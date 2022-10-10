News
Red Bull found guilty of minor breach of 2021 F1 budget cap | Formula One
The FIA has ruled that Red Bull has exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season. The sport’s governing body has concluded its assessments of all Formula 1 teams’ budget submissions for last season and found, as alleged at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix that Red Bull committed what it called a “minor breach” of the stipulated $145m (£127m) cap.
Aston Martin was found to have committed a procedural breach of the cap, amounting to an error on the forms, not exceeding the allowable spend.
A punishment for the Red Bull races has not been revealed. A minor infraction is an overrun of less than 5%. The FIA has not revealed the exact figure relating to the breach, although it is less than £2million. Anything over 5% would have been considered a material breach (5% equals an expense of $7.25m or £5.6m) and would result in potentially more severe penalties, including deduction of points or the exclusion of a team from the Formula 1 world championship, potentially changing the outcome of last year’s title race, which was narrowly won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
A statement from the sporting federation read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10 competitors.
“The review of the submitted reporting documentation has been an intensive and thorough process, and all competitors have given their full support in providing the information required to assess their financial position in this first year of the Financial Settlement.
“The FIA also notes that for this first year of application of the financial regulations, the intervention of the FIA cost cap administration has been limited to the examination of the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigation has been launched.
“The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations in relation to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in accordance with the regulations.”
Mercedes and Ferrari are unlikely to be happy with the outcome of the investigation. Both pointed out that even a multi-million dollar overrun can have a major material effect on a car’s performance and the development it can drive the following year.
Mercedes in particular will feel aggrieved that this happened in a season when there was so little choice between their car and Red Bull and Verstappen and Hamilton were vying for every point.
2021 was the first year the budget cap was used in sports. F1 will now have to seriously consider whether, as it stands, it is fit for purpose. It was set up, with the full agreement of the teams, as a way of trying to level the playing field between the big three, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, and the rest of the paddock.
It was always known that this would be the most difficult to achieve for the big players whose budgets were in cases almost double the ceiling, but they had several years to restructure in order to meet the obligation. However, there is a real danger that other teams will now see it as an acceptable price to pay for the extra performance the extra funds can bring, once again driving a wedge on the pitch.
During the race weekend in Singapore, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described it as an “open secret” in the paddock that two teams had passed in 2021 and made it clear he believed Red Bull was one of them. His Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner hit back, insisting he believed their financial bid was within the budget cap and threatened legal action over what he called Wolff’s “defamatory” remarks.
Verstappen won this year’s Drivers’ Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after triumphing in controversial circumstances at Suzuka.
theguardian
The Story of a Haunted South Carolina Road and Hitchhiker Walhalla – NBC Chicago
For decades, drivers in South Carolina have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride along a country road in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Route 107 winds through Walhalla in Oconee County, a small town on the northwest tip of the state.
Daneen Schatz, the communications supervisor for the Greenville County Library System, said the man known as “Walhalla Hitchhiker” was seen wearing a black raincoat and muddy boots.
“They say he’s quiet, expressionless and pale,” she said.
Locals believe it to be the ghost of Larry Stevens, a pilot who in the 1950s took off from Greenville and crashed in the area after flying through a rainstorm.
Debris from Stevens’ plane was found strewn across SC-107 between Moody Spring and a nearby lookout, according to dispatches at the time.
Schatz said drivers reported picking up a hitchhiker at various points between the two locations, with the mysterious driver asking to be dropped off at either point – depending on which direction the driver was heading.
“Then he mysteriously disappears upon arriving at his destination,” Schatz said.
But the mysterious hitchhiker leaves behind a trace of his presence.
“He usually leaves a wet spot in your car as the only evidence you have left that you met that person,” Schutz said.
So if you find yourself driving at night in the rain on Highway 107 in Oconee County, Schatz says to watch out for hitchhiker Walhalla.
Use battery-powered lights instead of candles, leave the pumpkin carving to the adults, and avoid baggy costumes. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a list of tips for having a safe Halloween.
NBC Chicago
European indices end the session with mixed results
The main European indices ended the day with mixed results:
- German DAX unchanged
- CAC France -0.45%
- UK FTSE 100 -0145%
- Spanish ibex -0.31%
- Italian FTSE MIB +0.25%
on the European debt market, 10-year benchmark yields are higher:
- Germany, 2.327%, +13.3 basis points
- France, 2.887% him him +8.7 basis points
- United Kingdom 4.464%, +20.4 basis points
- Italy 4.592%, -11.13 basis points
- Spain 3.47% +7.2 basis points
cnbctv18-forexlive
Get early holiday savings on printers, computers and more at Staples
As we get closer to shopping holidays such as Black Friday and First day, more and more retailers are offering brand new deals to help you save. And one of those retailers is Staples. Right now you can get discounts on top-rated printers, shredders, monitors, PCs and more for less today.
If you need AirPods, get a pair Apple AirPods Pro for $199, saving you 20%. There are AirPods that are even more affordable if you’re okay with the previous generation. The Third generation AirPods are $169, while the Second generation AirPods are $119.
Are you planning to buy an all-in-one desktop computer? Get this HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop PC with Intel Core i5 for $850 (save $110). This all on one desk is a great option for people who just want something simple that you can place on your desk and won’t take up a lot of space. Plus, it’s capable of running multiple programs and storing the files you need to make your life at the office or school a little easier.
You may already have a desktop computer, but want a brand new monitor. If so, watch this HP 27″ Curved LED Backlit Monitor for $210 (save $80). It comes with a display port and HDMI with HDCP support and can support widescreen display.
There are also desktop options such as a $70 Essentials Powershred Personal Shredder and a printer which is one of my favorites, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4820 wireless printer for $170 (save $50).
There’s a lot of useful tech in this early holiday savings sale, so head over to Staples now for more.
CNET
In the land of spas, the Hungarian troglodyte bath is a victim of soaring gasoline prices
Miskolctapolca, Hungary:
Staff turned off the lights and began emptying the pools of the famous cave baths at Miskolctapolca in Hungary on Monday, after the centuries-old attraction succumbed to a modern crisis – soaring petrol prices.
Visitors have been coming to the vast cavern since long before Roman times to bathe in its naturally heated waters. In recent years, the site has relied on gas to recharge temperatures in the pools and caves, especially in winter.
But then Russia invaded Hungary’s neighboring Ukraine, sending shockwaves through the global economy and energy markets. For Miskolctapolca and other businesses across Europe and beyond, this has meant crippling bills.
The cave – with its five bathrooms and labyrinthine passageways with massage jets and echo chambers – closed on Monday “for an indefinite period”, its operator, Miskolci Furdok, said in a statement.
“We have to close the Cave Bath, for one reason only: our gas consumption during the three months from October to December will cost an additional 61 million forints ($140,000),” said general manager Judit Nemeth.
The closure will have an inevitable impact on hotels, bed and breakfasts and other tourism businesses in the surrounding area – a worrying sign for an industry that had only recently begun to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
Guests bathing in the waters for the last time before the weekend said they were still hoping for a last-minute reprieve.
“I can’t understand the closure of such a wonderful resort. The government supports all sorts of things. Couldn’t they just give some away too?” said Andrea Muszka bathing in one of the pools.
“Hotels will go bankrupt because they depend on it,” added her husband, Karoly Kerezsi.
But the respite did not come and the cave closed.
Miskolci Furdok had been loss-making for four years, with 2021 revenue still significantly below pre-pandemic levels, according to company data.
The gas bill was the last straw.
The government has announced financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises working in key manufacturing supply chains to cope with rising energy costs, but has yet to offer assistance to the service sector .
“If we could somehow find an energy-efficient way to replace this huge gas price hike and if we could get some help,” Nemeth said, “then we would immediately start exploring this possibility.”
ndtv
ndtv
Cane, Cats in good position for postseason play
Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams compare to the postseason playoffs two weeks from now.
Keep in mind that the top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs with the high seed against the low seed to the top seed in the first two rounds.
All information is based on Joe Eitel’s website rankings.
Wilmington (5-3) is currently 12th in Div. III Region 12 and control their own destiny.
If the Hurricane wins its last two games, at Western Brown and at home with Clinton-Massie, then Ryan Evans and his team will play in Week 11, regardless of other results.
With a 2-0 finish, Wilmington could be in line for a home playoff, but that will be determined once all results are tabulated.
Western Brown is No. 3 in Region 12, so there’s a chance both teams could play in Week 9 and again in Week 11 or beyond.
Clinton-Massie’s playoff streak is out of his control.
The Falcons have played a Week 11 game every year since 2002, winning state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2021.
Massie is currently No. 19 in Division IV, Region 16.
Even with wins over New Richmond and Wilmington to close out the season, Clinton-Massie would need help elsewhere to move forward.
In div. V Region 20, East Clinton and Blanchester are classified. The Astros are 20th (2-6) and need two wins and help to make it through the postseason.
Blanchester (6-2) is however in a better situation.
The Wildcats control their own destiny. They face Div. VI Region 24 Tri-Village, currently #7 in the region, this week, then East Clinton in Week 10.
Two wins would put BHS in a good position to host a game, but that’s no guarantee with the No. 10 Summit Country Day able to earn enough points to edge an 8-2 BHS side.
Massie series on the brink with two games to play
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
Delaware
Giorgia Meloni calls for a “Europe of patriots” at a meeting of the Spanish Vox party – RT in French
The probable future head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, defended a “Europe of patriots”, notably setting up the Polish government as an example, during a rally in Madrid of the Spanish radical right-wing party Vox.
“Long live the Europe of patriots” affirmed, in Spanish, Giorgia Meloni on October 9, in a recorded video broadcast during a meeting of the Spanish nationalist right-wing party, Vox.
In Spain, Italy and probably all over Europe, a majority of citizens no longer recognize themselves in utopias and leftist ideology, and ask us to assume the responsibility of governing.
The leader of the radical right-wing Fratelli d’Italia party also pleaded for “a braver Europe […] in order to respond to major international crises, and a little more humble when it comes to dealing with aspects of daily life that could be solved much better at the national level, without adding bureaucracy to bureaucracy”.
Giorgia Meloni has started negotiations with her coalition partners, Matteo Salvini’s La Ligue and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, to form a government which should be in place by the end of October. “In a few days in Italy, we will be called upon to transform these ideas into concrete government policies, as our friends in Poland are already doing,” she defended.
Like Hungary, Poland, whose Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was physically present at the Vox meeting, is in conflict with Brussels on issues of the rule of law. Giorgia Meloni assured to work so that the ideas of his political family “reach the government in an ever greater number of European nations”.
“In Spain, Italy and probably all over Europe, a majority of citizens no longer recognize themselves in utopias and leftist ideology and ask us to take responsibility for governing,” she said. Giorgia Meloni also hailed the recent electoral victory in Sweden of a right-wing and radical right-wing bloc, including the nationalist Sweden Democrats.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or former US President Donald Trump also broadcast video messages of support during this rally of Vox, Spain’s third political force since 2019.
Several elections will take place in Spain next year, including municipal elections in May and general elections at the end of 2023.
RT All Fr Trans

