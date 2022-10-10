News
John Shipley: It’s safe for Vikings fans to feel good about their team
Because Minnesota’s sports zeitgeist is a glass-half-empty thing, a decent chunk of Vikings Nation likely walked away from Sunday’s 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears believing their team’s 4-1 start is something of a mirage.
The Vikings might have won three straight games, and sit alone at the top of the NFC North with a 3-0 record, but they’ve been living on the edge against teams already assumed to be their inferiors. While they fairly pounded Green Bay in their season opener, the Vikings needed fourth-quarter rallies against the Bears, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.
Certainly, the wary believe, this will all catch up to Minnesota’s snake-bitten NFL franchise.
Dalvin Cook begs to differ.
“We’re not living on the edge. We’re playing ball,” the Vikings tailback said. “Plays are made when they need to be made.”
Cook ran 18 times for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, making, as he noted, plays when they needed to be made. On the Vikings’ game-winning, 17-play drive, Cook ran six times for 23 yards, including for one of the team’s six first downs.
But no matter how you parse 4-1 and first-place in the division, it remains 4-1 and first place in the division. As linebacker and team captain Eric Kendricks said after Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, “We’ll take it.”
Vikings fans should, too.
“Are we where we want to be as far as how we’re playing?” veteran safety Harrison Smith said. “No, but we’re winning, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters. We need to get better in some areas but we’re going to savor these wins; they’re hard to come by.”
Anyone who can, or would, read this remembers the previous two seasons, when Minnesota limped out of the gate and spent the rest of the season fighting itself as much as its opponents. After five games, we can unequivocally say that in their first season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings are better than they were last year. Who cares if the team’s they’ve beaten are a combined 8-12? The Vikings lost to previously winless Detroit last Dec. 5.
Beating the teams you should beat is a prerequisite for good football teams, and if you’ve been paying attention to the first five weeks of the NFL season, you know most games are close. As Smith put it, “Stuff happens that you think shouldn’t happen.”
Should the Vikings have smoked Chicago on Sunday? Maybe. They were up 21-3 after two quarters yet trailed 22-21 with 9 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. Then they made plays when they needed them, capping a 17-play , 75-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak by Kirk Cousins, then scoring on a two-point conversion pass to Justin Jefferson.
When the Bears showed they weren’t going to lie down, cornerback Cameron Dantzler stole the ball from former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after a 15-yard reception — and had the presence of mind to slide inbounds so Minnesota could run out the clock by taking knees.
Even as the Bears crawled back into the game and took a lead, one got the sense that Chicago’s shortcomings would ultimately lead to a Bears loss. Not the Vikings’ shortcomings, the Bears’ shortcomings. This is how far the Vikings have come in a handful of games. This is progress.
Minnesota won’t run the table this season, but the Vikings have to be the hard favorite to win the NFC North. That’s a playoff berth and maybe a bye. It’s still out there for the Vikings to take.
“I don’t think it’s fair to say we’re where we want to be. It’s so early in the season,” Kendricks said. “But we’re doing good things. Being 4-1 in the league, it’s (freaking) hard, you know what I mean? Looking back at it, we’ve put a good body of work in.
“We’ve been in a lot of situations we can learn from, but no, we’re not where we want to be. We’ve got to get better; we know that.”
To be able to say this while sitting undefeated against NFC North foes is a luxury, but one the Vikings have paid for. They’ve built some equity here. That should buy, if not outright optimism, a little trust.
“If you can learn when you’re winning, it’s pretty awesome,” Smith said. “It doesn’t happen all the time. I think that kind of shows you how good we can be. We’re just scratching the surface.”
Go ahead, believe him.
News
Flight instructor dead and two Hampton students injured in lesson
- Viktoria Ljungman, 23, was killed after the plane stalled and crashed during a flying lesson.
- Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode, 18, pointed the plane’s nose too high, causing it to stall, police said.
- Oyebode and another 18-year-old student on the plane suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
A Swedish flight instructor was killed during a flight lesson in Virginia when a student made a mistake that caused the small plane to stall and crash.
On Thursday, 23-year-old licensed commercial pilot Viktoria Ljungman began a flying lesson with two Hampton University students at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport where Ljungman worked as an instructor, according to the Daily Mail.
The fatal crash happened after 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Oyebode tried to pull the Cessna 172 single-engine plane at too steep an angle while it was 100 feet in the air, according to a statement from the Virginia State Police.
Oyebode and another 18-year-old student on board, who has not been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries. Ljungman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ljungman lived in Williamsburg after graduating from Hampton University where she played on the tennis team. She got her license to give flight lessons in April, reports Daily Press.
According to HBCU Gameday, the two students were taking aviation classes through Hampton University’s partnership with Rick Aviation Flight School.
Ljungman was remembered as “smart, beautiful, adventurous, punctual, and (and) a risk-taker” by her former college roommate.
—Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) October 7, 2022
The university released a statement about the accident.
“Hampton University is aware of the unfortunate accident that occurred today involving two of our students. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation,” a university spokesperson said after the accident, according to local reports.
“Out of respect for the students and their families, we have no further comment at this time.”
businessinsider
News
Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 Crore investment in Rajasthan
Jaipur:
Asia’s wealthiest Gautam Adani on Friday announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years for the establishment of a 10,000 MW mega solar power capacity, the expansion of the cement works and modernization of Jaipur airport.
The investment from the ports-energy conglomerate led by Gautam Adani also covers town gas infrastructure for the retail sale of CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries, as well as the laying of transmission lines to transport renewable energy.
Speaking at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 summit in Jaipur, he said Adani Group already has a significant presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state’s electricity production units.
Adani Group is investing Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy generation capacity.
“It will be commissioned gradually over the next 5 years,” he said, adding that the group had only a week ago achieved commercial operation of the largest wind-solar hybrid power plant in the world. world in Rajasthan.
Additionally, it is seeking to double its cement manufacturing capacity following the acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.
“Although we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, a significant part of our capacity expansion will continue in Rajasthan. We plan to invest an additional Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state,” he said.
The group is also the operator of Jaipur airport which will be expanded, he said.
Gautam Adani would also develop a network to deliver natural gas and CNG by pipeline to accelerate the availability of cleaner fuels for industrial, commercial, transportation and domestic consumers, and set up new transmission projects to displace the renewable energy generated.
“Combining all ongoing and future investments, we plan to invest an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years and create over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he said. declared.
The Adani Group, which started as a commodities trader in 1988 and quickly expanded into ports, airports, roads, power, renewables, transmission, gas distribution, real estate, consumer goods, cement, data centers and media, is also making one of the world’s biggest bets on the energy transition.
It seeks to build capacity to produce green hydrogen – a fuel that can power automobiles as well as factories. It plans to use renewable energy to separate water to produce green hydrogen.
Mr Adani said the group is betting on green hydrogen, given its ability to generate the cheapest solar and wind power. “I believe this opportunity to generate green hydrogen to transform the deserts of Rajasthan into ‘an oasis of jobs enabling the energy transition’ is an opportunity that no other state has.” His group has already invested more than Rs 35,000 crore in several industrial sectors in Rajasthan.
These investments included a 1,320 megawatt (MW) Kawai power plant and a 10,000 MW solar park producing 1,500 MW of green energy. Additionally, it has invested Rs 20,000 crore in commissioning more than 4,000 MW of renewable projects.
Adani Group supplies coal to more than 4,300 MW of public thermal power plants.
It also operates high voltage transmission lines, a dry port container terminal in Kishangarh and two edible oil manufacturing plants in Alwar and Bundi.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
The Football Association set to investigate collapse in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool as Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp talk to referee Michael Oliver during and after the match
Arsenal and Liverpool are facing a possible Football Association investigation after a furious exchange of words between the two groups of players.
A thrilling contest at the Emirates Stadium saw the Gunners emerge 3-2 winners, however, tensions boiled over at the end of the second half.
A number of players were involved in a heated argument on the pitch, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes seen confronting Reds captain Jordan Henderson before making a gesture towards referee Michael Oliver.
Oliver spoke to managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp after the incident and The Daily Telegraph reports that they both had another chat with Oliver after the game.
The FA said they were “aware of an incident that occurred” during the match and are now in dialogue with match officials and the two clubs. The details of the incident will now be reviewed.
Arteta’s side restored their place at the top of the Premier League thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s early strike, plus two goals from Bukayo Saka saw them pick up the three points.
The loss makes it Liverpool’s worst start in a decade, as they were also hit by injury setbacks to Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The evening standard reports that Diaz left the floor on crutches with what Klopp confirmed to be a knee injury.
GAME DAY
Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins game with 700th career goal
Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle following a collision with Martinelli.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Biden signs executive order to protect data transfers between US and EU
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the United States and Europe, the White House announced Friday.
The new framework fills a significant gap in data protection across the Atlantic since a European court struck down a previous version in 2020. The court found that the US had too much capacity to monitor European data transferred via the previous system.
The court case, known as Schrems II, “has created enormous uncertainty about the ability of companies to transfer personal data from the European Union to the United States in a manner that complies with EU law. EU,” wrote James Sullivan, then Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce. public letter shortly after the decision. The result meant US companies would have to use different “EU-approved data transfer mechanisms” on an ad hoc basis, creating more complexity for businesses, Sullivan wrote.
The so-called Privacy Shield 2.0 aims to address European concerns about possible surveillance by US intelligence agencies. In March, after the US and EU agreed in principle to the new framework, the White House said in a fact sheet that the US “was committed to implementing implement new safeguards to ensure that signals intelligence activities are necessary and proportionate to the pursuit of defined national security”. Goals.”
The new framework will allow EU citizens to seek redress through an independent Data Protection Review Tribunal made up of members from outside the US government. This body “would have full authority to adjudicate complaints and order necessary corrective action”, according to the March fact sheet.
Before a case reaches the DPRC, the Civil Liberties Officer in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence will also conduct an initial investigation of complaints. Its decisions are also binding, subject to the assessment of the independent body.
The executive order directs the U.S. intelligence community to update policies and procedures to accommodate new privacy protections in the framework. It also directs the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Council, an independent agency, to review these updates and conduct an annual review to determine whether the intelligence community has fully embraced the binding appeals rulings.
“The EU-US data privacy framework includes a firm commitment to strengthen privacy and civil liberties safeguards for signals intelligence, which will ensure the privacy of EU personal data,” the EU said on Thursday. urge Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
Raimondo said she would transfer a series of documents and letters from relevant US government agencies outlining the operation and application of the framework to her European counterpart, Commissioner Didier Reynders.
The EU will then make an “adequacy determination” of the measures, the White House said. It will assess the sufficiency of data protection measures to restore the data transfer mechanism.
U.S. tech companies and industry groups applauded the measure, with MetaPresident of Global Affairs Nick Clegg wrote on Twitter: “We welcome this update to U.S. law which will help keep the Internet open and families, businesses and communities connected, wherever that they are in the world”.
Linda Moore, president and CEO of industry group TechNet, said in a statement: “We commend the Biden administration for taking positive steps to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border U.S. data flows and Europeans and we will continue to work with the administration and members of Congress from both parties to pass a federal privacy bill.”
But some consumer and data privacy watchdogs have criticized the breadth of data protections.
BEUC, a European consumer group, said in a statement that the framework “is probably still insufficient to protect the privacy and personal data of Europeans when crossing the Atlantic”. The group added that “there are no substantial improvements to address issues related to the commercial use of personal data, an area where the previous agreement, the EU-US Privacy Shield , did not meet the requirements of the GDPR”, referring to the European General Data Protection Regulation. .
