Learn more about the French central bank reducing its economic growth forecasts
Russia attacks several Ukrainian cities after the explosion of a bridge in Crimea
- Several Ukrainian towns were attacked on Monday morning.
- Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister confirmed that Kyiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia had been hit.
- The attacks came after an explosion crippled a bridge in Crimea that serves as a Russian supply line.
A series of explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday morning as the Russian military launched strikes on several towns across the country.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed on Twitter that Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were also attacked. Meanwhile, Kyiv Independent reported that several other towns – Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil – were also hit.
“Russia continues its terror with cruise missiles. Again, houses of residents were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia. Morning attacks on downtown Kyiv, people burned in their cars on their way to work,” tweeted Federov. “Set of explosions in Dnipro. Russia is a terrorist state, this should be officially recognized.”
Separately, Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, wrote on Telegram that several explosions had been reported in his city.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, released a statement via his Telegram account just after 8:30 a.m. local time, saying there had been several explosions in Shevchenkivs’kyi district, a central area of the Ukrainian capital.
Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore posted a video on Telegram which he said followed the bombing of Shevchenko Park, Kyiv.
—Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) October 10, 2022
Several videos of what appeared to be explosions in Kyiv also circulated on social media around 9:30 a.m. local time.
—Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) October 10, 2022
Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv, said Monday morning on Telegram that he had “information about downed objects” and advised everyone in Kyiv to “stay calm and stay in shelters”.
“I emphasize that the air alert is still in progress. Do not ignore it and stay under cover. Do not photograph or film landing sites or damaged infrastructure,” he wrote. “People’s lives depend on it. Let’s hold on.”
According to The New York Times, air raid sirens were heard across the country after explosions broke out in Kyiv. The outlet reported that the explosions took place around 8 a.m. local time, when people were heading to work and school in the morning.
—BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy posted his response to the attacks on Telegram on Monday.
“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. Kill the people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskyy wrote.
“The air alarm is not subsiding all over Ukraine. There are missiles hitting,” he added. “Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Please do not leave the shelters. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong.”
Earlier on Sunday, a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 people and injured dozens when it hit a building.
This new flurry of attacks from Russia comes after the Kerch Strait Bridge, a key supply route linking Russia and Crimea, was damaged by an explosion on Saturday. The bridge was symbolically important to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated its opening in May 2018 – four years after the annexation of Crimea – with much fanfare, even driving a truck over it himself.
Putin’s allies pushed for retaliation following the blast, which killed at least three people. For his part, Putin on Sunday described the explosion of the bridge as a “terrorist act” perpetrated by the “special services of Ukraine”.
Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the Kerch Strait Bridge explosion, but has hinted at its involvement in the incident.
businessinsider
Falcons lineman ‘unnecessarily’ knocked Tom Brady to the ground, umpire says
TAMPA, Fla. — Referee Jerome Boger says Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of a his explanation for the brutality of the passer call on a key third late in the Bucs. win on Sunday.
The Falcons were down six with 3 minutes and 3 seconds left when they appeared to stop the Buccaneers in midfield on Brady’s third sack by Jarrett, but Boger threw a flag, allowing the drive to continue and at Tampa Bay to run out the clock in their 21-15 win.
Jarrett had Brady wrapped and then rolled to the ground, bringing the quarterback with him.
“What I had was the defender grabbing the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and throwing him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger said in an after-hours pool report. match. “That’s what I made my decision on.”
Boger replied, “No, not necessarily,” when asked if he had been tasked with monitoring quarterback takedowns like Jarrett’s on Brady after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured earlier. this season.
Brady shrugged when asked about the call, saying, “I don’t throw flags”, while Jarrett refused to speak to reporters after the game, a rarity for one of the oldest Falcons players.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he did not speak with officials after the call but was surprised by television cameras on the sidelines with an animated reaction. When asked if he thought it was roughing up the setter, Smith avoided the question.
“I’m not going to get into that,” Smith said. “I haven’t seen the movie, and I have to worry about how to train him.”
Tampa Bay right tackle Tristan Wirfs joked about Brady’s age – he’s 45 – but said: “I think Tom being who he is, he’s going to get those calls more than ever.”
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, however, said he doesn’t believe the call was made simply because the quarterback in question was Brady.
“I saw that one get called up. I saw him against Tua since he got him. I saw him in the London game this morning,” Bowles said. “So I think they’re starting to crack down on some things, fighting back, I don’t know. Right now, what they call it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”
Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was facing Jarrett and Brady at the time of the sack, said, “It felt like football to me. It felt like football. We just played aggressively.”
The passer’s roughness was one of six penalties against Atlanta on Sunday for 55 yards. Tampa Bay has been flagged six times for 45 yards.
Earlier in the final drive, Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell was flagged for a defensive hold call on wide receiver Mike Evans that nullified another third save. Terrell said he made contact with Evans on the line.
“It’s something I can’t control with the call, but they just called him in a clutch situation,” Terrell said. “Trying to get out of the field.”
Bowles said there was an agreement, with the league’s safety focus, on how the game could be called.
“League safety is at an all-time high, as it should be,” Bowles said. “Anything close – we understand that getting into the ball game, they’re going to call it.”
ESPN’s Jenna Laine contributed to this report.
espn
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions in Kyiv; Putin convenes the Security Council
KYIV, Ukraine — Strikes have swept across Ukraine, including in the heart of its capital, in apparent Russian retaliation for a weekend explosion at the Crimean Bridge. The explosions in Kyiv – some of which occurred during rush hour – were the first in months after a period of relative calm and came after many diplomats had returned to the capital. Attacks were also reported in key cities, including Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west, Zaporzhzhia and Dnipro in the center.
washingtonpost
Question of the day on the family quarrel! 10-10
Justin Tucker powers Ravens to victory with game-winning field goal from 43 yards
The Baltimore Ravens needed Justin Tucker’s leg four times on Sunday night and no kick was more important than his 43-yard field goal to give his team a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens were looking for an answer after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put his team up 17-16 after leading a 13-game, 75-yard drive. Burrow snuck the ball across the goal line for the score. It was his second touchdown of the night.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Lamar Jackson answered the call with 1:58 remaining. He guided the Ravens down the field with a seven-play, 50-yard drive that was capped off by Tucker’s game-winning field goal.
Baltimore (3-2) reclaimed the AFC North lead with the win. The team lost to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Jackson finished 19 for 32 with 174 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He missed a few potential touchdown passes knocking down his receivers, but was able to make up for it with a game-winning touchdown. He added 58 rushing yards, leading Baltimore.
AARON RODGERS RIPS LOSING PACKERS WORD: ‘IT’S NOT WINNING FOOTBALL’
Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Devin Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards. Isaiah Likely was the only other target to make at least two catches.
Burrow gave it their all, but Cincinnati’s failure to score in the third quarter put a damper on their pursuit of a win. Burrow finished 24 for 35 with touchdowns. He was sacked twice and threw a pickaxe.
Hayden Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens held Ja’Marr Chase for seven catches for 50 yards.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Baltimore will now try to build a winning streak against a hot New York Giants team. The Bengals hope to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints.
Fox
Woman ‘has heart attack’ after stripper party at nursing home
A group of strippers threw a steamy party at a nursing home in a stunt that sparked outrage.
Racy footage shows half-naked performers dancing with retirees at the El Prado retirement home in Cartagena, Colombia, The sun reported.
The steamy party held at the Una Mano Amiga Foundation also included cakes and erotic games, El Heraldo reported.
The clip which was shared on social media sparked a backlash after a woman appeared to receive medical treatment following an alleged heart attack.
The evening was organized by influencer Nadia Cartagena who posted the clip on Instagram.
She said: “Today I threw an erotic party for the elderly and I had the biggest scare of my life because I didn’t expect it to happen and the truth is that I’m really sorry, I just wanted to give them pleasure and I did not expect this situation, so I want you to comment on the situation.
The Instagrammer was slammed by her followers who told her the party theme was “too much”.
One of them said: “Nadia you have done too much, a party is good but with another theme not like that.
Another said: “Oops, Nadia, it was not the right party, here is the result, what a pity, what a sadness.
The video went viral on social media and received hundreds of negative comments.
But it turns out the event was a well-organized stunt to protest the problems at the nursing home.
The influencer told a local outlet the universal the video was made for the attention of the office of the mayor of Cartagena.
She said: “This theme party has been organised, permission has been requested, I have proof.
“Nothing was done against anyone’s will. We did it with a lot of love, my whole platform is made of really good content, social support.
“And at no time was the video intended to annoy, abuse or take advantage of the grandparents, in fact, we made a donation to them after the event.”
Last month, a nursing home in Taiwan was forced to apologize for hiring a stripper to put on a show for its OAPs.
The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a public facility in Taiwan for military retirees, paid the dancer to entertain 12 elderly people in wheelchairs.
New York Post
