Lifestyle changes to improve your lung health
An important respiratory organ, the lungs are located on either side of the heart, near the spine. Their main task is to discharge carbon dioxide from the bloodstream into the atmosphere and to transfer oxygen from the atmosphere into the bloodstream. The lungs never pause. A healthy individual breathes about 25,000 times a day.
You can maintain the health of your lungs in different ways. Your lungs can benefit greatly from simple dietary adjustments, healthy lifestyle improvements, and healthy behaviors.
Besides quitting smoking, eating right, etc., there are various other lifestyle changes that improve your lung health. In this article, we discuss simple lifestyle changes you can implement to support the longevity of your lungs and ensure they stay healthy.
These lifestyle changes ensure better health for your lungs and overall body:
1. Exercise vigorously
The most crucial thing you can do to improve the condition of your lungs is to exercise regularly. Exercise keeps your lungs healthy, just as it does your body. The heart beats faster and the lungs work even harder when you exercise. To feed your muscles, your body needs extra oxygen. In order to deliver this oxygen while releasing more carbon dioxide, your lungs work harder.
2. Pay attention to air pollutants
There are a number of additional airborne contaminants that are bad for your lungs and overall health. Even the synthetic fragrances used in air fresheners and laundry detergents create dangerous chemicals. Your lungs can be damaged by air pollution, which can also accelerate aging. Your lungs are easily able to resist these pollutants when healthy and young. But as they age, they lose some of their protection and become more susceptible to disease.
3. Add real plants to your space
As plants have an intrinsic ability to naturally remove certain air pollutants, adding plants to our homes improves oxygen and air quality in our living spaces. This is especially crucial in the winter when the weather forces us to spend the majority of our time indoors.
4. Avoid getting infections
Your lungs can be particularly vulnerable to infections, especially as you get older. Infections are especially dangerous for those who already have respiratory problems like COPD. However, if the elderly are not vigilant, pneumonia can quickly strike even healthy elderly people. Keeping your hands clean is the most effective strategy for preventing lung infections. Wash often with warm water and soap and try to keep your hands as far away from your face as possible.
5. Drink plenty of water
For your health, drink plenty of water. Additionally, the health of your lungs is affected by staying hydrated. You can breathe more freely by drinking water because it thins the mucus secretions that naturally build up in your lungs every day.
6. Practice deep breathing
If you’re like most people, you only use a tiny fraction of your lungs when you take short breaths from your chest. A thorough oxygen exchange is created by deep breathing, which also helps cleanse the lungs. Deep breathing techniques and exercises also help increase our lung capacity.
Finally, you are always encouraged to quit smoking and passive smoking to improve and maintain the health of your lungs and your body in general.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
‘Philly Special’ goes awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and it could have cost the Bengals the game.
By now, football fans around the world are familiar with this nifty game – and maybe that was part of the problem. It started as a setback to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping into the flat. When the Eagles played that game in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn’t, and Baltimore’s Marcus Peters grounded Boyd for a 12-yard loss.
Second and 2-3 on 14 – it was a huge swing in Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday night.
“It was a big game,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “Marcus had a great game of football. … The thing was covered. I think we did a great job there covering the quarterback on that.
The Ravens led 13-10 in the third quarter when Cincinnati went deep into Baltimore territory. A pass interference call gave the Bengals the lead and the 2nd goal. After an incomplete pass, Cincinnati tried his pass trick and he crumbled miserably.
Still, Burrow was able to complete a pass to Ja’Marr Chase on third down to put the ball on 2, then the Bengals went for fourth.
“I think you have to do it here,” Burrow said. “If you get seven points, it will change the game.”
The play this time was an inside spade pass, but the Ravens looked well prepared for that too, and it was incomplete.
“It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted on the shovel game, but I felt comfortable with our package,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.
It ended a 15-game practice that fell 8:04 behind but resulted in no points. Then the Ravens went for 91 yards the other way, using 8:03 and scoring a field goal that gave them a 16-10 lead.
___
Follow Noah Trister at
___
More AP NFL: and
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sustained sobriety? Operators will generalize the automatic standby of Internet boxes – RT in French
As part of the government’s sobriety plan, the Minister for Digital has announced that Internet boxes will be systematically equipped with standby systems, in order to reduce consumption when not in use.
The announcement did not go unnoticed. In an interview on Europe 1 on October 10, Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister Delegate for the Digital Transition and Telecommunications, spoke of a concrete version of the sobriety plan presented by the government the previous week. Said plan also applies to the digital sector, which consumes electricity and is present in many homes through the boxes offered by the various operators.
Asked about the concrete consequences for the consumer and whether the boxes would, for example, be switched off at night, controlled remotely by the operators, Jean-Noël Barrot replied that the objective is to “reduce energy consumption without going ask too great an effort from the French”, by introducing confusion between extinction and standby.
“There are boxes, decoders, which automatically go into standby, but all this is not entirely uniform,” explained the minister. “The commitments made by the sector, it is either for the existing boxes already installed to make an update which allows this standby in a slightly more systematic way, or, for the new boxes which will be distributed […] that this standby is installed by default”, he detailed.
Some speakers on social networks interpreted Jean-Noël Barrot’s remarks as allowing operators to cut off their subscribers’ Internet access to save electricity, an interpretation which was then challenged by the minister’s office.
“It is not a question of cutting off the Internet at night”, assured the ministry, which intends to encourage the generalization, for operators or manufacturers of equipment, of the “hibernation parameter for boxes”. It would thus be “to have a standby, generated by default, either after a certain period of inactivity, or when the box no longer detects any device connected to WiFi”, developed the firm. of the Minister, according to which “this setting also allows the box to reactivate as soon as it again detects equipment connected to it”.
Still for the digital sector, Jean-Noël Barrot specified that efforts will be required from the datacenters, with a drop in air conditioning in the rooms housing the servers and, “if necessary”, a disconnection from the network and a switchover to emergency generators – running on diesel – in the event of extreme tension on the electricity production. A solution which is “not ideal”, conceded the minister.
The government’s controversial “chosen” sobriety plan, drawn up with major sectors of the economy and daily life to avoid any cuts during the winter, also aims to prepare the French for the vast savings that the authorities deem necessary. with regard to climate change. The plan sets a target of reducing energy consumption by 10% by 2024, “sobriety” should make it possible to “get out of fossil fuels more quickly” in the words of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.
Nike co-founder donates $1 million to Oregon GOP gubernatorial election
“It’s not really $1 million for Drazan or $3.75 (million) for Betsy. It’s $4.75 (million) against Tina Kotek,” Tweed told the outlet.
“Each contestant brought in $13…14…16.5 million. We are just getting started. I know people are tired of seeing ads, but sit down and get ready,” she added.
The donation comes as Christine Drazan stands close to unseating Kotek in a deep blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh in 1982.
As Breitbart News reported last week, a recent Emerson College poll showed the Oregon House Republican leader actually leading Koteck by two points — 36% to 34%.
A new survey from Emerson College Polling shows former Oregon House Republican Leader Drazan ahead of former State House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) – 36% to 34%. Nineteen percent of those polled plan to vote for former Democratic-turned-independent senator Betsy Johnson. The poll was conducted between September 30 and October 1 with 796 highly likely voters from Oregon. The survey’s credibility interval (CI), similar to a margin of error, is ±3.4 percentage points.
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein agreed with Rebecca Tweed that Phil Knight’s donation should be seen as a jab at Kotek by potentially setting Drazan on the path to victory.
“As soon as he sees polls that say ‘wait a minute, there’s a chance Drazan will win,’ he says maybe my money could make a difference in pushing her to the top,” Bergstein said.
US stocks set to open slightly higher
Major US stock indices are expected to open slightly higher after 3 straight days of declines.
The S&P index has a key 200-week moving average this week near 3600. Keep that level in mind.
The Dow Industrial Average and the NASDAQ index closed Friday below their 200-week moving averages for the 3rd week in a row.
Futures involve:
- Dow +125 points. The index fell -630.15 points on Friday
- S&P +11 points. The index fell -104.86 points on Friday
- NASDAQ index +18 points. The index fell -420.91 points on Friday
CU Boulder curators control damage after John Eastman’s visit to campus
Alan Kahan was hired to a position at the University of Colorado at Boulder, which left him cleaning up his predecessor’s mess.
The predicament is more public than most difficult job transitions.
Kahan succeeds John Eastman who served as CU Boulder’s conservative thought and policy pundit while involved in investigations into his role advising former President Donald Trump on how to stay in power after losing the 2020 elections.
Kahan was named a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy for the 2021-2022 academic year and will take up the role again for the 2022-2023 academic year. The position is offered by CU’s Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization. Kahan took office amid controversy over former visiting professor, Eastman.
Eastman began his 2020 tenure as a conservative scholar at CU Boulder denounced by Chancellor Phil DiStefano for publishing an essay questioning whether the then-Senator. Kamala Harris was eligible for vice president because of her immigrant parents. He ended his tenure in the national scrutiny spotlight with his public duties at CU stripped and his photo on the Benson Center website quietly removed.
Stepping into the post held by an election denier, who a federal judge has said ‘likely committed crimes’ in his efforts to overthrow the presidency, Kahan said he has his work cut out for him to mend ties between the Benson Center and a left-leaning faculty. — while doing his job teaching and hosting lecture series for the center, which bills itself as a conservative outpost on a liberal campus.
Daniel Jacobson, director of the Benson Center, said that neither he nor anyone in current Benson Center management was involved in hiring Eastman and that Eastman was selected by a faculty committee “composed of people who identifies as conservative”.
“In my view, Eastman is an eccentric who embraced crackpot theories and acted irresponsibly, in a way that harmed the Center,” Jacobson said in an emailed statement. “However, some of the loudest voices in CU and the press have used Eastman as a pretext to attack the Center for pursuing its mission to bring intellectual and political diversity to the university. We are proud of Alan Kahan, whose scholarship and character represent our vision for this position.
Kahan – a historian, political theorist and author who teaches at the University of Paris-Saclay – said he was quite different from Eastman and was encouraged to apply for the job because of those differences.
On the one hand, Kahan said he believes Joe Biden is the rightful President of the United States.
“We do radically different things,” Kahan said, referring to himself and Eastman. “I am an academic, not a political activist. He has a particular practice, which would not necessarily be my cup of tea.
build bridges
Kahan earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago in 1987. He taught at Florida International University in Miami for 15 years before he and his wife moved to France, where he became professor of British civilization at a French public university for the next 15 years.
Kahan wanted a reintroduction to American college life and culture. He looked for an opportunity to spend a year in the United States and found an opening with the Benson Center. Kahan appreciated the center’s mission.
“Partly because of Mr. Eastman, this position has been viewed as a position for ideologues or people who have extreme political views,” Kahan said. “That is not the purpose of this post. The Benson Center was never intended to represent any particular party line. It has always been about intellectual freedom, diversity and heterodoxy, and it carries a label conservative, but that’s partly because it’s the conservatives who are the champions of intellectual diversity.
After Eastman’s move to CU, there were calls to shut down the Benson Center.
New Era Colorado, a nonprofit with progressive values focused on youth civic engagement, demanded the Benson Center be closed in June. In April, the group circulated a petition arguing the same.
“The Benson Center is a symbol of white supremacy and creates a very harmful environment for students with marginalized identities,” said Susmitha Ponnapalli, a 20-year-old CU Boulder student who works as a New Era Fellow.
The Benson Center featured panels ranging from gun control and diversity to medieval history and free markets. Speakers included: Mexican President Vicente Fox and Brexit architect Nigel Farage; Charles Murray, who argued that the lower IQ scores of Americans of various races were linked to their genetics; and former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss.
Kahan was aware of Eastman’s “previous antics” when he accepted the job, but was not deterred. Instead, he got to work on damage control.
“When I arrived, there was a lot of hostility toward the Benson Center in many parts of campus,” Kahan said. “Some departments told me, no offense, that they wouldn’t cross-list my courses, so I spent a lot of time building bridges.”
The damage done to conservatives by Eastman extends beyond the Boulder campus, according to Patrick Warnaka, 21, a CU Boulder student and state president of the Colorado Federation of College Republicans. It’s a problem college campuses face nationwide, Warnaka said.
“I don’t think anyone outside of some of the more hardcore fringe members of the Republican Party has a favorable opinion of John Eastman,” Warnaka said. “He’s done a lot of damage to the credibility of the Republican movement, especially on college campuses, because he’s essentially the equivalent of a college professor who tried to overthrow a free election. It makes college Republicans look , in the minds of students who are on the fence, just as bad.
During Eastman’s tenure, Warnaka said, the CU Boulder chapter of College Republicans attempted to distance themselves from the Benson Center to show they did not tolerate Eastman.
Now, Warnaka hopes to get more involved with the Benson Center as they try to promote the College Republican chapter in “a more positive light.”
“The stereotype is that Republicans aren’t smart and don’t have a college education,” Warnaka said. “We’re really trying to bring out the perception that you can be educated and be a Republican.”
This fall, Kahan is teaching “The European Union and the History of Liberalism”. He has experience teaching 19th-century French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville and why intellectuals don’t like capitalism, he said, and why it can be the wrong perspective.
In 2018 Kahan published “Why Steve Bannon is Not a Fascist” in an academic journal. The article argues that criticism of Bannon – recently charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud scheme for his alleged role in an organization that raised millions to build a private border wall between the United States and Mexico – as fascist is incorrect. Instead, Kahan said, Bannon is in line with “1960s neo-conservatives.” Kahan said he did not defend Bannon’s ideas.
“I’m a perfectly reasonable academic doing perfectly respectable academic things, and it was not my intention to burn down the Capitol,” Kahan said. “I spent a lot of time building bridges. Show people since I have no hair, I can’t hide my horns and I don’t have a tail.
Once Kahan started reaching out to other campus departments, they “were willing to listen to sweet reason,” he said. He is pleased with the way students and teachers have been warm to him.
Politicization of academia
One facet of American academia horrified Kahan, in particular.
Rumors of politicization of the American university, which he presumed to be inaccurate, partly reignited his interest in teaching in the United States.
“I found that’s not only true, but it’s way worse than I expected,” Kahan said.
For example, Kahan said some CU Boulder professors will write political email signatures or post their political views on their office doors.
Kahan said it’s clear the campus leans left and that the Benson Center is “a drop in the bucket” when it comes to conservative representation on campus.
Kahan’s conservative students told him they were afraid to voice their views on campus without being penalized.
This attitude, Kahan said, is why some conservatives are challenging higher education as a whole.
“When people kick you repeatedly, you’re likely to get angry at them,” Kahan said. “Conservatives of all stripes, people who identify as Republicans, when they walk onto a college campus and people who don’t look like them don’t like them, it’s no wonder people feel resentment. “
Overall, Kahan said he enjoyed his time at CU Boulder and the opportunity to compare the differences between academia in France and the United States.
“French students never want to talk,” Kahan said. “They don’t want to be told they’re stupid. American students know nothing and say a lot. From a pedagogical point of view. it’s much better. It’s easier to teach them, to engage them. My students here have been enthusiastic, talkative, ignorant… The writing here is just as bad as it was 15 years ago. No improvement there. But I have enjoyed my experience teaching students at CU Boulder.
Here are the refinance rates for today, October 10, 2022: rates are going up
15-year and 30-year fixed refinancing saw their average rates tend to rise. The average 10-year fixed refinancing rate fell.
Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate daily. With inflation at its highest level in 40 years, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate five times in 2022 in an attempt to slow the surge in inflation. Although mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing and ultimately impact mortgage and refinance rates and the housing market in general. Whether refinancing rates continue to rise or fall will largely depend on the evolution of inflation. If inflation slows, rates will likely follow. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinancing rates maintain their upward trajectory.
If a refi’s rates are currently lower than your current mortgage rate, you could save money by fixing a rate now. As always, consider your goals and situation, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender that can meet your needs.
30-year fixed rate refinancing
For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently 7.07%, up 3 basis points from a week ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will generally have lower monthly payments than a 15- or 10-year refinance. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who have trouble making their monthly payments or just want a little more leeway. However, the interest rates for a 30 year refinance will generally be higher than the rates for a 15 or 10 year refinance. It will also take you longer to repay your loan.
15-year fixed-rate refinancing
The average 15-year fixed refinance rate is currently 6.24%, an increase of 2 basis points from last week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you will have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you will save money on interest because you will pay off the loan sooner. You’ll also typically get lower interest rates than a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.
10-year fixed rate refinancing
The average 10-year fixed refinance rate is currently at 6.30%, down 6 basis points from what we saw the previous week. You’ll pay more each month with a 10-year fixed refinance compared to a 30- or 15-year refinance, but you’ll also get a lower interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your home much faster and save on long-term interest. However, you should analyze your budget and your current financial situation to ensure that you will be able to afford the higher monthly payment.
Where are the rates going
At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates fell to historic lows, but have been rising steadily since the start of 2022. The Fed recently hiked interest rates another 0.75 percentage points and is poised to raise them again to slow the economy. While it’s unclear exactly what will happen next, if inflation continues to rise, rates are likely to rise. If inflation slows, rates could stabilize and start to fall.
We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET’s parent company. Here is a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the country:
Average refinancing interest rate
|Product
|Assess
|A week ago
|To change
|30-year fixed refi
|7.07%
|7.04%
|+0.03
|15-year fixed refi
|6.24%
|6.22%
|+0.02
|10-year fixed refi
|6.30%
|6.36%
|-0.06
Rates as of October 10, 2022.
How to find personalized refinance rates
It is important to understand that prices advertised online may not apply to you. Your interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your credit history and demand.
Having a high credit score, a low rate of credit utilization, and a history of regular, on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. You can get a good idea of average interest rates online, but be sure to speak with a mortgage professional to see the specific rates you qualify for. To get the best refinance rates, you must first make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit rating is to get your finances in order, use your credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Remember to speak with several lenders and shop around.
Refinancing can be a good decision if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but think carefully if it’s the right choice for you right now.
Is it the right time to refinance?
Generally, it’s a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate or if you need to change the term of your loan. When deciding to refinance, be sure to consider factors other than market interest. rates, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the term of your loan and your monthly payment amount. And don’t forget fees and closing costs, which can add up.
As interest rates have risen steadily since the start of the year, the pool of applicants for refinancing has shrunk considerably. If you bought your home when interest rates were lower than today, you probably won’t see any financial benefit from refinancing your mortgage.
