Nike co-founder donates $1 million to Oregon GOP gubernatorial election

Alan Kahan was hired to a position at the University of Colorado at Boulder, which left him cleaning up his predecessor’s mess.

The predicament is more public than most difficult job transitions.

Kahan succeeds John Eastman who served as CU Boulder’s conservative thought and policy pundit while involved in investigations into his role advising former President Donald Trump on how to stay in power after losing the 2020 elections.

Kahan was named a Visiting Scholar in Conservative Thought and Policy for the 2021-2022 academic year and will take up the role again for the 2022-2023 academic year. The position is offered by CU’s Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization. Kahan took office amid controversy over former visiting professor, Eastman.

Eastman began his 2020 tenure as a conservative scholar at CU Boulder denounced by Chancellor Phil DiStefano for publishing an essay questioning whether the then-Senator. Kamala Harris was eligible for vice president because of her immigrant parents. He ended his tenure in the national scrutiny spotlight with his public duties at CU stripped and his photo on the Benson Center website quietly removed.

Stepping into the post held by an election denier, who a federal judge has said ‘likely committed crimes’ in his efforts to overthrow the presidency, Kahan said he has his work cut out for him to mend ties between the Benson Center and a left-leaning faculty. — while doing his job teaching and hosting lecture series for the center, which bills itself as a conservative outpost on a liberal campus.

Daniel Jacobson, director of the Benson Center, said that neither he nor anyone in current Benson Center management was involved in hiring Eastman and that Eastman was selected by a faculty committee “composed of people who identifies as conservative”.

“In my view, Eastman is an eccentric who embraced crackpot theories and acted irresponsibly, in a way that harmed the Center,” Jacobson said in an emailed statement. “However, some of the loudest voices in CU and the press have used Eastman as a pretext to attack the Center for pursuing its mission to bring intellectual and political diversity to the university. We are proud of Alan Kahan, whose scholarship and character represent our vision for this position.

Kahan – a historian, political theorist and author who teaches at the University of Paris-Saclay – said he was quite different from Eastman and was encouraged to apply for the job because of those differences.

On the one hand, Kahan said he believes Joe Biden is the rightful President of the United States.

“We do radically different things,” Kahan said, referring to himself and Eastman. “I am an academic, not a political activist. He has a particular practice, which would not necessarily be my cup of tea.

build bridges

Kahan earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago in 1987. He taught at Florida International University in Miami for 15 years before he and his wife moved to France, where he became professor of British civilization at a French public university for the next 15 years.

Kahan wanted a reintroduction to American college life and culture. He looked for an opportunity to spend a year in the United States and found an opening with the Benson Center. Kahan appreciated the center’s mission.

“Partly because of Mr. Eastman, this position has been viewed as a position for ideologues or people who have extreme political views,” Kahan said. “That is not the purpose of this post. The Benson Center was never intended to represent any particular party line. It has always been about intellectual freedom, diversity and heterodoxy, and it carries a label conservative, but that’s partly because it’s the conservatives who are the champions of intellectual diversity.

After Eastman’s move to CU, there were calls to shut down the Benson Center.

New Era Colorado, a nonprofit with progressive values ​​focused on youth civic engagement, demanded the Benson Center be closed in June. In April, the group circulated a petition arguing the same.

“The Benson Center is a symbol of white supremacy and creates a very harmful environment for students with marginalized identities,” said Susmitha Ponnapalli, a 20-year-old CU Boulder student who works as a New Era Fellow.

The Benson Center featured panels ranging from gun control and diversity to medieval history and free markets. Speakers included: Mexican President Vicente Fox and Brexit architect Nigel Farage; Charles Murray, who argued that the lower IQ scores of Americans of various races were linked to their genetics; and former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss.

Kahan was aware of Eastman’s “previous antics” when he accepted the job, but was not deterred. Instead, he got to work on damage control.

“When I arrived, there was a lot of hostility toward the Benson Center in many parts of campus,” Kahan said. “Some departments told me, no offense, that they wouldn’t cross-list my courses, so I spent a lot of time building bridges.”

The damage done to conservatives by Eastman extends beyond the Boulder campus, according to Patrick Warnaka, 21, a CU Boulder student and state president of the Colorado Federation of College Republicans. It’s a problem college campuses face nationwide, Warnaka said.

“I don’t think anyone outside of some of the more hardcore fringe members of the Republican Party has a favorable opinion of John Eastman,” Warnaka said. “He’s done a lot of damage to the credibility of the Republican movement, especially on college campuses, because he’s essentially the equivalent of a college professor who tried to overthrow a free election. It makes college Republicans look , in the minds of students who are on the fence, just as bad.

During Eastman’s tenure, Warnaka said, the CU Boulder chapter of College Republicans attempted to distance themselves from the Benson Center to show they did not tolerate Eastman.

Now, Warnaka hopes to get more involved with the Benson Center as they try to promote the College Republican chapter in “a more positive light.”

“The stereotype is that Republicans aren’t smart and don’t have a college education,” Warnaka said. “We’re really trying to bring out the perception that you can be educated and be a Republican.”

This fall, Kahan is teaching “The European Union and the History of Liberalism”. He has experience teaching 19th-century French political theorist Alexis de Tocqueville and why intellectuals don’t like capitalism, he said, and why it can be the wrong perspective.

In 2018 Kahan published “Why Steve Bannon is Not a Fascist” in an academic journal. The article argues that criticism of Bannon – recently charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud scheme for his alleged role in an organization that raised millions to build a private border wall between the United States and Mexico – as fascist is incorrect. Instead, Kahan said, Bannon is in line with “1960s neo-conservatives.” Kahan said he did not defend Bannon’s ideas.

“I’m a perfectly reasonable academic doing perfectly respectable academic things, and it was not my intention to burn down the Capitol,” Kahan said. “I spent a lot of time building bridges. Show people since I have no hair, I can’t hide my horns and I don’t have a tail.

Once Kahan started reaching out to other campus departments, they “were willing to listen to sweet reason,” he said. He is pleased with the way students and teachers have been warm to him.

Politicization of academia

One facet of American academia horrified Kahan, in particular.

Rumors of politicization of the American university, which he presumed to be inaccurate, partly reignited his interest in teaching in the United States.

“I found that’s not only true, but it’s way worse than I expected,” Kahan said.

For example, Kahan said some CU Boulder professors will write political email signatures or post their political views on their office doors.

Kahan said it’s clear the campus leans left and that the Benson Center is “a drop in the bucket” when it comes to conservative representation on campus.

Kahan’s conservative students told him they were afraid to voice their views on campus without being penalized.

This attitude, Kahan said, is why some conservatives are challenging higher education as a whole.

“When people kick you repeatedly, you’re likely to get angry at them,” Kahan said. “Conservatives of all stripes, people who identify as Republicans, when they walk onto a college campus and people who don’t look like them don’t like them, it’s no wonder people feel resentment. “

Overall, Kahan said he enjoyed his time at CU Boulder and the opportunity to compare the differences between academia in France and the United States.

“French students never want to talk,” Kahan said. “They don’t want to be told they’re stupid. American students know nothing and say a lot. From a pedagogical point of view. it’s much better. It’s easier to teach them, to engage them. My students here have been enthusiastic, talkative, ignorant… The writing here is just as bad as it was 15 years ago. No improvement there. But I have enjoyed my experience teaching students at CU Boulder.