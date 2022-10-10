News
LA City Council leaders apologize for racial slurs against black child; ‘Negrito,’ ‘Monkey’
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Council Member Kevin de Léon – the former President temporary of the California State Senate – apologized on Sunday for a conversation that included racial slurs against the black child of a white colleague.
NBC Los Angeles reported:
Los Angeles City Council Speaker Nury Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León apologized on Sunday for an attack on his colleague Mike Bonin during a taped conversation in October 2021 that included racial slurs by Martinez directed at the youngster. Bonin’s son.
…
Martinez also called the child “ese changuito”, Spanish for “that little monkey”.
…
“Su negrito, like on the side,” added Martinez, using a Spanish term for a black person considered demeaning by many.
De Léon, who ran for mayor but lost in the primary, did not object to racial slurs and mocked Bonin about his son.
In a statement on behalf of his family, Bonin condemned the language used by Martinez and De Léon and demanded Martinez’s resignation:
Our family statement on today’s horrific and hateful news. pic.twitter.com/0fPPXwsS5B
—Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022
“No child should ever be subjected to such racist, mean and dehumanizing comments,” he said of the words used by his fellow Democrats.
Bonin is not running for re-election to a third term; a left-leaning “progressive”, he clashed frequently with voters and other city leaders, particularly over the issue of homelessness in the west side of the city.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
News
‘Women, Life, Freedom’: Hundreds Gather at San Francisco Civic Center in Solidarity with Iranian People
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Cries to liberate Iran are growing louder around the world and in the Bay Area. Rallies continued in San Francisco over the weekend. Activists are calling for regime change in Iran for its human rights abuses.
“Women, life, freedom”, chanted the crowd.
It’s a rallying cry that’s getting louder and louder. Hundreds of people gathered at the Civic Center in San Francisco to support the Iranian people.
“We are here to say no to the Islamic Republic, that’s what people are fighting for, people don’t want the Islamic Republic, they want freedom,” Shahin de Lafayette said.
RELATED: ‘The New Generation is Out’: Iran Freedom Rally Planned in SF, as Young People Lead Change Across the Globe
Many held photos of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody by so-called vice police, accused of wearing her hijab incorrectly.
“We are here because of Mahsa Amini. She was our sister, our cousin, our daughter, and it could have happened to any of the 40 million women who live in Iran,” the city’s prosecutor said. San Francisco, David Chiu.
The elected officials joined the activists in solidarity.
“As I stand here before you, I stand in solidarity with Iranian women, we are fighting for justice like we do every day in America,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
VIDEO: Protesters form a human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge and demand justice for the death of Mahsa Amini
Supporters cannot say whether their protests will bring change in Iran, they say it depends on the will of the people.
“I believe that human hearts around the world can connect with each other, show solidarity and bring about change, even with politicians,” said Parisa Soultani.
And for many of these Iranian-Americans, that means standing up and speaking out, not keeping quiet.
“Today I stand with the people of Iran, who are fighting for, as the slogan says, ‘Women, Life, Freedom’,” said Ray Razin.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres ahead of Mets 6-0 and into NLDS – The Denver Post
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre random check by umpires on the mound, launching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs on Sunday night with seven scorched innings in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres win the National League’s best-of-three wildcard series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-division series starting Tuesday – ensuring the Padres will play in front of their hometown fans in the playoffs for the first time in 16 years when they return to Petco Park for match 3.
“We know that. We would like them to be able to see post-season games,” manager Bob Melvin said on Sunday afternoon. .”
It was the fifth time the Padres had won a playoff series. They played a first-round game against St. Louis in their own stadium with no fans allowed after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept into the Division Series by eventual World Series champions Dodgers.
For the Mets, a scintillating season ended with a whimper at home to empty seats. Baseball’s biggest spenders won 101 games – the second most in franchise history – but couldn’t resist Atlanta in eastern Newfoundland after being atop the division for all but six days.
New York won 10½ games on June 1 and seven on August 10 before finally ceding control last weekend. The defending World Series champions snatched their fifth straight division title and a first-round bye with a one-on-one sweep in Atlanta — and the Mets never fully recovered.
New York ace Max Scherzer was rocked in a Game 1 loss to San Diego and, after the Mets won Game 2 behind Jacob deGrom to avoid elimination, they put up next to nothing against Musgrove.
No. 3 starter Chris Bassitt lasted just four innings, allowing three runs and three hits with three costly walks to batters near the bottom of the order.
Pete Alonso’s first single in the fifth and Starling Marte’s walk to start the seventh were the only base runners Musgrove allowed in his first career playoff start.
Robert Suarez and Josh Hader completed the one-hitter.
THINK OF MR. PADRE
During batting practice, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth wore an old-school No. 19 Tony Gwynn uniform t-shirt, a giveaway at Petco Park sometime this season.
“We have them all,” Cronenworth said. “Usually a lot of us wear them, but I think everyone wears hoodies these days.”
Cronenworth, however, thought it was a day to salute the late Padres Hall of Famer.
“It was just in my locker and I brought it with me for a reason, so I decided to wear it,” he said. “Tony was one of the best, so give us some support from above.”
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mets: Francisco Lindor was rocked after fouling a fly ball inside his right knee in the fourth. As the star shortstop was checked by an athletic trainer, manager Buck Showalter walked over to home plate, picked up Lindor’s bat, and handed it back to him. Lindor stayed in the game and retired.
NEXT
San Diego went 5-14 against the first-place Dodgers this season and finished 22 games behind them in the NL West.
New York kicks off its spring training schedule next year with split-squad games Feb. 25 against Miami and Houston. The regular season opener is March 30 in Miami.
___
More AP MLB:
denverpost
News
Umps check Padres Musgrove pitcher’s ears for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears searched by a referee for illegal sticky substances at the behest of Mets manager Buck Showalter in the sixth inning of San Diego’s 6-0 win in the deciding third game of their NL wild-card series on Sunday night.
Musgrove was working on a hit with a 4-0 lead, and the turnover rate was up on his six pitches. After Showalter walked out onto the field, team manager Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, sniffed both of Musgrove’s ears, and searched his cap and glove.
Fans shouted “Cheater!” to Musgrove, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series champions who were discovered by Major League Baseball for stealing signs.
The Astros cheating scandal rocked the sport. Musgrove told The Associated Press this month that he felt uncomfortable wearing his championship ring and wanted “one that feels earned” with his hometown Padres.
The umpires allowed him to keep throwing, and after pulling out Tomás Nido for the second out, Musgrove gestured with his hand over his nose toward the Mets dugout.
After Brandon Nimmo’s end-of-inning lineout, Musgrove stared at the Mets dugout and third baseman Manny Machado raised both arms in a gesture toward the San Diego fans behind the dugout on the third side. aim.
Musgrove threw the first of a record nine hits across baseball in 2021, a rush that helped spark a crackdown by MLB on pitchers’ use of sticky foreign substances to improve their grip.
Umpires now routinely check pitchers’ gloves, hats and fingers after innings, though spot checks like the one requested by Showalter remain unusual.
“I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears,” Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen tweeted. “Pitchers use it as a mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys think it helps them but by no means is it “sticky”. Buck is smart. Maybe try just throwing it away.
The San Diego batters had repeatedly come out against Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt in the first innings in what appeared to be an effort to disrupt his timing.
Musgrove allowed one hit in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk, throwing 59 of 86 pitches for strikes. His 28 fastballs averaged 2,662 rpm over six innings, compared to an average of 2,559, and their average speed was 93.9 mph, 1 mph faster than during the regular season. His curve averaged 2,904, down from 2,722.
___
More AP MLB:
yahoo
News
‘It’s not like we have Lionel Messi on the bench’: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan’s batting unit
The Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of criticism lately, especially after the way they lost the 2022 Asian Cup Final to Sri Lanka. While the fly-half – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – have delivered steadily, the middle order looks far from settled. Talks about a veteran player like Shoaib Malik returning to the squad just like the last T20 World Cup have also surfaced. When Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ramiz Raja was asked about the same, he had quite a unique take on the matter.
Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan haven’t been at their best. After failing to win the Asian Cup, Pakistan were also beaten at home by England in a 7 game T20I series, 3-4. Still, Babar Azam’s men appear to be making progress in the tri-series, featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh.
In their first two matches of the series, Pakistan beat Bangladesh and New Zealand. But, there are still question marks over the mid-team order. Speaking to Geo News, Ramiz Raja was asked about the current nature of the cases and what Pakistan plans to deal with this situation.
Raj, in a rather sarcastic take on the subject, said it’s not like Pakistan have Lionel Messi on the bench and a ‘raddi’ player is playing instead.
“We did it in the last T20 World Cup (selecting Shoaib Malik). I have no problem doing it again. My philosophy is simple, you have to have consistency in the selection. You also need of a strong captain. We don’t have Lionel Messi sitting on our bench and it’s not like we picked some really bad players. We have limited options,” Ramiz told the Pakistani channel.
“To increase the options and the talent pool we are working on our junior leagues, at the moment it’s a bit hit and miss but my philosophy is to make the captain strong. You should give him the options on which players to give chances “, he added.
Promoted
Pakistan have a number of less experienced players like Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed etc. in middle order. Pakistani fans are hoping these players will be ready in time and start delivering for the T20 World Cup, which is just days away from its start.
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
News
Putin blames Ukrainian special services for Crimean bridge explosion
The Kremlin intends to show that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was not so bad and that the crucial lifeline between the Russian mainland and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula will soon be back to normal.
Physical damage can be repaired – Russia immediately dispatched a large emergency team to the site – but damage to Russia’s prestige and, more importantly, Vladimir Putin’s image, will not be so easy to repair. to fix.
This is his bridge, his project, built with the equivalent of nearly $4 billion from the Russian treasury. It’s a symbolic “alliance” uniting Mother Russia and Ukraine, or at least a region that still legally belongs to Ukraine, crucial not only to Putin’s war effort, but also to his obsession with bringing back Ukraine under Russian control.
Putin’s address to the Russian people on February 21, delivered just before he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, laid bare his distorted view of history. Ukraine, he insists, is not really an independent country: “Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us”, he asserted. “It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space.”
This speech, one of the most revealing of his presidency, specifies that this fratricidal war against Ukraine is very personal to him. For many years he was obsessed with Peter the Great, the Russian Tsar who founded Saint Petersburg, the city in which Putin was born and raised. I once visited the city administration office where Putin worked in the early 1990s after returning from his job as a KGB agent in East Germany. On the wall above his desk was a portrait of Peter the Great.
In June this year, as the bitter war in Ukraine entered its fourth month, Putin again compared himself to Peter the Great, insisting that Peter, who had conquered land from Sweden, was ‘giving back’ to Russia what really belonged to her.
Putin now apparently believes that Ukraine’s return to Russia is his historic destiny. He probably views the relentless attack on the Crimean Bridge not just as an attack on the Russian homeland, but as a personal affront. And he is likely to react violently.
Already a day after the attack, Russian forces are bombing civilian apartment buildings in Ukraine. Diehard Putin supporters are calling for more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Western leaders are warning that an increasingly frustrated Putin may resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Military experts say it could retaliate asymmetrically, hitting unexpected targets.
For years, Putin has had another obsession: punishing traitors. A month after his forces attacked Ukraine, he threatened to retaliate against any Russians who opposed the war, calling them ‘fifth column…national traitors’ under the sway of the West .
This Sunday, the day after the attack on the bridge, he called it a “terrorist attack” whose “perpetrators, executors and masterminds” are the Ukrainian secret services… and “Russian citizens of foreign countries “.
One thing is clear: as the fighting draws closer to Russia, Vladimir Putin sees his “historic mission” in jeopardy. And that means emotions could trump reason. For Ukraine, for Russians who oppose the war and for the world, this is a dangerous moment.
Cnn
News
Friday’s jobs report could be a case where the good news isn’t exactly good
A worker picks up a panini sandwich from a grill at a restaurant in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Investors are keeping a close eye on the nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday, but not for the usual reasons.
In normal times, strong job creation and rising wages would be seen as a good thing. But these days, that’s exactly what the US economy doesn’t need as policymakers try to fend off an inflation problem that just doesn’t seem to be going away.
“Bad news is good news, good news is bad news,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus-Mellon, as he described investor sentiment ahead of the Bureau’s key employment tally. of Labor Statistics. “About uniformly, what dominates investors’ concerns is Fed tightening. When they get bad news about the economy, it means the Fed will tighten less.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, to show payrolls rose 275,000 in September, while the jobless rate held steady at 3 .7%. At least as important, estimates call for the average hourly wage to rise 0.3% month over month and 5.1% from a year ago. The latter figure would be slightly lower than the August report.
Any deviation above this figure could signal that the Federal Reserve needs to become even more aggressive on inflation, which means higher interest rates. Lower numbers, conversely, could provide at least a glimmer of hope that cost-of-living increases are coming down.
Wall Street forecasters were divided on how the surprise might come about, mostly around the consensus. Citigroup, for example, is targeting a gain of 265,000, while Nomura expects 285,000.
In search of a happy medium
For investors, the focus will be on what wages say about the state of the labor market.
Even reaching the consensus 5.1% increase means wage pressure “is still elevated. Markets might want to reconsider an optimistic view of what the Fed plans to do,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “The Fed is anticipating an aggressive stance. A higher wage reading would only confirm its stance.”
Policymakers are essentially looking for Goldilocks – trying to find monetary policy tight enough to drive down prices, but not so tight that it drags the economy into a deep recession.
Comments in recent days indicate that officials still view slowing inflation as paramount and are willing to sacrifice economic growth to achieve it.
“I want Americans to make more money. I want families to have more money to put food on the table. But that has to be consistent with a stable economy, a 2% growth economy.” inflation, said Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari. Thursday during a question-and-answer session at a conference. “Wage growth is higher than you would expect for an economy with 2% inflation, so that concerns me.”
Similarly, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday he thinks the battle against inflation “is probably still in its early stages” and cited a still-tight labor market as evidence. Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday she still sees inflation too high and expects “continued rate hikes” to be needed.
However, concerns have shifted in the market lately that the Fed is doing too much rather than too little, as some indicators in recent days have pointed to some easing in inflationary pressures.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its September survey showed price expectations around their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic.
Recent data from the BLS indicated that prices for long-haul truck deliveries fell 1.5% in August and are well below their record high in January (although still up nearly 22% compared to a year ago).
Finally, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported on Thursday that job cuts jumped 46.4% in September from the previous month (despite being at their lowest level since the start of the year since the company started tracking data in 1993). Additionally, the BLS reported Tuesday that job postings fell by 1.1 million in August.
Correct an error
Still, the Fed is expected to keep pushing, with growing odds that the economy will slip into a recession if not this year, then in 2023.
“The Fed’s mistake is already made, that is to say that it did not anticipate the rise in inflation. It must therefore double down if it wants to solve the problem of inflation”, has said Reinhart. “Yes, recession is inevitable. Yes, Fed policy will probably make it worse. But the Fed’s policy mistake was earlier, not now. It will catch up on its previous mistake. By therefore, recession is imminent.”
Even though Friday’s number is weak, the Fed rarely reacts to a single month-long data point.
“The Fed will continue to climb until the labor market cracks open. To us, that means the Fed is confident that payroll growth has slowed and unemployment is on an upward trajectory,” he said. Meghan Swiber, rates strategist at Bank of America, in a client note. In real terms, Swiber said that probably means no change until the economy loses jobs.
There was, however, one instance where the Fed appeared to react to a single data point, or two points more specifically.
In June, the central bank was expected to approve a rate hike of 0.5 percentage points. But a higher-than-expected consumer price index reading, coupled with lofty inflation expectations in a consumer sentiment survey, pushed policymakers into an 11 a.m. move to a 0 move. .75 percentage points.
This should serve as a reminder of how focused the Fed is on pure inflation readings, with Friday’s report perhaps seen as tangential, said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at SVB Private Bank.
“I don’t think the Fed is going to pivot or take a break or anything of that nature until the end of the year, certainly not because of the jobs data,” Saccocia said.
Next week’s CPI reading will likely be more important in terms of any change in the Fed’s attitude, she added.
“Salaries are now built into the cost structure, and that’s not going to change. They’re likely going to put more emphasis on food and housing prices depending on their areas of interest, because all of that can happen. now. [with wages] it’s that we’re stabilizing at current levels,” Saccocia said. “Any kind of lift that we’ve gotten from that impression [Friday] is likely to be temporary and tempered by the perception that it is really about the CPI.”
cnbc
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
