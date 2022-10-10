How Youtube Plans To Fight The Tiktok Explosion

Welcome, dear readers. I’m Jordan Parker Erb, writing from New York, but dreaming of a life in Portugal.

The European country has just announced its new “digital nomad visa”, which will allow remote workers to live and work there for a year (or in some cases, longer). For all my remote work tech fans, here are the details.

In unrelated news from Portugal: YouTube has declared an unofficial war on short videos – and the platform is coming for the throne of TikTok.

Below, insiders offer a behind-the-scenes look at YouTube’s plan to combat the TikTok explosion.



1. Inside YouTube’s plan to fight the TikTok explosion. Last month, YouTube finally released plans to place ads in its TikTok competitor, Shorts – launching an unofficial war for short video monetization.

It won’t start running ads until next year, but conversations with former YouTube executives and media companies have indicated the platform could come out on top in the short-form contest, even if it didn’t. replaced TikTok.

For YouTube, winning would mean becoming a successful No. 2 player in space. YouTube doesn’t have to become the best short-video product, “but they just have to not lose out,” said a former executive.

One of YouTube’s advantages is its more sophisticated ad sales business, which could increase its likelihood of selling ads in short form compared to the competition.

But the biggest game for YouTube, insiders say, is its ability to attract more creators and push them to post long-form videos to earn even more money.

How YouTube could win the short video contest.



2. Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after he posted an anti-Semetic tweet. According to Buzzfeed News, the post was removed for violating Twitter policies and the rapper’s account was locked. What we know so far.

3. In leaked documents, venture capital firm Tribe Capital shows big returns and a plan for a new $400 million fund. Founded by Social Capital alumni, the company takes a data-driven approach to investing in startups — and a leaked investor brief shows the tactic is working. Tribe’s first fund has an almost five-fold return on investment, and it’s now looking to increase its fourth round. See what else we learned from the bridge.

4. Internal memos show that Mark Zuckerberg’s great metaverse app suffers from a “quality” issue. According to The Verge, memos from Metaverse’s VP underscore concerns that the app has performance issues — and that even employees don’t seem to be very engaged with it. More on that here.

5. Elon Musk and Twitter discussed a renegotiated deal at $50 per share. In the days leading up to Musk’s renewal of his initial offer to acquire Twitter, the two sides discussed closing the deal at a discount, people familiar with the matter said. We’ll tell you why it didn’t work.

6. William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin “felt like a funeral.” In a new book, the ‘Star Trek’ actor writes that he felt deep sadness while traveling in space with Jeff Bezos’ company last year, saying “it was one strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered”. Learn more about Shatner’s revelations.

7. How much does Nvidia pay its employees? In a recent email to employees, Nvidia’s CEO promised further raises and no layoffs. Insider analyzed hundreds of H-1B visa applications to see how much it pays different employees and found salaries ranging from $78,582 to $320,000. See how much Nvidia is paying for its talent.

8. Apple’s new crash detection feature is triggered by something much less serious: roller coasters. The feature, which aims to help users reach emergency services in life-threatening situations, called 911 while a woman was on a roller coaster.



9. Review: The Mercedes-Benz EQS at $141,000. The Insider transportation reporter got to test drive the luxurious new electric vehicle and was blown away by its plush features — like massaging seats and a virtual assistant — and smooth ride. Read the full review here.

10. Tesla tractor-trailers are coming this year, says Elon Musk. Tesla has started production of its long-awaited all-electric tractor-trailer and will deliver the first vehicles to Pepsi by December. See a scale model of the “super fun to drive” semi-trailer.



Keep up to date with the latest tech news throughout the day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic brief audio from Insider’s newsroom. Listen now.

Organized by Jordan Parker Erb in New York.