Ashley Gorski, senior counsel for the ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement that the order “does not go far enough. It does not adequately protect the privacy of Americans and Europeans, and does not ensure that individuals whose privacy is violated will have their claims resolved by a fully independent adjudicator.”
– CNBC’s Chelsey Cox contributed to this report.
Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.
WATCH: Why the US government is questioning your online privacy
cnbc
News
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription: NPR
Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto via Reuters
ANTALYA, Turkey – Near the Mediterranean Sea beach of Antalya is a small park known as Matryoshka Park, for its large sculpture of traditional Russian dolls. More than half of the dolls in the sculpture have been missing since vandals destroyed them after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Turkey is one of the countries where Russians are fleeing conscription, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to mobilize 300,000 more troops to bolster his war in Ukraine. The exodus is keenly felt in Antalya, a large city on the southwest coast of Turkey. It is a long-time Russian tourist destination that is now becoming a haven for those who don’t want to fight in the war.
Anti-war Russians began settling here in March, shortly after their country invaded Ukraine. The current influx is larger and known as the “second wave” within the local Russian community. Whole neighborhoods in the area near Matryoshka Park are now predominantly Russian. It’s the language heard on the streets and seen on restaurant signs and menus.
Two young Russian men stroll through the park, looking like they got off the plane, carrying backpacks and dressed for weather much colder than the 90 degrees Fahrenheit of Antalya. Like many Russian men in the city these days, they are easily identifiable as having fled conscription, with their meager belongings, winter outfits and stunned expressions.
These two men are from Kazan, in the semi-autonomous region of Tatarstan in southwestern Russia. They do not want to reveal their names, fearing reprisals from the Russian government.
“It’s dangerous for any man,” said one of the men, 25. “It doesn’t matter that you are old, have more than three children and have no military experience. All men are in danger.”
Kaan Soyturk/Reuters
As Tatars, they have heard that the new Russian conscription falls heavily on ethnic minorities like them, more than on Russians living in big cities like Moscow or St. Petersburg. They say they know many friends who were arrested when they strongly opposed the war.
“It’s a war of the Russian government, not of the Russian people. My problem is not just mobilization, it’s war. I have relatives in Ukraine and it’s a disgusting situation for all of us,” says the other man, who is 26 years old.
Life gets complicated for Russians in Turkey
The men have been in Antalya for two weeks – having left Russia immediately after Putin’s plan was announced – and still feel as lost in Turkey as others who have just arrived today. They left their families behind and have no plans for the future. They found no answers to their many questions.
“We have to solve a lot of problems, mainly about how to live in Antalya,” explains the 25-year-old.
Things have gotten complicated recently for the Russians in Turkey. Residency laws are becoming stricter in the city, making it more difficult to live and work here legally.
Another big issue is money. After facing pressure and threats of secondary sanctions from the West, Turkish banks have suspended the Mir payment system – Russia’s version of Mastercard and Visa – making it harder for Russians to get foreign currency or even pay the bill in Turkish restaurants.
There is only one cash transfer that Russians can access in Antalya – Golden Crown, a Russian transfer system. It’s never without long lines of Russians out front, but the maximum they can each withdraw per day is $200.
Russian tourists also choose to stay in Turkey indefinitely
Russians continue to come in large numbers to Antalya. According to the governor of the province, up to 19,000 Russians arrive every day. Some are fleeing trafficking and others are tourists who decide to stay.
Fatma Tanis/NPR
Turkish tourism companies that work exclusively with Russians told NPR they have seen a significant increase in the number of single men booking long stays. But vacationers aren’t boarding their planes back to Russia either, and some flights are returning half-empty.
