News
How to Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon’s Prime Day October Sale
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- You can get a free year of Grubhub+ with an Amazon Prime subscription.
- During the Prime Early Access sale from October 11-12, you’ll also get 20% off a Grubhub order.
- Grubhub+ usually costs $9.99 per month and gives you free delivery on food orders, as well as occasional freebies.
On Amazon’s second Prime Day on October 11-12, Prime members in the US can take 20% off (up to $10) off a Grubhub order using code Prime20.
The 48-hour deal is part of Amazon’s October Prime Day (also known as the Prime Early Access Sale), which begins tomorrow and ends at midnight PST on October 12.
The deal is part of Amazon’s deep partnership with Grubhub. During Amazon’s first Prime event in May, the retailer announced that it was adding a year of Grubhub+ for new and existing members as one of the perks if they were a Prime member. With Amazon’s offer, a year of Grubhub+ is now included with a Prime membership fee of $14.99 per month, a savings of almost $120.
Grubhub is a food delivery app that lets you order food from local restaurants and restaurant chains in your area. Although the app is free, you typically pay a shipping fee on every order, ranging from $2.50 to $7.50. Grubhub+ lets you skip shipping on your orders for $9.99 per month.
How to Claim 20% Off Your Grubhub Order During Prime Day
On the day of the event, simply enter code PRIME20 at checkout to save 20% on your order. Offer can only be used once, on any order over $15, and is up to $10 off.
To claim the 20% offer, you must be registered as a Grubhub+ member through Amazon Prime. We’ve outlined how you can sign up as a Prime member for free below.
How to claim a year of Grubhub+ with Prime
New and existing members can visit Amazon’s Grubhub+ page and click the “Activate Grubhub+ Free” button. You will be prompted to set up or sign in to your Prime account and then redirected to Grubhub.
Who is eligible?
All Prime members are eligible, including Prime Student members. If you are already a Grubhub+ member, you can still claim the offer. The only exceptions are Grubhub Campus, Corporate, and some existing partnership members.
What are the benefits of Grubhub+?
Grubhub+ lets you order food from the app with unlimited $0 delivery charges on orders over $12 at eligible restaurants. You can also get free food and occasional member discounts, like $10 off a pickup order each month. We’ve found that if you order food at least once a week, Grubhub+ is worth it.
What are the other benefits of Amazon Prime?
Along with a year of Grubhub+, an Amazon Prime subscription comes with a number of useful benefits. Chief among them are free shipping on most orders and access to the retailer’s huge sale event, Prime Day and its new Early Access holiday event in October. If you’re unsure if Prime is right for you, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy the benefits before you commit.
businessinsider
News
Lifestyle changes to improve your lung health
An important respiratory organ, the lungs are located on either side of the heart, near the spine. Their main task is to discharge carbon dioxide from the bloodstream into the atmosphere and to transfer oxygen from the atmosphere into the bloodstream. The lungs never pause. A healthy individual breathes about 25,000 times a day.
You can maintain the health of your lungs in different ways. Your lungs can benefit greatly from simple dietary adjustments, healthy lifestyle improvements, and healthy behaviors.
Besides quitting smoking, eating right, etc., there are various other lifestyle changes that improve your lung health. In this article, we discuss simple lifestyle changes you can implement to support the longevity of your lungs and ensure they stay healthy.
These lifestyle changes ensure better health for your lungs and overall body:
1. Exercise vigorously
The most crucial thing you can do to improve the condition of your lungs is to exercise regularly. Exercise keeps your lungs healthy, just as it does your body. The heart beats faster and the lungs work even harder when you exercise. To feed your muscles, your body needs extra oxygen. In order to deliver this oxygen while releasing more carbon dioxide, your lungs work harder.
2. Pay attention to air pollutants
There are a number of additional airborne contaminants that are bad for your lungs and overall health. Even the synthetic fragrances used in air fresheners and laundry detergents create dangerous chemicals. Your lungs can be damaged by air pollution, which can also accelerate aging. Your lungs are easily able to resist these pollutants when healthy and young. But as they age, they lose some of their protection and become more susceptible to disease.
3. Add real plants to your space
As plants have an intrinsic ability to naturally remove certain air pollutants, adding plants to our homes improves oxygen and air quality in our living spaces. This is especially crucial in the winter when the weather forces us to spend the majority of our time indoors.
4. Avoid getting infections
Your lungs can be particularly vulnerable to infections, especially as you get older. Infections are especially dangerous for those who already have respiratory problems like COPD. However, if the elderly are not vigilant, pneumonia can quickly strike even healthy elderly people. Keeping your hands clean is the most effective strategy for preventing lung infections. Wash often with warm water and soap and try to keep your hands as far away from your face as possible.
