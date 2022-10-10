News
Michael Cohen says DOJ should check if Trump photocopied secret files
- Michael Cohen urges DOJ to investigate whether Trump kept photocopies of top secret files.
- He speculated that Trump had more files than the DOJ has yet to find.
- Cohen accused Trump of using the “Art of the Deal” tactic to trade those files for other documents.
Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer and fixer for former President Donald Trump, said the Justice Department should investigate whether Trump photocopied and kept top-secret files.
Cohen made the comment while speaking to MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Sunday morning.
During his appearance, Cohen responded to a New York Times report about how Trump had been angered by the National Archives and Records Administration’s refusal to provide him with documents relating to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
According to the Times, Trump told his advisers he would give NARA the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago if they gave him what he wanted from them.
Commenting on Trump’s actions, Cohen said the former president appeared to be using a tactic from his book “The Art of the Deal” and trying to trade “this for that.”
“This whole question is absolutely insane. The fact that we have to sit down and play this game with a former President of the United States?” Cohen said, adding that Trump was not “entitled” to the documents he wanted.
“First and foremost, they are not his,” Cohen added. “Secondly, we know he has more documents. We know that because, in the file, he would specifically indicate how many documents they contain. Well, there are obviously more there.”
“In addition to that, we should find out whether or not he photocopied any of the documents as well,” he added.
Cohen also wondered aloud why Trump – after serving as president for four years – did not try to obtain the documents while in office.
A spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Cohen’s comments on Sunday echoed his September remarks that Trump likely kept copies of classified files at his children’s homes, his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.
During its search in Mar-a-Lago on August 8, the FBI seized classified documents, some of which were marked “top secret”. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence.
In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to crimes, including tax evasion, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. It was sentenced in December 2018 to three years in prison and was disbarred in February 2019 by the New York Supreme Court.
Since his release, Cohen has become a vocal critic of Trump and has happily weighed in on the former president’s many legal issues. In September, he announced he was selling T-shirts featuring Trump behind bars to “celebrate the fall of the Mussolini mango.”
Irish petrol station explosion: Australian James O’Flaherty is one of ten people killed
Australian father among 10 people killed in horror Ireland petrol station blast that killed three
- Among the 10 people killed in the explosion of an Irish petrol station is the Aussie James O’Flaherty
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish petrol station.
James O’Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, has been confirmed as one of those who died in Friday’s blast in County Donegal, north-west Ireland.
Four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl died in the gas explosion at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough.
The other victims have been identified as designer Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her son James, 13; farmer Hugh Kelly, 59; store clerk Martina Martin, 49; Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna, five; and talented rugby player Leona Harper, 14,
James O’Flaherty (pictured), 48, was also among ten victims of a gas explosion at a Donegal petrol station in Ireland
The Garda Síochána – Ireland’s national police service – said on Monday a man in his 20s remained in critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.
Seven other injured people are receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.
Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney but had moved to Rineclevan, Dunfanaghy in Ireland with his wife Tracey and son Hamish.
His funeral will take place on Wednesday in Ireland.
The explosion leveled the gas station, caused the collapse of an adjacent two-story building and blew off the roof of a third building.
Some witnesses reported that the huge explosion sounded like a “bomb”.
But Superintendent David Kelly told a press conference that information currently available to police “points to a tragic accident”.
Speaking outside the cordon surrounding the site of the blast, Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there was “profound sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what happened.
“The entire nation is in mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.
“A young child in the store and two teenagers, as well as men and women who were also going about their lives.
“It’s a tight-knit community and our hearts go out to them.”
“Speaking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they have been very moved by the tremendous support they have received from the community here almost immediately.”
A major incident was declared after a gas explosion at a County Donegal petrol station on Friday afternoon (pictured)
Nearby resident Bernard O’Doherty, who knows all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others rushed to the scene and began clearing the rubble with first responders .
“Rubble had been blown across the forecourt to the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor tiles, store contents just lying around the place,’
LPGA’s stunning depth actually diminishes intrigue – Orange County Register
SOMIS — It was Jodi Ewart Shadoff against Jodi Ewart Shadoff on Sunday, and finally, after 11 years and 245 LPGA tournaments, the 34-year-old dodged self-doubt and a difficult playing partner and won her first LPGA event.
It was great. But now I’m going to need her to do it again the next time she plays.
It’s going to take her – or one of her extremely talented peers – to pressure the field as a whole for more than a week.
In fact, after watching them closely at the Saticoy Club, I would love for her and South African Paula Reto to work their way into another final group like they did at the Mediheal Championship. I would totally tune in to witness Ewart Shadoff’s very British stiff upper lip hiding some very real nerves again serving as a foil for Reto’s sunny exit from bunker after bunker.
Ewart Shadoff remained stoic, expressionless with defiance. Reto smiled, shook hands with little girls in the gallery and erased Ewart’s entire 4-stroke lead on the seventh hole before the two locked in a battle of match-play so convincing that I resisted going back to the media room after the front. nine with the rest of the golf writers, staying with their group on the course instead.
I was invested in these women, in their stories on that idyllic Sunday afternoon.
But I’d bet the proverbial farm that it’ll be different players vying for top spot at the LPGA’s next event, the BMW Ladies Championship, which kicks off the tour’s Korean swing.
This time, Ewart Shadoff’s pair of birdies on the back nine – and Reto’s first set bogeys, on numbers 16 and 17 – sealed their fate. Reto fell to a tie for third and Ewart took his long-sought victory.
She shot 15-under 273 for a one-shot win over Japan’s Yuka Saso, making Ewart Shadoff the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season – the most since 2018 and one less than the LPGA record.
Obviously, Ewart Shadoff was a fan of the trend: “It’s so inspiring. Two of the girls who won at the start of the year inspired me. I said, ‘I can do it.’ ”
It’s not really bad for business. The LPGA is in good shape as its total purse for 2022 reached a record $85.7 million (Ewart Shadoff won $270,000 on Sunday). Sponsors are surely attracted by the international diversity of a pool of players who come from more than 50 countries, and by the fact that the tournaments are televised in more than 160 nations.
But there is business success and then there is winning hearts and minds.
The LPGA is also healthy in that so many of its players are competing at such a high level, but it’s hard to know for whom – or against.
We want to celebrate the successes of Serena Williams. We wanted to be blown away by the genius of Michael Jordan. We are either on the Tom Brady team or on the team of the team that faces Tom Brady. We dig into rivalries between top talent like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. We perked up when our local college women’s basketball team played UConn or Tennessee because it meant there was an outside chance for a monumental upset.
We the people are drawn to singular greatness. Tiger Woods, let’s say.
And right now the LPGA is really, really deep. There’s so much high-level parity that each tournament feels like a lottery, as if they can pull names out of a hat to see who from this wild collection of talent will claim victory this time around.
Annika Sorenstam dominated the LPGA between 1992 and 2008, winning 72 official LPGA tournaments including 10 major tournaments and 18 other international tournaments. She finished her career atop the LPGA career money list with over $22 million – more than $2 million ahead of her nearest rival, despite 187 fewer events.
But Sorenstam also averaged 231.50 yards from the start, a distance that would rank last in today’s game when the LPGA is filled with top athletes using improved equipment.
Dutchman Anne Van Dam is averaging a season-high 279.896 yards and Ewart Shadoff, Sunday’s winner, is averaging 258.561 (76th best).
And it’s not just how far these ladies go.
“I think we’re all so precise,” said Andrea Lee, who won his first tournament last month, sitting atop a shifting leaderboard when the music stopped at the Portland Classic.
“We all hit fairways, lots of greens and great short games here too. So, yes, I mean, super competitive. I think we all push ourselves to do our best and to take it to the next level. I think that’s what the LPGA is all about.
It’s like that. And it’s really great. Almost too big?
The are stars, many of whom are young, promising figures in the field. The World Women’s Golf Ranking is no joke. But no clear slice star.
But hey, who knows? Maybe now that Jodi Ewart Shadoff has proven to herself that she can win any of these things, maybe she can keep winning.
But I wouldn’t bet on it. The land is too beautiful.
More than 100 pets affected by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona arrive in DuPage County, Michigan on Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – A plane carrying pets affected by hurricane-damaged areas in Florida and Puerto Rico was scheduled to arrive in DuPage County and Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
The Wings of Rescue plane took off Sunday morning from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and stopped in Naples, Florida. The plane was scheduled to land around noon at DuPage Airport, 2700 International Dr. in West Chicago, which served as the animals’ first landing point.
“There are thousands of pets that have been displaced by this disaster. It’s a pretty desolate site when you see it,” said Ric Browde of Wings of Rescue. “We try to give shelters space to bring pets in, so hopefully those animals will be reunited with their families.”
A total of 116 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters landed with 96 pets arriving in DuPage County and 20 heading to Kalamazoo.
Paws Chicago got the pets.
STEVE HILTON: Biden’s energy policies endanger the United States
Fox News host Steve Hilton called President Biden’s response to OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production “one of the most irresponsible partisan schemes in presidential history” on ” The Next Revolution”.
STEVE HILTON: Now, the question you have to ask yourself as you look at these midterm elections and their campaigns is this: If Biden and the Democrats have as strong a record as they claim, why aren’t they running on it?
CHARLES PAYNE: BIDEN TURNS TO VENEZUELA AS EUROPE COMMITS ‘ECONOMIC SUICIDE BY KNUGGLING TOWARDS GREEN UTOPIA’
Virtually their entire campaign is about abortion and January 6th. Anyone would think he’s embarrassed by his record, which is crazy because it’s actually quite spectacular, especially on the central problem of inflation and the cost of living, as this largely depends on energy policy. And honestly, it takes real political talent, genius, in fact, to design and implement such an incoherent, self-defeating, and sophomorically superficial energy policy as the one we have now.
It really is quite an achievement in recent days, desperate to bring down prices at the pumps before election day, they have offered to ease the sanctions on the corruption basket case dictatorship in Venezuelarewarding the Maduro regime at the exact moment they are also blaming the Maduro regime for the crisis raging on our southern border.
We saw the butcher of Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman, throw this punch of shame back to Biden’s face as the Saudis partnered with Russia to cut production instead of increasing it as Biden pleaded with them to do, prompting Biden to release even more of our strategic reserves, already at near 40-year lows, with Reuters warning of fears it is getting too thin to properly weather another major global supply disruption, further demonstrating Biden’s looting of our reservations about an election bribe that didn’t even last until the election, is one of the most irresponsible partisan ploys in presidential history.
SEVEN AMERICAN DETAINEES RELEASED IN EXCHANGE FOR THE RELEASE OF “NARCO NEPHEWS” IN VENEZUELA PRISONER EXCHANGE
On top of all that, they are desperately pushing for a new Iranian nuclear deal to get Iranian oil back on the market, rewarding the monsters who, to choose one atrocity from thousands, had this 16-year-old Sarina killed. Esmailzadeh, to join the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, now turning into a revolution led by women against the brutal Islamic Republic, a revolution against which the Biden regime, by continuing to press for its appalling energy agreement with Iran, now effectively opposes .
Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news outlets provide new details about the program.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told would-be contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, state documents show. State.
Documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news outlets provide new details about the scheme that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.
The theft prompted an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.
DeSantis is running for re-election this year and is frequently mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. His office did not immediately respond to an email Saturday seeking comment on the release of the document.
According to the documents, the program as described in July was intended to “assist in the voluntary relocation of unauthorized aliens who are in Florida and have agreed to be relocated” elsewhere in the country. He made no mention of finding migrants in Texas.
An unsuccessful Florida-based bidder, Gun Girls Procurement Solutions Inc., offered a price of $26,000 to fly a minimum of five people and a security guard to Massachusetts. Another potential bidder who offered pricing options was a New York-based charter jet company called Wheels Up, the documents show.
In the end, state officials chose Destin, Florida-based Vertol Systems Co. and have so far paid the company $1.56 million for the Martha’s Vineyard flight and possibly be for a second flight to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state, which didn’t happen. No other flights have been announced.
Records show that an Ohio-based charter company, Ultimate JetCharters, was contracted to ferry the migrants from Texas to a brief stopover in Crestview, Florida, and then to Martha’s Vineyard.
In Massachusetts, meanwhile, officials said Friday that all Venezuelan migrants, who are seeking asylum in the United States, have left temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod.
In an emailed statement, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration said it was “grateful for the collaborative efforts among multiple state agencies and nonprofit providers to ensure that every individual receives needed humanitarian resources. and has access to new housing options”.
Some of the migrants sued DeSantis and other Florida officials in federal court in Boston, claiming they were victims of a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.
Florida Senator Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, also filed a lawsuit in state court in Tallahassee, saying the flight from Massachusetts is a violation of state law, in part because the migrants weren’t not in Florida at the time. The Legislature authorized $12 million for the resettlement program that specifically cites migrants within Florida’s borders.
Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.
Watch Bulls’ Andre Drummond drain three 3-pointers in preseason game – NBC Chicago
Watch: Drummond buries three 3-pointers in preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Andre Drummond is a career 13.2 percent 3-point shooter. In 10 NBA seasons, he’s a measly 15 for 114 in that lineup.
None of that mattered Sunday night in Toronto.
As the Chicago Bulls staged a second-half comeback to topple the Raptors 115-98, their newly signed backup center caught fire deep down. He took three 3-pointers and gutted all of them, making him the only Bull to make more than two triples in the game.
The first two Drummond brands were as open as the ocean. The second even featured a brief moment of hesitation. But on the third, his confidence was apparent, as he drilled a jumper from the wing on a late fence from Khem Birch:
Because this shootout took place during the preseason, neither of those marks will be added to Drummond’s career totals. But if it was in the regular season, it would have been only the second time in Drummond’s career that he had attempted three or more points in a game and the first time that he had more than two.
After the Bulls’ practices and shootouts, it’s common to see Drummond get up 3 points from the corners. At least in one pre-season game, that work paid off.
