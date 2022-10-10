Eight years ago, Shane Adams jumped out of the tent he was camping in – dressed in his underwear and rushing to get dressed – when he heard a herd of wild mustangs zoom past. His heart broke when he saw that his beloved horse had joined them, fleeing into the Utah desert.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Preview Teases Alicent’s Green Council Coup After Viserys’ Death
It seems that Dragon House Episode 9 is when the shit will finally hit the House Targaryen fan. After a rather heartwarming dinner where Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) made peace, Viserys (Paddy Considine) passed away, leaving his wife with a twisted version of Aegon the Conqueror’s prophecy about the ” Prince who was promised”. Alicent said she understood, but clearly interpreted the dying man’s words as permission – if not an order – to put her filthy son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne. Based on how quickly Aegon and his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) turned on the Sons of Rhaenyra, we’re guessing they’re eager for war. But what is the official HBO Dragon House Episode 9 Preview??
The Dragon House The preview for Episode 9 confirms that Viserys Targaryen is in fact dead, and Alicent believes her dying wish was to put Aegon on the Iron Throne. The title of the next episode is rumored to be called “The Green Council” and this teaser suggests that is indeed the case. Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Alicent prepare to put their boy on the throne… but what about Rhaenyra?
Let’s break down the preview for HBO Dragon House Episode 9…
What’s in the Dragon House Preview of episode 9?
The Dragon House The preview for Episode 9 opens with a dark, wide shot of the empty throne room. Alicent sits at the head of the Small Council table, flanked by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and her father, who says, “The King is dead.” Someone is sharpening their sword.
A teary-eyed Alicent tells someone, “He told me he wished Aegon was king.” Crowds rush to Flea Bottom, then we see scattered kneel before Ser Otto as he stands before the Iron Throne. In the Small Council room, Ser Otto says, “The door remains closed until we finish our business”, as Aemond watches someone in the throne room. Ser Otto tells someone that “No one can know who you are or what you are looking for”. This figure, which appears to be a white cloak, walks through the red dungeon.
Elsewhere, Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her chambers and the servants are led into the dungeons. A troubled Alicent asks, “And Rhanyra?” More photos of crowds at King’s Landing. Larys (Matthew Needham) says, “I found out something you should know.” There’s a photo of a toddler with white blond Targaryen hair sitting in what appears to be a cell. There’s some sort of boxing match, then a shot of Aemond in a city hood during the day.
Ser Criston Cole draws his sword at someone and a separate fight breaks out in the streets. At the Small Council, Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson) shouts: “It’s a seizure! It’s treason at least!” The knights draw their swords to create a tunnel. twins – catches Aegon, who is running from something.The crowd climbs a large staircase and Otto nods in satisfaction.
Finally, a crude version of Viserys’ crown lies on a pillow as Rhaenys whispers to someone, “Have you ever pictured yourself on the Iron Throne?”
What is the Dragon House Release date of episode 9 of season 1?
Dragon House Episode 9 of Season 1 will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET.
What is open and what is closed for Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 and Columbus Day? – NBC Chicago
Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day, falls on Monday, but what will that mean for Chicago-area businesses?
A number of establishments will remain open during the holidays, but some businesses are closed.
Here’s an overview of what to expect:
Retailers
Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens, CVS and other major retailers will remain open during the holidays.
grocery stores
Grocery stores will likely be open for the holidays. Chains like Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Sam’s Club, Aldi and more have all said they will stay open during the holidays.
Banks
Most banks and many other financial institutions will not be open during the holidays. However, online banking and ATMs should remain available for those who need them.
Post Office
US Postal Service locations will be closed for the holidays. Other shipping services, including FedEx and UPS, will continue their services on Monday.
DMV
All offices and facilities of the Secretary of State will be closed on Monday.
public library
Public libraries will remain open during the holidays.
Russia blasts Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes – The Denver Post
By ADAM SCHRECK and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a deadly barrage of strikes on several Ukrainian towns on Monday, destroying civilian targets, including downtown Kyiv, where at least six people were killed amid burning cars and destroyed buildings, bringing the grim reality of war back into focus after months of easing tensions in the capital.
Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 others injured in the morning attacks across Ukraine. The country’s emergency service said nine people had been killed. The conflicting figures could not be immediately reconciled.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose army invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to attempts by the Ukraine to repel invading forces from Moscow and cripple their supply lines.
The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge, prized by the Kremlin, between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.
“No one should doubt that,” he said.
Monday’s intense and hours-long attack by Russia marked a sudden military escalation in its assault on Ukraine. It came a day after Putin called Saturday’s explosion at the huge bridge linking Russia with its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukraine’s special services.
Putin, speaking in a video call with members of the Russian Security Council, said the Russian military had launched ‘precision weapons’ from the air, sea and ground to target key energy facilities and military command.
