The former head of a Virginia county election office, who faces corruption charges, said his lawsuit was a politically motivated effort by Republican leaders in the state to try to justify the creation of a unit charged with investigating voter fraud in the state.
Lots of sunshine, windy conditions expected – NBC Chicago
NOTE: You can watch the Bank of America Chicago 2022 Marathon live in the player above
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday morning and runners will be greeted with sunny and cool conditions as they hit the course.
According to the NBC 5 Storm team, clear skies are expected at the start of the race Sunday morning, with a steady southeasterly breeze at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
The real story in the morning will be the cool temperatures, with the mercury only reaching the mid-40s by the time the runners hit the course.
These temperatures are expected to climb steadily throughout the morning, potentially reaching the 60s by noon, according to forecast models.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-60s around 2 p.m., providing athletes with pleasant conditions as they make their way to the finish line.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with lows only reaching the 50s in Chicago and into the 40s elsewhere, and highs in the mid-60s and heading towards 70 degrees in some places.
Showers late Tuesday will mark the end of the global warming trend, with high temperatures falling back to the mid-50s by Thursday, according to extended forecast models.
Anger rises at Iran protest hotspot – The Denver Post
By SAMYA KULLAB and SALAR SALIM
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old college graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the dictator!” with a fury she didn’t know she had, as she joins protests calling for the overthrow of the country’s rulers.
Sharo said after three weeks of protests, sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the feared vice squad, anger against the authorities is only mounting, despite a bloody crackdown that left dozens of dead and hundreds detained.
“The situation here is tense and unstable,” she said, referring to the town of Sanandaj in the Kurdish-majority home district of the same name in northwestern Iran, one protest hotspots.
“We’re just waiting for something to happen, like a ticking time bomb,” she said, speaking to The Associated Press via messaging service Telegram.
The anti-government protests in Sanandaj, 500 kilometers from the capital, are a microcosm of the leaderless protests that have rocked Iran.
Led largely by women and young people, they have moved from spontaneous mass rallies in central areas to scattered protests in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to escape a growing crackdown. more brutal.
Tensions rose again on Saturday in Sanandaj after human rights monitors said two protesters were shot and several injured, following renewed protests. Residents said there was a strong security presence in the town, with constant patrols and security personnel stationed on the main streets.
The Associated Press spoke to six female Sanandaj activists who said repressive tactics, including beatings, arrests, use of live ammunition and internet shutdowns, sometimes make it difficult to maintain momentum. Yet protests persist, along with other expressions of civil disobedience, such as trade strikes and drivers honking their horns at security forces.
The city’s activists spoke out on the condition that their full names not be released for fear of reprisals from Iranian authorities. Their accounts were corroborated by three human rights observers.
THE BURIAL
Three weeks ago, news of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the vice squad in Tehran, spread quickly in her home province of Kurdistan, of which Sanandaj is the capital. The response has been swift in the impoverished and historically marginalized region.
As the burial was underway in the Saqqez town of Amini on September 17, protesters were already filling the main Sanandaj thoroughfare, activists said.
People of all ages were present and began chanting slogans that would be repeated in cities across Iran: “Woman. Life. Freedom.”
The Amini family had been pressured by the government to bury Mahsa quickly before a critical mass of protesters formed, said Afsanah, a 38-year-old clothing designer from Saqqez. She was at the funeral that day and followed the crowd from the cemetery to the town square.
Rozan, a 32-year-old housewife, did not know Amini personally. But when she learned that the young woman had died in the custody of vice police in Tehran and had been arrested for breaking the Islamic Republic’s hijab rules, she felt compelled to take to the streets that that day.
“The same thing happened to me,” she said. In 2013, like Amini, she had ventured into the capital with a friend when she was apprehended by the morality police because her abaya, or loose dress which is part of the compulsory dress code, was too short. She was taken to the same facility where Amini later died, and had her fingerprints taken and had to sign a statement of guilt.
“It could have been me,” she said. In the years that followed, Rozan, a former nurse, was fired from the local government’s health department for overly vocal about her views on women’s rights.
After the funeral, she saw an elderly woman step forward and quickly remove her headscarf. “I felt inspired to do the same,” she said.
DELETION
In the first three days after the burial, protesters were dragged out of demonstrations during arrests in Sanandaj. At the end of the week, the arrests targeted known activists and protest organizers.
Dunya, a lawyer, said she was among a small group of women’s rights activists who helped organize protests. They also asked shopkeepers to heed a call for a trade strike on the city’s main streets.
“Almost all of the women in our group are in jail now,” she said.
Internet outages have made it difficult for protesters to communicate with each other across cities and with the outside world.
“We woke up in the morning and had no idea what was going on,” said college graduate Sharo. The internet came back on and off, often late at night or during working hours, but quickly cut off in the late afternoon when many gathered to protest.
The heavy security presence also prevented mass gatherings.
“There are patrols on almost every street, and they separate the groups, even if there are only two or three people walking down the street,” Sharo said.
During the protests, security forces fired pellet guns and tear gas into the crowd, causing many to flee. Motorcycle security personnel also entered the crowd in an attempt to disperse it.
All activists interviewed said they had seen or heard live ammunition. Iranian authorities have so far denied this, blaming separatist groups on some occasions when the use of live fire has been verified. The two protesters killed on Saturday in Sanandaj were killed by live ammunition, according to the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights network.
Protesters say fear is a close companion. The injured were often reluctant to use ambulances or go to hospitals, fearing arrest. Activists also suspected government informants were trying to blend in with the crowd.
But the acts of resistance continued.
“I assure you the protests are not over,” Sharo said. “People are angry, they’re responding to the police in a way I’ve never seen.”
DISOBEDIENCE
The anger runs deep. In Sanandaj, the confluence of three factors has made the city fertile ground for protest activity – a history of Kurdish resistance, growing poverty and a long history of women’s rights activism.
Yet the protests are not defined along ethnic or regional lines, even though they were sparked in a predominantly Kurdish region, said Tara Sepehri Fars, researcher at Human Rights Watch. “It’s been very unique in that sense,” she said.
There have been waves of protests in Iran in recent years, with the largest in 2009 bringing large crowds to the streets after what protesters saw as a stolen election. But the continued challenge and demands for regime change during the current wave appear to pose the Islamic Republic’s most serious challenge in years.
Like most Iranians, Sanandaj has suffered from US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic which have devastated the economy and boosted inflation. Far from the capital, on the borders of the country, its mainly Kurdish inhabitants are eyed with suspicion by the regime.
From the third week, with the opening of universities and schools, students began to organize small rallies and joined the movement.
Videos circulated on social media showing students taunting school teachers, schoolgirls removing their headscarves in the street and chanting: “One by one, they will kill us, if we don’t stand together”.
A university student said he planned to boycott classes altogether.
Afsanah, the clothing designer, said she loves wearing the headscarf. “But I protest because it was never my choice.”
Her parents, fearing for her safety, tried to persuade her to stay home. But she disobeyed them, pretending to go to work in the morning only to seek out protest rallies in the city.
“I’m angry and I’m not scared – we just need that feeling to spill out onto the streets,” she said.
Ukraine war backlash could hamper Russia’s new Su-75 stealth jet
- The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to build a fifth-generation fighter for export.
- But the war in Ukraine isolated Moscow on the international scene and raised doubts about Russian hardware.
- These issues could even steer Russia’s traditional defense partners toward other fighter options.
The Su-75 “Checkmate” is Russia’s attempt to export a fifth-generation fighter.
Touted as a cheaper F-35 with better specifications than the JAS-39 Gripen, Russia designed the Su-75 specifically to sell to countries without a local aircraft industry.
Originally revealed at the MAKS Airshow last year, the Su-75 was hailed as a solid decision by Russia’s United Aerospace Corporation, building on the Su-57 platform, the first fifth-generation fighter from Russia.
However, since its release, the fortunes of the Su-75 have fallen quite far.
Stats and Specs
The Sukhoi-designed Su-75 has many features that make it attractive to foreign buyers. Its unique engine means lower maintenance costs as well as lower fuel consumption. Stealth features such as an internal weapons bay, no-diverter entrances, and a unique tail design are all must-haves for fifth-generation fighters.
Other aspects of the fifth-generation Su-75 are its ability to coordinate with drones, an emerging technology and doctrine that air forces hope to use to overcome enemy air defenses. These drones will be managed by an advanced on-board computer and AI avionics system capable of tracking and engaging up to six targets at a time.
These upgrades represent a major step up from previous Russian exports such as the Su-30 and Mig-35. However, they are balanced by an affordable price of $25-30 million, which is a quarter of the cost of an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
A Rostec spokesperson described the new fighter jet as a cutting-edge addition to the air defense field. They note that “The Checkmate fighter is equipped with versatile armaments capable of combating any threat: from uncovered command posts to particularly sensitive targets for a potential enemy.”
The jet was reportedly designed using a supercomputer and modern virtual modeling and numerical calculations.
Original interest
After the deployment of the Su-75, it appeared that Vietnam and India were to be the main buyers, with Argentina also potentially seeking a deal.
Additionally, as early as January this year, the UAE appeared to be involved in a deal with the UAC to help produce and manufacture the Su-75 following the suspension of a $23 billion arms deal. dollars with the United States.
A critical error
Russia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has put a major damper on its aerospace industry and its hopes for the Su-75. International sanctions have crippled Russia’s ability to acquire and produce essential components for modern aircraft.
Most notably, precision machining equipment and semiconductors, without which the advanced avionics system is completely incapable of functioning. This has ramifications for the production of an airworthy Su-75, which is now expected to fly in 2024, as well as for future sales. If Russia has trouble guaranteeing parts and maintenance, it can put off potential buyers.
Beyond production issues, there’s the pretty big elephant in the room that is Russian jet performance in Ukraine. The loss of Su-30s, 34s and even a 35 can make nations wary of purchasing aircraft that have not been combat tested.
Make the process more difficult
In addition to the challenges presented by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions that resulted from a Russian invasion, the UAC seems determined to make the development process as difficult as possible.
Apparently the designers are working on an unmanned version of the Su-75 alongside the manned variant. Given the challenges inherent in designing an unmanned combat aircraft (UCAV) – none have yet been used in combat and the only UCAVs currently in flight are based on modifications to existing, proven airframes – it It’s hard to see how Russia plans to develop the Su-75 into a UCAV when the manned version has yet to pass its test flight.
Su-75 and the future
For now, it seems that the Su-75 program continues to limp. Russian officials say the plane will make its first flight in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether they will meet that deadline under tough sanctions and with the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Furthermore, it appears that the UAE has at least suspended its involvement in the project, drying up a key source of funding and R&D.
Although Vietnam and India may still be interested, it is unclear whether Russia will find a market for the Su-75 if it enters production. As 19FortyFive’s Harrison Kass puts it, “…countries within Russia’s sphere of influence will continue to buy Russian hardware whether or not the international community is unhappy with Putin.”
It remains to be seen, however, whether other concerns outweigh traditional considerations when it comes to arms purchases. Additionally, if Su-75 production estimates continue to be delayed, overseas customers may look elsewhere to meet their fighter needs.
Maya Carlin is the Middle East defense editor at 19FortyFive. She is also an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has bylines in numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.
A little boy’s excitement on his first tram ride surprises the internet
The internet is full of many videos of kids and their adorable antics. One such video has surfaced online and shows a toddler taking his first tram ride with his parents in Sydney. But his sweetest reaction steals the show, he seemed happy and delighted, as seen in the viral video.
The video was shared by a user named Michelle Baoo on Instagram with the caption, “We recently took the kids on their first tram ride. And they loved it!!”
The toddler can be seen in the now-viral video flashing a billion-dollar grin as he sat next to his dad on his first tram journey in Sydney. His mother seemed to have captured the little film.
“POV: You’re excited about your first tram ride,” reads the awesome text on the video.
Watching this video, anyone can tell that their happiness knew no boundaries.
The video has amassed over 9.2 million views and over 8 lakh likes since it was shared. Many users flooded the post’s comments area with heartwarming remarks. Some users thanked Michelle Baoo for sharing the post.
Admiring the cute child’s smile, one user wrote, “That smile…Wish I could bottle that joy…Gorgeous! Thanks for sharing.”
“Why is this so cute. Tiny scratchy hands,” wrote a second user.
“Bahaha it’s like look it’s a seat and I’m sitting in it. Lol instead of a baby bucket seat or a high chair you know,” another user commented.
Click for more new trends
Prince William’s ex-elections chief Michele White says his lawsuit is political
White said she did nothing “wrong or illegal” in the vote, but has yet to be told the exact nature of the allegations.
White was charged last month with two counts of corrupt conduct and misrepresentation as an election official, as well as a misdemeanor for willful neglect of duty by an elected official. The conduct allegedly took place during the 2020 election season.
Where Republican Election Deniers Are on the Ballot Near You
White resigned from his position in April 2021, following an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Board of Elections. White said the board asked for his resignation, but did not explain why.
“Now that we have a Republican Governor, campaigning for other Republican Governors who claim the election was stolen, I believe my unexplained resignation and the personal agendas of a few aggrieved employees have created an opportunity for the Governor to use me as a way to show the need for the Election Integrity Unit,” White wrote in a text message. “It’s just a good show.”
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office, which is handling the case, denied any political motivation behind the charge. Miyares’ office declined to release details of the allegations against White. A spokeswoman for Governor Glenn Youngkin said maintaining confidence in the state’s elections is “paramount” but referred all questions to Miyares.
Former Prince William County registrar charged with bribery
“All three indictments were issued by a grand jury,” Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement. “To say that they are politically motivated is totally wrong.”
Miyares’ office announced the charges against White two days before deploying an “election integrity unit” dedicated to investigating allegations of voter fraud and other election irregularities in the state. The move was criticized by Democrats and some suffrage experts, who said the state did not have widespread election problems and accused Miyares of trying to suppress the vote.
LaCivita said in his statement that the announcement of the “Election Integrity Unit,” which will be made up of 20 attorneys and other officials, was timed for the start of early voting in Virginia, not the act of White’s accusation.
“It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Miyares said in a previous statement about the unit. “The Election Integrity Unit will work to help restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
Virginia attorney general creates ‘election integrity unit’
White linked his lawsuits to national Republican efforts to cast doubt on election results and the integrity of voting systems. She said she hadn’t hired a lawyer yet.
“This is an attack on me, fellow election officers, election council members, and election officials who serve the voting public and administer elections in Virginia,” White said in a statement. She added in an interview: “I would take a break if I was an election official and I really thought, ‘Do I want to run an election and run the risk of being indicted myself? ”
White said she was interviewed by state investigators in late July, but declined to discuss what they asked. She said she left the meeting feeling like the investigation was about the grievances of some employees in her office and that she had addressed the issues.
Eric Olsen, Prince William’s registrar who succeeded White, said in an interview last month that he sparked the criminal investigation in April when he uncovered “inconsistencies” while going through some documents at the office and reported to the state.
Olsen declined to discuss the nature of those discrepancies, citing the ongoing criminal case, but said they potentially affect a small number of votes in the 2020 election. He said the issues only changed the result of no race.
Olsen told the Virginia Mercury on Friday that he intended to step down as clerk after the midterm elections and blamed efforts by local Republicans to undermine his office. Olsen did not immediately respond to an email from The Washington Post on Friday.
The next hearing in the White case is scheduled for October 21 at Prince William Circuit Court.
The Great British Bake Off faces backlash during its Mexican week
Many viewers of The Great British Bake Off didn’t find his “Mexican week” that great.
Dozens of people on social media criticized the episode, which aired in the UK and US in recent days, for alleged cultural appropriation. They cited his use of visual stereotypes, such as co-hosts Matt Lucas and Noah Fielding wearing sarapes and sombreros in the very first scene, and puns – noting the couple’s discussion of “Mexican jokes” to risk offending people – “not even juan”.
An user tweeted“16 seconds into #GBBO’s Mexican Week ep and I’m already offended.”
Another viewer wrote“I just want you to understand *how* that’s fucking racist,” in response to a clip of Lucas shaking maracas in the episode.
Viewers also criticized mispronunciations of names of dishes such as “guacamole”, “besos” and “pico de gallo” by stars and how the co-judge Prue Leith comments that the cakes look Mexican because they have “bright colors”.
Exports to CPTPP countries have exceeded exports elsewhere
Canada’s exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Agreement have exceeded its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
This is in line with the trade bloc’s announcement at last weekend’s review meeting that the deal had increased trade and investment flows for its members.
The CPTPP is one of the largest trading blocs in the world – it has 11 members, many of them from Asia-Pacific. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries gathered in Singapore for their sixth meeting to review progress on the agreement.
“I’ve seen an increase in our trade and investment flows through the CPTPP…it’s increased even during a pandemic period which has been extremely difficult,” Ng told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.
“And I’ve seen the increase here outpace that of Canadian exporters compared to elsewhere. So that kind of points to the opportunities that we only have three and a half, four years in this potential.”
Origins and goals
The CPTPP is a multilateral trade agreement signed in 2018 that was formed after the United States, under the Trump administration, withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Covering around 14% of the global economy, the agreement not only involves the elimination of tariffs between trading countries, but also other advanced aspects of trade, such as improved market access for small businesses and increased cooperation in “green” and digital economies. .
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a multilateral trade agreement signed in 2018 after the United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Claudio Reyès | AFP | Getty Images
The United States has not expressed interest in joining the trade deal. Instead, he introduced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in May – an economic initiative with Asia-Pacific. Unlike the CPTPP, however, it is not a trade agreement.
Last week, Malaysia became the ninth member country to ratify the CPTPP. The agreement will enter into force for the country in November.
Over the weekend, member countries discussed the bloc’s progress, resolved to maintain global trade and counter protectionism.
“We reaffirm our strong commitment to defending and supporting the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its heart, including as a means of responding to economic coercion,” the group said in a joint statement.
“At the same time, we remain steadfast in our continued commitment to facilitating the movement of essential goods and services in a way that is consistent with and supportive of international trade rules.”
Member countries agreed to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities and promote the integration of small and medium enterprises into global supply chains.
Request from China and UK
The group also said it was still considering the UK’s application to join the CPTPP. The UK is the first country to apply to join the bloc. Since then, others, including China and Taiwan, have also applied.
“We believe the UK can respond to these [high] standards,” Ng told CNBC.
“The other principle that we have always agreed on in the CPTPP is that it would be an agreement that would allow accessions. So we take our time, we work with the United Kingdom… is the first and we want to do it right.”
Asked about the status of China’s bid, Australia’s Deputy Trade Minister Tim Ayres told CNBC in an interview on Monday that the bloc wanted to focus on the UK’s bid first and ensure it meets the high standards of the trade agreement before considering others.
“So we want to make sure it sets the standard for future applications, and we will come to that. [other] membership applications following the UK’s accession process,” said Ayres.
