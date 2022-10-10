Lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teens: NPR

toggle caption Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought in by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical from the company’s website and then used it to kill themselves .

The parents of Kristine Jónsson, 16, from Ohio, and the parents of Ethan McCarthy, 17, from West Virginia, claim the retail giant aided in the deaths of the two minors by selling them sodium nitrite, a deadly food preservative. at high purity levels.

The lawsuit filed in California state court in September claims that Amazon recommended that customers who purchased the chemical also purchase a scale to measure the correct dose, an anti-vomiting medication and the edition of ‘Amazon of a manual on assisted suicide.

“Amazon sells a product as deadly as cyanide,” Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds, two family lawyers at CA Goldberg, PLLC, said in a statement.

“It’s not the same as them selling rope, knives or other tools that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) he sells it,” they added.

Sodium nitrite is typically used in low concentrations to cure meats such as ham, bacon, and hot dogs, but people who ingest very high levels of it may have difficulty breathing, develop abdominal pain, and even die.

Some sodium nitrites sold on Amazon are of such high purity that ingesting just one teaspoon will almost certainly be fatal, Goldberg says.

A previous lawsuit filed in Washington state earlier this year by the same law firm alleged that Amazon sold the drug to two other people – Mikael Scott, 27, and Tyler Muhleman, 17 – who had also used to commit suicide.

In a statement, Amazon sent its “sincere condolences” to the families and loved ones of those affected by the suicide and said it made customer safety a top priority. The company told NPR that it requires sellers to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

“Sodium nitrite is a legal and widely available product offered by retailers for preserving foods, such as meat and fish, and for use in laboratories as a reagent. Sodium nitrite is not intended for consumption and, unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Loudwolf, the company that produced the sodium nitrite the two teenagers in the California case bought on Amazon, did not respond to a request for comment. Lawyers who filed the lawsuit say Loudwolf’s sodium nitrite is no longer sold on Amazon.

Goldberg and Leeds say there is a little-known antidote to sodium nitrite that people should know about: an injection of methylene blue. According to the lawsuit, Amazon sold ad space on multiple sodium nitrite product pages to a methylene blue brand, but Loudwolf’s sodium nitrite product listing did not mention the existence of the product. antidote.

The plaintiffs claim that posts to online suicide forums discuss the use of sodium nitrite to kill themselves and that Amazon has received complaints from people warning the company that customers are using the drug to kill themselves.

In February, a bipartisan group of House members sent a letter to Amazon asking for information about the retailer’s sodium nitrite sales and associated suicides, details of what the company has done regarding the dangers of the substance and information on how it has responded to complaints, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper said at the time it had identified 10 people who had used the chemical purchased from Amazon to kill themselves in the previous two years.