The missile strikes marked the largest and most widespread Russian attacks in months. Putin, whose partial mobilization order earlier this month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia, refrained from declaring martial law or a counter-terrorism operation as many had expected .
But the sustained barrage on major cities has hit both residential areas and critical infrastructure, presaging a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks and raising questions about the “accuracy of targeting Russia.
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is approaching its eight-month milestone, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating battlefield setbacks in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, a large area in central Kyiv that includes the historic Old Town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices was badly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Residents were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands. A young man in a blue jacket sat on the ground as a doctor wrapped a bandage around his head. A woman with bandages around her head had blood all over the front of her blouse. Several cars were also damaged or completely destroyed. Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across the country and in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had launched dozens of Iranian-made missiles and drones against Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 75 missiles were fired at Ukrainian targets, 41 of which were neutralized by air defenses.
The targets were civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities, Zelenskyy said in a video address. “(The Russians) purposely chose such a time and such targets to inflict the most damage,” Zelenskyy said.
The morning strikes sent Kyiv residents back into bomb shelters for the first time in months. The city’s subway system shut down rail services and made stations available again as places of refuge.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in major Ukrainian cities across the country, in Kyiv and other areas where there were months of calm, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings and go about their normal business.
That changed Monday morning. The attacks arrived in Kyiv at the start of the morning rush hour, as commuter traffic began to pick up. At least one of the affected vehicles near Kyiv National University appeared to be a commuter minibus, known as a “marshrutka” and which is a popular if often crowded alternative to the city’s bus and metro lines. town.
Nearby, at least one strike landed in popular Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Among the targets hit was a pedestrian bridge known as the Klitschko Bridge – a landmark in central Kyiv with its glass panels. CCTV footage shared by an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister showed a huge explosion as the bridge was apparently targeted. A man seen on the bridge just before the explosion is seen running away after the explosion.
Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, tweeted a photo showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.
Elsewhere, Russia targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure as air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except Russian-annexed Crimea, for four straight hours.
Associated Press reporters in Dnipro saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of the city. Windows in the area had been blown out and glass littered the street. A telecommunications building was hit.
Ukrainian media also reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv, which served as a refuge for many people fleeing fighting in the east, as well as in Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi , Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have crossed Moldova’s airspace, complained the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.
The day before, Putin had described the attack on the Kerch bridge towards Crimea as a terrorist act perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services. In a meeting on Sunday with the chairman of the Russian investigative commission, Putin said “there is no doubt that this was a terrorist act aimed at the destruction of civilian infrastructure of a critically important”.
The Kerch Bridge is strategically important to Russia, as a military supply route to its forces in Ukraine, and symbolically, as an emblem of its claims to Crimea. No one has claimed responsibility for damaging the 19 kilometer long bridge, the longest in Europe.
Amid the assault, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account that Russia is “trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth”.
The attacks looked set to bring a new wave of international condemnation to Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the Group of Seven industrial powers will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation to which Zelenskyy will respond. Germany currently chairs the G-7.
The attacks sparked a chorus of outrage in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned because the strikes caused civilian casualties” and renewed his promise to increase military aid to Ukraine.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba halted his tour of Africa and returned to Ukraine, tweeting that the attacks represented “terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities”.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. The Ukrainian Ministry of Education has announced that all Ukrainian schools must switch to online lessons at least until the end of this week.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to deploy a joint “regional grouping of troops” amid escalating fighting in Ukraine. He did not provide any details as to where the task force will be deployed, when and why.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, sparking fears the stage may be set for pre-emptive action from Minsk.
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Health officials warn next flu season could be severe
The shame that sparked civil war in a Delaware town
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/CC BY-SA 2.0However long the midterm elections last, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state who embodies at better the spirit of democracy for more than two years. Since at least 1812, winners and losers of state and federal elections have rode horse-drawn carriages together in parades through the Delaware township of Georgetown. The event takes place on Return Day, the Thursday after the poll, t
Horse returns to owner in Utah after wandering for eight years
“He was his calm, gentle, normal self — like he never left at all,” Adams told The Washington Post. “But I was overjoyed. I couldn’t believe it. It was like a dream come true.”
Seeing Mongo – now 18 and “a few hundred pounds thinner” – brought back a flood of memories, the 40-year-old said. He could easily imagine the “clumsy” big-headed horses foraging for treats and their camping weekends in northwest Utah. But he also remembered the dreaded scene of Mongo rushing through the brush-flecked landscape. About six inches of snow blanketed the desert plains that cold March morning, Adams said.
“I ran after him and tried to drive, but I really couldn’t do anything because of the snow,” he said. “Then I went back there every weekend for three years to see if he was there. I reported him missing and tried my best to find him. But I never saw Mongo again.
