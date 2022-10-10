BEIRUT — A U.S.-led coalition drone strike in northeastern Syria killed an Islamic State militant on Monday, a Syrian security official said.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over – The Denver Post
By STEVE RED
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games after his third losing season.
Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Defensive pass coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will act as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Wilks, 53, spent a year as Arizona head coach in 2018, going 3-13.
Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Rhule, 47, was lured away from Baylor on a seven-year, $62 million contract guaranteed by David Tepper, the NFL’s second-richest owner.
Tepper was patient with Rhule at first after Sunday’s loss, but grew increasingly restless and changed his mind on Monday.
Rhule said after the game that he didn’t want to discuss his job security because he didn’t want to talk about it for himself.
Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year.
The Panthers hoped Rhule could turn things around in his third year like he did at Baylor and Temple before that. The team has had a steady turnover at quarterback under Rhule, with Teddy Bridgewater starting in 2020 and Sam Darnold and Cam Newton starting last year.
The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. But the No. 1 draft pick in 2018 was horrible, ranking last in the NFL in ESPN’s total quarterback rating. Mayfield has completed 54.9% of his passes and is averaging less than 200 yards per game with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Poor play at the game’s most important position put unbearable pressure on the Carolina defense. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 1-27 when allowing an opponent to score 17 or more points.
Mayfield injured his ankle in the loss to San Francisco and wore a walking boot after the game. It’s unclear if he will miss at any time.
Mayfield was one of many players who came out in favor of Rhule.
“We’re good in the locker room when it comes to that,” Mayfield said. “There are a lot of plays we have to go all out – and he can’t do that. He can’t play for us. He can’t do the execution for us.
It’s the second time in four years that Tepper has fired a coach this season. He let go of Ron Rivera, the winningest coach in franchise history, with four games left in 2019 with the Panthers at 5-7.
The Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2017 — the year before Tepper took over — and haven’t won a playoff game since winning the NFC Championship in 2015 to reach the second Super Bowl. of the franchise.
Carolina Panthers FIRE head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the season
Matt Rhule, head coach of the struggling Carolina Panthers FIRE, after the NFL season started 1-4 … and he still owes north of $ 40 million after signing a huge seven-year contract when he arrived in 2020
- Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule after a disastrous start to the season
- The Panthers currently sit last in the NFC South with just one win over New Orleans.
- Rhule was previously a varsity coach at Temple before being hired by Carolina
- Teams should call the Panthers in hopes of reaching their players
- Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after his team’s terrible 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
The New York native was hired for his first top job in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season, overseeing a 5-11 record in his freshman year ahead of a 5-12 season in 2021.
His departure comes just over two years after a seven-year, $62 million contract, and the 47-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by secondary coach Steve Wilks, previously HC at the Arizona Cardinals.
Matt Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers after their 1-4 start to the season
The arrival of Baker Mayfield was supposed to provide a boost, but it didn’t materialize
Rhule leaves Carolina with a .289 winning percentage, having failed to turn the franchise around.
It was hoped that the arrival of Baker Mayfield would help stop their slide, but losses to the Browns, Giants, Cardinals and 49ers showed very little promise.
The Panthers’ only win of the season came over the Saints in Week 3, and they’re now heading for a tough time with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams ahead of a visit from Tom Brady and the Bucs in of week 7.
Rhule previously had a reputation for transforming his teams in their third year, having found success at Temple and Baylor, but he won’t get the chance in Carolina.
Struggling Panthers went 1-4 in 2022, and Rhule has now been relieved of his duties
In Temple, his first head coaching role, the team went 2-10 and 6-6 in his first two years, before 2015 saw them go 10-4 to win their conference.
At Baylor a few years later, a first year of 1-11 was followed by an average record of 7-6 in 2018, before he again steered the ship and earned an 11-3 record in of his third year.
That said, there was no suggestion that Carolina was following a similar path in the NFL, and the Panthers have now pulled the plug and begun their search for a new coach.
While their defense showed flashes, Carolina was unable to execute offensively
Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that “teams will now be calling the Panthers to try to trade some of their players” in hopes that Carolina is truly looking to undertake another rebuild.
The Panthers’ organization is a far cry from previous successes during ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s first stint in Charlotte. Newton won an MVP in the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season where they lost to Denver after a 15=1 regular season record.
In the next six seasons. Carolina has only made the playoffs once. Since the Super Bowl loss in Santa Clara, the Panthers hold a 40-62 record.
They failed to win more than five games in their previous three seasons. Carolina would do well to avoid that again in 2022.
Baker Mayfield was under constant pressure in Week 5 and was sacked four times on Sunday
Syrian official: US drone attack kills IS member in northeast
Speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations, the official told The Associated Press that the strike targeted the IS member riding a motorcycle in the village of Hamam al-Turkman. The village is controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces near Tel Abyad. No other casualties were reported.
Local media photos have surfaced on social media showing what are believed to be the activist’s body remains next to the wrecked motorbike.
U.S. Central Command did not immediately release a statement on the drone attack and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press inquiry into it.
Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, when ISIS lost the last strip of land its fighters once controlled, extremist sleeper cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. IS fighters once held large parts of both countries.
Water affordability continues to overwhelm people
Funding is limited, but the need is great. Shama Mounzer, who works as a director at Wayne Metro, said applications for the new Lifeline Plan program they administer for the Detroit Water and Sewage Department are coming in and they will quickly move through their $13 million in funding.
“We anticipate we will be at 20,000 applications very, very soon in just a few months we have 8,000 applications,” Mounzer said. “We are advocating for additional funding at this time.”
Lifeline Plan makes it so low-income people who qualify can pay as little as $18 a month for their water, sewer, and drainage services. It also helps erase previous water bills, even very high ones that have swelled by the thousands.
“What’s unique about the Lifeline plan is that the previous bill is eliminated upon enrollment,” Mounzer explained. “So whatever the amount, the customer is not responsible for that amount. That amount will be erased.”
Mounzer said that in cases where Wayne Metro doesn’t cover the full bill, DWSD takes care of the rest for people who have qualified for the Lifeline plan.
We also asked about financial assistance for plumbing repairs, another serious issue for people who cannot afford it.
“There is a huge need for funding for plumbing repairs at this point. There is limited funding through the Lifeline plan for minor plumbing repairs, but we are also seeing a great need for major plumbing repairs” , Mounzer said.
Fixing a minor leak could save a homeowner from racking up a massive water bill in the future.
Red Bull found guilty of minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap | Formula One
The FIA has ruled that Red Bull has exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body has concluded its assessments of all Formula 1 teams’ budget submissions for last season and found, as alleged at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull committed what it called a “minor breach” of the stipulated $145m (£127m) cap.
Aston Martin was found to have committed a procedural breach of the cap, amounting to an error on the forms, not exceeding the allowable spend.
A punishment for the Red Bull races has not been revealed. A minor infraction is an overrun of less than 5%. The FIA has not revealed the exact figure relating to the breach, although it is less than £2million. Anything over 5% would have been considered a material breach (5% equals an expense of $7.25m or £5.6m) and would result in potentially more severe penalties, including deduction of points or the exclusion of a team from the Formula 1 world championship, potentially changing the outcome of last year’s title race, which was narrowly won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
A statement from the sporting federation read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10 competitors.
“The review of the submitted reporting documentation has been an intensive and thorough process, and all competitors have given their full support in providing the information required to assess their financial position in this first year of the Financial Settlement.
“The FIA also notes that for this first year of application of the financial regulations, the intervention of the FIA cost cap administration has been limited to the examination of the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigation has been launched.
“The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations in relation to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in accordance with the regulations.”
Mercedes and Ferrari are unlikely to be happy with the outcome of the investigation. Both pointed out that even a multi-million dollar overrun can have a major material effect on a car’s performance and the development it can drive the following year.
Mercedes in particular will feel aggrieved that this happened in a season when there was so little choice between their car and Red Bull and Verstappen and Hamilton were vying for every point.
2021 was the first year the budget cap was used in sports. F1 will now have to seriously consider whether, as it stands, it is fit for purpose. It was set up, with the full agreement of the teams, as a way of trying to level the playing field between the big three, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, and the rest of the paddock.
It was always known that this would be the most difficult to achieve for the big players whose budgets were in cases almost double the ceiling, but they had several years to restructure in order to meet the obligation. However, there is a real danger that other teams will now see it as an acceptable price to pay for the extra performance the extra funds can bring, once again driving a wedge on the pitch.
During the race weekend in Singapore, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described it as an “open secret” in the paddock that two teams had passed in 2021 and made it clear he believed Red Bull was one of them. His Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner hit back, insisting he believed their financial bid was within the budget cap and threatened legal action over what he called Wolff’s “defamatory” remarks.
Verstappen won this year’s Drivers’ Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after triumphing in controversial circumstances at Suzuka.
The Story of a Haunted South Carolina Road and Hitchhiker Walhalla – NBC Chicago
For decades, drivers in South Carolina have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride along a country road in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Route 107 winds through Walhalla in Oconee County, a small town on the northwest tip of the state.
Daneen Schatz, the communications supervisor for the Greenville County Library System, said the man known as “Walhalla Hitchhiker” was seen wearing a black raincoat and muddy boots.
“They say he’s quiet, expressionless and pale,” she said.
Locals believe it to be the ghost of Larry Stevens, a pilot who in the 1950s took off from Greenville and crashed in the area after flying through a rainstorm.
Debris from Stevens’ plane was found strewn across SC-107 between Moody Spring and a nearby lookout, according to dispatches at the time.
Schatz said drivers reported picking up a hitchhiker at various points between the two locations, with the mysterious driver asking to be dropped off at either point – depending on which direction the driver was heading.
“Then he mysteriously disappears upon arriving at his destination,” Schatz said.
But the mysterious hitchhiker leaves behind a trace of his presence.
“He usually leaves a wet spot in your car as the only evidence you have left that you met that person,” Schutz said.
So if you find yourself driving at night in the rain on Highway 107 in Oconee County, Schatz says to watch out for hitchhiker Walhalla.
Use battery-powered lights instead of candles, leave the pumpkin carving to the adults, and avoid baggy costumes. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a list of tips for having a safe Halloween.
European indices end the session with mixed results
The main European indices ended the day with mixed results:
- German DAX unchanged
- CAC France -0.45%
- UK FTSE 100 -0145%
- Spanish ibex -0.31%
- Italian FTSE MIB +0.25%
on the European debt market, 10-year benchmark yields are higher:
- Germany, 2.327%, +13.3 basis points
- France, 2.887% him him +8.7 basis points
- United Kingdom 4.464%, +20.4 basis points
- Italy 4.592%, -11.13 basis points
- Spain 3.47% +7.2 basis points
