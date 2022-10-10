News
Home Office moves ahead with lease of oil and gas drilling site
By David Jordan | CQ roll call
WASHINGTON — To comply with a provision of the Climate, Tax and Health Care Act signed into law in August, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it would move forward with oil lease sales. and onshore and offshore gas on federal lands and waters.
At the request of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, DW.Va., the law included provisions that required the Department of the Interior to conduct offshore leases it had previously canceled and clarified that land could only be leased for renewable energy development if a certain area was offered for oil and natural gas leasing.
For onshore rental, the Bureau of Land Management will begin evaluating its upcoming sales in New Mexico and Wyoming “as part of a strategy that includes legally compliant onshore rental sales,” which include changes such as increasing the minimum royalty rate, imposing fees for filings of Expressions of Interest and eliminating non-competitive leasing.
For offshore leasing, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a draft environmental impact statement for two oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico that the department was required by law to conduct in March and September of 2019, respectively. next year.
The two lease sales, along with a third in Cook Inlet in Alaska, were originally included in the department’s 2017-22 offshore oil and gas lease program. The Home Office announced in May that it would not go ahead with sales, citing a lack of industry interest and delays, in part due to conflicting court rulings.
The Biden administration did not finalize a new offshore oil and gas leasing program before the previous program expired in late June. The American Petroleum Institute and other industry groups criticized the administration over it, saying it created uncertainty for oil and natural gas producers.
Cole Ramsey, API’s vice president for exploration and production policy, said on a call with reporters that the move was a welcome announcement “but it still does not replace a finalized five-year program.”
The announcement came on the last day of the 90-day public comment period for the proposed 2023-28 offshore charter program, which includes options ranging from zero to 11 charter sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Cook Inlet. The closing of the comment period was also marked by protesters from Protect Our Coasts, a coalition of anti-offshore drilling groups that said it would bring 50 boxes of comment letters to the Biden administration.
API, the National Ocean Industries Association and other industry groups have encouraged the Biden administration to finalize a plan that includes all 11 lease sales to reduce reliance on foreign oil. On Wednesday, the OPEC+ oil cartel announced it would cut production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November despite calls from the Biden administration.
“Yesterday’s OPEC+ announcement is just another example of why we need continued and increased U.S. energy production,” said Christopher Guith, senior vice president of policy. at the Global Energy Institute of the American Chamber of Commerce. “We should reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources and we should support our allies who are trying to wean themselves off Russian oil to stop funding Putin’s war machine.”
However, some environmental groups have encouraged President Joe Biden to keep his campaign promise to end federal oil and gas leasing. Groups like Oceana and Healthy Gulf planned to demonstrate outside the White House on Thursday, calling on the administration to finalize a program that would allow no new rentals.
©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
California Daily Newspapers
News
In Iran, an image of the Supreme Leader on fire on television after a hack [Vidéo] – World
“The blood of our youth drips from your fingers”. On Saturday evening in Iran, during the state television news, this message appeared on the screen, accompanied by a manipulated photo of Ali Khamenei, his body surrounded by flames and his head in a viewfinder. “It’s time to put away your furniture (…) and find you another place to settle your family outside of Iran”, could we read on another message accompanying the photo.
The cyberattack, which lasted a few seconds, was claimed by a group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) which supports the protest movement, the largest in Iran since the protests against the price hikes of gasoline in 2019.
Several foreign-based media in Persian shared a video showing the cyberattack. At the end of the video, the newscaster can be seen looking tense, his eyes fixed on the camera.
In Iran, the Tasnim news agency confirmed that state television had “been hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary agents”.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, who died three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violates the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the veil.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : ‘380464435710462’, xfbml : true, version : ‘v3.2’, cookie : true }); }; (function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ” fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
letelegramme Fr Trans
News
Ten Hag and Frank Lampard pay tribute after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th goal | Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag and Frank Lampard have paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star became the first player in football history to score 700 goals at club level.
The 37-year-old reached the milestone by hitting United’s winner at Everton – 20 years and two days after opening his account for Sporting.
Ronaldo is also the top scorer in international men’s football and the Champions League, and his phenomenal achievement has drawn praise from both Goodison Park managers.
“It’s really impressive,” said Ten Hag. “To score 700 goals is a huge achievement. I’m really happy for him. I congratulate him on this performance and I’m also happy because it’s his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait and I’m sure there will be more goals.
Everton manager Lampard, who played against Ronaldo for Chelsea and England, added: “It’s exceptional. He’s one of the greatest players to have graced the game and at a time when we l “We had him and Messi. The comparisons between them don’t matter.
“They are both incredible players in the history of football. The numbers they have accumulated are abnormal numbers that have become normal. When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League the other evening. But in the cold light of day, you have to give it credit. It’s amazing.”
