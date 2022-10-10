Lawyers in England and Wales vote to end strike | Lawyers

Criminal lawyers have voted to accept the government’s pay deal on legal aid fees and end their indefinite strike.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis’s offer included a 15 per cent increase in legal aid fees for ‘the vast majority of cases currently in Crown Court’, £3million in preparedness funding cases and £4 million for pre-recorded cross-examinations of vulnerable people. victims and witnesses.

The Ministry of Justice had previously announced a 15% increase in legal aid fees but only applicable to new cases from the end of September, therefore not covering the Crown Courts backlog of around 60,000 cases.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) had demanded an immediate 25% raise, applicable to all cases, but agreed to take the government’s offer to its members. Industrial action began in April and gradually escalated until criminal lawyers called an indefinite strike on September 5. Voting opened on Tuesday and ended at midnight on Sunday. The ABC said on Monday that 57% of the 2,605 people who voted favor accepting the government’s offer.

He said on Twitter: “The criminal justice system remains chronically underfunded. As a democratic organization, we get our mandate from you. Your commitment has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to building a strong, sustainable and independent criminal bar for the future.

The lawyers’ decision to accept the offer will come as a relief to the government in industrial action in several sectors, including the railways and postal services.

It also removes the imminent threat that defendants in pretrial detention for serious crimes will be released on bail as they reach the end of their time in custody because their trials were delayed due to the strike.

High Court judges said last month that as of the last week in November, when three months would have passed since the ABC announced the indefinite walkout, the lack of legal representation due to the strike was no probably not a sufficient reason to extend custody periods beyond the maximum six months.

The Deferred Review of Criminal Legal Aid (Clar), released in December, recommended an immediate minimum legal aid fee increase of 15%. The ABC says criminal lawyers have seen their real earnings drop 28% since 2006, while inflation is currently at 9.9%.

The lawyers said they were fighting for the future of the criminal justice system which is failing victims, witnesses and defendants who face long delays in getting cases to trial due to backing from the courts. The roughly 2,400 criminal lawyers remaining are a quarter fewer than five years ago, according to the CBA, which blamed low legal aid costs and the stress of working in a dysfunctional and underfunded system for keeping away lawyers – especially juniors.