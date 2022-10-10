BEIRUT — A U.S.-led coalition drone strike in northeastern Syria killed an Islamic State militant on Monday, a Syrian security official said.
Murder of civilians in Kupyansk: the Russian Investigative Committee takes up the case
The chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered on October 10 the opening of a criminal investigation into acts of torture and the murders of civilians in Kupiansk, in the Kharkov region.
Ukrainian troops guilty of reprisals on civilians?
This request follows the broadcast on Telegram of a shocking video, by the former commander of the Azov battalion Maxim Jorin. On this one, we can see the bodies of civilians killed, with their hands tied, thrown into a mass grave.
Commenting on this video, Maxim Jorin initially wrote an ambiguous message: “Kupyansk still occupied, Kharkov region. Civil population. Revenge is coming!” He then resumed himself in a second step, saying that the video would come from the phone of an “occupier”, that is to say a Russian soldier.
Video broadcast by Maxime Jorine, former commander of Azov. Images blurred by RT France.
A version undermined on the one hand by the images themselves, according to the Russian Investigation Committee, since the video seems recent at the sight of the vegetation and the clothes worn by the victims. However, the locality of Kupyansk has been under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces since September 29. Even more damning according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the video’s metadata “shows that it was filmed in the afternoon of October 9”.
“These facts point to new war crimes committed by the kyiv regime,” said the Committee, which specified that measures would be taken “to establish the circumstances of the death of these civilians, as well as to identify all those involved in these tortures and murders, in order to bring them to justice”.
The Uffizi Galleries sue Jean Paul Gaultier for using Botticelli images | Italy
Italy’s Uffizi Galleries are suing French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier for damages that could exceed €100,000 (£88,000) after the company’s allegedly unauthorized use of images of the Renaissance masterpiece by Botticelli, The Birth of Venus, to adorn a range of clothing products, including T-shirts, leggings and bodices.
The case came to light earlier this year after the Uffizi Gallery in Florence was made aware of the clothes advertised by Jean Paul Gaultier on its website and social media.
Sandro Botticelli’s painting is the centerpiece of the Botticelli rooms in world-renowned galleries and, according to Italian law, any use of the country’s public art to sell goods requires permission and the payment of a royalty.
Eike Schmidt, the director of the Uffizi Galleries, said a letter sent to the fashion house in April asking it to remove the clothes from the market or accept payment was ignored.
“Fashion designers regularly use our images and most are familiar with Italian law, which states that any use of state-owned art must be licensed and paid for,” Schmidt said. “How much depends on the volume of sales, the price at which the items are sold, etc.”
The costs can vary between a few thousand or tens of thousands of euros, also depending on the number of garments on which the image appears.
Gaultier appears to have used The Birth of Venus, which depicts the goddess of love and beauty covering her loins with her long blonde hair, on a whole range of clothing, meaning the company may have to pay compensation “greater than €100,000”.
“We’re not talking millions,” Schmidt added. “What’s unusual here is that they didn’t respond at all. [to the letter].”
Jean Paul Gaultier has been contacted for comment.
The Uffizi Gallery uses special software to monitor whether its artwork is used to sell products online, and is often kept informed by attentive followers on social media.
Screenshots of the Botticelli range displayed on Jean Paul Gaultier’s Instagram account included a Venus dress that sold for €590, a Venus scarf for €150 and stretch trousers with the buttock area depicting the painting’s god Zephyr, who blows in the wind. .
The Uffizi Gallery itself uses its artwork to sell merchandise in its shop, including a sleep mask decorated with the eyes of Venus and a bag with an image of Michelangelo’s Medusa.
“Everything sold in the Uffizi Shop is of course licensed and for every item sold we receive a certain percentage,” Schmidt said. “We sometimes see street vendors using art on ‘do it yourself’ products, and the quality is never good. Do you need to wear a T-shirt with Botticelli on it? Some people like it and it’s not about interfering with anyone’s creativity – Botticelli’s art is used regularly but usually companies ask for permission.
theguardian
Russia blasts Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated on Monday to what it called a Ukrainian terror attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its largest and most widespread attacks on Ukraine in months. The deadly barrage against several towns destroyed civilian targets, cutting off electricity and water, smashing buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Ukraine’s emergency service said 64 people were injured across the country in the morning attacks – the biggest and most widespread since the early days of the war.
Although some missiles apparently targeted energy installations, others struck civilian areas during the morning rush hour. One hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another hit the central building of a local university.
Andriy Yermak, senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said there was no “practical military sense” in the strikes and that Russia’s goal was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions – a reference to Ukraine’s attempts to repel invading forces from Moscow, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula that Putin called a “terrorist act” orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.
Putin has promised a “tough” and “proportionate” response if Ukraine carries out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security. “No one should doubt that,” he said.
Speaking in a video call with members of the Russian Security Council, Putin said the Russian military had launched “precision weapons” from the air, sea and ground to target key energy facilities and of military command.
But the intense, hours-long barrage on major cities hit both residential areas and critical infrastructure, pointing to a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks.
The Ukrainian General Staff said 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones were used in the barrage. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 aerial targets, he added.
Putin, whose partial mobilization order earlier this month sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of fighting-age men from Russia, refrained from declaring martial law or a counter-terrorism operation as many had expected .
Moscow’s war in Ukraine is approaching its eight-month milestone, and the Kremlin is reeling from humiliating battlefield setbacks in the parts of eastern Ukraine it is trying to annex.
Explosions hit the capital’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of the city that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices was badly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.
Russian forces targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in 10 cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address. The Russians “purposely chose such a time and such targets to inflict the most damage,” Zelenskyy said.
The morning strikes sent Kyiv residents into bomb shelters for the first time in months. The city’s subway system halted rail services and made stations available again as places of refuge.
As air raid sirens continued throughout the war in cities across the country, in Kyiv and elsewhere, many Ukrainians began to ignore their warnings after months of calm.
That changed Monday morning. The bombings hit Kyiv at the start of the morning rush hour as commuter traffic began to pick up. At least one of the vehicles hit near Kyiv National University appeared to be a commuter minibus, known as a “marshrutka”, a popular alternative to the city’s bus and metro lines.
Nearby, at least one strike landed in Shevchenko Park, leaving a large hole near a children’s playground.
Among the targets hit was the Klitschko Pedestrian Bridge, a central Kyiv landmark with its glass panels. CCTV footage showed a huge explosion as the bridge was hit and a man fled after the blast.
Elsewhere, Russia targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure as air raid sirens sounded in all parts of Ukraine, except Russian-annexed Crimea, for four straight hours – an attack that stretched from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west, near the Polish border.
Associated Press reporters in Dnipro saw the bodies of several people killed at an industrial site on the outskirts of the city. Four people were killed and 19 injured in the town, local officials said.
Witnesses said a missile landed in front of a bus during the morning rush hour. Despite heavy damage to the vehicle, officials said no passengers were killed.
Natalia Nesterenko, a mathematician, said she saw a missile pass the balcony of her apartment in Dnipro as she worked in her kitchen. Then she heard two explosions.
“It’s very dangerous. I immediately called my children to see how they were doing because anyone can be affected. Women, children,” she said.
Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes cut off electricity and water supplies. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.
Three cruise missiles launched against Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea have passed through Moldova’s airspace, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu has said.
The attacks prompted a new wave of international condemnation of Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the Group of Seven industrial powers will hold a video conference Tuesday on the situation to which Zelenskyy will respond. Germany currently chairs the G-7.
The attacks sparked a chorus of outrage in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “extremely concerned”. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that “Russia’s missile fire on civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable”.
“Russia has once again shown the world what it stands for. This is terror and brutality,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Some feared Monday’s attacks were just the first salvo in a new Russian offensive. The Ukrainian Ministry of Education has announced that all Ukrainian schools will go online at least until the end of this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba interrupted his tour of Africa and returned to Ukraine.
In an ominous move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that he and Putin had agreed to deploy a joint “regional grouping of troops” amid escalating fighting in Ukraine. He gave no details.
Lukashenko has repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning an attack on Belarus, sparking fears the stage may be set for pre-emptive action from Minsk.
Sabra Ayres in Kyiv, Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharkiv, and Justin Spike and Yesica Fisch in Dnipro contributed to this story.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Payoneer’s platform will help small and medium businesses in India with cross-border payments, says co-CEO
In today’s borderless digital world, Payoneer’s platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises in 200 countries and territories. Leveraging its robust technology, compliance, operations and banking infrastructure, Payoneer offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions and risk management.
The company, which has seen more than 50% growth in emerging markets, is looking to expand its presence in India.
In an interview at CNBC-TV18John Caplan, co-CEO of the company, said it has developed special and unique products for Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which makes cross-border money easier.
“Exports really are the key to the next level of success for small businesses. So here in India, we have set up very special and unique Customs Clearance Services, Reporting Services to make it easier for an SME here to declare, pay taxes, handle compliance issues, etc., in order to so they can focus on growing their business, taking care of their customers and Payoneer takes care of the money and making cross-border money easier for SMBs,” Caplan said.
He added, “In India, exports are key to the growth of the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. A $400 billion industry that is expected to double or even triple in the coming years. So Payoneer is here in India to help small businesses and make it easier for them. »
Additionally, Ramakant Vempati, co-founder and chairman of Wysa, spoke about the company’s plans to launch a Hindi mental health app which will also be accessible via WhatsApp.
Watch the video to learn more.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over – The Denver Post
By STEVE RED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games after his third losing season.
Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Defensive pass coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will act as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Wilks, 53, spent a year as Arizona head coach in 2018, going 3-13.
Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Rhule, 47, was lured away from Baylor on a seven-year, $62 million contract guaranteed by David Tepper, the NFL’s second-richest owner.
Tepper was patient with Rhule at first after Sunday’s loss, but grew increasingly restless and changed his mind on Monday.
Rhule said after the game that he didn’t want to discuss his job security because he didn’t want to talk about it for himself.
Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.
The Panthers hoped Rhule could turn things around in his third year like he did at Baylor and Temple before that. The team has had a steady turnover at quarterback under Rhule, with Teddy Bridgewater starting in 2020 and Sam Darnold and Cam Newton starting last year.
The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. But the No. 1 draft pick in 2018 was horrible, ranking last in the NFL in ESPN’s total quarterback rating. Mayfield has completed 54.9% of his passes and is averaging less than 200 yards per game with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Poor play at the game’s most important position put unbearable pressure on the Carolina defense. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 1-27 when allowing an opponent to score 17 or more points.
Mayfield injured his ankle in the loss to San Francisco and wore a walking boot after the game. It’s unclear if he will miss at any time.
Mayfield was one of many players who came out in favor of Rhule.
“We’re good in the locker room when it comes to that,” Mayfield said. “There are a lot of plays we have to go all out – and he can’t do that. He can’t play for us. He can’t do the execution for us.
It’s the second time in four years that Tepper has fired a coach this season. He let go of Ron Rivera, the winningest coach in franchise history, with four games left in 2019 with the Panthers at 5-7.
The Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2017 — the year before Tepper took over — and haven’t won a playoff game since winning the NFC Championship in 2015 to reach the second Super Bowl. of the franchise.
More AP NFL: and
Carolina Panthers FIRE head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season
Matt Rhule, head coach of the struggling Carolina Panthers FIRE, after the NFL season started 1-4 … and he still owes north of $ 40 million after signing a huge seven-year contract when he arrived in 2020
- Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule after a disastrous start to the season
- The Panthers currently sit last in the NFC South with just one win over New Orleans.
- Rhule was previously a varsity coach at Temple before being hired by Carolina
- Teams should call the Panthers in hopes of reaching their players
- Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after his team’s terrible 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
The New York native was hired for his first top job in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season, overseeing a 5-11 record in his freshman year ahead of a 5-12 season in 2021.
His departure comes just over two years after a seven-year, $62 million contract, and the 47-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by secondary coach Steve Wilks, previously HC at the Arizona Cardinals.
Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers after their 1-4 start to the season
The arrival of Baker Mayfield was supposed to provide a boost, but it didn’t materialize
Rhule leaves Carolina with a .289 winning percentage, having failed to turn the franchise around.
It was hoped that the arrival of Baker Mayfield would help stop their slide, but losses to the Browns, Giants, Cardinals and 49ers showed very little promise.
The Panthers’ only win of the season came over the Saints in Week 3, and they’re now heading for a tough time with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams ahead of a visit from Tom Brady and the Bucs in of week 7.
Rhule previously had a reputation for transforming his teams in their third year, having found success at Temple and Baylor, but he won’t get the chance in Carolina.
Struggling Panthers went 1-4 in 2022, and Rhule has now been relieved of his duties
In Temple, his first head coaching role, the team went 2-10 and 6-6 in his first two years, before 2015 saw them go 10-4 to win their conference.
At Baylor a few years later, a first year of 1-11 was followed by an average record of 7-6 in 2018, before he again steered the ship and earned an 11-3 record in of his third year.
That said, there was no suggestion that Carolina was following a similar path in the NFL, and the Panthers have now pulled the plug and begun their search for a new coach.
While their defense showed flashes, Carolina was unable to execute offensively
Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that “teams will now be calling the Panthers to try to trade some of their players” in hopes that Carolina is truly looking to undertake another rebuild.
The Panthers’ organization is a far cry from previous successes during ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s first stint in Charlotte. Newton won an MVP in the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season where they lost to Denver after a 15=1 regular season record.
In the next six seasons. Carolina has only made the playoffs once. Since the Super Bowl loss in Santa Clara, the Panthers hold a 40-62 record.
They failed to win more than five games in their previous three seasons. Carolina would do well to avoid that again in 2022.
Baker Mayfield was under constant pressure in Week 5 and was sacked four times on Sunday
Syrian official: US drone attack kills IS member in northeast
Speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations, the official told The Associated Press that the strike targeted the IS member riding a motorcycle in the village of Hamam al-Turkman. The village is controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces near Tel Abyad. No other casualties were reported.
Local media photos have surfaced on social media showing what are believed to be the activist’s body remains next to the wrecked motorbike.
U.S. Central Command did not immediately release a statement on the drone attack and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry into it.
Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, when ISIS lost the last strip of land its fighters once controlled, extremist sleeper cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. IS fighters once held large parts of both countries.
