you can implement to support the longevity of your lungs and ensure they stay healthy.
These lifestyle changes ensure better health for your lungs and overall body:
1. Exercise vigorously
The most crucial thing you can do to improve the condition of your lungs is to exercise regularly. Exercise keeps your lungs healthy, just as it does your body. The heart beats faster and the lungs work even harder when you exercise. To feed your muscles, your body needs extra oxygen. In order to deliver this oxygen while releasing more carbon dioxide, your lungs work harder.
2. Pay attention to air pollutants
There are a number of additional airborne contaminants that are bad for your lungs and overall health. Even the synthetic fragrances used in air fresheners and laundry detergents create dangerous chemicals. Your lungs can be damaged by air pollution, which can also accelerate aging. Your lungs are easily able to resist these pollutants when healthy and young. But as they age, they lose some of their protection and become more susceptible to disease.
3. Add real plants to your space
As plants have an intrinsic ability to naturally remove certain air pollutants, adding plants to our homes improves oxygen and air quality in our living spaces. This is especially crucial in the winter when the weather forces us to spend the majority of our time indoors.
4. Avoid getting infections
Your lungs can be particularly vulnerable to infections, especially as you get older. Infections are especially dangerous for those who already have respiratory problems like COPD. However, if the elderly are not vigilant, pneumonia can quickly strike even healthy elderly people. Keeping your hands clean is the most effective strategy for preventing lung infections. Wash often with warm water and soap and try to keep your hands as far away from your face as possible.
5. Drink plenty of water
For your health, drink plenty of water. Additionally, the health of your lungs is affected by staying hydrated. You can breathe more freely by drinking water because it thins the mucus secretions that naturally build up in your lungs every day.
6. Practice deep breathing
If you’re like most people, you only use a tiny fraction of your lungs when you take short breaths from your chest. A thorough oxygen exchange is created by deep breathing, which also helps cleanse the lungs. Deep breathing techniques and exercises also help increase our lung capacity.
Finally, you are always encouraged to quit smoking and passive smoking to improve and maintain the health of your lungs and your body in general.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
‘Philly Special’ goes awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and it could have cost the Bengals the game.
By now, football fans around the world are familiar with this nifty game – and maybe that was part of the problem. It started as a setback to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping into the flat. When the Eagles played that game in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn’t, and Baltimore’s Marcus Peters grounded Boyd for a 12-yard loss.
Second and 2-3 on 14 – it was a huge swing in Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night.
“It was a big game,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “Marcus had a great game of football. … The thing was covered. I think we did a great job there covering the quarterback on that.
The Ravens led 13-10 in the third quarter when Cincinnati went deep into Baltimore territory. A pass interference call gave the Bengals the lead and the 2nd goal. After an incomplete pass, Cincinnati tried his pass trick and he crumbled miserably.
Still, Burrow was able to complete a pass to Ja’Marr Chase on third down to put the ball on 2, then the Bengals went for fourth.
“I think you have to do it here,” Burrow said. “If you get seven points, it will change the game.”
The play this time was an inside spade pass, but the Ravens looked well prepared for that too, and it was incomplete.
“It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted on the shovel game, but I felt comfortable with our package,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.
It ended a 15-game practice that fell 8:04 behind but resulted in no points. Then the Ravens went for 91 yards the other way, using 8:03 and scoring a field goal that gave them a 16-10 lead.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
