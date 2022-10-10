‘It’s not like we have Lionel Messi on the bench’: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan’s batting unit

The Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of criticism lately, especially after the way they lost the 2022 Asian Cup Final to Sri Lanka. While the fly-half – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – have delivered steadily, the middle order looks far from settled. Talks about a veteran player like Shoaib Malik returning to the squad just like the last T20 World Cup have also surfaced. When Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ramiz Raja was asked about the same, he had quite a unique take on the matter.

Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan haven’t been at their best. After failing to win the Asian Cup, Pakistan were also beaten at home by England in a 7 game T20I series, 3-4. Still, Babar Azam’s men appear to be making progress in the tri-series, featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh.

In their first two matches of the series, Pakistan beat Bangladesh and New Zealand. But, there are still question marks over the mid-team order. Speaking to Geo News, Ramiz Raja was asked about the current nature of the cases and what Pakistan plans to deal with this situation.

Raj, in a rather sarcastic take on the subject, said it’s not like Pakistan have Lionel Messi on the bench and a ‘raddi’ player is playing instead.

“We did it in the last T20 World Cup (selecting Shoaib Malik). I have no problem doing it again. My philosophy is simple, you have to have consistency in the selection. You also need of a strong captain. We don’t have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench and it’s not like we picked some really bad players. We have limited options,” Ramiz told the Pakistani channel.

“To increase the options and the talent pool we are working on our junior leagues, at the moment it’s a bit hit and miss but my philosophy is to make the captain strong. You should give him the options on which players to give chances “, he added.

Pakistan have a number of less experienced players like Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed etc. in middle order. Pakistani fans are hoping these players will be ready in time and start delivering for the T20 World Cup, which is just days away from its start.