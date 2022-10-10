News
Lawyers in England and Wales vote to end strike | Lawyers
Criminal lawyers have voted to accept the government’s pay deal on legal aid fees and end their indefinite strike.
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis’s offer included a 15 per cent increase in legal aid fees for ‘the vast majority of cases currently in Crown Court’, £3million in preparedness funding cases and £4 million for pre-recorded cross-examinations of vulnerable people. victims and witnesses.
The Ministry of Justice had previously announced a 15% increase in legal aid fees but only applicable to new cases from the end of September, therefore not covering the Crown Courts backlog of around 60,000 cases.
The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) had demanded an immediate 25% raise, applicable to all cases, but agreed to take the government’s offer to its members. Industrial action began in April and gradually escalated until criminal lawyers called an indefinite strike on September 5. Voting opened on Tuesday and ended at midnight on Sunday. The ABC said on Monday that 57% of the 2,605 people who voted favor accepting the government’s offer.
He said on Twitter: “The criminal justice system remains chronically underfunded. As a democratic organization, we get our mandate from you. Your commitment has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to building a strong, sustainable and independent criminal bar for the future.
The lawyers’ decision to accept the offer will come as a relief to the government in industrial action in several sectors, including the railways and postal services.
It also removes the imminent threat that defendants in pretrial detention for serious crimes will be released on bail as they reach the end of their time in custody because their trials were delayed due to the strike.
High Court judges said last month that as of the last week in November, when three months would have passed since the ABC announced the indefinite walkout, the lack of legal representation due to the strike was no probably not a sufficient reason to extend custody periods beyond the maximum six months.
The Deferred Review of Criminal Legal Aid (Clar), released in December, recommended an immediate minimum legal aid fee increase of 15%. The ABC says criminal lawyers have seen their real earnings drop 28% since 2006, while inflation is currently at 9.9%.
The lawyers said they were fighting for the future of the criminal justice system which is failing victims, witnesses and defendants who face long delays in getting cases to trial due to backing from the courts. The roughly 2,400 criminal lawyers remaining are a quarter fewer than five years ago, according to the CBA, which blamed low legal aid costs and the stress of working in a dysfunctional and underfunded system for keeping away lawyers – especially juniors.
Explosions hit Kyiv after Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorism’ in Crimean bridge attack – NBC Chicago
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv on Monday, shattering months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
At least 8 people were killed and 24 others injured after Russian missile attacks hit the city, Ukrainian officials said.
NBC News has not verified the claims.
The blasts came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of ‘terrorism’ after the bridge connecting Russia and annexed Crimea was badly damaged in a massive blast that dealt a strategic and symbolic blow to the Kremlin.
After Putin’s comments on Sunday, Ukraine braced for a retaliation that appeared to come early Monday.
Read the full story here on NBCNews.com.
Learn more about the French central bank reducing its economic growth forecasts
Russia attacks several Ukrainian cities after the explosion of a bridge in Crimea
- Several Ukrainian towns were attacked on Monday morning.
- Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia had been hit.
- The attacks came after an explosion crippled a bridge in Crimea that serves as a Russian supply line.
A series of explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning as the Russian military launched strikes on several towns across the country.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed on Twitter that Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were also attacked. Meanwhile, Kyiv Independent reported that several other towns – Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil – were also hit.
“Russia continues its terror with cruise missiles. Again, houses of residents were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia. Morning attacks on downtown Kyiv, people burned in their cars on their way to work,” tweeted Federov. “Set of explosions in Dnipro. Russia is a terrorist state, this should be officially recognized.”
Separately, Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, wrote on Telegram that several explosions had been reported in his city.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, released a statement via his Telegram account just after 8:30 a.m. local time, saying there had been several explosions in Shevchenkivs’kyi district, a central area of the Ukrainian capital.
Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore posted a video on Telegram which he said followed the bombing of Shevchenko Park, Kyiv.
—Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) October 10, 2022
Several videos of what appeared to be explosions in Kyiv also circulated on social media around 9:30 a.m. local time.
—Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) October 10, 2022
Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv, said Monday morning on Telegram that he had “information about downed objects” and advised everyone in Kyiv to “stay calm and stay in shelters”.
“I emphasize that the air alert is still in progress. Do not ignore it and stay under cover. Do not photograph or film landing sites or damaged infrastructure,” he wrote. “People’s lives depend on it. Let’s hold on.”
According to The New York Times, air raid sirens were heard across the country after explosions broke out in Kyiv. The outlet reported that the explosions took place around 8 a.m. local time, when people were heading to work and school in the morning.
—BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy posted his response to the attacks on Telegram on Monday.
“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. Kill the people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskyy wrote.
“The air alarm is not subsiding all over Ukraine. There are missiles hitting,” he added. “Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Please do not leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong.”
Earlier on Sunday, a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 people and injured dozens when it hit a building.
This new flurry of attacks from Russia comes after the Kerch Strait Bridge, a key supply route linking Russia and Crimea, was damaged by an explosion on Saturday. The bridge was symbolically important to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated its opening in May 2018 – four years after the annexation of Crimea – with much fanfare, even driving a truck over it himself.
Putin’s allies pushed for retaliation following the blast, which killed at least three people. For his part, Putin on Sunday described the explosion of the bridge as a “terrorist act” perpetrated by the “special services of Ukraine”.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the Kerch Strait Bridge explosion, but has hinted at its involvement in the incident.
Falcons lineman ‘unnecessarily’ knocked Tom Brady to the ground, umpire says
TAMPA, Fla. — Referee Jerome Boger says Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of a his explanation for the brutality of the passer call on a key third late in the Bucs. win on Sunday.
The Falcons were down six with 3 minutes and 3 seconds left when they appeared to stop the Buccaneers in midfield on Brady’s third sack by Jarrett, but Boger threw a flag, allowing the drive to continue and at Tampa Bay to run out the clock in their 21-15 win.
Jarrett had Brady wrapped and then rolled to the ground, bringing the quarterback with him.
“What I had was the defender grabbing the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and throwing him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger said in an after-hours pool report. match. “That’s what I made my decision on.”
Boger replied, “No, not necessarily,” when asked if he had been tasked with monitoring quarterback takedowns like Jarrett’s on Brady after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured earlier. this season.
Brady shrugged when asked about the call, saying, “I don’t throw flags”, while Jarrett refused to speak to reporters after the game, a rarity for one of the oldest Falcons players.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he did not speak with officials after the call but was surprised by television cameras on the sidelines with an animated reaction. When asked if he thought it was roughing up the setter, Smith avoided the question.
“I’m not going to get into that,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen the movie, and I have to worry about how to train him.”
Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs joked about Brady’s age – he’s 45 – but said: “I think Tom being who he is, he’s going to get those calls more than ever.”
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, however, said he doesn’t believe the call was made simply because the quarterback in question was Brady.
“I saw that one get called up. I saw him against Tua since he got him. I saw him in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some things, fighting back, I don’t know. Right now, what they call it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was facing Jarrett and Brady at the time of the sack, said, “It felt like football to me. It felt like football. We just played aggressively.”
The passer’s roughness was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay has been flagged six times for 45 yards.
Earlier in the final drive, Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell was flagged for a defensive hold call on wide receiver Mike Evans that nullified another third save. Terrell said he made contact with Evans on the line.
“It’s something I can’t control with the call, but they just called him in a clutch situation,” Terrell said. “Trying to get out of the field.”
Bowles said there was an agreement, with the league’s safety focus, on how the game could be called.
“League safety is at an all-time high, as it should be,” Bowles said. “Anything close – we understand that getting into the ball game, they’re going to call it.”
ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions in Kyiv; Putin convenes the Security Council
KYIV, Ukraine — Strikes have swept across Ukraine, including in the heart of its capital, in apparent Russian retaliation for a weekend explosion at the Crimean Bridge. The explosions in Kyiv – some of which occurred during rush hour – were the first in months after a period of relative calm and came after many diplomats had returned to the capital. Attacks were also reported in key cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west, Zaporzhzhia and Dnipro in the center.
