Giorgia Meloni calls for a “Europe of patriots” at a meeting of the Spanish Vox party – RT in French
The probable future head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, defended a “Europe of patriots”, notably setting up the Polish government as an example, during a rally in Madrid of the Spanish radical right-wing party Vox.
“Long live the Europe of patriots” affirmed, in Spanish, Giorgia Meloni on October 9, in a recorded video broadcast during a meeting of the Spanish nationalist right-wing party, Vox.
In Spain, Italy and probably all over Europe, a majority of citizens no longer recognize themselves in utopias and leftist ideology, and ask us to assume the responsibility of governing.
The leader of the radical right-wing Fratelli d’Italia party also pleaded for “a braver Europe […] in order to respond to major international crises, and a little more humble when it comes to dealing with aspects of daily life that could be solved much better at the national level, without adding bureaucracy to bureaucracy”.
Giorgia Meloni has started negotiations with her coalition partners, Matteo Salvini’s La Ligue and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, to form a government which should be in place by the end of October. “In a few days in Italy, we will be called upon to transform these ideas into concrete government policies, as our friends in Poland are already doing,” she defended.
Like Hungary, Poland, whose Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was physically present at the Vox meeting, is in conflict with Brussels on issues of the rule of law. Giorgia Meloni assured to work so that the ideas of his political family “reach the government in an ever greater number of European nations”.
“In Spain, Italy and probably all over Europe, a majority of citizens no longer recognize themselves in utopias and leftist ideology and ask us to take responsibility for governing,” she said. Giorgia Meloni also hailed the recent electoral victory in Sweden of a right-wing and radical right-wing bloc, including the nationalist Sweden Democrats.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or former US President Donald Trump also broadcast video messages of support during this rally of Vox, Spain’s third political force since 2019.
Several elections will take place in Spain next year, including municipal elections in May and general elections at the end of 2023.
Fed’s Evans says rates will need to stay at higher levels
The Federal Reserve will have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy after raising them through the end of this year and early next year, a central bank official said on Monday.
Chairman of the Chicago Federal Reserve Charles Evans told an economic conference on Monday that he expects the central bank’s benchmark federal funds rate to rise to just over 4.5% early next year and then stay at this level for some time.
Coronavirus cases: Research sheds light on emerging parallel COVID outbreak amid new variant and lingering symptoms
LOS ANGELES– Because so many people have faced COVID-19 infections, many now treat the virus like a cold or the flu.
New research suggests that’s far from the truth.
As COVID concerns wane, a parallel pandemic is emerging.
“We are still learning about the long-term health effects of COVID infections,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
SEE ALSO | 80% with long COVID have debilitating conditions: CDC
Dr. Michael Ghobrial of the Cleveland Clinic said they see it more often in younger patients.
It comes as doctors across the country are treating a growing number of patients who can’t get rid of their early COVID symptoms or who have acquired new symptoms that last at least a month or more. Some cases have been going on for two years.
“The most described symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, reduced exercise capacity, respiratory problems, brain fog, and loss of taste or smell,” Ferrer said.
Various studies reveal that long COVID, or long haul syndrome, can strike all populations.
“It’s more in women than in men. It’s also more common in patients who have comorbidities,” Ghobrial said.
In a study of several thousand veterans, Ferrer said new evidence suggests that repeated COVID infections increase the risk of long-distance syndrome.
RELATED | COVID US: CDC removes travel health notices for each country
“Many of these disorders were serious and life-changing and included strokes, cognitive and memory impairment, peripheral nervous system disorders,” she said. “The risk of having long-term health problems was three times higher for those infected three times compared to those who were not infected.”
Avoiding infection is key, and while COVID vaccines and boosters don’t always prevent infection, many studies show it can reduce the risk of long-lasting COVID.
“Those who received two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had about a 75% lower chance of getting long COVID,” Ferrer said. “Whereas those who received three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID.”
Although we have a lot to learn, Ferrer said getting vaccinated and boosted seems to be one of the easiest ways to significantly lower your risk.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to tackle mental health – The Denver Post
By ASHRAF KHALIL
WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour of Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. Other warning signs appeared over several years of subsequent overseas assignments.
“It’s like I lost myself somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who suffered from disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something is wrong.’”
As the Pentagon seeks to address skyrocketing suicide rates among the military ranks, Williamson’s experiences shine a light on the realities of service members seeking mental health help. For most, just acknowledging their struggles can be daunting. And what comes next can be frustrating and disheartening.
Williamson, 46, eventually found stability through a month-long hospitalization and a therapy program that incorporates horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s amazing how I managed to get out of it,” she said.
In March, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of an independent panel to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs.
According to Department of Defense data, suicides among active duty military members rose more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. Numbers jumped 15% in 2020 alone. In long-running suicide hotspots date such as Alaska – service members and their families face extreme isolation and harsh weather – the rate has doubled.
A 2021 Cost of War Project study concluded that since 9/11, four times as many service members and veterans have died by suicide than combat deaths. The study detailed the stressors specific to military life: “high exposure to trauma – mental, physical, moral and sexual – stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic male culture, access continued use of firearms and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life. life.”
The Pentagon did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But Austin has publicly acknowledged that the Pentagon’s current mental health offerings — including a Defense Suicide Prevention Office created in 2011 — have proven insufficient.
“It is imperative that we take care of all of our teammates and continue to reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a key priority,” Austin wrote in March. “Obviously we still have work to do.”
Last year, the Army issued new guidance to its commanders on how to handle mental health issues in the ranks, complete with briefing slides and a script. But serious long-term challenges remain. Many soldiers fear the stigma of admitting mental health issues in the internal military culture of self-sufficiency. And those who seek help often find that the stigma is not only real, but compounded by bureaucratic hurdles.
Much like the problem of food insecurity in military families, a network of military-adjacent charities have attempted to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.
Some are purely recreational, such as an annual fishing derby in Alaska designed to provide fresh air and socialization for service members. Others are more focused on self-care, such as an Armed Services YMCA program that provides free child care so military parents can attend therapy sessions.
The situation in Alaska is particularly dire. In January, after a string of suicides, Command Sgt. Major Phil Blaisdell addressed his soldiers in an emotional Instagram post. “When did suicide become the answer,” he asked. “Please DM me if you need anything. Please…”
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said while posting to Alaska may be a dream for some service members, it’s a lonely nightmare for others that needs to be solved.
“You have to pay attention to that when you see the stats jumping as they are,” Murkowski said. “Right now you have everyone. You have the Joint Chiefs looking at Alaska and saying, “Holy shit, what’s going on up there?”
The stress of an assignment in Alaska is compounded by a shortage of therapists in the field. During a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska earlier this year, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth heard base health workers say they are understaffed, burnt out, and cannot see patients in a timely manner. If a soldier seeks help, he often has to wait weeks for an appointment.
“We have people who need our services and we can’t reach them,” a longtime adviser in Wormuth told a meeting. “We need personnel and until we have them we will continue to kill soldiers.”
The annual combat fishing tournament in Seward, Alaska, was created to “get the kids out of the barracks, out of base for the day, and out of their heads,” said co-founder Keith Manternach.
The tournament, which began in 2007 and now involves more than 300 service members, includes a day of deep sea fishing followed by a celebratory banquet with prizes for the biggest catch, the smallest catch and the person who falls the sicker.
“I think there’s a huge mental health element to it,” Manternach said.
It’s not just in Alaska.
sergeant. Antonio Rivera, an 18-year-old veteran who has served three tours in Iraq and a year in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, freely admits that he suffers from severe PTSD.
“I know I need help. There are signs and I’ve waited long enough,” said Rivera, 48, who is stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. “I don’t want my children to suffer because I won’t get help.”
He does yoga, but says he needs more. He hesitates to ask for help inside the army.
“Personally, I would feel more comfortable being able to talk to someone outside,” he said. “It would allow me to open up a lot more without having to worry about how it will affect my career.”
Others who speak up say it’s hard to get help.
Despite being on-base with “tons of briefings and pamphlets about suicide and PTSD,” Williamson said she found herself struggling for years to get discharge and therapy.
Eventually, she entered a month-long inpatient program in Arizona. Upon her return, a therapist recommended horse-assisted therapy, which turned out to be a breakthrough.
Now Williamson is a regular at the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., where horseback riding sessions can be combined with a variety of therapeutic practices and exercises. Working with horses has long been used as a form of therapy for people with physical or mental disabilities and children with autism. But in recent years, it has been adopted to help service members with anxiety and PTSD.
“To be able to work with horses, you have to be able to regulate your emotions. They communicate through body language and energy,” said Shelby Morrison, director of communications for Cloverleaf. “They react to the energies around them. They react to negativity, positivity, anxiety, excitement.
Military clients, Morrison said, come with “a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD. … We use the horse to pull them out of their triggers.
For Williamson, the regular riding sessions helped stabilize her. She is still struggling and she said her long treatment campaign has damaged her relationship with several senior officers. She is currently on limited service and does not know if she will retire when she celebrates her 20th birthday in March.
Nonetheless, she says, equine therapy has helped her feel optimistic for the first time in recent memory.
“Now even though I can’t get out of bed, I make sure to come here,” she said. “If I hadn’t come here, I don’t even know where I would be.”
___
Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.
___
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.
The hottest Fintechs according to top investors
- Insider asked over 40 investors to identify the best emerging fintechs.
- Investors named startups inside and outside their own portfolios.
- Discover the 61 startups identified as the most promising fintechs.
Even though fintech funding has fallen to one of its lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, investors are still seeing bright spots in the sector.
Insider asked 43 investors – including those from Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and QED Investors – about the most promising fintechs to watch. The startups that were nominated included a mix of investor holding companies and companies in which they have no financial interest. A total of 61 startups that did not raise beyond a Series B round were identified.
As was the case last year, the majority of appointees work with other businesses, not individual consumers. Many investors have noted that B2B startups are one of the biggest bright spots in the industry as businesses and financial institutions continue to streamline processes and cut costs where they can.
TCS Announces 8.4% Increase in Net Profit to Rs 10,431 Crore in September Quarter
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) kicked off the earnings season on a positive note, reporting an 8.4% increase in net profit to Rs 10,431 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago thanks to strong agreements.
The company’s net profit rose to Rs 10,431 crore in the three months to September 30 from Rs 9,624 crore a year earlier.
Reuters reported that analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 10,244 crore, citing Refinitiv data.
TCS said its revenue jumped 18% to Rs 54,309 crore in the second quarter from a year ago.
The IT major had recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs. 46,867 crores in the July quarter, with a net income of Rs. 9,624 crores.
Its operating margin, however, fell 1.6 percentage points to 24% in the September quarter.
The company increased its workforce by 9,840 on a net basis during the quarter, bringing its total workforce to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest employer in its industry.
Ahead of the earnings release, TCS stock ended on Monday with gains of 1.84% to 3,121.20 rupees per share, against a 0.34% drop in the broader BSE Sensex index.
GOULD
Paul E. Gould, 88, of Sardinia, died September 5, 2022. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.