5. Drink plenty of water
For your health, drink plenty of water. Additionally, the health of your lungs is affected by staying hydrated. You can breathe more freely by drinking water because it thins the mucus secretions that naturally build up in your lungs every day.
6. Practice deep breathing
If you’re like most people, you only use a tiny fraction of your lungs when you take short breaths from your chest. A thorough oxygen exchange is created by deep breathing, which also helps cleanse the lungs. Deep breathing techniques and exercises also help increase our lung capacity.
Finally, you are always encouraged to quit smoking and passive smoking to improve and maintain the health of your lungs and your body in general.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
ndtv
News
‘Philly Special’ goes awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and it could have cost the Bengals the game.
By now, football fans around the world are familiar with this nifty game – and maybe that was part of the problem. It started as a setback to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping into the flat. When the Eagles played that game in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn’t, and Baltimore’s Marcus Peters grounded Boyd for a 12-yard loss.
Second and 2-3 on 14 – it was a huge swing in Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night.
“It was a big game,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “Marcus had a great game of football. … The thing was covered. I think we did a great job there covering the quarterback on that.
The Ravens led 13-10 in the third quarter when Cincinnati went deep into Baltimore territory. A pass interference call gave the Bengals the lead and the 2nd goal. After an incomplete pass, Cincinnati tried his pass trick and he crumbled miserably.
Still, Burrow was able to complete a pass to Ja’Marr Chase on third down to put the ball on 2, then the Bengals went for fourth.
“I think you have to do it here,” Burrow said. “If you get seven points, it will change the game.”
The play this time was an inside spade pass, but the Ravens looked well prepared for that too, and it was incomplete.
“It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted on the shovel game, but I felt comfortable with our package,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.
It ended a 15-game practice that fell 8:04 behind but resulted in no points. Then the Ravens went for 91 yards the other way, using 8:03 and scoring a field goal that gave them a 16-10 lead.
___
Follow Noah Trister at
___
More AP NFL: and
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Sustained sobriety? Operators will generalize the automatic standby of Internet boxes – RT in French
As part of the government’s sobriety plan, the Minister for Digital has announced that Internet boxes will be systematically equipped with standby systems, in order to reduce consumption when not in use.
The announcement did not go unnoticed. In an interview on Europe 1 on October 10, Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister Delegate for the Digital Transition and Telecommunications, spoke of a concrete version of the sobriety plan presented by the government the previous week. Said plan also applies to the digital sector, which consumes electricity and is present in many homes through the boxes offered by the various operators.
Asked about the concrete consequences for the consumer and whether the boxes would, for example, be switched off at night, controlled remotely by the operators, Jean-Noël Barrot replied that the objective is to “reduce energy consumption without going ask too great an effort from the French”, by introducing confusion between extinction and standby.
“There are boxes, decoders, which automatically go into standby, but all this is not entirely uniform,” explained the minister. “The commitments made by the sector, it is either for the existing boxes already installed to make an update which allows this standby in a slightly more systematic way, or, for the new boxes which will be distributed […] that this standby is installed by default”, he detailed.
Some speakers on social networks interpreted Jean-Noël Barrot’s remarks as allowing operators to cut off their subscribers’ Internet access to save electricity, an interpretation which was then challenged by the minister’s office.
“It is not a question of cutting off the Internet at night”, assured the ministry, which intends to encourage the generalization, for operators or manufacturers of equipment, of the “hibernation parameter for boxes”. It would thus be “to have a standby, generated by default, either after a certain period of inactivity, or when the box no longer detects any device connected to WiFi”, developed the firm. of the Minister, according to which “this setting also allows the box to reactivate as soon as it again detects equipment connected to it”.
Still for the digital sector, Jean-Noël Barrot specified that efforts will be required from the datacenters, with a drop in air conditioning in the rooms housing the servers and, “if necessary”, a disconnection from the network and a switchover to emergency generators – running on diesel – in the event of extreme tension on the electricity production. A solution which is “not ideal”, conceded the minister.
The government’s controversial “chosen” sobriety plan, drawn up with major sectors of the economy and daily life to avoid any cuts during the winter, also aims to prepare the French for the vast savings that the authorities deem necessary. with regard to climate change. The plan sets a target of reducing energy consumption by 10% by 2024, “sobriety” should make it possible to “get out of fossil fuels more quickly” in the words of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Nike co-founder donates $1 million to Oregon GOP gubernatorial election
“It’s not really $1 million for Drazan or $3.75 (million) for Betsy. It’s $4.75 (million) against Tina Kotek,” Tweed told the outlet.
“Each contestant brought in $13…14…16.5 million. We are just getting started. I know people are tired of seeing ads, but sit down and get ready,” she added.
The donation comes as Christine Drazan stands close to unseating Kotek in a deep blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh in 1982.