One man who chose to stay is a 34-year-old man from Moscow. He’s afraid to reveal his name, but tells NPR he bought a ticket to Turkey days after the draft, spending several thousand dollars and rushing off. He hasn’t even had time to tell his bosses, who have no idea he’s leaving the company.
“Tomorrow when I have a Skype call, I’m going to surprise them,” he laughs.
Like all the other men of fighting age who tried to leave, he too was questioned by the authorities at Moscow airport.
“I saw people who were turned away from the floor and taken to a separate room,” he says. “I couldn’t see what happened to them but I feel like they weren’t allowed to leave.”
He was one of the lucky ones because he hadn’t been recruited when he left – and he had bought his flight as a tourist package so he could pretend to be a tourist when asked why he was leaving.
But unlike other men who fled to Turkey and told NPR they would never return to Russia, this man says he will return if Russia loses the war – which he says can happen, as long as that Russia sticks to conventional weapons.
“I will go back then, because we have to rebuild,” he said. “We have to vote for new people who will choose a different path. And one day, maybe when I’m old, people will visit Russia again, because it’s a beautiful place.”
The only choice he could make now, he said, was to leave and not be forced to kill people in a war he didn’t believe in.
NPR News
News
Despite the fog, the Blue Angels showed American military might, aerobatics in the skies of the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s become one of San Francisco’s most popular and loudest traditions: the Blue Angels air show, which headlines San Francisco’s Fleet Week.
The Blue Angels take to the skies between the Golden Gate and Alcatraz for a show of American military might and aerial acrobatics.
“We used to live across the bay, Moffet Field. And my dad, he loved going to the Blue Angels. So we keep going,” said Wendy Nesbit, who now lives in Fremont.
San Francisco Fleet Week was started in 1981 by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein. It has become the largest annual celebration of the United States Armed Forces in the country.
VIDEO: Watch the parade of ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
The air show may have become an annual tradition for Nesbit’s family, but she says fog this year made visibility difficult and may have shortened the show.
“Today was supposed to be the beautiful day. That’s why we came. It was cold and foggy. And I think they forgot some things because of the fog,” she said.
Fleet Week is expected to draw more than one million visitors to San Francisco and generate nearly $10 million in revenue for the city as it emerges from the pandemic.
“It’s the kind of stuff you see on TV, and it’s great to be outside and see it in person,” said Sayra Yepez, an Oakland resident who’s been out with her family.
This is the second time that Humberto Arevalo has taken part in Fleet Week. Time was an issue for some, but that wasn’t his biggest complaint.
RELATED: SF FLEET WEEK 2022: Everything You Need To Know About Blue Angels, Schedule & More
“City services, not a lot of restrooms. Stuff like that. I think they need more police because (it was a little crazy). But that’s okay. This is San Francisco. We understand,” said Arevalo, who is quick to point out that he and his friends still felt safe.
“I like the noise,” said Scott Richardson, who is usually one of the event’s biggest critics. He traveled from Patterson with his parents and 5-year-old son.
Ronald Oliver was thrilled to step out for his very first Blue Angels show. But he admits he returns home a bit disappointed, mainly because of the fog.
“I guess it was cloudy today and (the Blue Angels) couldn’t do a lot. I was hoping to see a lot more,” Oliver said. “Maybe next year. I’ll be back next year.”
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
John Shipley: It’s safe for Vikings fans to feel good about their team
Flight instructor dead and two Hampton students injured in lesson
Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 Crore investment in Rajasthan
The Football Association set to investigate collapse in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool as Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp talk to referee Michael Oliver during and after the match
Biden signs executive order to protect data transfers between US and EU
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription: NPR
Despite the fog, the Blue Angels showed American military might, aerobatics in the skies of the Bay Area
Struggling tiny home builder Holy Ground Tiny Homes evicted from Englewood warehouse
Apple Crash Detection kicks in when people ride roller coasters: WSJ
Devendra Fadnavis after the order of the electoral commission
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain