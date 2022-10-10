Home Office moves ahead with lease of oil and gas drilling site

By David Jordan | CQ roll call

WASHINGTON — To comply with a provision of the Climate, Tax and Health Care Act signed into law in August, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it would move forward with oil lease sales. and onshore and offshore gas on federal lands and waters.

At the request of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, DW.Va., the law included provisions that required the Department of the Interior to conduct offshore leases it had previously canceled and clarified that land could only be leased for renewable energy development if a certain area was offered for oil and natural gas leasing.

For onshore rental, the Bureau of Land Management will begin evaluating its upcoming sales in New Mexico and Wyoming “as part of a strategy that includes legally compliant onshore rental sales,” which include changes such as increasing the minimum royalty rate, imposing fees for filings of Expressions of Interest and eliminating non-competitive leasing.

For offshore leasing, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a draft environmental impact statement for two oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico that the department was required by law to conduct in March and September of 2019, respectively. next year.

The two lease sales, along with a third in Cook Inlet in Alaska, were originally included in the department’s 2017-22 offshore oil and gas lease program. The Home Office announced in May that it would not go ahead with sales, citing a lack of industry interest and delays, in part due to conflicting court rulings.

The Biden administration did not finalize a new offshore oil and gas leasing program before the previous program expired in late June. The American Petroleum Institute and other industry groups criticized the administration over it, saying it created uncertainty for oil and natural gas producers.

Cole Ramsey, API’s vice president for exploration and production policy, said on a call with reporters that the move was a welcome announcement “but it still does not replace a finalized five-year program.”

The announcement came on the last day of the 90-day public comment period for the proposed 2023-28 offshore charter program, which includes options ranging from zero to 11 charter sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Cook Inlet. The closing of the comment period was also marked by protesters from Protect Our Coasts, a coalition of anti-offshore drilling groups that said it would bring 50 boxes of comment letters to the Biden administration.

API, the National Ocean Industries Association and other industry groups have encouraged the Biden administration to finalize a plan that includes all 11 lease sales to reduce reliance on foreign oil. On Wednesday, the OPEC+ oil cartel announced it would cut production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November despite calls from the Biden administration.

“Yesterday’s OPEC+ announcement is just another example of why we need continued and increased U.S. energy production,” said Christopher Guith, senior vice president of policy. at the Global Energy Institute of the American Chamber of Commerce. “We should reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources and we should support our allies who are trying to wean themselves off Russian oil to stop funding Putin’s war machine.”

However, some environmental groups have encouraged President Joe Biden to keep his campaign promise to end federal oil and gas leasing. Groups like Oceana and Healthy Gulf planned to demonstrate outside the White House on Thursday, calling on the administration to finalize a program that would allow no new rentals.

©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.