As Breitbart News reported last week, a recent Emerson College poll showed the Oregon House Republican leader actually leading Koteck by two points — 36% to 34%.
A new survey from Emerson College Polling shows former Oregon House Republican Leader Drazan ahead of former State House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) – 36% to 34%. Nineteen percent of those polled plan to vote for former Democratic-turned-independent senator Betsy Johnson. The poll was conducted between September 30 and October 1 with 796 highly likely voters from Oregon. The survey’s credibility interval (CI), similar to a margin of error, is ±3.4 percentage points.
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein agreed with Rebecca Tweed that Phil Knight’s donation should be seen as a jab at Kotek by potentially setting Drazan on the path to victory.
“As soon as he sees polls that say ‘wait a minute, there’s a chance Drazan will win,’ he says maybe my money could make a difference in pushing her to the top,” Bergstein said.
Breitbart News
News
US stocks set to open slightly higher
Major US stock indices are expected to open slightly higher after 3 straight days of declines.
The S&P index has a key 200-week moving average this week near 3600. Keep that level in mind.
The Dow Industrial Average and the NASDAQ index closed Friday below their 200-week moving averages for the 3rd week in a row.
Futures involve:
- Dow +125 points. The index fell -630.15 points on Friday
- S&P +11 points. The index fell -104.86 points on Friday
- NASDAQ index +18 points. The index fell -420.91 points on Friday
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
CU Boulder curators control damage after John Eastman’s visit to campus
Alan Kahan was hired to a position at the University of Colorado at Boulder, which left him cleaning up his predecessor’s mess.
The predicament is more public than most difficult job transitions.
Kahan succeeds John Eastman who served as CU Boulder’s conservative thought and policy pundit while involved in investigations into his role advising former President Donald Trump on how to stay in power after losing the 2020 elections.
Kahan was named a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy for the 2021-2022 academic year and will take up the role again for the 2022-2023 academic year. The position is offered by CU’s Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization. Kahan took office amid controversy over former visiting professor, Eastman.
Eastman began his 2020 tenure as a conservative scholar at CU Boulder denounced by Chancellor Phil DiStefano for publishing an essay questioning whether the then-Senator. Kamala Harris was eligible for vice president because of her immigrant parents. He ended his tenure in the national scrutiny spotlight with his public duties at CU stripped and his photo on the Benson Center website quietly removed.
Stepping into the post held by an election denier, who a federal judge has said ‘likely committed crimes’ in his efforts to overthrow the presidency, Kahan said he has his work cut out for him to mend ties between the Benson Center and a left-leaning faculty. — while doing his job teaching and hosting lecture series for the center, which bills itself as a conservative outpost on a liberal campus.
Daniel Jacobson, director of the Benson Center, said that neither he nor anyone in current Benson Center management was involved in hiring Eastman and that Eastman was selected by a faculty committee “composed of people who identifies as conservative”.
“In my view, Eastman is an eccentric who embraced crackpot theories and acted irresponsibly, in a way that harmed the Center,” Jacobson said in an emailed statement. “However, some of the loudest voices in CU and the press have used Eastman as a pretext to attack the Center for pursuing its mission to bring intellectual and political diversity to the university. We are proud of Alan Kahan, whose scholarship and character represent our vision for this position.
Kahan – a historian, political theorist and author who teaches at the University of Paris-Saclay – said he was quite different from Eastman and was encouraged to apply for the job because of those differences.
On the one hand, Kahan said he believes Joe Biden is the rightful President of the United States.
“We do radically different things,” Kahan said, referring to himself and Eastman. “I am an academic, not a political activist. He has a particular practice, which would not necessarily be my cup of tea.
build bridges
Kahan earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago in 1987. He taught at Florida International University in Miami for 15 years before he and his wife moved to France, where he became professor of British civilization at a French public university for the next 15 years.
Kahan wanted a reintroduction to American college life and culture. He looked for an opportunity to spend a year in the United States and found an opening with the Benson Center. Kahan appreciated the center’s mission.
“Partly because of Mr. Eastman, this position has been viewed as a position for ideologues or people who have extreme political views,” Kahan said. “That is not the purpose of this post. The Benson Center was never intended to represent any particular party line. It has always been about intellectual freedom, diversity and heterodoxy, and it carries a label conservative, but that’s partly because it’s the conservatives who are the champions of intellectual diversity.
After Eastman’s move to CU, there were calls to shut down the Benson Center.
New Era Colorado, a nonprofit with progressive values focused on youth civic engagement, demanded the Benson Center be closed in June. In April, the group circulated a petition arguing the same.
“The Benson Center is a symbol of white supremacy and creates a very harmful environment for students with marginalized identities,” said Susmitha Ponnapalli, a 20-year-old CU Boulder student who works as a New Era Fellow.
