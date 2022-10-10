Putin blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast, calls it a ‘terrorist act’

OWhen the ad appeared on Ly Thi Lan*’s Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared to his factory work in his home country of Vietnam. She could save money and pay for the health care she needed. Her husband decided to go too. “I just wanted to go there to get a better job, to earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.

But when she arrived, she discovered that it was not a typical administrative job. Her role was to scour the internet for victims she could entice into investing in an online scam. If she refused to do the job, she was told she would be taken to the eighth floor of the building compound, beaten or electrocuted, she said. Lan was then informed by other workers that she had been sold to a criminal gang and that they now belonged to their company. She had no idea how or when it happened, only that she couldn’t go home without paying a huge ransom.

Lan is just one of thousands of estimated victims who have been tricked into such work in Cambodia, where scam operations have proliferated during the pandemic. The problem has become so acute that in August the United States downgraded Cambodia to the worst possible level in its annual human trafficking report.

Professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, who visited Sihanoukville, a city at the center of these operations, compared the conditions in the compounds to a “living hell ” in his end-of-mission statement.

“We’re talking about at least thousands of cases, cumulative, and less conservative numbers might estimate even higher numbers,” Vitit said of the scale of the traffic.

In recent weeks, Cambodia has begun cracking down on these establishments, attacking more than 10 condos and hotels in the capital, Phnom Penh, for allegedly carrying out illegal online activities, according to VOD English, which covered the issue. He also reported that nearly 1,500 foreign nationals had been freed in three recent raids in Sihanoukville.

Still, observers say such actions are unlikely to eradicate the problem, and operations are likely to shift elsewhere. “It’s a global problem, they’re going to go to Myanmar, they’re going to go to other jurisdictions,” said Jason Tower, Myanmar country director for the American Institute for Peace. Such criminal activities are already thriving in Myanmar, he added, which is in the midst of a deep political crisis caused by the 2021 military coup, and where there is no effective law enforcement. the law.

Pig fattening

Sihanoukville in Cambodia was once a sleepy beach town, but in recent years it has been transformed by Chinese investment into an enclave of casinos and luxury hotels. However, during the pandemic, as tourism was disrupted, their business and labor supply from China dried up.

The buildings have been adapted for new criminal enterprises, said Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief of the Royal Thai Police. “Usually they took the [hotel] nameplate and builds a high wall around it, and above the wall is the spiked fence. Once you’re inside, you can’t go out without permission,” he said.

Thai police managed to repatriate around 1,300 Thais between November and March last year.

Surachate traveled to Sihanoukville in June in a bid to rescue more Thai citizens, but was hampered by a lack of cooperation from Cambodian authorities. For police operations to work, he added, “all police officers, in all countries, [need to be] on the same team.

Map of Cambodia

In recent comments, Prime Minister Hun Sen appeared to take a tougher stance, saying, “Don’t let Cambodia become a haven for crime, a place for money laundering, a place for human trafficking “.

It remains to be seen whether the Cambodian authorities will really change their approach, Surachate said.

The US TIP report cited “endemic corruption” as an obstacle to law enforcement. Officials allegedly complicit in various forms of trafficking were not being investigated, he added.

Cambodian officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Pham Nguyen Anh Tuan was stuck in the same compound as Lan, where they were forced to commit romance-style scams centered on a fake online store. “We called it ‘selling emotions’,” he says. He was trawling Facebook Dating for targets. “I would pretend to be a woman to flirt with guys. After flirting to build trust, I tricked them into buying things, like a pyramid scheme. The deeper they are sucked, the worse it will be for them.

Targets would be told to purchase a product and they would be reimbursed with an additional 10% of the price. Initially, for cheaper orders, scammers would give the promised refund and people would be allowed to keep the money. “When greed and mutual trust increased, they fell into the trap, they bought more things at a higher price, we ‘owed’ them, and then we stopped paying them back.”

It’s a strategy known as pig butchering – building trust and fattening up the target, before setting up the scam.

The only way to leave the compound was to pay a huge ransom, which neither Tuan nor Lan could afford.

“I didn’t want to do it, I felt so, so guilty. I didn’t want to do it,” Lan says of the scam. “But if I didn’t earn money for the company, the company beat me or sent me to the eighth floor to electrocute me. Some company guys were electrocuted. We saw it and were very scared.

Lan worked between 14 and 16 hours a day, with only short bathroom breaks allowed. Anyone who spent more than 10 minutes in the bathroom was told their pay would be suspended. Lunch and dinner were brought to the table where the staff worked.

He was promised a salary of 800 to 900 US dollars. The first month, she only received $200; in the second and third month, she received nothing.

She was told that she had to earn 300 million dong ($12,653) for the business every month and that every five days she had to attract two new “customers” to be tricked into sending money. If she did not achieve her goals, her salary would be deducted and the bosses, who were Chinese, threatened her with violence.

The scheme at Lan and Tuan’s compound was designed to deceive Vietnamese victims, but similar operations have been targeted at people across the world, from China to the United States and Europe.

Jan Santiago, deputy director of the Global Anti-Scam Organization, an initiative created by victims of such scams, says he receives dozens of new cases every week. Most are based in the United States, but there are many more in Asia. “I would say the average casualty loss in our group is around $100,000.” The victims are often high-performing professionals: accountants, lawyers and bankers. Many are targeted on dating sites.

“The characteristic of this type of scam is that the initial scammer never really asks for money directly,” Santiago explains. Instead, they push their target to invest on a third-party platform. “They make really good use of the psychology of gambling and people’s loss aversion,” he said. “That’s where the losses really double.”

The opacity of cryptocurrency, combined with the authorities’ lack of resources, means that agencies are rarely able to recover money.

To liberate oneself

Lan managed to escape in August, when his colleagues decided they would try to break free. Their compound was in Koh Thom, Kandal province, on the border, but they feared that if they were sold to another gang, they would be moved further to Sihanoukville, where escape would be impossible. Tuan says he had been sold to criminal gangs many times before. Often, if someone is unable to meet the targets set by the bosses, they will be sold to another operation.

Together, dozens of colleagues put together an escape plan. Some male staff fired Molotov cocktails to scare security guards from their workplaces, then dozens ran out of the building. Men in dark uniforms frantically chased them, waving sticks. Lan, Tuan and others jumped into the water of the Binh Di River along the Cambodia-Vietnam border and swam for their lives, a moment captured on video and has since been widely shared online.

The water is 70 meters at its narrowest point and Lan can barely swim. “When I was about to sink, my husband grabbed my swimming arm and carried me further from shore.” Eventually, someone from the Vietnamese side ran with a motorboat to save them.

A 16-year-old boy did not survive and drowned en route. Another man, who couldn’t swim, was grabbed, beaten and dragged back, says Lan, who is now at home. “The guard came down to pick him up, then hit him on the head and back or stomach or something with an iron stick. I saw it with my own eyes. I was terrified,” she recalls. The image of him being beaten continued to haunt her, even after returning to Vietnam.

The man was eventually rescued, she heard.

Those who manage to return home may face stigma and legal action. In Thailand, the majority of people who returned from these compounds, around 70%, were prosecuted, according to Surachate.

Jacob Sims, director of International Justice Mission Cambodia, said countries need to develop strong systems to identify victims and ensure they are supported. “Some scammers are usually there of their own volition as members of large organized criminal networks. Others experience confinement and extreme abuse. Many fall somewhere in the middle. Forced crime is a complex issue,” he said.

It is not known how many people have yet to return from Cambodia. Thailand believes there are about 3,000 more citizens left.

Meanwhile, advertisements offering suspicious administrative jobs in Cambodia continue to appear online.

“If someone approaches me now and says there is light work with good pay, I will put that person on the front page of any newspaper, I will report it. Because there is no light work and easy money,” Lan says. “I experienced it myself.”

*Names have been changed