The United manager believes Ronaldo’s confidence has suffered this season without a Premier League goal but has backed the veteran to improve after ending his drought. Ten Hag added: “Every player needs it, even when you are the best in the world. I have worked with many scorers and they need goals every season to have that feeling, to have their intuition confirmed. Once they have goals they come in a flow and the games get easier. It will also happen with him.
theguardian
News
Sadaya Paige, an 11-year-old visually impaired girl from San Francisco, raises awareness about her disability septo-optic dysplasia
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — In honor of Blindness Awareness Month, a visually impaired girl in San Francisco is raising awareness about her disability.
Sadaya Paige, 11, from San Francisco says it’s a party for people like her.
She has a large following on Instagram and shares with her followers her challenges, triumphs and the realities of being blind.
RELATED: Blind San Francisco Teen Pursues His Pro Skateboarding Dream
She sings “I like to sing and play the piano” in what she calls her “blindness song”.
“I was born with septo-optic dysplasia, which for me makes me completely blind,” she sings in the song.
She goes on to sing that she likes to do things normal kids do despite her disability.
RELATED: SJ Little League Adaptive Division Team Brings Talent to World Series
“The optic nerve that goes from her eye to her brain is underdeveloped and that went undetected during my pregnancy,” her mother Dora J said. “I was holding Sadaya in my arms, and I noticed that his eyes were moving uncontrollably.”
“Even if you have septo-optic dysplasia, I think it’s a blessing because not everyone has the same type of diagnosis as me,” Sadaya Paige said. “But I still think people with this diagnosis would have an amazing journey like me.”
She got a device called OrCamMyEye that helps her identify products and people. He can even read books to her.
RELATED: Three-time Paralympian shares his journey after losing a leg to cancer
Her mother said the company gave her the device. She said social media has allowed them to gain support and connect with other visually impaired children and families.
ABC7 Reporter Gloria Rodriguez has a “Good Stuff with Gloria” segment every Thursday on our digital streaming show, “[email protected]”
Download the ABC7 Bay Area app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV and join us every weekday at 7:00 a.m.
Please contact Gloria with positive things happening in the Bay Area by emailing [email protected]
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
John Shipley: It’s safe for Vikings fans to feel good about their team
Because Minnesota’s sports zeitgeist is a glass-half-empty thing, a decent chunk of Vikings Nation likely walked away from Sunday’s 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears believing their team’s 4-1 start is something of a mirage.
The Vikings might have won three straight games, and sit alone at the top of the NFC North with a 3-0 record, but they’ve been living on the edge against teams already assumed to be their inferiors. While they fairly pounded Green Bay in their season opener, the Vikings needed fourth-quarter rallies against the Bears, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.
Certainly, the wary believe, this will all catch up to Minnesota’s snake-bitten NFL franchise.
Dalvin Cook begs to differ.
“We’re not living on the edge. We’re playing ball,” the Vikings tailback said. “Plays are made when they need to be made.”
Cook ran 18 times for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, making, as he noted, plays when they needed to be made. On the Vikings’ game-winning, 17-play drive, Cook ran six times for 23 yards, including for one of the team’s six first downs.
But no matter how you parse 4-1 and first-place in the division, it remains 4-1 and first place in the division. As linebacker and team captain Eric Kendricks said after Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, “We’ll take it.”
Vikings fans should, too.
“Are we where we want to be as far as how we’re playing?” veteran safety Harrison Smith said. “No, but we’re winning, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. We need to get better in some areas but we’re going to savor these wins; they’re hard to come by.”
Anyone who can, or would, read this remembers the previous two seasons, when Minnesota limped out of the gate and spent the rest of the season fighting itself as much as its opponents. After five games, we can unequivocally say that in their first season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings are better than they were last year. Who cares if the team’s they’ve beaten are a combined 8-12? The Vikings lost to previously winless Detroit last Dec. 5.
Beating the teams you should beat is a prerequisite for good football teams, and if you’ve been paying attention to the first five weeks of the NFL season, you know most games are close. As Smith put it, “Stuff happens that you think shouldn’t happen.”
Should the Vikings have smoked Chicago on Sunday? Maybe. They were up 21-3 after two quarters yet trailed 22-21 with 9 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. Then they made plays when they needed them, capping a 17-play , 75-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak by Kirk Cousins, then scoring on a two-point conversion pass to Justin Jefferson.
When the Bears showed they weren’t going to lie down, cornerback Cameron Dantzler stole the ball from former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after a 15-yard reception — and had the presence of mind to slide inbounds so Minnesota could run out the clock by taking knees.
Even as the Bears crawled back into the game and took a lead, one got the sense that Chicago’s shortcomings would ultimately lead to a Bears loss. Not the Vikings’ shortcomings, the Bears’ shortcomings. This is how far the Vikings have come in a handful of games. This is progress.
Minnesota won’t run the table this season, but the Vikings have to be the hard favorite to win the NFC North. That’s a playoff berth and maybe a bye. It’s still out there for the Vikings to take.
“I don’t think it’s fair to say we’re where we want to be. It’s so early in the season,” Kendricks said. “But we’re doing good things. Being 4-1 in the league, it’s (freaking) hard, you know what I mean? Looking back at it, we’ve put a good body of work in.
“We’ve been in a lot of situations we can learn from, but no, we’re not where we want to be. We’ve got to get better; we know that.”
To be able to say this while sitting undefeated against NFC North foes is a luxury, but one the Vikings have paid for. They’ve built some equity here. That should buy, if not outright optimism, a little trust.
“If you can learn when you’re winning, it’s pretty awesome,” Smith said. “It doesn’t happen all the time. I think that kind of shows you how good we can be. We’re just scratching the surface.”
Go ahead, believe him.
News
Flight instructor dead and two Hampton students injured in lesson
- Viktoria Ljungman, 23, was killed after the plane stalled and crashed during a flying lesson.
- Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode, 18, pointed the plane’s nose too high, causing it to stall, police said.
- Oyebode and another 18-year-old student on the plane suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
A Swedish flight instructor was killed during a flight lesson in Virginia when a student made a mistake that caused the small plane to stall and crash.
On Thursday, 23-year-old licensed commercial pilot Viktoria Ljungman began a flying lesson with two Hampton University students at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport where Ljungman worked as an instructor, according to the Daily Mail.
The fatal crash happened after 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode tried to pull the Cessna 172 single-engine plane at too steep an angle while it was 100 feet in the air, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police.
Oyebode and another 18-year-old student on board, who has not been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries. Ljungman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ljungman lived in Williamsburg after graduating from Hampton University where she played on the tennis team. She got her license to give flight lessons in April, reports Daily Press.
According to HBCU Gameday, the two students were taking aviation classes through Hampton University’s partnership with Rick Aviation Flight School.
Ljungman was remembered as “smart, beautiful, adventurous, punctual, and (and) a risk-taker” by her former college roommate.
—Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) October 7, 2022
The university released a statement about the accident.
“Hampton University is aware of the unfortunate accident that occurred today involving two of our students. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation,” a university spokesperson said after the accident, according to local reports.
“Out of respect for the students and their families, we have no further comment at this time.”
businessinsider
News
Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 Crore investment in Rajasthan
Jaipur:
Asia’s wealthiest Gautam Adani on Friday announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years for the establishment of a 10,000 MW mega solar power capacity, the expansion of the cement works and modernization of Jaipur airport.
The investment from the ports-energy conglomerate led by Gautam Adani also covers town gas infrastructure for the retail sale of CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries, as well as the laying of transmission lines to transport renewable energy.
Speaking at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit in Jaipur, he said Adani Group already has a significant presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state’s electricity production units.
Adani Group is investing Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity.
“It will be commissioned gradually over the next 5 years,” he said, adding that the group had only a week ago achieved commercial operation of the largest wind-solar hybrid power plant in the world. world in Rajasthan.
Additionally, it is seeking to double its cement manufacturing capacity following the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.
“Although we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, a significant part of our capacity expansion will continue in Rajasthan. We plan to invest an additional Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state,” he said.
The group is also the operator of Jaipur airport which will be expanded, he said.
Gautam Adani would also develop a network to deliver natural gas and CNG by pipeline to accelerate the availability of cleaner fuels for industrial, commercial, transportation and domestic consumers, and set up new transmission projects to displace the renewable energy generated.
“Combining all ongoing and future investments, we plan to invest an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years and create over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he said. declared.
The Adani Group, which started as a commodities trader in 1988 and quickly expanded into ports, airports, roads, power, renewables, transmission, gas distribution, real estate, consumer goods, cement, data centers and media, is also making one of the world’s biggest bets on the energy transition.
It seeks to build capacity to produce green hydrogen – a fuel that can power automobiles as well as factories. It plans to use renewable energy to separate water to produce green hydrogen.
Mr Adani said the group is betting on green hydrogen, given its ability to generate the cheapest solar and wind power. “I believe this opportunity to generate green hydrogen to transform the deserts of Rajasthan into ‘an oasis of jobs enabling the energy transition’ is an opportunity that no other state has.” His group has already invested more than Rs 35,000 crore in several industrial sectors in Rajasthan.
These investments included a 1,320 megawatt (MW) Kawai power plant and a 10,000 MW solar park producing 1,500 MW of green energy. Additionally, it has invested Rs 20,000 crore in commissioning more than 4,000 MW of renewable projects.
Adani Group supplies coal to more than 4,300 MW of public thermal power plants.
It also operates high voltage transmission lines, a dry port container terminal in Kishangarh and two edible oil manufacturing plants in Alwar and Bundi.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Home Office moves ahead with lease of oil and gas drilling site
In Iran, an image of the Supreme Leader on fire on television after a hack [Vidéo] – World
Ten Hag and Frank Lampard pay tribute after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th goal | Cristiano Ronaldo
Sadaya Paige, an 11-year-old visually impaired girl from San Francisco, raises awareness about her disability septo-optic dysplasia
John Shipley: It’s safe for Vikings fans to feel good about their team
Flight instructor dead and two Hampton students injured in lesson
Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 Crore investment in Rajasthan
The Football Association set to investigate collapse in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool as Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp talk to referee Michael Oliver during and after the match
Biden signs executive order to protect data transfers between US and EU
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription: NPR
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain