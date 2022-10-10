Donald Trump’s latest riff on his decision to keep government records at his Mar-a-Lago residence is full of ridicule and false equivalence to a remarkable degree even by Trump’s standards.
National Democrats ignore Ohio Senate race, leaving Tim Ryan ‘on his own’
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly concerned they’re squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once looked off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks to Election Day.
Although Republican JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” struggled to raise funds, national groups supported his campaign with more than $30 million in advertising.
Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, has been a more prolific fundraiser. But because national Democratic groups have provided relatively little help on the air, Ryan has had to spend money as fast as it comes just to keep up with the GOP onslaught.
The lopsided funding has baffled Democrats in Ohio and across the country, according to interviews with a dozen party leaders and operatives. Many fear Democrats will regret not doing more to try to pull Ryan ahead of Vance, a right-wing ally of former President Donald Trump.
“Tim Ryan is running the best Senate race in the country and has to do it all alone,” said Irene Lin, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist who led Tom Nelson’s Senate primary campaign in Wisconsin this year. “If we lose this race by a few points, and the majority in the Senate, the blame should fall on the DC forces who unjustly disbarred Ohio.”
In an interview with NBC News after a Saturday campaign appearance in Cleveland, Ryan seemed resigned to going it alone.
“The National Democrats … try to convince them to become a working class candidate, sometimes it’s like pulling their teeth,” Ryan said as he tossed a soccer ball with his 8-year-old son into a parking lot behind a Irish pub. “We’re in Ohio and we have a candidate running in a tinfoil hat. We are here fighting alone. I mean, it’s David versus Goliath.
Ryan and Vance are running to succeed Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who is not seeking re-election. Independent polls suggest the race is a toss-up, with slim leads by either candidate falling within the margin of error. The candidates will meet Monday night in Cleveland for the first of two televised debates.
After losing two presidential campaigns and a race for state governor since 2016, national Democrats are wary of spending in Ohio, once a quintessential battleground. Republicans treat it like a state they can’t afford to lose.
Trump’s super PAC was the latest group to enter the race, booking more than $1 million worth of ads last week. The barrage includes a spot attacking Ryan, who has presented himself as a moderate, as a party-line voter beholden to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. But even the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, a major presence in other key states to determine partisan control of the chamber, has been largely absent from Ohio.
Through Monday, Republicans had spent or reserved at least $37.9 million on general election advertising, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking company. Only $3.7 million of that amount came directly from Vance’s campaign, with an additional $1.6 million split between the campaign and the Republican National Senate Committee through coordinated advertising.
On the Democratic side, Ryan’s campaign had accounted for $24 million of the more than $29 million spent or earmarked through Election Day and shared an additional $835,000 with the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. Other outside Democratic groups had committed just $4.5 million to the race, about 14% of what GOP groups are spending.
Ryan said the lack of national spending did not frustrate him and that Vance, due to the largesse behind him, would owe more favors if he won.
“The optics,” added Ryan, “are in my favor.”
Others are more willing to press charges on Ryan’s behalf.
When campaign manager Dave Chase tweeted Of tight poll numbers last week, he noted how Ryan “defended his lead without any outside spending from national Democratic groups.”
Justin Barasky, the campaign’s media strategist, claimed that Ryan would have stalled the race had it not been for the heavy investment from National Republicans.
“JD Vance is benefiting from an unprecedented amount of outside spending in Ohio,” said Barasky, who led Sen. Sherrod Brown’s 2018 re-election campaign in the state. “The race would be over without her.”
Another Democratic agent who is watching the race closely was candid when asked about the lack of Democratic funding.
“It’s professional misconduct,” said the operator, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.
This year’s Senate map features tough decisions for the leaders of both parties. Democrats, who control the chamber 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, are playing defense in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — close contests, all.
“I think the Democrats have a lot of incumbents that they need to try to protect, and that’s always the No. 1 priority,” former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said in an interview Saturday while helping Ryan with canvassing efforts in Cleveland.
At the same time, Democrats treated Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as more attractive pick-up opportunities. And Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC last week booked more airtime in North Carolina, a state where Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat since 2008. Brown, conversely, was re-elected twice in Ohio since then, a data point Ryan’s allies dutifully cite.
The state is not entirely off the national radar for Democrats. Guy Cecil, president of Priorities USA, a major Democratic super PAC, tweeted a plea at the end of last month for “Give What You Can” to Ryan. A spokesperson for the group said Priorities was monitoring the race but had made no announcement regarding its intention to become financially involved. Cecil’s tweet annoyed some Ryan allies who viewed it as condescending.
Other National Democrats tip their hats to Ryan, noting how his moderate message has put the seat a striking distance away, if not higher up on the party’s priority list.
“Tim Ryan is running a solid race that has put Republicans on the defense,” said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. He highlighted the organization’s support “through coordinated television spending.”
Both candidates spent the week leading up to their first debate raging in the state — Vance with Donald Trump Jr., Ryan on a newly launched tour bus.
After campaigning at a police union hall near Columbus on Wednesday, Vance questioned the accuracy of the polls while saying the reason Ryan is doing well there is that voters misidentify the Democrat as a ” moderate diet version of me”.
“What polls consistently do is under-pollinate working-class white voters, who are a core part of my base in my campaign, a core part of who I’m trying to appeal to. “, added Vance.
Ryan spent Saturday at two events in Cleveland, casting Vance as too extreme for Ohio.
‘We’re not going to send someone who’s going to be in the Senate with a tinfoil hat, waiting for the black helicopters to come in,’ Ryan said at a standstill, keeping his remarks brief as guests cast a glance. peek at the televisions above the bar. as the Cleveland Guardians went into extra innings of a playoff game, they would eventually win.
The event was hosted by Cleveland City Council Speaker Blaine Griffin, a well-wired local Democrat. In an interview, Griffin said he understood the Democrats’ focus on the Southwest and Southeast, but urged them not to sleep on Ryan.
“National Democrats left Ohio prematurely,” Griffin said. “We have to make sure they recognize that it’s still a state that’s at stake.”
Gophers expect Mo Ibrahim to play against stingy Illinois rush defense
The Gophers football team rushed for a paltry 47 yards in the 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1 — the lowest total for Minnesota since 2015, two years before the P.J. Fleck era started.
But the U head coach said Monday the expectation is that star running back Mo Ibrahim will play against No. 24 Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Ibrahim missed the loss to the Boilermakers with an ankle injury. Fleck said Ibrahim would have played on Saturday, if the Gophers didn’t have an idle week.
“The bye week was a great opportunity for him,” Fleck said. “It was a 7-to-10-day, 7-to-12 day-type injury. It allows him to have three full weeks of recovery.”
That’s good news going up against an Illini rush defense that has been bad news for its opponents. Illinois is allowing only 67 yards per game this season (third-best in the nation).
Minnesota’s issues against the Boilermakers were two-fold, Fleck said. “It was one or the other: We missed a hole at the running back position or we cut too early or maybe didn’t trust it enough or (the offensive line) got beat up front,” he said. “… It just never seemed like it went together.”
The Gophers offensive line struggled at both guard and tackle spots, with Aireontae Ersery, Axel Ruschmeyer, Chuck Filiaga and Quinn Carroll each having letdowns. Even center John Michael Schmitz was off his All-American level of play.
Minnesota’s backup running backs Trey Potts and Bryce Williams didn’t make defenders miss like Ibrahim has do this season.
Williams had 2.7 yards after contact per attempt vs. Boilermakers, while Potts was bottled up at 1.1.
Ibrahim has averaged 4.4 in his four games, showing how valuable it is to have an all-Big Ten-caliber running back.
Fleck said Purdue’s front seven was the best the Gophers have faced this season — and that rings true again this week. “They are incredibly aggressive,” Fleck said of the blitz-happy Illini.
Minnesota has been held under 100 rushing yards in 13 games under Fleck since 2017, with Illinois keeping the U to 89 yards as a 14-point underdog in a 14-6 upset in Minneapolis last November.
Minnesota (4-1) is a 3.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Gophers were averaging nearly 300 yards rushing in their first four games of the season, but the Illini have given up next to nothing since Wyoming had 182 yards on the ground in the season opener.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers will be on national TV when they travel to Happy Valley for No. 10 Penn State’s “white out” game at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC, it was announced Monday. … Fleck said he spoke to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning about Wolverines running back coach Mike Hart, who had a “medical emergency” on the sideline Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. Hart coached under Fleck at Western Michigan in 2014-15.
Uvalde school shooting: Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to retire, school board to discuss next step
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde School District Board will meet on Monday to discuss the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.
Harrell’s retirement announcement came Friday, just hours after the district suspended its police department amid criticism of its response to the May 24 shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary. School.
In a statement shared on Facebook late Sunday evening, Harrell wrote, “My decision to retire was not taken lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment. My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, therefore, this decision was a difficult one for us.I have been blessed to work among amazing educators and staff who have believed in education for over 30 years, who have all been in our beautiful community. These next steps for our future are being taken after a lot of thought, and it is entirely my choice.”
The board will discuss the transition in a closed session on Monday, but Harrell plans to stay with the district throughout the year until a new superintendent can be appointed.
Meanwhile, the school district’s decision to suspend the entire police force came a day after it fired Crimson Elizondo, an officer who was hired by the Uvalde school district despite facing dismissal. an investigation into his conduct as a DPS soldier during the massacre.
The length of the suspension from the school district police department was not immediately clear.
School district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired in August.
The fallout continued after the deadly shooting, but sports organizations over the past few months have come up with different gestures to help the community as it tries to heal.
On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs held an open practice to support elementary school students.
“It’s extremely sad,” San Antonio guard Tre Jones said. “We want everyone to be with us and still be able to enjoy this moment. We are just trying to bring joy to the families and all the children who were friends with these deceased children and also to help the teachers. We want to bring a moment of happiness into their lives and just try to make them smile.”
Dave Chappelle is back with surprise last-minute shows at Comedy Works
Mega-comedian Dave Chappelle will perform another round of surprise last-minute shows today at Comedy Works’ 300-seat downtown on Tuesday, October 11, following another surprise visit in April.
Chappelle, who has sold out Red Rocks Amphitheater for his anniversary shows in the past, visits Denver from time to time to play surprise shows at Comedy Works — which also sell out instantly. He came to play at the roughly intimate club and has a friendship with owner Wende Curtis, he said.
That’s why he likes to choose such a small venue relative to his audience, working on new material in the same way great comedians often visit the Comedy Cellar in New York. It’s also why he often only gives fans a few minutes’ notice before they need to buy tickets.
RELATED: Denver 2022 comedy guide: from Amy Schumer to John Mulaney, the best stand-up at the Red Rocks, clubs and more
Ticket prices for the pair of shows — at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday — were likely commensurate with Chapelle’s stature ($156 each in the final round, and available first to Comedy Works subscribers). They went on sale at 10 a.m. today (Monday, Oct. 10), according to comedieworks.com, and sold out in less than an hour. Prices were not immediately available.
As with previous shows, Chappelle asks customers to leave their cell phones at home. He was instrumental in testing Yondr technology, which places viewers’ cellphones in magnetically locked bags until the end of the show. Other comics, such as Chris Rock, used it in much larger stand-up shows in Denver, most notably at the Bellco Theater.
“Please leave your phones in your cars or at home,” Comedy Works officials wrote. “Everyone is subject to a pat-down. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the site will be immediately expelled and no refunds will be given.
RELATED: Denver’s 2022 desperately needed comedy revival is here, and not a moment too soon
Chappelle’s jokes have sparked controversy in recent years as he has repeatedly hammered home his criticisms of the trans community, poking fun at the fundamental notion that gender is fluid. He was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Security officers chased and subdued the assailant, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken to an ambulance, according to the ‘Associated Press.
Employees of Netflix, which regularly airs his new specials, staged a strike to protest his views in October. In February, Chappelle announced that his classic sketch comedy series, “Chappelle’s Show,” would return to Netflix after Comedy Central paid him the rights. Netflix then announced that it would release four upcoming comedy specials this year, produced and hosted by Chappelle.
Suspended QB Deshaun Watson returns to Browns facility
BEREA, Ohio — Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns practice facility on Monday.
Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault on massage therapists, as defined by the NFL. He is serving an 11-game suspension but can now attend team meetings, meet one-on-one with coaches and train at team facilities.
“We’ll be working on what we’re allowed to do with him for the foreseeable future,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who spoke with Watson earlier Monday morning. “He’s in the meeting rooms with our guys. … Which is good for him and for us to find him with his teammates.”
Watson cannot train with the team until November 14. He won’t be able to play again until Week 13, when the Browns travel to face his former team, the Houston Texans, on December 4.
Since Aug. 30, Watson has been banned from having contact with Browns coaches or entering the practice facility. He trains alone with his personal quarterback trainer, Quincy Avery.
“He is well placed,” Stefanski said. “I think he worked very hard, was in [Cleveland], working locally, making sure he stayed physically on top. So now he just has to catch up a bit in the meeting room.”
On August 18, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement on an 11-game suspension for Watson, after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual misconduct during a massage sessions. Watson was also fined $5 million and had to go through a mandatory treatment program.
Over the summer, Watson agreed to settle 23 of 24 lawsuits against him. Two other women filed criminal complaints against Watson but did not prosecute him.
Two Texas grand juries declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson earlier this year. But Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator appointed jointly by the league and the players’ union, concluded that “the NFL has met its burden of proving, by a preponderance of evidence, that Mr. Watson engaged in an assault sexual”. Robinson also concluded in his report that Watson’s behavior was both “blatant” and “predatory.”
Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said people weren’t interested in listening to his side of the story.
“I will continue to stand on my innocence, just because, you know, regulations and things like that don’t mean that a person is guilty of anything,” he said on August 18, after the settlement agreement. “I feel like a person has the opportunity to stand on their innocence and prove that, and we’ve proven that from a legal standpoint, and we’re just going to keep moving forward as individual and as a person.”
The Browns traded for Watson in March, giving the Texans three first-round picks. Cleveland also gave Watson a new five-year contract worth $230 million guaranteed, the richest contract in NFL history.
Cleveland (2-3) takes on the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Trump’s absurd riff on former presidents and classified documents
He cited Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton moving their presidential files into storage while their libraries were being built. But that’s how the process works. And even if there was evidence that the records had been mishandled during those moves — which there is not — they were in the custody of the National Archives, as that agency noted when various allies of Trump have attempted to compare Trump’s situation to that of Obama.
Trump also cited, as he has done before, the thousands of emails that Hillary Clinton’s team deleted from his private email server. But these were documents deemed unrelated to the work, and then-FBI Director James B. Comey determined that there was “no evidence that any of the additional emails related at work has been intentionally deleted in order to conceal them”.
Then Trump got to some relatively new material, which we’ll take piece by piece.
What he said about George Bush, the eldest, raised perhaps the most eyebrows.
“Meanwhile, George HW Bush took millions upon millions of documents to a reconstructed old bowling alley with what was then a crumbling old Chinese restaurant. They put them together. And there was a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was pretty secure. There was no security.”
Many assumed that Trump was referring to Bush’s favorite Chinese restaurant in the Washington, DC area, the Peking Gourmet Inn. But it actually refers, like the others, to where Bush’s presidential files were stored for his library.
In 1994, the Associated Press reported that items from Bush’s personal life were being sorted in College Station, Texas, “in the old Chimney Hill Bowl” and “in what was once the kitchen of a Chinese restaurant. “.
It is not at all clear what Trump is referring to by broken doors and windows. But the idea that there was “no security” is completely wrong. As the same story notes, “uniformed guards patrol the premises. There are CCTV monitors and sophisticated electronic detectors along the walls and doors. Some printed materials are classified and will remain so for years; it is only open to those with top secret clearances.
The deputy director of the library recalled earlier this year that they “built a safe space within [the bowling alley] to house classified material.
“[Bill Clinton] kept classified records in his sock. Did you know ? They say he left the White House with tapes in his sock and they found it in his sock drawer.
This references something Trump’s attorneys cited in a court filing last month. But the rhetoric botches the facts badly.
The recordings weren’t kept in Clinton’s sock, but rather in his sock drawer (as Trump would later correctly put it).
More importantly: Clinton didn’t leave the White House with the tapes; rather, they were stored in a sock drawer at the White House during Clinton’s tenure.
And they were unclassified; they were recordings of conversations Clinton had with an author who worked on Clinton’s oral history.
Trump’s team and his allies have cited this as evidence that a president has the power to determine what is a personal file, rather than a presidential file. They note that a 2012 court ruling determined the tapes to be Clinton’s personal records and said “the president is fully responsible for the management and even disposal of presidential records during his tenure.”
“Under the sock decision – it’s a very big decision, they call it the sock decision, because again it had to do with Bill Clinton and his socks – there’s no crime,” Trump said Sunday. “You know, there is no crime. It’s not a crime.”
But this same decision repeatedly notes that this authority relates to a president time spent in the office. It is not about a former president removing material with classified markings, for which there is no evidence that they have been converted into personal files.
“Bill Clinton also lost the nuke codes, and no one complained. Trump didn’t lose the nuke codes. …Jimmy Carter sent the nuke codes to his dyer. You know that’s true? Nothing happened though.
The first refers to a claim about Clinton made in a book by a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but there’s reason to be skeptical of the account (for more, see here). The second, on Carter, refers to a finer and unconfirmed rumor.
Then Trump turned to his own situation.
“The National Archives put a trigger warning on the United States Constitution – did you know that — and the Bill of Rights, and other great documents that we have in our country, founding documents, considering them dangerous.
In fact, as PolitiFact reported last year, the National Archives’ warning that some content in its collection may contain harmful language is included “on all records in its U.S. federal government archives collection.” . The Archives does not single out the Constitution or the Bill of Rights.
“They should immediately return everything they took from me, because it’s mine. It’s mine. … Likewise, under the Presidential Record Act, everything should come back. Everyone should come back.
“[The Archives] lose documents, they plant documents. ‘Let’s see, is there a book on nuclear destruction or building a cheap nuclear weapon. Let’s put this book with Trump. No, they plant documents.
These two comments make little sense on their own, but they make even less sense next to each other.
On the one hand, Trump continues to baselessly suggest that someone planted evidence at his house (which his lawyers still won’t claim in court). On the other, he says that all documents are his and must be returned.
But more specifically, Trump suggests that it was the Archives that filed evidence. (This quote came after the “trigger warning” quote above.) But the Archives did not conduct the Mar-a-Lago search; the FBI did.
All of this suggests, more than two months after the raid, that Trump is just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what will stick with his base of supporters. But if shoddy stuff and baseless accusations are still his best, he could be in real trouble.
Social Security will likely see the biggest benefit increase since 1981. Here’s when you’ll get it.
Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment aims to prevent the elderly from losing purchasing power.
This year, the agency is set to announce its 2023 cost of living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the rate of inflation during the third quarter, or July through September – with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.
Based on inflation data so far, seniors are likely to receive an 8.7% COLA, according to the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for older Americans. This would translate to an average monthly increase of $144.10, increasing the typical benefit from $1,658 to approximately $1,802 per month.
“This is going to the highest COLA since 1981,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League. “People will, theoretically, see a nice boost to their Social Security benefits this time around.”
However, some older people are worried the 2023 increase may not cover the cost increase they’ve seen in all of their spending – spiraling inflation that a 2022 COLA has failed to keep pace with. Older people in 2022 received a cost of living adjustment of 5.9%, but inflation has climbed above that figure every month this year, peaking at 9.1% in June.
What is the cost of living adjustment?
In the 1970s, lawmakers implemented an automatic annual benefit increase for Social Security recipients that increases payments to keep up with inflation.
Before that, Congress had to authorize increases to keep up with inflation, which meant that sometimes several years passed before seniors received a benefit increase.
What day will the COLA be announced for 2023?
Experts believe the Social Security Administration will announce the cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 13. This is when the agency released its 2022 COLA announcement last year, and on the same day the government will release inflation data for September.
Does the COLA faithfully reflect the inflation that affects seniors?
Some proponents say it is falling behind, in part because the formula used by the Social Security Administration relies on a measure of inflation called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Earners and Office Workers, or CPI- W.
Some seniors and their advocates have argued that the CPI-W does not accurately reflect the price pressures faced by older Americans.
The CPI-W places more weight on gas and transportation costs, which are more common expenses among commuters than among retirees. It also puts less of a burden on medical costs, which are generally higher for older Americans.
How will this year’s COLA compare to previous years?
This will likely be the largest since 1981, when the United States experienced another burst of high inflation.
That year, seniors received an 11.2% increase in their benefits. There are only two other years when seniors have received larger COLAs than projected for 2023: 1980, when benefits increased by 14.3%; and 1979, when benefits increased by 9.9%.
There have also been several years when beneficiaries received no top-ups, such as 2009 and 2010, when the COLA was 0% due to stagnant inflation in the years following the financial crisis.
Will medical costs eat away at COLA 2023?
There is good news on this front.
Medicare, the health insurance plan for older Americans, announced last month that it lower your premiums next year by about 3% for its Medicare Part B plan.
That’s important because Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, increased its premiums in 2022 by 14.5%an increase that absorbed much of the cost-of-living adjustment seniors received in their Social Security checks.
The typical Part B premium will decrease by $5.20 per month, bringing the standard monthly premium down to $164.90. About 85% to 90% of Americans with the government health insurance program pay the standard rate, with the premium deducted directly from their Social Security checks.
Another piece of good news is the insulin price cap for Medicare beneficiaries, which is governed by the Inflation Reduction Act. Starting in 2023, seniors on Medicare will pay no more than $35 a month for drugs.
However, one of the most important provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act for medical expenses – a cap of $2,000 per year on out-of-pocket drug expenses — won’t come into effect until 2025, meaning some seniors could still face higher drug costs and out-of-pocket payments in 2023.
Which month will I benefit from the COLA increase?
Even though the Social Security Administration will announce the adjustment this week, seniors and others enrolled in the program will have to wait until January to receive their higher payments.
While the COLA will come into effect with the December 2022 benefits, these payments will be made in January 2023.
Your January 2023 check will be sent based on your date of birth:
- If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payments arrive on the second Wednesday of the month. This means that the first check with the 2023 COLA will land on January 11.
- If your birthday falls from the 11th to the 20th, your payments are made on the third Wednesday of each month. Your first COLA 2023 will arrive with your January 18 benefit.
- If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your payments are scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of each month. Your first COLA 2023 will arrive with your January 25 check.