In less than five minutes, Mongo had joined the few 71,000 wild mustangs that roam the West, according to figures from the Bureau of Land Management.
In Utah, some 22 herds have called the state home since the 1800s, most of them descended from horses that banded together after escaping early settlers and ranchers. They now live on nearly 2.4 million acres controlled by the Bureau of Land Management.
Since 1971, when Congress passed the Wild Free-Roaming Horses & Burros Act, horses have been protected as “living symbols of the historic and pioneering spirit of the West.” But their thriving population has eroded Utah’s ecosystem at times. And in the midst of a severe drought, some horses couldn’t find anything to eat and drink. That’s why the Bureau of Land Management herded about 700 wild mustangs into the Cedar Mountain Herd Management Area in September — where about 920 horses roam free in a space with the proper resources to manage between 190 and 390.
It was during this roundup in Tooele County that the Bureau of Land Management finally found Mongo, Adams said. Unlike other horses, Mongo behaved as if he had been trained in a past life, and the mark on his coat was a telltale sign that he was not feral like his other companions.
Federal protection sought for western mustangs
Now that Mongo has returned home, Adams said he’s trying to get him back to a healthier weight after years of wandering rare earths.
“There’s not a lot of food there with this drought, and the horses look like the walking dead because they’re so skinny,” he said. “I understand why Mongo ran away – horses are tribal animals and will follow each other. But I’m glad we can take care of him now and make sure he eats enough.
During their time apart, Mongo had become something of a legend in the Adams household. Pictures of the chocolate, Persian and quarter horse color mix were still displayed at the house. Adams’ eldest son – who was only 2 when the horse went missing – had composed songs about Mongo’s Escape. But while the memory of the horse had been preserved in time, many aspects of Adams’ life had changed.
The former construction worker had a car accident in 2021 which left him disabled after a severe brain injury. He had to learn to walk again and said his doctors told him the chances of him getting back to work – or in a saddle – were quite low.
“They said it would take me about five years before I thought about riding. But I already proved them wrong on that,” said Adams, who is now getting back on his feet. Although he can ride again, he said he is still working on regaining the same level of control he had before.
These days, Adams likes to take her two children, an 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter, for walks. The two are often the top ponies in the family, Captain, Pretty Boy and Sleepy Old John. Now they’re also releasing Mongo, whose name refers to the character from the 1974 Western parody movie “Blazing Saddles.”
“Now I strongly believe that you have to look past your hardships and believe things are going to get better,” Adams said. “Everything happens, but you have to keep your head up. I mean, a month ago, I never imagined Mongo would be back.
And Adams isn’t the only one excited to see Mongo back. His daughter, who was a 3-month-old baby when the horse went missing, is already showering him with kisses – and, of course, Sour Patch Kids.
First weather alert in Chicago: hot start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS)– The week starts warm, but a cooling is coming.
High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant dry conditions Monday night with lows in the 50s.
Tuesday warming in the 70s with some late showers. The chance of showers persists into Wednesday before ending and cooling off.
Temperatures drop to 50 degrees by Thursday.
Starbucks barista prays with Arkansas customer in drive-thru: ‘Boldness in faith’
An Arkansas mother was deeply touched after seeing a Starbucks barista pray with a customer behind the wheel – and posted the heartwarming moment on social media.
Jonesboro resident Tanya Hinsley was waiting in the Starbucks drive-thru with her teenage son last week. They have been going to Starbucks together to practice his driving skills since he recently got a driver’s license.
Hinsley saw a Starbucks employee named Carrie praying with a customer in the lead.
“My son and I were having a discussion about how we liked that she quit what she was doing and was bold in her faith and cared enough to pray with someone,” Hinsley explained, according to Fox 5. She said she was glad her impressionable son saw it, thinking many teenagers might be embarrassed to pray in public.
STARBUCKS WORKER REVEALS INVERTED PAPER CUPS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEO
Hinsley said she uploaded a photo of the prayer to Facebook hoping it would brighten someone’s day – and it ended up getting hundreds of likes and comments.
“I did however see this lady at the top of the hill at Starbucks PRAYING with a woman in the drive this morning because she needed it,” Hinsley wrote on Facebook. “Now it’s worth telling everyone about it.”
Hinsley also said he spoke with the Starbucks employee since posting on Facebook. She said Carrie was touched by the positive reactions.
TEXAS STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE GOES VIRAL AFTER SECRETLY PASSING NOTE TO YOUNG WOMAN
“His heart is full of kind words,” Hinsley said. “I think she was blown away.”
Hinsley said she was touched by Carrie “just being a light to Jesus” and hopes the situation will inspire others to be kind.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“This act of kindness and boldness in faith given to others daily by people like Carrie, gives me hope and reminds me, and I hope others, that being kind and praying for someone does not costs nothing,” she said.
