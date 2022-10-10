Red Bull found guilty of minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap | Formula One

The FIA ​​has ruled that Red Bull has exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body has concluded its assessments of all Formula 1 teams’ budget submissions for last season and found, as alleged at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull committed what it called a “minor breach” of the stipulated $145m (£127m) cap.

Aston Martin was found to have committed a procedural breach of the cap, amounting to an error on the forms, not exceeding the allowable spend.

A punishment for the Red Bull races has not been revealed. A minor infraction is an overrun of less than 5%. The FIA ​​has not revealed the exact figure relating to the breach, although it is less than £2million. Anything over 5% would have been considered a material breach (5% equals an expense of $7.25m or £5.6m) and would result in potentially more severe penalties, including deduction of points or the exclusion of a team from the Formula 1 world championship, potentially changing the outcome of last year’s title race, which was narrowly won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

A statement from the sporting federation read: “The FIA ​​Cost Cap Administration issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10 competitors.

“The review of the submitted reporting documentation has been an intensive and thorough process, and all competitors have given their full support in providing the information required to assess their financial position in this first year of the Financial Settlement.

“The FIA ​​also notes that for this first year of application of the financial regulations, the intervention of the FIA ​​cost cap administration has been limited to the examination of the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigation has been launched.

“The FIA ​​Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations in relation to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in accordance with the regulations.”

Mercedes and Ferrari are unlikely to be happy with the outcome of the investigation. Both pointed out that even a multi-million dollar overrun can have a major material effect on a car’s performance and the development it can drive the following year.

Mercedes in particular will feel aggrieved that this happened in a season when there was so little choice between their car and Red Bull and Verstappen and Hamilton were vying for every point.

2021 was the first year the budget cap was used in sports. F1 will now have to seriously consider whether, as it stands, it is fit for purpose. It was set up, with the full agreement of the teams, as a way of trying to level the playing field between the big three, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, and the rest of the paddock.

It was always known that this would be the most difficult to achieve for the big players whose budgets were in cases almost double the ceiling, but they had several years to restructure in order to meet the obligation. However, there is a real danger that other teams will now see it as an acceptable price to pay for the extra performance the extra funds can bring, once again driving a wedge on the pitch.

During the race weekend in Singapore, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described it as an “open secret” in the paddock that two teams had passed in 2021 and made it clear he believed Red Bull was one of them. His Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner hit back, insisting he believed their financial bid was within the budget cap and threatened legal action over what he called Wolff’s “defamatory” remarks.

Verstappen won this year’s Drivers’ Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after triumphing in controversial circumstances at Suzuka.