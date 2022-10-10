Friday’s jobs report could be a case where the good news isn’t exactly good

A worker picks up a panini sandwich from a grill at a restaurant in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors are keeping a close eye on the nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday, but not for the usual reasons. In normal times, strong job creation and rising wages would be seen as a good thing. But these days, that’s exactly what the US economy doesn’t need as policymakers try to fend off an inflation problem that just doesn’t seem to be going away. “Bad news is good news, good news is bad news,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus-Mellon, as he described investor sentiment ahead of the Bureau’s key employment tally. of Labor Statistics. “About uniformly, what dominates investors’ concerns is Fed tightening. When they get bad news about the economy, it means the Fed will tighten less. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, to show payrolls rose 275,000 in September, while the jobless rate held steady at 3 .7%. At least as important, estimates call for the average hourly wage to rise 0.3% month over month and 5.1% from a year ago. The latter figure would be slightly lower than the August report.

Any deviation above this figure could signal that the Federal Reserve needs to become even more aggressive on inflation, which means higher interest rates. Lower numbers, conversely, could provide at least a glimmer of hope that cost-of-living increases are coming down. Wall Street forecasters were divided on how the surprise might come about, mostly around the consensus. Citigroup, for example, is targeting a gain of 265,000, while Nomura expects 285,000.

In search of a happy medium

For investors, the focus will be on what wages say about the state of the labor market. Even reaching the consensus 5.1% increase means wage pressure “is still elevated. Markets might want to reconsider an optimistic view of what the Fed plans to do,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “The Fed is anticipating an aggressive stance. A higher wage reading would only confirm its stance.”

Policymakers are essentially looking for Goldilocks – trying to find monetary policy tight enough to drive down prices, but not so tight that it drags the economy into a deep recession. Comments in recent days indicate that officials still view slowing inflation as paramount and are willing to sacrifice economic growth to achieve it. “I want Americans to make more money. I want families to have more money to put food on the table. But that has to be consistent with a stable economy, a 2% growth economy.” inflation, said Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari. Thursday during a question-and-answer session at a conference. “Wage growth is higher than you would expect for an economy with 2% inflation, so that concerns me.” Similarly, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday he thinks the battle against inflation “is probably still in its early stages” and cited a still-tight labor market as evidence. Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday she still sees inflation too high and expects “continued rate hikes” to be needed. However, concerns have shifted in the market lately that the Fed is doing too much rather than too little, as some indicators in recent days have pointed to some easing in inflationary pressures. The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its September survey showed price expectations around their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic. Recent data from the BLS indicated that prices for long-haul truck deliveries fell 1.5% in August and are well below their record high in January (although still up nearly 22% compared to a year ago). Finally, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported on Thursday that job cuts jumped 46.4% in September from the previous month (despite being at their lowest level since the start of the year since the company started tracking data in 1993). Additionally, the BLS reported Tuesday that job postings fell by 1.1 million in August.