The Benson Center featured panels ranging from gun control and diversity to medieval history and free markets. Speakers included: Mexican President Vicente Fox and Brexit architect Nigel Farage; Charles Murray, who argued that the lower IQ scores of Americans of various races were linked to their genetics; and former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss.
Kahan was aware of Eastman’s “previous antics” when he accepted the job, but was not deterred. Instead, he got to work on damage control.
“When I arrived, there was a lot of hostility toward the Benson Center in many parts of campus,” Kahan said. “Some departments told me, no offense, that they wouldn’t cross-list my courses, so I spent a lot of time building bridges.”
The damage done to conservatives by Eastman extends beyond the Boulder campus, according to Patrick Warnaka, 21, a CU Boulder student and state president of the Colorado Federation of College Republicans. It’s a problem college campuses face nationwide, Warnaka said.
“I don’t think anyone outside of some of the more hardcore fringe members of the Republican Party has a favorable opinion of John Eastman,” Warnaka said. “He’s done a lot of damage to the credibility of the Republican movement, especially on college campuses, because he’s essentially the equivalent of a college professor who tried to overthrow a free election. It makes college Republicans look , in the minds of students who are on the fence, just as bad.
During Eastman’s tenure, Warnaka said, the CU Boulder chapter of College Republicans attempted to distance themselves from the Benson Center to show they did not tolerate Eastman.
Now, Warnaka hopes to get more involved with the Benson Center as they try to promote the College Republican chapter in “a more positive light.”
“The stereotype is that Republicans aren’t smart and don’t have a college education,” Warnaka said. “We’re really trying to bring out the perception that you can be educated and be a Republican.”
This fall, Kahan is teaching “The European Union and the History of Liberalism”. He has experience teaching 19th-century French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville and why intellectuals don’t like capitalism, he said, and why it can be the wrong perspective.
In 2018 Kahan published “Why Steve Bannon is Not a Fascist” in an academic journal. The article argues that criticism of Bannon – recently charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud scheme for his alleged role in an organization that raised millions to build a private border wall between the United States and Mexico – as fascist is incorrect. Instead, Kahan said, Bannon is in line with “1960s neo-conservatives.” Kahan said he did not defend Bannon’s ideas.
“I’m a perfectly reasonable academic doing perfectly respectable academic things, and it was not my intention to burn down the Capitol,” Kahan said. “I spent a lot of time building bridges. Show people since I have no hair, I can’t hide my horns and I don’t have a tail.
Once Kahan started reaching out to other campus departments, they “were willing to listen to sweet reason,” he said. He is pleased with the way students and teachers have been warm to him.
Politicization of academia
One facet of American academia horrified Kahan, in particular.
Rumors of politicization of the American university, which he presumed to be inaccurate, partly reignited his interest in teaching in the United States.
“I found that’s not only true, but it’s way worse than I expected,” Kahan said.
For example, Kahan said some CU Boulder professors will write political email signatures or post their political views on their office doors.
Kahan said it’s clear the campus leans left and that the Benson Center is “a drop in the bucket” when it comes to conservative representation on campus.
Kahan’s conservative students told him they were afraid to voice their views on campus without being penalized.
This attitude, Kahan said, is why some conservatives are challenging higher education as a whole.
“When people kick you repeatedly, you’re likely to get angry at them,” Kahan said. “Conservatives of all stripes, people who identify as Republicans, when they walk onto a college campus and people who don’t look like them don’t like them, it’s no wonder people feel resentment. “
Overall, Kahan said he enjoyed his time at CU Boulder and the opportunity to compare the differences between academia in France and the United States.
“French students never want to talk,” Kahan said. “They don’t want to be told they’re stupid. American students know nothing and say a lot. From a pedagogical point of view. it’s much better. It’s easier to teach them, to engage them. My students here have been enthusiastic, talkative, ignorant… The writing here is just as bad as it was 15 years ago. No improvement there. But I have enjoyed my experience teaching students at CU Boulder.
denverpost
How to Get 20% Off Grubhub Shipping During Amazon’s Prime Day October Sale
Solana Shines In Terms Of Trending Searches In The Last 7 Days
Lifestyle changes to improve your lung health
‘Philly Special’ goes awry as Bengals stumble
Sustained sobriety? Operators will generalize the automatic standby of Internet boxes – RT in French
Nike co-founder donates $1 million to Oregon GOP gubernatorial election
US stocks set to open slightly higher
TeraWulf Increases Operating Capacity to >1.6 EH/s and Announces $17 Million of Incremental Capital
CU Boulder curators control damage after John Eastman’s visit to campus
Here are the refinance rates for today, October 10, 2022: rates are going up
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain