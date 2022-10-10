News
Putin blames Ukrainian special services for Crimean bridge explosion
The Kremlin intends to show that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was not so bad and that the crucial lifeline between the Russian mainland and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula will soon be back to normal.
Physical damage can be repaired – Russia immediately dispatched a large emergency team to the site – but damage to Russia’s prestige and, more importantly, Vladimir Putin’s image, will not be so easy to repair. to fix.
This is his bridge, his project, built with the equivalent of nearly $4 billion from the Russian treasury. It’s a symbolic “alliance” uniting Mother Russia and Ukraine, or at least a region that still legally belongs to Ukraine, crucial not only to Putin’s war effort, but also to his obsession with bringing back Ukraine under Russian control.
Putin’s address to the Russian people on February 21, delivered just before he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, laid bare his distorted view of history. Ukraine, he insists, is not really an independent country: “Ukraine is not just a neighboring country for us”, he asserted. “It is an inalienable part of our own history, culture and spiritual space.”
This speech, one of the most revealing of his presidency, specifies that this fratricidal war against Ukraine is very personal to him. For many years he was obsessed with Peter the Great, the Russian Tsar who founded Saint Petersburg, the city in which Putin was born and raised. I once visited the city administration office where Putin worked in the early 1990s after returning from his job as a KGB agent in East Germany. On the wall above his desk was a portrait of Peter the Great.
In June this year, as the bitter war in Ukraine entered its fourth month, Putin again compared himself to Peter the Great, insisting that Peter, who had conquered land from Sweden, was ‘giving back’ to Russia what really belonged to her.
Putin now apparently believes that Ukraine’s return to Russia is his historic destiny. He probably views the relentless attack on the Crimean Bridge not just as an attack on the Russian homeland, but as a personal affront. And he is likely to react violently.
Already a day after the attack, Russian forces are bombing civilian apartment buildings in Ukraine. Diehard Putin supporters are calling for more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure. Western leaders are warning that an increasingly frustrated Putin may resort to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Military experts say it could retaliate asymmetrically, hitting unexpected targets.
For years, Putin has had another obsession: punishing traitors. A month after his forces attacked Ukraine, he threatened to retaliate against any Russians who opposed the war, calling them ‘fifth column…national traitors’ under the sway of the West .
This Sunday, the day after the attack on the bridge, he called it a “terrorist attack” whose “perpetrators, executors and masterminds” are the Ukrainian secret services… and “Russian citizens of foreign countries “.
One thing is clear: as the fighting draws closer to Russia, Vladimir Putin sees his “historic mission” in jeopardy. And that means emotions could trump reason. For Ukraine, for Russians who oppose the war and for the world, this is a dangerous moment.
Cnn
News
Friday’s jobs report could be a case where the good news isn’t exactly good
A worker picks up a panini sandwich from a grill at a restaurant in the Union Market neighborhood in Washington, DC on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Investors are keeping a close eye on the nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday, but not for the usual reasons.
In normal times, strong job creation and rising wages would be seen as a good thing. But these days, that’s exactly what the US economy doesn’t need as policymakers try to fend off an inflation problem that just doesn’t seem to be going away.
“Bad news is good news, good news is bad news,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus-Mellon, as he described investor sentiment ahead of the Bureau’s key employment tally. of Labor Statistics. “About uniformly, what dominates investors’ concerns is Fed tightening. When they get bad news about the economy, it means the Fed will tighten less.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, to show payrolls rose 275,000 in September, while the jobless rate held steady at 3 .7%. At least as important, estimates call for the average hourly wage to rise 0.3% month over month and 5.1% from a year ago. The latter figure would be slightly lower than the August report.
Any deviation above this figure could signal that the Federal Reserve needs to become even more aggressive on inflation, which means higher interest rates. Lower numbers, conversely, could provide at least a glimmer of hope that cost-of-living increases are coming down.
Wall Street forecasters were divided on how the surprise might come about, mostly around the consensus. Citigroup, for example, is targeting a gain of 265,000, while Nomura expects 285,000.
In search of a happy medium
For investors, the focus will be on what wages say about the state of the labor market.
Even reaching the consensus 5.1% increase means wage pressure “is still elevated. Markets might want to reconsider an optimistic view of what the Fed plans to do,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “The Fed is anticipating an aggressive stance. A higher wage reading would only confirm its stance.”
Policymakers are essentially looking for Goldilocks – trying to find monetary policy tight enough to drive down prices, but not so tight that it drags the economy into a deep recession.
Comments in recent days indicate that officials still view slowing inflation as paramount and are willing to sacrifice economic growth to achieve it.
“I want Americans to make more money. I want families to have more money to put food on the table. But that has to be consistent with a stable economy, a 2% growth economy.” inflation, said Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari. Thursday during a question-and-answer session at a conference. “Wage growth is higher than you would expect for an economy with 2% inflation, so that concerns me.”
Similarly, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday he thinks the battle against inflation “is probably still in its early stages” and cited a still-tight labor market as evidence. Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday she still sees inflation too high and expects “continued rate hikes” to be needed.
However, concerns have shifted in the market lately that the Fed is doing too much rather than too little, as some indicators in recent days have pointed to some easing in inflationary pressures.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its September survey showed price expectations around their lowest levels since the early days of the pandemic.
Recent data from the BLS indicated that prices for long-haul truck deliveries fell 1.5% in August and are well below their record high in January (although still up nearly 22% compared to a year ago).
Finally, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported on Thursday that job cuts jumped 46.4% in September from the previous month (despite being at their lowest level since the start of the year since the company started tracking data in 1993). Additionally, the BLS reported Tuesday that job postings fell by 1.1 million in August.
Correct an error
Still, the Fed is expected to keep pushing, with growing odds that the economy will slip into a recession if not this year, then in 2023.
“The Fed’s mistake is already made, that is to say that it did not anticipate the rise in inflation. It must therefore double down if it wants to solve the problem of inflation”, has said Reinhart. “Yes, recession is inevitable. Yes, Fed policy will probably make it worse. But the Fed’s policy mistake was earlier, not now. It will catch up on its previous mistake. By therefore, recession is imminent.”
Even though Friday’s number is weak, the Fed rarely reacts to a single month-long data point.
“The Fed will continue to climb until the labor market cracks open. To us, that means the Fed is confident that payroll growth has slowed and unemployment is on an upward trajectory,” he said. Meghan Swiber, rates strategist at Bank of America, in a client note. In real terms, Swiber said that probably means no change until the economy loses jobs.
There was, however, one instance where the Fed appeared to react to a single data point, or two points more specifically.
In June, the central bank was expected to approve a rate hike of 0.5 percentage points. But a higher-than-expected consumer price index reading, coupled with lofty inflation expectations in a consumer sentiment survey, pushed policymakers into an 11 a.m. move to a 0 move. .75 percentage points.
This should serve as a reminder of how focused the Fed is on pure inflation readings, with Friday’s report perhaps seen as tangential, said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at SVB Private Bank.
“I don’t think the Fed is going to pivot or take a break or anything of that nature until the end of the year, certainly not because of the jobs data,” Saccocia said.
Next week’s CPI reading will likely be more important in terms of any change in the Fed’s attitude, she added.
“Salaries are now built into the cost structure, and that’s not going to change. They’re likely going to put more emphasis on food and housing prices depending on their areas of interest, because all of that can happen. now. [with wages] it’s that we’re stabilizing at current levels,” Saccocia said. “Any kind of lift that we’ve gotten from that impression [Friday] is likely to be temporary and tempered by the perception that it is really about the CPI.”
cnbc
News
Lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teens: NPR
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought in by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical from the company’s website and then used it to kill themselves .
The parents of Kristine Jónsson, 16, from Ohio, and the parents of Ethan McCarthy, 17, from West Virginia, claim the retail giant aided in the deaths of the two minors by selling them sodium nitrite, a deadly food preservative. at high purity levels.
The lawsuit filed in California state court in September claims that Amazon recommended that customers who purchased the chemical also purchase a scale to measure the correct dose, an anti-vomiting medication and the edition of ‘Amazon of a manual on assisted suicide.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
“Amazon sells a product as deadly as cyanide,” Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds, two family lawyers at CA Goldberg, PLLC, said in a statement.
“It’s not the same as them selling rope, knives or other tools that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) he sells it,” they added.
Sodium nitrite is typically used in low concentrations to cure meats such as ham, bacon, and hot dogs, but people who ingest very high levels of it may have difficulty breathing, develop abdominal pain, and even die.
