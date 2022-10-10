Huge barge backup eases on Mississippi River

Too expensive for the right, “austerity” for the left, “submitted” to Brussels according to the RN… The oppositions have ruled out supporting this finance bill (PLF). And the “Bercy dialogues”, organized in September by the government, to exchange with deputies of all stripes, have not changed anything.

The use of Article 49.3 of the Constitution therefore seems inevitable for this first budget of Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term, subject to more than 3,000 amendments. In the hand of the executive, 49.3 allows a text to be passed without a vote, unless a motion of censure is adopted.

Based on optimistic economic assumptions, this draft state budget strikes a balance between the desire to “protect” the French against soaring energy prices and the hope of not increasing the debt.

Little grain to grind

The course set is to contain the public deficit at 5% of GDP, despite measures such as the “tariff shield” of 45 billion euros to limit increases in regulated gas and electricity prices to 15%, an increase teachers or the creation of more than 10,000 civil servant posts, including 3,000 police and gendarmes.

“No new expenditure” can be introduced during the parliamentary debate if it is not “financed to the nearest euro”, has already warned the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, leaving little grain to grind to the deputies .

The oppositions will however not hesitate to advance their pawns. The idea of ​​taxing “crisis profiteers” will make a comeback in the hemicycle. The left-wing opposition Nupes (LFI, PS, PCF and EELV) hopes to obtain a referendum on these “superprofits”, but immediately proposes a tax on the windfall profits of the largest companies, at a time when households are suffering the rise prices.

Weakened by the Quatennens and Bayou affairs, Nupes hopes to bounce back on the social front, even if the government has stalled on its pension reform. She calls for marching “against the high cost of living” on October 16.

The RN is also pushing for the taxation of “superprofits”, as it had already done during the summer. But the majority ruled out the idea of ​​a new tax targeting all sectors of the economy. And refers to the agreement being finalized at European level to involve energy companies.

Local communities very reassured

The deputies should also scrap around the abolition of the Contribution on the added value of companies (CVAE), a production tax which the government plans to phase out from 2023. The measure is contested by the Nupes, which hopes for allies on the right on this point, but also among deputies of the majority sensitive to the discontent of the local authorities collecting this tax, and very upset against the 2023 budget.

Friday, Elisabeth Borne tried to calm things down by promising an increase in their overall operating grant (DGF), to 320 million euros instead of the 210 million initially announced.

The State will not leave any community deadlocked. In 2023, they will benefit from an increase in their general operating grant of €320 million.

It’s unprecedented.

It is imperative to maintain public services in each territory. pic.twitter.com/pARSN1HhyB — Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) October 7, 2022

With so many sensitive files, “something is going to happen every day in the hemicycle. We will often be beaten”, fears a framework of the presidential majority.

The macronists had a taste of it in committee, where they lost several votes, including the rejection of the introductory article which sets the objective of containing the public deficit at 5% of GDP.

When is 49.3?

Despite warnings from the government, a coalition of oppositions also voted in committee against the 2023-2027 programming bill. This budgetary text is less important and less political than the PLF, but its rejection, if it were repeated in session Monday or Tuesday, could deprive France of certain European funds, affirms Bercy.

In this unstable context, it is no longer so much the question of whether or not to use 49.3 that the government is asking for the budget. But rather that of the best time to draw it for the first time (knowing that it could be drawn several times during the examination of the text).

The executive seems tempted to let the debate take place in the hemicycle, before pointing out the blocking of opposition. A member of the majority is skeptical: “There are only blows to take (…) let’s do 49.3 as soon as possible! »