Some sodium nitrites sold on Amazon are of such high purity that ingesting just one teaspoon will almost certainly be fatal, Goldberg says.
A previous lawsuit filed in Washington state earlier this year by the same law firm alleged that Amazon sold the drug to two other people – Mikael Scott, 27, and Tyler Muhleman, 17 – who had also used to commit suicide.
In a statement, Amazon sent its “sincere condolences” to the families and loved ones of those affected by the suicide and said it made customer safety a top priority. The company told NPR that it requires sellers to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
“Sodium nitrite is a legal and widely available product offered by retailers for preserving foods, such as meat and fish, and for use in laboratories as a reagent. Sodium nitrite is not intended for consumption and, unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Loudwolf, the company that produced the sodium nitrite the two teenagers in the California case bought on Amazon, did not respond to a request for comment. Lawyers who filed the lawsuit say Loudwolf’s sodium nitrite is no longer sold on Amazon.
Goldberg and Leeds say there is a little-known antidote to sodium nitrite that people should know about: an injection of methylene blue. According to the lawsuit, Amazon sold ad space on multiple sodium nitrite product pages to a methylene blue brand, but Loudwolf’s sodium nitrite product listing did not mention the existence of the product. antidote.
The plaintiffs claim that posts to online suicide forums discuss the use of sodium nitrite to kill themselves and that Amazon has received complaints from people warning the company that customers are using the drug to kill themselves.
In February, a bipartisan group of House members sent a letter to Amazon asking for information about the retailer’s sodium nitrite sales and associated suicides, details of what the company has done regarding the dangers of the substance and information on how it has responded to complaints, The New York Times reported.
The newspaper said at the time it had identified 10 people who had used the chemical purchased from Amazon to kill themselves in the previous two years.
Editor’s Note: Amazon is one of NPR’s financial backers.
NPR News
News
Man hit by stray bullet in Humboldt Park apartment – NBC Chicago
A man was hit by a stray bullet Sunday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago, police said.
The victim was inside his flat at around 10.07am in the 4200 block of West Kamerling when he was hit by a bullet, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body and is believed to be in good condition.
No arrests were made on Sunday evening.
The incident is being investigated by Area Five detectives.
NBC Chicago
News
Former Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole suspended by Lightning pending investigation – The Denver Post
The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was underage.
The Lightning said Sunday night that they are fully cooperating with the NHL in an investigation and are making the decision to suspend Cole until more details are gathered. It’s the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and challenge the culture of the sport.
“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No one in the organization, including the players, will comment further at this time.”
Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, the team and their legal departments in the upcoming investigation.
“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the league has launched an investigation. Daly added that the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.
Cole’s agent did not immediately respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Among the allegations posted anonymously to Twitter on Friday by an account created last month, the person said Cole repeatedly forced her to have sex when she was underage after reaching the NHL.
In the post, the person accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse and said the NHL must hold itself and its players accountable for creating an environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior.
Cole, 33, made his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2010 and played five seasons for the Blues before being traded to Pittsburgh. It was unclear where he was playing when the person said Cole sexually assaulted and groomed her.
Cole, a Michigan native, played 780 regular season and playoff games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Tampa Bay in July.
The investigation into Cole comes as the NHL is investigating allegations of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of Canada’s junior world team at a gala in 2018. The news surfaced earlier this year. Hockey Canada has settled a lawsuit with the woman. Several players from this team are currently playing in the NHL.
Speaking about Hockey Canada’s situation, commissioner Gary Bettman said in July that he didn’t think hockey had a culture problem.
“I think there are issues that are experienced in all sports and in all of society that are unacceptable and I don’t think we’re any different in that regard than anyone else and I certainly don’t think that’s a problem. at the NHL level,” Bettman said at the time. “I can’t necessarily speak to other levels of hockey. I don’t want to say that makes it acceptable, but there have been other incidents widely reported in other sports and unacceptable behavior I want to keep our game at a higher level.
denverpost
News
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
It can be hard to find quality sci-fi movies on netflix. Movies like these, especially older classics, tend to get buried under algorithms. This is where we come in.
We wanted to highlight some of the service’s best sci-fi gems, like Synchronic – alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. There are also some newer movies here like Spiderhead.
All told, there’s a decent amount to watch if you’re a science fiction fan. Stuck in.
Read more: The best sci-fi shows on Netflix
netflix
The Platform is a Spanish sci-fi horror film with a macabre concept. Prisoners in a correctional facility are fed in a very unique way: people on the top floor get a ridiculous amount of food, people downstairs get leftovers. Chaos ensues.
It’s not perfect, but it’s still worth watching.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Is there a sci-fi movie more critically revered than Blade Runner? If there is, I can’t think of it. Maybe the original Alien or The Thing?
Either way, none of them are currently on Netflix, so Blade Runner is probably the must watch a sci-fi movie on the service.
netflix
Spiderhead is the latest film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and also stars Miles Teller, who stars in that same film.
Spiderhead isn’t quite on the same level as the superlative Top Gun: Maverick, but it’s still worth watching. Based on a dystopian short story published in The New Yorker, Spiderhead is set in a state-of-the-art prison, where drug-induced experiments take place with inmates.
Pictures of Colombia
Men in Black is currently on Netflix. You know this movie, everyone has seen this movie. It’s good. You should watch this.
netflix
An Australian-made sci-fi thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, I Am Mother tells the post-apocalyptic story of Daughter, a character raised by Mother, a robot tasked with helping repopulate the Earth. Very tense, very strange, very good.
netflix
I just watched The Colony recently. It’s surprisingly good!
It follows a very familiar trope: wealthy people return to Earth years after abandoning it, only to find it overrun with new, unknown threats. However, The Colony reverses some of these clichés and has some surprisingly powerful things to say about how we dehumanize each other. Worth giving a chance.
netflix
The Mitchells Against the Machines (2021)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the smartest and most accessible children’s films of recent years. It’s the kind of movie kids and parents can watch together and both have fun.
I should know, my kids have made me watch this…eight times so far? Sweet.
MGM
The mist is awesome. A sci-fi horror film based on a story by Stephen King that contains brilliantly executed horror elements. Just be aware that it has an end that will suck oxygen out of your lungs. Don’t say you weren’t warned.
netflix
The Adam Project is not a perfect film, but it is perfect for those looking for an easy watch for family movie night. Ryan Reynolds does his Ryan Reynolds thing as a time-traveling pilot working with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.
Look, it’s a crowd pleaser!
Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET
Is it science fiction? I think it’s science fiction.
It’s science fiction. End of the conversation.
Don’t Look Up is far from being a perfect film. It stinks of fake Hollywood activism and it’s too long and way too much on the nose. But it still seems important and also… kinda funny?
I think whatever its flaws, Don’t Look Up is a film that had a net positive on the world and is well worth watching.
netflix
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood (2022)
Apollo 11 1/2 is loosely based on director Richard Linklater’s childhood. An animated tale set in the time of the Apollo moon landing, it stars Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Josh Wiggins and features a beautiful animated aesthetic.
It’s a beautifully made movie that you can’t afford to miss.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
76 dead after boat capsizes in flooded river in Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria:
Nearly everyone aboard a boat died when it capsized in a flood-swollen river in Nigeria’s Anambra state, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday.
About 85 people were taking the overloaded boat on Friday when flooding in the Niger River tipped it over.
“The boat carrying 85 people is believed to have capsized following increasing flooding in the Ogbaru region of the state, with emergency services confirming a total death toll of 76,” Buhari’s office was quoted as saying by Buhari’s office.
He ordered the emergency services to come to the aid of the victims.
“I pray for the rest of the souls of the victims and for the safety of all, as well as for the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” he added.
Earlier on Sunday, emergency services said rising water levels were hampering rescue efforts.
“The water level is very high and too risky for a smooth search and rescue operation,” Thickman Tanimu, southeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told AFP. .
He said the floods were the worst the country had seen in years, with the water level about a tenth higher than a decade ago.
NEMA has requested the Nigerian Air Force to provide helicopters for the rescue operation.
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo urged residents of flood-ravaged areas to relocate, adding that the government would provide relief to those affected by the disaster.
“This development is still a shock to the government and the good people of Anambra State. I sympathize with the families of those involved,” Soludo said in a statement.
Boating accidents occur regularly in Nigeria due to overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and non-compliance with navigation rules.
Since the start of the rainy season, many parts of this West African country of more than 200 million people have been devastated by floods.
More than 300 people have been killed and at least 100,000 homeless, according to emergency services.
Continuous rain has washed away farmland and crops, raising fears of food shortages, starvation and hunger in a country already grappling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
